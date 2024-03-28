Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Denison Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 40-F

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has filed its 2023 Annual Report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC').  Denison's Form 40-F includes its management discussion and analysis and audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 .  The Form 40-F will be available on Denison's website at www.denisonmines.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.govedgar.shtml . View PDF version

Denison's Annual Information Form has also been filed with Canadian regulatory authorities and will be available on Denison's website at www.denisonmines.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Holders of Denison's securities may receive a free printed copy of the Company's most recent Form 40-F and Annual Report, including the audited financial statements, by sending an email request to info@denisonmines.com or by writing to Denison Mines Corp., 1100 - 40 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 1T1.

About Denison

Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada .  Denison has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan . In mid-2023, a Feasibility Study was completed for Wheeler River's Phoenix deposit as an ISR mining operation, and an update to the previously prepared PFS was completed for Wheeler River's Gryphon deposit as a conventional underground mining operation.  Based on the respective studies, both deposits have the potential to be competitive with the lowest cost uranium mining operations in the world. Permitting efforts for the planned Phoenix ISR operation commenced in 2019 and have advanced significantly, with licensing in progress and a draft Environmental Impact Statement ('EIS') submitted for regulator and public review October 2022.

Denison also has a large exploration portfolio and interests in various mining and development projects, including a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake Joint Venture, which comprises several uranium deposits and the McClean Lake uranium mill that is contracted to process the ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement, plus a 25.17% interest in the Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits and a 69.35% interest in the Tthe Heldeth Túé ("THT") and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. The Midwest Main, Midwest A, THT and Huskie deposits are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill.  Taken together, the Company has direct ownership interests in properties covering ~385,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

Additionally, through its 50% ownership of JCU ( Canada ) Exploration Company, Ltd. ('JCU'), Denison holds further interests in various uranium project joint ventures in Canada , including the Millennium project (JCU, 30.099%), the Kiggavik project (JCU, 33.8118%) and Christie Lake (JCU, 34.4508%).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes 'forward-looking information', within the meaning of the applicable United States and Canadian legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Denison.

Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'plans', 'expects', 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', 'forecasts', 'intends', 'anticipates', or 'believes', or the negatives and/or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might' or 'will be taken', 'occur', 'be achieved' or 'has the potential to'.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to: projections with respect to exploration, development and expansion plans and objectives, including the results of the Phoenix feasibility study and the Gryphon PFS update; expectations regarding regulatory applications and approvals and the elements thereof, including the EIS; expectations regarding Denison's joint venture ownership interests; and expectations regarding the continuity of its agreements with third parties.

Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Denison to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Denison believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be accurate and results may differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information. For a discussion in respect of risks and other factors that could influence forward-looking events, please refer to the factors discussed in Denison's Annual Information Form under the heading 'Risk Factors'. These factors are not, and should not be, construed as being exhaustive.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking information and the assumptions made with respect thereto speaks only as of the date of this press release. Denison does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this press release to conform such information to actual results or to changes in Denison's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable legislation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denison-announces-filing-of-annual-report-on-form-40-f-302103189.html

SOURCE Denison Mines Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Denison Announces Completion of Conceptual Mining Study Evaluating ISR for Midwest and Plans to Advance Efforts in 2023

Denison Announces Completion of Conceptual Mining Study Evaluating ISR for Midwest and Plans to Advance Efforts in 2023

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the successful completion of an internal conceptual mining study (the "Concept Study") examining the potential application of the In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") mining method at the Company's 25.17% owned Midwest project ("Midwest"). The Concept Study was prepared by Denison during 2022 and was formally issued to the Midwest Joint Venture ("MWJV") in early 2023. Based on the positive results of the Concept Study, the MWJV has now provided Denison with approval to complete additional ISR-related evaluation work for Midwest in 2023. View PDF version .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for 2022, Including Significant De-Risking and Regulatory Milestones

Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for 2022, Including Significant De-Risking and Regulatory Milestones

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) today filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ('MD&A') for the year ended December 31, 2022 . Both documents will be available on the Company's website at www.denisonmines.com , SEDAR (at www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR (at www.sec.govedgar.shtml ). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF version .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ur-Energy Announces Appointment of Vice President Regulatory Affairs

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan S. Schierman as Ur-Energy's Vice President Regulatory Affairs

Ur-Energy Chairman and CEO, John Cash, stated, "We are pleased to expand our executive team with the addition of Ryan Schierman as our Vice President Regulatory Affairs. Ryan is highly respected as a former regulator and well known in our industry as a true professional with great expertise in regulatory compliance and environmental health and safety matters. Ryan joins us to lead our well-established EHS department as Ur-Energy moves ahead with our Shirley Basin ISR facility and we look forward to additional growth throughout the Company."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Global Atomic Announces 2023 Results and publishes Dasa Uranium Project Feasibility Study

Dasa Uranium Project Remains on Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2026

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Denison Announces Signing of Sustainable Communities Investment Agreement

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is proud to announce the signing of a Sustainable Communities Investment Agreement (the "Agreement") with the municipalities of the Northern Village of Beauval the Northern Village of Île-à-la Crosse, the Northern Hamlet of Jans Bay and the Northern Hamlet of Cole Bay (the "Communities"). View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Text saying "Uranium Night" superimposed over band playing music.

Uranium Night at PDAC Raises $10,000 for Charity

At this year’s Uranium Night at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, the event's sponsors secured a $10,000 donation for the charity Haven Family Connections.

With the uranium sector having its hottest season in years, there was much to celebrate at the event, which was held on March 4 at the Lucky Clover Irish Pub in Toronto. Early in the year, the uranium spot price broke through the US$100 per pound level for the first time since 2007, rising to a 16 year high of US$106 as demand continued to outpace supply.

Although the price has since pulled back to the US$90 level, industry experts still predict a bright future for the energy commodity as countries around the world pursue nuclear power as a strategy for meeting clean energy goals.

Laramide Outlines 2024 Australian Exploration Plans

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce 2024 work plans for Australia which include a large drill campaign of up to 12,000m across multiple targets at the Westmoreland Uranium Project in NW Queensland and into the Murphy Uranium Project in the Northern Territory. Two drill rigs have been secured and logistical plans are well advanced for a campaign that will build on last year's successful exploration effort which saw 40 holes completed across 4,000 cumulative meters. Drilling is expected to commence in approximately 6-8 weeks' time at the conclusion of the current wet season.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

C29 Metals

C29 Acquires Transformative High-Grade Uranium Project

C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) (C29, or the Company) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding share sale and purchase agreement (Acquisition Agreement) with CA Metals Pty Ltd (CA Metals) and Ulytau Resources Ltd (Ulytau Resources) to acquire a 100% legal and beneficial interest in a granted exploration licence located in Kazakhstan (Ulytau Uranium Project).

×