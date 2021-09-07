Galena to Increase Exploration at 100% Owned Jillawarra

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) announces that on conclusion of a detailed review of its 100% owned Jillawarra Project following the acquisition of the key Copper Chert tenement (see Galena ASX announcement of 29 June 2020), the Company has identified several priority targets and will commence drilling some of these targets …









GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) announces that on conclusion of a detailed review of its 100% owned Jillawarra Project following the acquisition of the key Copper Chert tenement (see Galena ASX announcement of 29 June 2020), the Company has identified several priority targets and will commence drilling some of these targets in Q4, 2021.

The Company also plans to complete further airborne electromagnetic work which will increase the coverage area to approximately 50% including all the priority areas.

Managing Director, Tony James commented that in relation to the Jillawarra Project, “A detailed geological review of the entire Jillawarra tenement package has occurred following the acquisition of the Copper Chert area last year. Applying our greater understanding and knowledge we obtained from our Abra drilling program in 2020 we have been able to clearly identify some high priority targets at Jillawarra. Work on the ground will continue on four of these targets in the Woodlands Complex area this year and we have another three high priority targets that we also want to get busy on. This is an exciting period for the Edmund Sedimentary basin as Abra’s development provides a foundation for the opening up of this brand-new mineral province in Western Australia. Along with Abra, the 100% owned Jillawarra ground will be a significant chapter in the development of this region”.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Galena plans drilling in Q4, 2021 at priority Jillawarra base and precious metals exploration targets

Galena owns 100% of the Jillawarra Project which covers 508km2 of prospective Edmund Basin sediments across 60km of contiguous strike immediately to the west of Abra. The tenements cover the prospective Quartzite Well fault zone that contains the Abra deposit and the regional scale Woodlands Complex

Following a detailed review of the Jillawarra Project, Galena has identified 7 priority targets from the 25 prospective targets identified and plans to complete up to 3km of drilling and detailed electromagnetic targeting on 4 of those targets. The airborne electromagnetic work will take the coverage of the Jillawarra tenements to approximately 50%

