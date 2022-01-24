MPCA to conduct "Maui" testThe Minnesota Court of Appeals today affirmed nearly all aspects of the water discharge permit for the NorthMet Project, overruling six of the seven challenges to the permit made by mining opponents, according to Poly Met Mining, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PolyMet Mining Corp. .The Court of Appeals affirmed virtually every aspect of PolyMet's permit at issue. In particular, the ...

POM:CA,PLM