CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter agreement (the "Letter Agreement") dated January 11, 2022 with RockStock Equities Inc. ("RockStock") and all of the shareholders of RockStock™ (the "Vendors"), in respect of the acquisition by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of RockStock (the "Transaction").

About RockStock

RockStock Equities Inc. is poised to capitalize on the dramatic impact of Blockchain technology, Cryptocurrencies, and NFTs on a once beleaguered music industry. With a primary focus on the development of an Artist/Fan Utility, RockStock will facilitate and empower artists through a state-of-the-art app platform, allowing them to directly monetize their music, create "pay-per-view" performances and participate in the exciting new world of NFT revenue generation. For the fans, it is an opportunity to connect and support the artists they love through a multi genre, online competition and participate in profit opportunities created through the purchase of Artist Security Tokens and NFTs. For more information about RockStock, please visit www.myrockstock.com.

The Letter Agreement

Under the terms of the Letter Agreement, the Company will purchase all of the shares of RockStock from the Vendors in consideration for $937,500, which will be satisfied through the issuance of 3,750,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a deemed price of $0.25 per share (the "Consideration Shares"). If, at the end of six (6) months period immediately following the closing of the Transaction (the "Closing Date"), RockStock has developed a minimum viable product (MVP) for its product, the Company will issue an additional 250,000 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per share (the "Earn-Out Shares"). The Consideration Shares and the Earn-Out Shares will be allocated to the Vendors based on their pro rata shareholdings in RockStock.

The Letter Agreement includes a number of conditions to the Closing Date, including but not limited to, (a) a consulting agreement to be entered into between David Abbott and the Company; (b) each Vendor entering into an agreement with the Company for a contractual restriction on resale of the Consideration Shares (the "Lock-Up Agreements") pursuant to which each Vendor will, among other things, agree not to trade the Consideration Shares, provided that (i) 10% of the Consideration Shares will be free trading on the Closing Date, and (ii) further 15% tranches of Consideration Shares may be traded on each successive three months anniversary of the Closing Date; and (c) the appointment of David Abbott to sit on the board of the Company.

Further information

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the proposal to complete the Transaction and associated transactions. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the appointment of David Abbott on the Board of the Company; the consulting agreement to be entered into between David Abbott and the Company; and the Lock-Up Agreements to be entered into by each of the Vendors and the parties' ability to satisfy closing conditions and receive necessary approvals are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Transaction will occur or that, if the Transaction does occur, it will be completed on the terms described above. CoinAnalyst and RockStock assume no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

CoinAnalyst Enters into Agreement with Dr. Reuter for Investor Relations in Germany

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company"), a company that provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform (the "Platform") which delivers detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators to investors in the digital asset sector and other industries, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with Dr. Reuter Investor Relations ("Dr. Reuter") to assist with investor relations activities (the "IR") in German speaking capital market regions (Germany, Switzerland and Austria). Dr. Reuter's work focuses on financial PR in German-speaking countries.

The Agreement begins on December 13, 2021, and runs for a minimum of 12 months, with a one-time right of termination after the initial six months period. Thereafter, the term is extended by a further year without notice. In consideration for the services, CoinAnalyst will pay the IR a total of €5,780 per month.

CoinAnalyst COO, Andrew Sazama, Featured on The Stock Day Podcast

The Stock Day Podcast welcomed CoinAnalyst (CSE: COYX) ("the Company"), a company that provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform that enables investors in the digital asset sector and other industries detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators. Chief Operating Officer and Director of the Company, Andrew Sazama, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by commenting on a recent press release detailing the Company's strategic partnership with Yieldster. "Yieldster is a fantastic partner; they are looking to use the big data and artificial intelligence pieces that we develop in our platform to help augment and improve their vault system, as well as allow us to have our own option to share copy trading."

CoinAnalyst Plans Roll Out of Enhanced Sentiment Analysis for NFTs

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company"), a company that provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform which delivers detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators to investors in the digital asset sector and other industries, announced today its plans to roll out an enhanced Sentiment Analysis for passion-based NFTs.

"2021 has seen the meteoric rise of the non-fungible token (NFT). The data we collect shows a strong correlation between passion and investment, which is especially true with NFTs. As passion grows for a particular art, the price increases. Adding these indicators will allow our sentiment analysis to evolve in a big way as Web 3.0 emerges," said Andrew Sazama, COO of CoinAnalyst.

CoinAnalyst Launches Crypto Intelligence Newsletter Globally

The Crypto Market Letter, previously only available in Germany, will be available for global distribution starting December 1, 2021

 CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company"), a company that provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform (the "Platform") which delivers detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators to investors in the digital asset sector and other industries, announced today the worldwide distribution of their Crypto Market Letter.

CoinAnalyst Corp. Partners with iVest+ to Bring Proprietary Indicators to Innovative Trading Platform

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO), a company that provides an artificial intelligence-based, big data analytics platform enabling investors in the digital asset sector and other industries to access a custom dashboard, today announced it has partnered with iVest+, the next generation trading platform.

"From the moment we started talking, there has been a natural synergy between the two companies. We are excited to provide our Big Data and AI indicators to further enhance their already industry leading trading platform," stated Andrew Sazama, COO of CoinAnalyst.

Banxa Records 337% YOY Increase for December Transaction Volume

Highlights:

  • December 2021 Total Transaction Volume (TTV) of AUD $185m (USD $133m)
  • December 2021 quarter TTV of $594m (USD $429m) which is more than double the prior quarter
  • Year on Year increase of 337% for month of December 2021
  • Signed 14 new partners in December, including Ledger, Bitget, zkSync and gmx.io
  • Added support for 18 coins and chains, now supporting a total of 80

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:BNXA) (OTCQX:BNXAF) (FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, is excited to announce a 337% increase on Year on Year growth for December 2021, with a TTV of USD $131 million

ocean washing away "2021" in the sand, leaving "2022" untouched

Blockchain Outlook 2022: Blockchain Tech Maturing, Cryptos Still Volatile

The blockchain market continues to expand as exciting new opportunities gain traction with investors. But what could 2022 bring in terms of actionable potential?

The world of blockchain ventures is vast, ranging from cryptocurrencies to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The possibilities seem endless on this side of the digital market, and thanks to increasing interest and adoption, 2022 is shaping up to be a landmark year for the space as a whole.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) takes a closer look at the future of blockchain investment in 2022, with perspectives and commentary from experts in this exciting field.

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Rover Metals, Northstar, Baseload Energy, Stratabound Minerals, and CoinSmart

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interviews with Rover Metals, Northstar, Baseload Energy, Stratabound Minerals, and CoinSmart on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

CoinSmart Achieves Record Monthly Revenue of $2.15 Million in December

CoinSmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, today announced record preliminary unaudited monthly revenue in December 2021 of approximately $2.15 million 1 . This represents a 460% increase compared to December 2020 and was primarily driven by increased trading volume.

digital graphic representing a blockchain

Blockchain Trends 2021: Mainstream Adoption Continues to Drive Market

Blockchain technology applications are beginning to be better understood as the fast-moving market continues to grab the attention of investors across the globe.

In 2021, advancements from fund makers were key to the industry's development.

The first half of the year showed signs of what was to come in the blockchain arena, with the dialogue surrounding cryptocurrencies maturing, and appreciation increasing for what the technology could mean for everyday people.

New World To Release NFT Collection With Karl Wolf After Viral Song "Omicron Queen" Takes The Web By Storm

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary New World Inc.™ will be dropping an NFT collection with Karl Wolf as he expands his creative blueprint after his song "Omicron Queen" took the web by storm. This NFT collection comes just after the release of his album "2AM Vibes" featuring the hit single "Get Away".

