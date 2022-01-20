CoinAnalyst Corp. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter agreement dated January 11, 2022 with RockStock Equities Inc. and all of the shareholders of RockStock™ in respect of the acquisition by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of RockStock .About RockStockRockStock Equities Inc. is poised to capitalize on the dramatic impact of Blockchain technology, ...

COYX:CC