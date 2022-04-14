Large Fault Structures Identified Along "42 Zone" Corridor With Strong Alteration and Associated Anomalous Uranium and Metals Winter Geophysics Program Completed To Identify Targets a Further 7 km Along 42 Zone Structure CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. is pleased to announce receipt of the full geochemical results for the 2021 summer drilling program at its West McArthur uranium project in the Eastern Athabasca Basin a joint ...

CVV:CA