BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, today announced that an abstract submitted on the anti-depressant activity of its lead compound 2-bromo-LSD ("BETR-001") was accepted for poster presentation at the upcoming FENS Forum, being held July 9-13 in Paris, France. The study, led by Dr. Vern Lewis, is part of BetterLife's collaboration with the laboratory of Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles at Carleton University's Department of Neuroscience.

Dr. Lewis will present preclinical data demonstrating the anti-depressant and neural plasticity-promoting properties of BETR-001 from both in vitro and in vivo studies. BETR-001 is a non-hallucinogenic Lysergic Acid Diethylamide ("LSD") derivative molecule.

BetterLife believes that BETR-001 is a uniquely positioned LSD derivative with the potential to be as effective as LSD in various neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders without the burden of being hallucinogenic. Because of its non-hallucinogenic nature, BETR-001 will not have all the LSD requirements of administration in specialized clinics under special treatment protocols, the LSD controlled substance regulatory issues which impact manufacturing, distribution and patient access, and the overall associated high treatment costs for all these parameters. BETR-001 is protected by BetterLife's composition, method-of-use, synthesis, and formulation patents (issued & provisional).

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing two compounds, BETR-001 and BETR-002, to treat neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-001, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is a non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled LSD derivative in development and it is unique in that it is unregulated and therefore can be self-administered. BetterLife's synthesis patent for BETR-001 eliminates regulatory hurdles and its pending patent for composition and method of use covers treatment of depression, cluster headaches, post-traumatic stress disorder and other neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-002, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is based on honokiol, the active anxiolytic ingredient of magnolia bark. BetterLife's pending method of use and formulations patent covers treatment of anxiety related disorders including benzodiazepine dependency.

BetterLife also owns a drug candidate for the treatment of viral infections such as COVID-19 and is in the process of seeking strategic alternatives for further development.

For further information, please visit BetterLife Pharma .

About the Department of Neuroscience at Carleton University

Carleton Neuroscience has an international reputation for research on stress and its effects on brain functioning and mental health. The department has an interdisciplinary approach to understanding the emergence, prevention and treatment of mental and physical disorders.

For more information, please visit www.carleton.ca/neuroscience .

Contact Information

David Melles, Investor Relations Manager
Email: David.Melles@blifepharma.com
Phone: 1-778-887-1928

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.


Merck Presents Positive Results from Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating V116, the Company's Investigational Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Adults

V116 designed to target serotypes that account for 85% of all invasive pneumococcal disease in individuals aged 65 and over in the United States as of 2019 1
Broad Phase 3 clinical program for V116 in vaccine-naïve and vaccine-experienced adults planned to start in July 2022

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the presentation of positive results from the Phase 1/2 study, V116-001 , evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of V116, the company's investigational 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), in pneumococcal vaccine-naïve adults 18-49 years of age (Phase 1) and 50 years of age and older (Phase 2). In both populations, V116 met the primary immunogenicity objectives and was well-tolerated with an overall safety profile generally comparable to PNEUMOVAX ® 23 (Pneumococcal Vaccine Polyvalent) across age groups. In the Phase 2 part of the study, V116 demonstrated non-inferior immune responses to PNEUMOVAX 23 for all shared serotypes, and superior immune responses for the serotypes included in V116 but not included in PNEUMOVAX 23, based on study-defined criteria. Responses were measured 30 days post-vaccination by serotype-specific opsonophagocytic activity (OPA) geometric mean titers (GMTs), a measure of functional antibody activity.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

