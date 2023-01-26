iMetal Resources Recieves Exploration Permits for Next Phase of Exploration at Gowganda West

Pharmaceutical Investing News

BetterLife Announces Engagement of Bloom Burton Securities Inc. and Provides Summary of 2022 Accomplishments

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce the engagement of Bloom Burton Securities Inc. ("Bloom Burton") for strategic advisory services to support BetterLife's growth and development initiatives towards clinical trials.

"We are very excited to be working with Bloom Burton, Canada's leading healthcare investment banking firm," said Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife. "Bloom Burton has extensive understanding of the overall biotechnology and healthcare landscape and the emerging psychedelics space specifically, which will help advance our clinical trial initiatives and accomplish our financing needs."

BetterLife is also pleased to highlight the 2022 accomplishments for the advancement of its non-hallucinogenic therapeutics to treat a wide range of mental health conditions and neurological disorders as well as accomplishments of its wholly owned subsidiary MedMelior's proprietary interferon alpha2b formulations to treat HPV and respiratory viral infections.

Manufacturing

  • Development of scaled-up (kg batch size) manufacturing of BetterLife's proprietary form of 2-bromo-LSD ("BETR-001") using BetterLife's proprietary synthetic pathway. The starting material and whole synthetic pathway do not involve any controlled substance and, therefore, are not bound by controlled substance regulations. Both the synthetic route and the end-product are proprietary (BetterLife's provisional patents).
  • Initiation of GMP manufacturing of BETR-001.

Preclinical

  • A comprehensive preclinical in-vitro and in-vivo characterization of BETR-001 conducted in collaboration with three leading investigators in this field: Dr. Adam L. Halberstadt (University of California San Diego, USA), Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles (Carleton University, Canada), and Dr. John D. McCorvy (Medical College of Wisconsin, USA).
  • The studies include an in vitro pharmacological profiling of BETR-001 over 30 key neuroreceptors in parallel with its parent compound LSD, as well as in-vivo studies in mouse models, showing the non-hallucinogenic profile of BETR-001 as well as its effective structural neuroplasticity and anti-depressant profile. Furthermore, the research provides insight into the mechanism for the non-hallucinogenic activity of BETR-001, as well as other key pharmacological differences between BETR-001 and LSD which could potentially translate into significant therapeutic benefits of BETR-001.
  • At the end of 2022, the manuscript on the BETR-001 preclinical data was submitted to a high impact peer-reviewed scientific journal for publication and is currently awaiting review outcome.

Regulatory

  • Initiation of IND-enabling GLP toxicology studies. Studies are ongoing.
  • IND-enabling studies are based on guidance from the BETR-001 pre-IND FDA meeting held in 2021.

Intellectual Property

  • Filing of a PCT patent application along with a U.S. application for LSD derivatives, including 2-bromo-LSD. The applications cover compositions of these derivatives; their synthesis without involving controlled substances; and their use in the treatment of a range of neuropsychiatric and neurological conditions, including depression, anxiety, PTSD, and neuropathic pain.

Scientific Publications

Scientific presentations on BETR-001 preclinical data were made at the following conferences:

  • Canadian Association for Neuroscience (CAN) / May 12-15, 2022 / Toronto, Canada.
  • Federation of European Neuroscience Societies (FENS) / July 9-13, 2022 / Paris, France.
  • 61 st Annual Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP) / December 4-7, 2022 / Phoenix, Arizona.
  • Abstract submitted and accepted for presentation at the Annual Conference of Society of Biological Psychiatry (SOBP) / April 27-29, 2023 / San Diego, California.

MedMelior

  • MedMelior's interferon alpha 2b ("IFNa2b") provisional patent (manufacturing, cell bank, formulation, and use) was entered into national filing phase in different countries.
  • A Phase 1 trial in healthy subjects was completed with MM-003 (IFNa2b in MedMelior's proprietary inhalation formulation). Trial was an independent investigator study conducted in Chile by the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile. Data showed inhaled MM-003 was safe and well tolerated.
  • A Phase 2 trial of treatment with MM-003, with twice daily inhalation, in early stage COVID-19 patients was conducted in Chile. The trial was an independent investigator study conducted in Chile by the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile. Patient treatments were completed and data analysis is ongoing.
  • MedMelior continues to pursue strategic options for funding and partnership to develop its MM-001 and MM-003 programs.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing two compounds, BETR-001 and BETR-002, to treat neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-001, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is a non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled LSD derivative in development and it is unique in that it is unregulated and therefore can be self-administered. BetterLife's synthesis patent for BETR-001 eliminates regulatory hurdles and its pending patent for composition and method of use covers treatment of depression, cluster headaches, post-traumatic stress disorder and other neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-002, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is based on honokiol, the active anxiolytic ingredient of magnolia bark. BetterLife's pending method of use and formulations patent covers treatment of anxiety related disorders including benzodiazepine dependency.

BetterLife also owns a drug candidate for the treatment of viral infections such as COVID-19 and is in the process of seeking strategic alternatives for further development.

For further information, please visit BetterLife Pharma .

Contact Information

David Melles, Investor Relations Manager
Email: David.Melles@blifepharma.com
Phone: 1-778-887-1928

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BetterLife PharmaCSE:BETRPharmaceutical Investing
BETR:CNX

BetterLife Announces Closing of Private Placement

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB : BETRF FRA: NPAU ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") by issuing 3,160,000 common shares at a price of USD$0.15 per common share for gross proceeds of USD$474,000. The common shares issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws, which hold period expires four months and a day following the date of issuance. BetterLife will use the proceeds for working capital purposes and for advancement of pre-clinical and clinical programs. Negev Capital and certain European-based investors participated in the Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BetterLife To Present BETR-001 Preclinical Data at the 61ST Annual Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology in Phoenix, Arizona

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, today announced that one of its scientific collaborators, Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles from Carleton University's Department of Neuroscience (Ottawa, Canada), will present on the anti-depressant activity of 2-bromo-LSD ("BETR-001"), the Company's lead compound, at the upcoming ACNP Conference being held December 4 to 7 at Phoenix, Arizona, USA. BETR-001 is a non-hallucinogenic Lysergic Acid Diethylamide ("LSD") derivative molecule. Dr. Aguilar-Valles will present preclinical data supporting the acute and long-term anti-depressant activity of BETR-001 monotherapy in animal models. Furthermore, the data shows that BETR-001 promotes structural neuroplasticity in brain neurons and this effect is partly mediated by the activation of 5-HT2A receptor. Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife commented, "BETR-001 is a uniquely positioned LSD derivative with the potential to be as effective as LSD in various neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders without the burden of being hallucinogenic. Because of its non-hallucinogenic nature, BETR-001 will not have all the LSD requirements of administration in specialized clinics under special treatment protocols, the LSD controlled substance regulatory issues which impact manufacturing, distribution and patient access, and the overall associated high treatment costs for all these parameters. Additionally, BETR-001 is protected by BetterLife's composition, method-of-use, synthesis and formulation patents (issued and provisional)." He further added, "BETR-001 IND-enabling studies are being completed and we hope to file its IND and begin human trials by mid-2023."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BetterLife Files Comprehensive Patent for BETR-001 and Other LSD Derivatives

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce filing of a PCT patent application along with a U.S. application for lysergic acid diethylamide ("LSD") derivatives, including 2-bromo-LSD. The applications cover compositions of these derivatives for their use in the treatment of a range of neuropsychiatric and neurological conditions, including depression, anxiety, cluster headaches and pain.

BetterLife is currently developing a new composition of 2-bromo-LSD ("BETR-001") covered by these patent filings. BETR-001 is a second-generation LSD derivative molecule that does not cause hallucinations, and therefore is not subject to global controlled substance regulations. In addition, the synthesis of BETR-001 is via non-controlled substance synthetic routes, and therefore not subject to controlled substance regulatory restrictions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BetterLife and Collaborators to Submit Key Joint Research Publication

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce that BetterLife is working with its collaborators on a key research publication on BETR-001, its proprietary 2-bromo-LSD, and plans to submit it for review to a prestigious peer-reviewed journal by end of September 2022.

This publication will present data from a comprehensive preclinical in-vitro and in-vivo characterization of BETR-001 conducted in collaboration with three leading investigators in this field: Dr. Adam L. Halberstadt (University of California San Diego, USA), Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles (Carleton University, Canada), and Dr. John D. McCorvy (Medical College of Wisconsin, USA). The publication will include a pharmacological profiling of BETR-001 against over 30 key neuroreceptors in parallel with its parent compound LSD, as well as in-vivo studies in mouse models, showing the non-hallucinogenic profile of BETR-001 as well its effective structural neuroplasticity and anti-depressant profile. Furthermore, the research will provide insight into the mechanism for the non-hallucinogenic activity of BETR-001, as well as other key pharmacological differences between BETR-001 and LSD which could potentially translate into significant therapeutic benefits of BETR-001. Subject to the journal's regulations, a pre-publication preprint will be posted as soon as possible for the public.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BetterLife Lead Drug Promotes Structural Neural Plasticity with Possible Nootropic Effects Similar to That of LSD Without Hallucinogenic Side Effects

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), is an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders.

A recent study, published in Experimental Neurology , has provided some new evidence that LSD has nootropic effects which are believed to be driven by neuroplasticity promotion. Researchers found that LSD increased neuroplasticity in ‘human brain organoids, increased novelty preference in rats, and improved memory performance in humans.' Increased structural plasticity in the brain neurons (mainly prefrontal cortex) has also been linked to the sustained antidepressant effects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Animal Health Receives U.S. FDA Approval of Expanded Indication for BRAVECTO Chews for Dogs

Portfolio expansion provides dogs broad-spectrum protection against Asian longhorned ticks

Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside of the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (NYSE:MRK), today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of an expanded indication for BRAVECTO ® Chews for Dogs. The new indication treats and controls Asian longhorned ticks, which are an invasive Ixodid species located across more than one-third of the U.S 1,2 .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Announces KEYNOTE-991 Trial Evaluating KEYTRUDA® Plus Enzalutamide and Androgen Deprivation Therapy in Patients With Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer to Stop for Futility

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced that it will stop the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-991 trial investigating KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with enzalutamide and androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) for the treatment of patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC). Merck is discontinuing the study based on the recommendation of an independent Data Monitoring Committee which reviewed data from a planned interim analysis. At the interim analysis, KEYTRUDA in combination with enzalutamide and ADT did not demonstrate an improvement in overall survival (OS) or radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS), the trial's dual primary endpoints, compared to placebo plus enzalutamide and ADT. The safety profile of KEYTRUDA in this trial was consistent with that observed in previously reported studies. No new safety signals were identified; however, the combination was associated with a higher incidence of Grade 3-5 adverse events and serious adverse events compared to the control arm. Merck is informing study investigators of the decision and advises patients in the study to speak to their physician regarding treatment. Data from this study will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck's KEYTRUDA® Plus Chemotherapy Significantly Improved Overall Survival Versus Chemotherapy in First-Line Advanced or Unresectable Biliary Tract Cancer in KEYNOTE-966 Trial

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced positive results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-966 trial. In the final analysis of this trial, KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with standard of care chemotherapy (gemcitabine and cisplatin) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival (OS) versus chemotherapy alone for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced or unresectable biliary tract cancer (BTC). The safety profile of KEYTRUDA in this trial was consistent with that observed in previously reported studies. Results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and will be submitted to regulatory authorities.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
female doctor tapping on digital tablet against scientific blue background with capsule, diagram, chart and infographics

Pharma Market Forecast: 3 Top Trends That Will Affect Pharma in 2023

Will the pharmaceutical market reestablish itself as a safe option for investors in the new year?

Pharma investments have been disappointing in the recent past, but some experts believe the sector will start down the road to recovery in 2023. Read on to learn about the trends that will drive the industry in the next 12 months.

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Announces Second-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share of the company's common stock for the second quarter of 2023. Payment will be made on April 10, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023.

About Merck

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Selects Perceiv AI for Inaugural Digital Sciences Studio Cohort

Joining the cohort in Cambridge, MA , Perceiv AI will receive direct funding and mentorship from Merck, Northpond Ventures, and McKesson Ventures to advance its prognostic platform focused on multimodal data in neurodegenerative diseases.

Perceiv AI announced that the company has been selected by Merck ( NYSE: MRK ) for the inaugural Merck Digital Sciences Studio (MDSS) cohort, along with eight other early-stage biomedical startups from a pool of 152 applicants. The program started in November to fuel innovative digital technologies for drug discovery and development.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

Argentina Lithium Drilling Extends Lithium Brine Zone at Rincon West

Noram Lithium Strengthens Technical Team

Related News

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ending 31 December 2022

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Agrees to Sell Shares of Electric Royalties Ltd.

Uranium Investing

Is Nuclear Waste Safe? Expert Shares Facts for Investors

Gold Investing

Australia Precious Metals Price Forecast: Top Trends for 2023

Nickel Investing

What is Nickel Used For? (Updated 2023)

×