BetterLife Pharma Inc. an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, today announced that an abstract on the preclinical data on anti-depressant activity of its lead compound 2-bromo-LSD was accepted for presentation at the upcoming Canadian Association for Neuroscience Conference, being held May 12-15 in Toronto, Canada. The study, led ...

BETR:CNX