BetterLife Pharma Inc. an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of 2 nd -generation non-hallucinogenic psychedelic analogs for the treatment of neuropsychological disorders, is pleased to announce it has obtained positive results from an in vivo oral bioavailability and food-effect pharmacokinetic study on BETR-001 in beagle dogs. BETR-001 is a non-hallucinogenic derivative of ...

BETR:CNX