BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of 2 nd -generation non-hallucinogenic psychedelic analogs for the treatment of neuropsychological disorders, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website. The Company's newly designed website better presents BetterLife's mission to develop new and innovative medicines to treat mental health disorders, such as depression and anxiety. The new website can be accessed at https:abetterlifepharma.com .

"In the past year, our team made significant advancements in development of our lead compounds, BETR-001 and BETR-002. We have obtained solid pre-clinical data to position BETR-001 as a leading candidate for potential treatment of certain mental health disorders affecting millions around the world. The non-hallucinogenic properties of BETR-001, combined with our proprietary non-controlled (scheduled) manufacturing process, allows for faster development and treatment of millions of additional patients. With recent guidance from the FDA, we continue to generate additional data to complete our Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to be submitted second half of this year," said BetterLife's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmad Doroudian.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing two compounds, BETR-001 and BETR-002, to treat neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-001 (formerly TD-0148A), which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is a non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled LSD derivative in development and it is unique in that it is unregulated and therefore can be self-administered. BetterLife's synthesis patent for BETR-001 eliminates regulatory hurdles and its pending patent for composition and method of use covers treatment of depression, cluster headaches, post-traumatic stress disorder and other neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-002 (formerly TD-010), which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is based on honokiol, the active anxiolytic ingredient of magnolia bark. BetterLife's pending method of use and formulations patent covers treatment of anxiety related disorders including benzodiazepine dependency.

BetterLife also owns a drug candidate for the treatment of viral infections such as COVID-19 and is in the process of seeking strategic alternatives for further development.

For further information, please visit https://abetterlifepharma.com/ .

Contact Information

David Melles, Investor Relations Manager
Email: David.Melles@blifepharma.com
Phone: 1-778-887-1928

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.


BetterLife Receives FDA Response On Its Pre-IND Application For Major Depressive Disorder Treatment With BETR-001

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of 2nd-generation non-hallucinogenic psychedelic analogs for the treatment of neuropsychological disorders, is pleased to announce it has received a written response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to its pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) application for the treatment of MDD with BETR-001. BETR-001 (2-bromo-LSD, formerly TD-0148A) is a non-hallucinogenic derivative of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and is currently undergoing IND-enabling non-clinical studies and GMP manufacturing for clinical trials. The FDA response is in general agreement with the Company's planned program for the development of BETR-001 and provided guidance regarding the BETR-001 IND-enabling non-clinical toxicology studies, its manufacturing strategy, and initial proposed clinical trial parameters.

"We are very pleased with the outcome of the BETR-001 pre-IND meeting with the FDA. The response from the FDA confirms that our current program will support the filing of BETR-001's IND application and initiation of human clinical trials by the third quarter of this year. Being a non-hallucinogenic derivative of LSD makes BETR-001 a unique molecule with therapeutic potential for the treatment of debilitating psychiatric and neurological disorders with high unmet need, such as major depressive disorders and cluster headaches. Our team is fully dedicated to start the human clinical trials in the United States by early second half of this year," said BetterLife's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmad Doroudian.

BetterLife Obtains Positive In Vivo Oral Bioavailability, Food Effect and Pharmacokinetics Data for BETR-001

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of 2 nd -generation non-hallucinogenic psychedelic analogs for the treatment of neuropsychological disorders, is pleased to announce it has obtained positive results from an in vivo oral bioavailability and food-effect pharmacokinetic (PK) study on BETR-001 in beagle dogs. BETR-001 (2-bromo-LSD, formerly TD-0148A) is a non-hallucinogenic derivative of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD). Previous published studies have not included any data on PK for BETR-001. It was also unknown if presence of food would affect the bioavailability of orally administered BETR-001. The current study conducted by contract research organization, Nucro-Technics (Scarborough, ON, Canada), demonstrated the following key results after a single dose of oral BETR-001 (capsule) administered to beagle dogs:

  • No significant difference was observed in bioavailability and total exposure of BETR-001 in PK profile of fed versus fasted beagle dogs.
  • Oral bioavailability (%F), defined as the fraction of oral administered drug that reaches systemic circulation, was calculated to be 61% and 63% for fasted and fed states, respectively (no significant difference).
  • The maximum systemic concentration (C max ) of BETR-001 after a single oral dose was reached at 0.5 hr (T max ), suggesting a quick uptake of the drug into the systemic circulation. The drug was detectable in systemic circulation eight hours post oral dose with an elimination rate constant (K el ) of 0.4 per hour, pointing to the fraction of drug eliminated per unit of time.

The findings demonstrate that oral administration of a single dose of BETR-001 can reach the therapeutic range in the systemic circulation. The PK elimination constant (K el ) of 0.4 per hour for BETR-001 indicates a low probability of toxicity as a result of drug accumulation in the systemic circulation.
"We are very pleased with the results of the first oral PK study for BETR-001 drug manufactured by BetterLife's patented synthesis and formulation process. Although 2-bromo-LSD has been tested in rodents and human studies in the past, this is the first study to characterize its PK profile in vivo", stated BetterLife's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmad Doroudian. He added, "These data, together with the ongoing IND-enabling nonclinical toxicology studies, will support the filing of BETR-001's IND application with the FDA and initiation of human clinical trials in H2 2022."

Dr. Eleanor Fish, Advisory Board Member, Awarded Order of Canada

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is extremely pleased to share that Dr. Eleanor Fish, BetterLife's Advisory Board Member, has been appointed to the Order of Canada on December 29, 2021. The Order of Canada is how Canada honours people who make extraordinary contributions to the nation. Dr. Fish was bestowed this order for her contributions to immunology, including her groundbreaking studies on the use of interferon-alpha in the treatment of disease.

Dr. Fish commented, "I am humbled by this honour that should be shared with my many colleagues who I have worked alongside over the years and delighted that BetterLife and Altum's management team shares my interest in interferon. I look forward to a positive outcome with our trial in Chile, evaluating the therapeutic effectiveness of inhaled interferon-alpha2b against COVID-19."

BetterLife's Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Altum Pharmaceuticals, Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing Commitment From Strategic Investor!

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Altum Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Altum"), has signed an agreement with an European-based investor group to complete a non-brokered financing of up to US$5.0 million by way of private placement of Altum's common shares.

The financing will be in tranches and will commence January of 2022. At the completion of the US$5.0 million financing, the investor group will own approximately 12.5% of Altum's issued and outstanding shares.

BetterLife Obtains Positive TD-0148A Data in Preclinical Models of Depression

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce it has obtained the first set of positive data showing anti-depressant properties of its lead compound, 2-bromo-LSD ("TD-0148A") in animal depression models, as part of its collaboration with the laboratory of Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles at Carleton University's (Carleton) Department of Neuroscience.

TD-0148A is a second-generation Lysergic Acid Diethylamide ("LSD") derivative molecule that BetterLife believes will mimic the therapeutic potential of LSD without causing psychedelic effects, such as hallucinations. Both single and repeat dose treatments with TD-0148A significantly reversed the depressive-like behavior in chronically-stressed female mice. The depressive-like behaviors assessed in the study included open-field test (a measure of exploratory behavior) and splash test (measure of anhedonia and self-hygiene behavior). Female mice demonstrated clear signs of depression following CVS as indicated by significant reduction in exploratory and grooming behaviors in open-field and splash tests, respectively. However, TD-0148A treatment showed anti-depressant activity by significantly reversing both depressive-like behaviors in these mice.

Merck to Participate in the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that Caroline Litchfield, executive vice president and chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Feb. 17, 2022, at 4:20 p.m. EST.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation at https://www.merck.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/ .

Pivotal Phase 3 Data for KEYTRUDA® in High-Risk Early-Stage Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Published in the New England Journal of Medicine

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the publication of results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 trial in the Feb. 10, 2022 edition of the New England Journal of Medicine . Results showed that neoadjuvant KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with chemotherapy followed by adjuvant KEYTRUDA as monotherapy (the KEYTRUDA regimen), significantly prolonged event-free survival (EFS) compared with neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by adjuvant placebo (the chemotherapy-placebo regimen) in patients with high-risk early-stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

As previously reported, after a median follow-up of 39 months, the KEYTRUDA regimen reduced the risk of events or death by 37% (HR=0.63 [95% CI, 0.48-0.82]; p

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-888-204-4368 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-323-994-2093 from international locations. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 5102700 and it will be available until Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Pfizer Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

  • Full-Year 2021 Revenues of $81.3 Billion, Reflecting 92% Operational Growth; Excluding Contributions from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid, Revenues Grew 6% Operationally to $44.4 Billion
  • Fourth-Quarter 2021 Revenues of $23.8 Billion, Reflecting 106% Operational Growth; Excluding Contributions from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid, Revenues Declined 2% Operationally Driven Primarily by the Impact of Fewer Selling Days Compared to the Prior-Year Quarter
  • Full-Year 2021 Reported Diluted EPS (2) of $3.85, Adjusted Diluted EPS (3) of $4.42; Fourth-Quarter 2021 Reported Diluted EPS (2) of $0.59, Adjusted Diluted EPS (3) of $1.08
  • Provides Full-Year 2022 Record-High Guidance (4) for Revenues of $98.0 to $102.0 Billion and Adjusted Diluted EPS (3) of $6.35 to $6.55, Reflecting 23% and 46% Year-Over-Year Growth at the Midpoints, Respectively
    • Raises 2022 Revenue Guidance for Comirnaty (1) to Approximately $32 Billion, Reflecting Doses Expected to be Delivered Under Supply Contracts Signed as of Late-January
    • Issues Initial 2022 Revenue Guidance for Paxlovid of Approximately $22 Billion, Reflecting Treatment Courses Expected to be Delivered Primarily Under Supply Contracts Signed or Committed as of Late-January
  • Provides Updates and New Data for Select Clinical Programs Spanning Vaccines, Hospital, Oncology, Rare Disease and Internal Medicine on Analyst Conference Call

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported strong financial results for fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 and provided 2022 total company financial guidance (4) . In addition, Pfizer raised its previous 2022 revenue guidance for Comirnaty (1) , the Pfizer-BioNTech SE (BioNTech) COVID-19 vaccine, and provided for the first time 2022 revenue guidance for its oral COVID-19 treatment, Paxlovid.

The fourth-quarter 2021 earnings presentation and accompanying prepared remarks from management as well as the quarterly update to Pfizer's R&D pipeline can be found on the Pfizer website.

Merck and Ridgeback Announce That 3.1 Million Courses of Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral Antiviral COVID-19 Medicine, Have Been Supplied to the U.S. Government for Use in the United States

Merck Has Completed Manufacturing of 10 Million Courses of Therapy and Remains on Track to Produce at Least 20 Million Courses in 2022 to Provide Widespread Access to Molnupiravir Globally

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics today announced that a total of approximately 3.1 million courses of molnupiravir, an investigational oral antiviral COVID-19 medicine, have been provided to the U.S. government for allocation across the country. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has created a public website to help providers identify locations that have received shipments of government-procured COVID-19 therapeutics available under Emergency Use Authorization. In 2021, Merck entered a procurement agreement with the U.S. government under which the company agreed to supply approximately 3.1 million courses of molnupiravir to the U.S. government upon Emergency Use Authorization or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

