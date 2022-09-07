Pharmaceutical Investing News

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce that BetterLife is working with its collaborators on a key research publication on BETR-001, its proprietary 2-bromo-LSD, and plans to submit it for review to a prestigious peer-reviewed journal by end of September 2022.

This publication will present data from a comprehensive preclinical in-vitro and in-vivo characterization of BETR-001 conducted in collaboration with three leading investigators in this field: Dr. Adam L. Halberstadt (University of California San Diego, USA), Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles (Carleton University, Canada), and Dr. John D. McCorvy (Medical College of Wisconsin, USA). The publication will include a pharmacological profiling of BETR-001 against over 30 key neuroreceptors in parallel with its parent compound LSD, as well as in-vivo studies in mouse models, showing the non-hallucinogenic profile of BETR-001 as well its effective structural neuroplasticity and anti-depressant profile. Furthermore, the research will provide insight into the mechanism for the non-hallucinogenic activity of BETR-001, as well as other key pharmacological differences between BETR-001 and LSD which could potentially translate into significant therapeutic benefits of BETR-001. Subject to the journal's regulations, a pre-publication preprint will be posted as soon as possible for the public.

Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife said, "This is the first comprehensive preclinical characterization of 2-bromo-LSD, the non-hallucinogenic congener of LSD." He added, "The studies were conducted using BetterLife's proprietary 2-bromo-LSD (patent pending). The mechanistic data showing the differences between LSD and BETR-001 highlight the significant potential therapeutic benefits of BETR-001. We are excited to be able to study these in our BETR-001 human clinical trials projected to start in 2023."

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing two compounds, BETR-001 and BETR-002, to treat neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-001, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is a non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled LSD derivative in development and it is unique in that it is unregulated and therefore can be self-administered. BetterLife's synthesis patent for BETR-001 eliminates regulatory hurdles and its pending patent for composition and method of use covers treatment of depression, cluster headaches, post-traumatic stress disorder and other neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-002, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is based on honokiol, the active anxiolytic ingredient of magnolia bark. BetterLife's pending method of use and formulations patent covers treatment of anxiety related disorders including benzodiazepine dependency.

BetterLife also owns a drug candidate for the treatment of viral infections such as COVID-19 and is in the process of seeking strategic alternatives for further development.

For further information, please visit BetterLife Pharma .

BetterLife Pharma Inc. Contact Information

David Melles, Investor Relations Manager
Email: David.Melles@blifepharma.com
Phone: 1-778-887-1928

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BetterLife PharmaCSE:BETRPharmaceutical Investing
BETR:CNX

BetterLife Lead Drug Promotes Structural Neural Plasticity with Possible Nootropic Effects Similar to That of LSD Without Hallucinogenic Side Effects

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), is an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders.

A recent study, published in Experimental Neurology , has provided some new evidence that LSD has nootropic effects which are believed to be driven by neuroplasticity promotion. Researchers found that LSD increased neuroplasticity in ‘human brain organoids, increased novelty preference in rats, and improved memory performance in humans.' Increased structural plasticity in the brain neurons (mainly prefrontal cortex) has also been linked to the sustained antidepressant effects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BetterLife Secures Additional Mitacs Funding in Collaboration with Carleton University Research Team for BETR-001 Preclinical Depression Studies

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce that a joint application to the Mitacs Accelerate program, in collaboration with Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles at Carleton University (Carleton) Department of Neuroscience, was successfully funded for research into the anti-depressant effects and mechanism of action ("MOA") of BETR-001 in preclinical models of depression.

BETR-001 is a second-generation Lysergic Acid Diethylamide ("LSD") derivative molecule that BetterLife believes will mimic the therapeutic potential of LSD without causing psychedelic effects, such as hallucinations.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BetterLife To Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Mental Health Conference

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, today announced that Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 1 st Annual Mental Health Conference being held on June 27 th 2022 in New York City, NY.

The theme of the conference is "Neuropsychiatry, Psychedelics, and Beyond." The fireside chat will focus on the background of BetterLife and what differentiates it in the mental healthcare space.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BetterLife To Present BETR-001 Preclinical Data at the Upcoming Federation of European Neuroscience Societies Forum

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, today announced that an abstract submitted on the anti-depressant activity of its lead compound 2-bromo-LSD ("BETR-001") was accepted for poster presentation at the upcoming FENS Forum, being held July 9-13 in Paris, France. The study, led by Dr. Vern Lewis, is part of BetterLife's collaboration with the laboratory of Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles at Carleton University's Department of Neuroscience.

Dr. Lewis will present preclinical data demonstrating the anti-depressant and neural plasticity-promoting properties of BETR-001 from both in vitro and in vivo studies. BETR-001 is a non-hallucinogenic Lysergic Acid Diethylamide ("LSD") derivative molecule.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BetterLife To Present BETR-001 Preclinical Data at the Upcoming Canadian Association for Neuroscience Conference

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, today announced that an abstract on the preclinical data on anti-depressant activity of its lead compound 2-bromo-LSD ("BETR-001") was accepted for presentation at the upcoming Canadian Association for Neuroscience (CAN) Conference, being held May 12-15 in Toronto, Canada. The study, led by Dr. Vern Lewis, is part of BetterLife's collaboration with the laboratory of Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles at Carleton University's Department of Neuroscience. This collaboration is also supported by the Mitacs Accelerate program.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Pfizer's Group B Streptococcus Vaccine Candidate to Help Prevent Infection in Infants Via Immunization of Pregnant Women

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced that its investigational Group B Streptococcus (GBS) vaccine candidate, GBS6 or PF-06760805, received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of invasive GBS disease due to the vaccine serotypes in newborns and young infants by active immunization of their mothers during pregnancy.

The FDA decision is informed by the interim analysis of a placebo-controlled Phase 2 study (NCT03765073), evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of GBS6 in healthy pregnant women aged 18 to 40 years, who were vaccinated during the second or early third trimester of pregnancy. The study remains ongoing, and Pfizer will publish outcomes from this clinical trial when it is completed.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to a Webcast of Pfizer Discussion on Climate Action

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to view and listen to a live webcast at 2:30 p.m. EDT on Monday, September 26, 2022, with Caroline Roan, Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President, Global Health and Social Impact, and Louise Proud, Vice President, Environment, Health and Safety, who will discuss Pfizer's commitment to climate action.

To view and listen to the webcast, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors . In addition, information on accessing and registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck to Present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that Robert M. Davis, chief executive officer and president, and Dr. Dean Li, president, Merck Research Laboratories, are scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 20 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at 2:15 p.m. EDT.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation at this weblink .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Two Webcasts of Pfizer Discussions at Healthcare Conferences

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to view and listen to two upcoming webcasts of Pfizer discussions at healthcare conferences:

  • Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer, President, Worldwide Research, Development and Medical, at Citi's 17 th Annual BioPharma Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. EDT; and
  • David Denton, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, at the Wells Fargo 2022 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. EDT.

To view and listen to the webcasts, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors . Information on accessing and registering for the webcasts will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for Omicron BA.1-Adapted Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in European Union

  • CHMP recommendation based on safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity data from a Phase 2/3 trial of the Omicron BA.1-adapted bivalent vaccine
  • The Omicron BA.1-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine combines 15-µg of mRNA encoding the SARS-CoV-2 wild-type spike protein which is in the Original Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine with 15-µg of mRNA encoding the spike protein of the Omicron BA.1 variant
  • Omicron BA.1-adapted bivalent vaccine is available to ship immediately to support the start of European vaccination campaigns within the coming days

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced a 30-µg booster dose of their Omicron BA.1 Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine (COMIRNATY ® Original/Omicron BA.1 15/15 µg) has been recommended for conditional marketing authorization (cMA) by the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for individuals 12 years and older. The European Commission will review the CHMP recommendation and is expected to make a final decision soon.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005432/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pfizer and BioNTech Granted FDA Emergency Use Authorization of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-Adapted Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for Ages 12 Years and Older

  • Authorization based on clinical, pre-clinical and manufacturing data for Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccines
  • Pfizer-BioNTech Omicron BA.4/BA.5 Bivalent Vaccine combines 15- µ g of mRNA encoding the wild-type spike protein found in the Original Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and 15- µ g of mRNA encoding the spike protein of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants
  • Pfizer-BioNTech Omicron BA.4/BA.5 COVID-19 Bivalent Vaccine available to ship immediately

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of a 30-µg booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent (Original [15 µg] and Omicron BA.4/BA.5 [15 µg]) for individuals ages 12 years and older. An application for an Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age is planned for submission to FDA in early October. The companies are working with the FDA to prepare an application for an Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccine in children 6 months through 4 years of age.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830006029/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×