TORONTO Feb. 9, 2022 CNW Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a 10,000 metre diamond drilling program has started on the high-grade uranium ACKIO discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

"Since the ACKIO discovery in September, we've been eagerly anticipating this aggressive drill program to provide us with a better understanding of the ACKIO uranium mineralization system. In the four holes completed last year, we intersected a massive hydrothermal alteration envelope proving fertile for high-grade uranium deposition.  ACKIO's mineralization remains open in all directions, and the objective of this program is to drill 50 metre continuous step-out holes to the north and south along strike of known high-grade mineralization. We will also test the sandstone for unconformity-style of mineralization and sub-parallel mineralized trends to the east," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

The 10,000 metre diamond drill program is helicopter supported to lessen any ground-induced environmental impacts within the project area.

Baselode intends to release drill core radioactivity results as a prelude to uranium assay results on a bi-monthly schedule. Uranium assay results will be released as they are received after being compiled and thoroughly checked by the technical team.

ACKIO is located 30 km southeast of well-established infrastructure including an all-season road and powerline between Cameco Corp.'s (TSX: CCO) and Orano's McArthur River mine and Key Lake Uranium mill joint ventures. ACKIO is 70 km northeast of the Key Lake mill.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay , P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a  Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Baselode Energy (TSXV:FIND, OTCQB: BSENF) is a uranium-focused exploration company with two high potential projects in the Athabasca Basin area, which accounts for roughly 20 percent of global annual uranium production. Baselode Energy is exploring for basement-hosted deposits outside of the traditional “unconformity-controlled”-type uranium deposits, with emphasis on avoiding sandstone cover, and instead focusing on near-surface, structurally-controlled mineralization that could be mined easier than deposits underneath sandstone cover.

The Athabasca Basin is located in the top Canadian mining investment jurisdiction of Saskatchewan, based on the Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies 2019. Since 2008, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium deposit discoveries have spurred and reinvigorated an exploration rush in the Basin, with a number of discoveries having been made, especially by junior companies which have created massive shareholder returns. The highest-grade uranium mines in the world are all situated within the Athabasca Basin area and they include Cameco’s (TSX:CCO,NYSE: CCJ) Cigar Lake, the world’s highest grade uranium mine, as well as McArthur River/Key Lake, NexGen Energy’s (TSX:NXE) Arrow project and Denison Mines’ (TSX:DML) Phoenix and Gryphon deposits.

Baselode’s strategy and exploration model, Athabasca 2.0, is to explore overlooked and easily accessible basement rocks with little to no sandstone cover along deep structural corridors that host known high-grade uranium deposits. Baselode Energy’s 100 percent owned Shadow project covers one of these corridors along the Virgin River Shear Zone, which was recently confirmed by an airborne magneto-telluric survey.

Baselode Energy has a solid management team made up of individuals with technical and capital markets experience. CEO James Sykes has a proven track record as he brings more than 15 years of Athabasca experience and discoveries to the team. He has been directly and indirectly involved in the discovery of over 550,000,000 pounds of uranium in the Basin.

Baselode Energy’s Company Highlights

  • Focused on exploring for near-surface, basement-hosted high-grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin area—the Athabasca 2.0 model
  • Maiden drill program at Shadow slated for Q4 2020/Q1 2021
  • Baselode uses “out-of-the-box” thinking and unique methodologies to increase the chances of making a discovery
  • Directed by an excellent management team with the right technical and capital markets experience
  • Tight capital structure with ~40 million shares outstanding and ~50 percent controlled by insiders, meaning potential for massive shareholder wealth
  • Both Shadow and Hook projects are located within 50 km of highways, they are near power lines and the Hook project is in close proximity to a uranium mill
  • Saskatchewan is rated as one of the top 10 global jurisdictions for mining investment on the Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies 2019, and the top jurisdiction in Canada
  • Baselode intersected numerous intervals of elevated radioactivity within two new diamond drill holes at the ACKIO target on its Hook Uranium project Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan.

Baselode Energy’s Key Properties

Baselode Energy’s primary properties are the Shadow and Hook projects. Both properties are located outside the Athabasca Basin but share similar geology as those corridors that host high-grade uranium deposits. The 100,000 km² Basin hosts the highest uranium grade deposits in the world. Uranium was first discovered in the region in the 1940s, giving the Basin a rich exploration and mining history.

Shadow Project

The Shadow Project is a 42,000 hectare property located along the Virgin River Shear Zone (VRSZ) to the south of the Athabasca Basin. The property is 100 percent owned by Baselode Energy with no underlying royalties. Shadow has structural and geophysical features similar to multiple high-grade deposits across the entire Athabasca Basin, and the VRSZ is already a host to several uranium deposits. The geophysical features showcase that the Shadow property covers a deep-rooted structural corridor with numerous loci for structural fluid traps. The Shadow property is conveniently located along a regional dilational jog along the VRSZ, a perfect place to draw in uranium-rich fluids for deposition and deposit formation.

The basement rocks underlying the VRSZ are naturally rich in uranium. An airborne radiometric anomaly over 10 km in length has been discovered on the property, pointing to either a large boulder field, bedrock exposures with elevated concentrations of uranium or possibly high-grade but narrow uranium veins. Baselode Energy plans to explore the property and test some high-priority target areas with diamond drilling scheduled for Q4 2020/Q1 2021, and the company also plans to assess the airborne radiometric anomalies during the summer months of 2021.

Hook project

The Hook project property, which covers 30,000 hectares, is situated about 60 km northeast of the Key Lake mill and 75 km southeast of the McArthur River mine. The property was staked between two high-grade uranium occurrences: Cameco’s McArthur River mine to the northwest and the Hook Lake high-grade surface showing (average 44.5 wt% U3O8) to the southeast. The property location provides Baselode the confidence that the Hook project is ripe for discovery. Although Hook is located outside the Athabasca Basin, the area was once covered with Athabasca sandstones, which have since been eroded. The basement rocks of the property are those of the Wollaston domain, which hosts the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world. This property is 100 percent owned by Baselode Energy without option agreements or underlying royalties.

Although the Hook Lake high-grade uranium showing is adjacent to the property, that showing already indicates something fundamental about the potential for additional high-grade uranium discoveries waiting to be made in the area. Baselode’s Hook property covers a few uranium showings of interest: the Art Lake showing with visible uranium stains at surface and a radioactive boulder train. For Baselode, exploration of the Hook project will combine mapping structural displacements, research of historic work on the property and follow-up ground prospecting and geophysics in search of high quality targets for drill testing. Once the company has identified the target areas, the project will be ready for diamond drilling.

Baselode Energy’s Management Team

James Sykes - CEO, Director

Mr. James Sykes is a successful geologist with multiple uranium discoveries. The professional has 15 years of experience in Athabasca Basin uranium exploration and discovery. He has previously been involved with NexGen’s Arrow deposit discovery and Hathor Exploration’s Roughrider deposits, both of which successfully created large shareholder wealth. There is a good chance that Sykes, who has helped discover 550 million pounds of uranium, will find more.

Cameron MacKay - Vice-President, Exploration & Development

Cameron has been instrumental for the Company's success and discovery of the high-grade Uranium ACKIO zone on the Company's Hook project, as well as managing the technical and logistical requirements for Baselode's project portfolio. Prior to joining Baselode, Cameron had spent five years with Purepoint Uranium Group (TSXV: PTU) as Senior Exploration Geologist helping delineate the high-grade Uranium Spitfire prospect. His technical background also includes working as a Senior Bedrock Mapper with the Canada-Nunavut Geoscience Office. He is currently a member in good standing with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan , and holds an M.Sc. in Geology from the University of Saskatchewan .

Kevin Canario - Chief Financial Officer

Most recently, he was Corporate Controller of Battle North Gold Corporation where he was instrumental in the eventual sale of the Bateman Gold project. Prior to this, Mr. Canario was the CFO of INV Metals Inc. and worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for 5 years within the mining assurance practice managing audits for a variety of publicly listed clients ranging from small exploration to large multi-asset operations. Mr. Canario holds a CPA, CA and Honours Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University Canada .

Stephen Stewart - Director

Stephen holds a Bachelor of Arts, Master of Business Administration and Master of Science. Apart from serving as a director at Baselode Energy, he is also the CEO and Director of Orefinders Resources Inc. and PowerOre Inc. In addition, Stephen is also Managing Partner of Minvest Partners and founder and chairman of Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund.

Charles Beaudry - Director

Charles Beaudry is an accomplished geologist with over 30 years of experience. The professional is also experienced in project generation, exploration chemistry, business development and project management. Between 2008 and 2009, Charles served as the General Manager of new business opportunities at IAMGOLD Corporation.

Gautam Narayanan - Director

Gautam Narayanan wears many hats. The geologist and business administration executive is the VP of Corporate Development for Power Ore Inc. and Orefinders Resources Inc. He is also a Director of Mistango River Resources. In the past, Gautam worked at Canaccord Genuity, where he focused on equity research.

Michael W. Mansfield - Director

Mr. Michael Mansfield is an investment professional with more than 20 years’ experience. He has helped numerous companies go public by assisting in the completion of qualifying transactions. Michael works with Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. and also as an investment advisor in the Canadian venture market.

Baselode Starts Winter Drilling Preparations

Baselode Starts Winter Drilling Preparations

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND, OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a Temporary Work Camp permit (" TWC ") has been received from Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment for the planned diamond drilling program on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

"The TWC allows us to start building a new camp for our planned exploration drill programs at ACKIO and Hook throughout the year 2022.  Our field crew is on site and has begun to clear the TWC site and the initial drill pad locations for the pending drill program.  We're using pre-fabricated structures and helicopoter support to expedite the camp construction process.  We remain optimistic that the camp will be completed within 1 to 2 weeks, and that diamond drilling will start as soon as camp is operational.  We're excited to continue drilling at ACKIO as the results we've intersected so far have surpassed our initial expectations," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

Couloir Capital Ltd. Is Pleased to Announce the Initiation of Research Coverage on Baselode Energy Corp.

Couloir Capital Ltd. Is Pleased to Announce the Initiation of Research Coverage on Baselode Energy Corp.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (or "Company"). The report is titled, "Uranium Explorer Focused on Discovering High-Grade Uranium outside of the Athabasca Basin in Canada." The report compares FIND to several other Canadian uranium explorers, provides an overview of the supply - demand dynamics influencing the uranium markets and commodity price predictions over the near term.

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal Click on "Sign Up / Sign In".

Baselode Reports Additional High-Grade Uranium Intersections from ACKIO Discovery

Baselode Reports Additional High-Grade Uranium Intersections from ACKIO Discovery

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the final Uranium assay results from the recently completed diamond drill program on the ACKIO Uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

Highlights include:

Baselode Appoints Kevin Canario to CFO

Baselode Appoints Kevin Canario to CFO

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Kevin Canario has been appointed the Company's Chief Financial Officer (" CFO "). Most recently, he was Corporate Controller of Battle North Gold Corporation where he was instrumental in the eventual sale of the Bateman Gold project. Prior to this, Mr. Canario was the CFO of INV Metals Inc. and worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for 5 years within the mining assurance practice managing audits for a variety of publicly listed clients ranging from small exploration to large multi-asset operations. Mr. Canario holds a CPA, CA and Honours Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University Canada .

Baselode and the Ore Group would also like to announce the resignation of Jeff Potwarka , the Company's outgoing CFO. The entire Ore Group team thanks Mr. Potwarka for his dedication and many years of service to the team and Company's shareholders, and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Uranium and Natural Gas Investments Turn Green in 2023

Uranium and Natural Gas Investments Turn Green in 2023

In early February 2022, the European Commission made a recommendation that could impact energy investors of all flavors, in all parts of the world. It most directly affects investors in uranium or uranium production, and natural gas and producers. The recommended change is called the Taxonomy Complementary Climate Delegated Act. This act is a decarbonization agreement, fully written and agreed upon by the College of Commissioners, to be adopted across the EU. Adoption is expected to be agreed upon once translations are available in all EU languages. It would apply beginning 2023, unless a majority of European Parliament, or 20 of the EU's 27 countries, veto the act. Read More >>

Elevate Uranium: Carbon Free Energy

EL8 Elevated to OTCQX Best Market

Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate Uranium”, or the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) (OTCQX: ELVUF) is pleased to announce that OTC Markets Group Inc. has advised that Elevate Uranium’s trading status has been upgraded to the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (U.S.). Trading commenced on the OTCQX market on 7 February 2022. The Company’s primary listing and securities trading remains on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Keep reading...Show less
Consolidated Uranium Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve the Spin-Out of Labrador Uranium

Consolidated Uranium Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve the Spin-Out of Labrador Uranium

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" CUR ", the " Company " or " Consolidated Uranium ") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that its shareholders (the "CUR Shareholders") have approved the previously announced proposed spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. ("Labrador Uranium" or "LUR") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). LUR is currently a majority-controlled subsidiary of CUR focused on the consolidation, exploration and development of uranium projects in Labrador.

At the special meeting of CUR Shareholders held virtually today, a special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by 99.78% of the votes cast by CUR Shareholders present virtually or represented by proxy at the meeting.

GoviEx Announces 6000 Meter Drilling Program at Falea Polymetallic Copper-Silver-Uranium Project

  • GoviEx to drill high-priority IP targets at Falea Polymetallic Copper-Silver-Uranium Project
  • Geophysics results highlight large chargeability anomalies directly under the Falea deposit
  • Potential for a third chargeable body on the Bala license
  • Falea and Bala licenses deemed highly prospective for polymetallic deposits

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2022 drilling programme at the polymetallic copper-silver-uranium Falea Project in Mali. GoviEx has engaged Foraco Mali to undertake exploration drilling, focusing on targets based predominantly on the induced polarisation ("IP") surveys completed on the Falea Project in 2020 and 2021.

In December 2020 and August 2021, the Company announced the results of geophysical survey and data inversion analysis by Computational Geosciences, which highlighted a large chargeable body over 2 km in length and 500 m wide underneath the deposit on the Falea Project adjacent to the Road fault. Additionally, the results of the geophysics highlighted a second anomaly aligned with a structural feature associated with the Siribaya trend as well as potential for a chargeable body in the northeast area of the Bala exploration license. The IP data highlights the much shallower depth to basement and associated unconformity. The geophysical results corroborated geological interpretation that both Falea and Bala licenses appear to be highly prospective for increased polymetallic uranium-copper-silver mineralization.

GTI Resources Logo

GTI To Divest Niagara Gold Project Via Spin Out IPO

GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise the execution of a binding Tenement Sale & Purchase Agreement with Regener8 Resources NL (ACN 655 560 740) (Regener8), whereby GTI has conditionally agreed to sell its 100% interest in certain Western Australian (WA) tenements, comprising its Niagara Gold Prospects near Kookynie (Niagara Gold Project), to Regener8 (Proposed Transaction).

