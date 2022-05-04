One of the shallowest uranium intersections in the history of the Athabasca Basin Supports the potential for open-pit mining on Baselode's ACKIO AK22-038: 914 cps over 6.25 m at 35.85 m including 2,057 cps over 1.75 m Baselode Energy Corp. is pleased to provide an interim update regarding elevated radioactivity intersected near-surface in drill hole AK22-038 as part of the Company's on-going 20,000 m drill program ...

FIND:CA