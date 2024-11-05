- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Auking Wins Bid for Saudi Gold Exploration Licence
AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN, AuKing) is pleased to advise that, together with local Saudi Arabian partner, Barg Alsaman Mining Company (BSMC), it has been successful in securing the “Shaib Marqan” exploration licence as part of the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources’ 6th Licensing Round bid process.
HIGHLIGHTS
The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (Ministry) issued an Information Memorandum dated 5 August 2024 (IM) as part of the 6th Licensing Round bid process. The following highlighted information was included in the IM in relation to Shaib Marqan:
- The Project is considered highly prospective for orogenic vein-hosted gold mineralization and is significantly under-explored. The Al Amar gold mine is 100km to the north-west and produced nearly 30,000oz Au in 2022 (Ma’aden Gold).
- At least 22 ancient workings over quartz veins have been noted in the area, with 50 vein and wall-rock samples averaging ~ 5.8g/t Au, with a maximum of 40g/t Au.
- The quartz veins have lengths of up to 300m, with widths of up to 10m being reported.
Managing Director, Paul Williams commented: “AuKing is very pleased to have secured the Shaib Marqan exploration licence with its local partner BSMC. We understand that this 6th Bidding Round has been the subject of significant interest from companies around the world and it is an honour to be recognized by the Ministry with this successful bid. Shaib Marqan is situated in a highly mineralized area within the famous Arabian-Nubian Shield geological region and is situated within close proximity to various established deposits.
Systematic exploration across the licence area could lead to the rapid identification of a significant mineral deposit within the Ar Rayn Terrane”, he said.
We will now commence work with both the Ministry and our local Saudi partner, BSMC, to seek to finalise the grant of the formal Shaib Marqan exploration licence over the next several weeks”, Mr Williams said.
Saudi Arabia’s Mining Sector Expansion
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform agenda has elevated the mining sector’s role in the Saudi economy, positioning it as a third key economic pillar as part of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program. The Kingdom’s focus on mining is driven by a desire to diversify the economy and increase non-oil revenue as it weans itself off oil dependence.
Furthermore, minerals are key inputs in many industries essential to Vision 2030 objectives, such as achieving a green transition, digitizing the economy, becoming a global hub for technology and connectivity, producing nuclear energy, and localizing military procurement.
The new mining law that came into effect in 2021 targets the exploitation of the Kingdom’s mineral resources and the development of its mineral-based manufacturing industry, all of which are aimed at reducing imports to the Kingdom by circa $10Billion and generate more than 200,000 jobs by 2030.
Shaib Marqan Gold Project
Shaib Marqan is situated in central Saudi Arabia and covers an area of 91.8km2. The project area is around 240km south-west of Riyadh and is part of the Ar Rayn Terrane along the eastern margin of the Arabian-Nubian Shield (ANS). Despite being smaller than other terranes within the ANS, the Ar Rayn Terrane is known for hosting multiple mineral systems and mineral commodities, including volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS)-hosted copper and zinc, epithermal and orogenic gold, and iron oxide copper/gold (IOCG) deposits.
Ancient workings have been documented throughout the Al Amar Belt, concentrating mainly on quartz veins with disseminated pyrite. The area was first mapped in 1956, with intermittent exploration occurring between 1970 and 1994.
The Ar Rayn Terrane in general has been the focus of exploration activities since the 1950’s. Notably, the Al Amar Au-Ag-Zn-Cu deposit, the Khnaiguiyah Zn-Cu-iron-manganese deposit and the Jabal Idsas magnetite prospect are all hosted within the Ar Rayn Terrane. The Al Amar Mine is located 100km northwest of Shaib Marqan project area and produced 27,443 ounces Au in 2022 (Ma’aden, 2022).
Previous exploration within the Ar Rayn Terrane includes mapping, regional geophysical surveying, and geochemical sampling of a single mineral occurrence within the KSA’s Mineral Occurrence Documentation System (MODS). Shaib Marqan stands out as a relatively under-explored area of the Ar Rayn Terrane in close proximity to several established deposits. Based upon the previous exploration work in the region, further systematic exploration activities could lead to the rapid generation of new precious and base metals targets.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auking Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Investor Insight
With a portfolio of advanced stage exploration assets in the uranium, critical minerals and base metals space, AuKing Mining is poised to execute and accomplish its goals of becoming a mid-tier producer, creating significant shareholder value.
Overview
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN) is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of exploration assets focused on uranium, copper and critical minerals, in Western Australia, Tanzania and British Columbia, Canada. The company aims to become a mid-tier copper, uranium and critical metals producer through the acquisition and development of near-term production assets.
AuKing’s portfolio of assets includes the Koongie Park copper-zinc project in Western Australia, the Mkuju uranium project in Tanzania, and the recently acquired Myoff Creek niobium-REE project in British Columbia, Canada.
AuKing has acquired the uranium bearing mineral claim known as the Grand Codroy uranium project approximately 50 km north of Port aux Basque, Newfoundland. Grand Cordroy spans 2,200 hectares and hosts several documented uranium occurrences located along a major radiometric high.
The company is led by an experienced management and board of directors supporting and executing on the company’s strategic goals of becoming a mid-tier producer through its diverse project portfolio.
Company Highlights
- AuKing Mining is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of exploration assets focused on uranium, copper and critical minerals.
- The company holds a diverse portfolio of advanced exploration assets in Western (Koongie Park), Tanzania (Mkuju) and British Columbia, Canada (Myoff Creek)
- Koongie Park has a mineral resource estimate totalling 21.1 Mt across three well-explored deposits - Onedin, Sandiego and Emull.
- AuKing is led by a highly experienced management team executing the company’s strategies to increase shareholder value.
Key Projects
Mkuju Uranium Project (Tanzania)
Mkuju is situated immediately to the southeast of the world class Nyota uranium project that was the primary focus of exploration and development feasibility studies by then ASX-listed Mantra Resources Limited (ASX:MRU). Not long after completion of feasibility studies for Nyota in early 2011, MRU announced a AU$1.16 billion takeover offer from the Russian group ARMZ. The takeover was finalised in mid-2011.
During the latter part of 2023, AuKing Mining completed a Stage 1 exploration program at Mkuju which comprised a combination of rock chip, soil geochemistry sampling, shallow auger drilling and initial diamond drilling. Some very encouraging results were obtained from this program which have formed the basis for a proposed 11,000m drilling program that is about to commence at Mkuju. Results included:
Auger drilling:
MKAU23_020 3m @ 1,273ppm U3O8 incl 1m @ 3,350ppm U3O8
MKAU23_045 3m @ 250ppm U3O8 incl 1m @ 410ppm U3O8
Soil samples:
MKGS006 510ppm U3O8
MKGS017 8,800ppm U3O8
MKGS056 960ppm U3O8
Rock chip samples:
MKGS056 2,250ppmMKGS057 800ppm U3O8
Mkuju project location
Myoff Creek Niobium-REE Project (British Columbia, Canada)
In July 2024, AuKing Mining completed the acquisition of the Myoff Creek niobium/REE project in British Columbia, Canada, known for its rich mineral deposits. The site offers excellent accessibility with well-maintained road infrastructure. The project highlights near-surface carbonatite mineralization that spans an area of 1.4 km by 0.4 km with high-grade historic drilling intercepts that include 0.93 percent niobium and 2.06 percent total rare earth oxides.
There is significant potential to expand the current target area as it remains open at depth and along strike.
HERE AuKing’s exploration team has completed a recent site visit to Myoff Creek and have identified the need for a detailed airborne radiometric survey to be undertaken across the tenure area. This survey is expected to commence in Q4 of 2024 and will include coverage of the area where historical drilling identified significant niobium/REE results – thereby providing a “marker” for potential mineralization across the rest of the Myoff Creek area.
Koongie Park Copper-Zinc Project
Koongie Park project lies within the highly mineralized Halls Creek Mobile Belt. The area also hosts the Savannah (Sally Malay) and Copernicus nickel projects, the former Argyle diamond mine and the Nicolsons gold mining operation of Pantoro Limited. Koongie Park is located about 25 kms southwest of the regional centre of Halls Creek on the Great Northern Highway in northeastern Western Australia.
AuKing owns 100 percent interest (subject to a 1 percent net smelter royalty) in Koongie Park and has received significant historical exploration and drilling since the 1970s. The project contains three deposits of note: Onedin and Sandiego copper-zinc-gold deposits, and the Emull copper deposit.Onedin and Sandiego are both in advanced exploration stages with a total mineral resource estimate of 4.8 Mt and 4.1 Mt, respectively, containing copper, zinc, gold, silver and lead. The Sandiego prospect boasts a scoping study (released in June 2023) that highlights an 11-year life of mine with a processing capacity of 750 ktpa and pre-production capex of $135 million for a 2.5 year payback. Economics highlight a pre-tax NPV of $177 million and 40 percent IRR.
Koongie Park and neighboring project holdings
The Emull base metal deposit has received significant drilling by previous owner Northern Star Resources several years ago and subsequently by AuKing in 2022. The deposit has a maiden resource estimate of 12.2 Mt, containing copper, zinc, lead and silver, with significant upside potential as more drilling is performed.
Grand Codroy Uranium Project
The Grand Codroy uranium project covers 2,200 hectares with the presence of several documented uranium occurrences located along a major radiometric high. The property is approximately 50 km north of Port aux Basque, Newfoundland.
Project Highlights:
- Uranium Mineralisation: Uranium mineralisation within extensive, organic-rich siliciclastic rocks is similar to sandstone-hosted uranium districts in the western United States.
- High Grade Samples: Notable high-grade historical rock samples including:
- Grand Codroy River #6 (Sample 153) - >20,000ppm (2%) Cu and 435ppm U
(Sample 3522) - >20,000ppm (2%) Cu and 400ppm U
- Grand Codroy River #4 – 22,000ppm (2.2%) U
- Overfall Brook – 595ppm U
(Source – Newfoundland Labrador Dept of Industry, Energy and Technology)
- Grand Codroy River #6 (Sample 153) - >20,000ppm (2%) Cu and 435ppm U
- Significant Exploration Potential: Grand Codroy tenure area largely untouched by modern exploration. Note the impressive results being reported by Infini Resources Limited (ASX:I88) at its Portland Creek uranium project, to the north of Grand Codroy in western Newfoundland.
- Strategic Location: The mineral claim is strategically situated approximately 50 km north of Port aux Basque, Newfoundland.
- Excellent Accessibility: The site offers excellent accessibility with well-maintained road infrastructure leading directly to the area.
- Capital Raising: Placement of $130,000 to sophisticated investors with Melbourne's boutique Peak Asset Management leading the Placement, together with upcoming entitlement offer to existing shareholders.
Board and Management Team
Peter Tighe – Non-executive Chairman
Peter Tighe started his career in the family-owned JH Leavy & Co business, which is one of the longest established fruit and vegetable wholesaling businesses in the Brisbane Markets at Rocklea. As the owner and managing director of JH Leavy & Co, Tighe expanded the company along with highly respected farms and packhouses that have been pleased to supply the company with top quality fruit and vegetables for wholesale/export for over 40 years. Tighe has been a director of Brisbane Markets Limited (BML) since 1999 and is currently the deputy chairman. BML is the owner of the Brisbane Markets site and is responsible for the ongoing management and development of its $400 million asset portfolio. As the proprietor of the site, BML has over 250 leases in place including selling floors, industrial warehousing, retail stores and commercial offices. BML acknowledges its role as an economic hub of Queensland, facilitating the trade of $1.5 billion worth of fresh produce annually, and supporting local and regional businesses of the horticulture industry.
Tighe (with his wife Patty) owns Magic Bloodstock Racing (MBR), a thoroughbred horse racing and breeding company. MBR has acquired many horses which are trained and raced across Australia and around the world including “Winx”, one of the greatest thoroughbreds of all time winning more than $26 million in prize money.
Paul Williams – Managing Director
Paul Williams holds both Bachelor of Arts and Law Degrees from the University of Queensland and practised as a corporate and commercial lawyer with Brisbane legal firm HopgoodGanim Lawyers for 17 years. He ultimately became an equity partner of HopgoodGanim Lawyers before joining Eastern Corporation as their chief executive officer in August 2004. In mid-2006, Williams joined Mitsui Coal Holdings as general counsel, participating in the supervision of the coal mining interests and business development activities within the multinational Mitsui & Co group. Williams is well-known in the Brisbane investment community as well as in Sydney and Melbourne and brings to the AKN board a broad range of commercial and legal expertise – especially in the context of mining and exploration activities. He also has a strong focus on corporate governance and the importance of clear and open communication of corporate activity to the investment markets.
ShiZhou Yin – Non-executive Director
ShiZhou Yin holds a Master of Professional Accounting degree and is a Chinese-certified public accountant and a senior accountant. From September 1994 to September 2010, Yin served successively as accountant of Beijing No. 2 Water Pipe Factory, audit manager and audit partner of Yuehua Certified Public Accountants Firm, and senior partner of Zhongrui Yuehua Certified Public Accountants Co.
From April 2017 to the present time, Yin has been vice-president, chief financial officer and secretary of the board of JCHX Group Co..
Yin has also been the chairman of the board of supervisors of JCHX Mining Management Co. (Shanghai Stock Exchange Code: 603979) since May 2017. JCHX Mining Management is one of China’s largest mining services companies with operations around the world and has a share market capitalization of approx. US$5 billion.
Chris Bittar – Exploration Manager (MGeoSc, MComm (Finance), BMSc)
Chris Bittar was previously senior project geologist at Pantoro Limited’s Norseman Project in Western Australia, where he supervised the planning and execution of near-mine exploration and resource development programs as part of the Definitive Feasibility Study program at Norseman.
Prior to his Pantoro role, Bittar held senior geologist roles with Millennium Minerals (Nullagine Gold project) and Pilbara Minerals (Pilgangoora Lithium project), and exploration geologist roles with Sumitomo Metal Mining Oceania and Northern Minerals (Browns Range rare earths project in WA). In these roles, Bittar gained extensive experience in taking projects from greenfield exploration to resource development and up to mine-ready feasibility study stage. This experience included supervision of multiple drilling campaigns, geological interpretation, data management and project reporting. Bittar has also maintained a strong commitment to company safety policies and procedures.
Paul Marshall – Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Paul Marshall is a chartered accountant with a Bachelor of Law degree, and a post Graduate Diploma in Accounting and Finance. He has 30 years of professional experience having worked for Ernst and Young for 10 years, and subsequently twenty years spent in commercial roles as company secretary and CFO for a number of listed and unlisted companies mainly in the resources sector. Marshall has extensive experience in all aspects of company financial reporting, corporate regulatory and governance areas, business acquisition and disposal due diligence, capital raising and company listings and company secretarial responsibilities.
John Ciampaglia: Uranium Facing Tight Supply, Pent-up Demand — Plus AI, Election Impact
John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, discusses uranium supply, demand and price developments, honing in on recent deals geared at feeding power demand for artificial intelligence (AI).
"I think it's inevitable that (small modular reactor) technology gets commercialized and scaled, and that's the part that has been relatively new," he told the Investing News Network during an interview.
"We never would have guessed it would have been AI data centers that kicked it all off, but I think it's a very exciting development, and it helps to really validate the thesis that we've been talking about for over three years at this point."
Ciampaglia also spoke about the potential impact of the US election, saying that while Republicans have historically been more pro-nuclear than Democrats, the industry is now receiving bipartisan support.
"Irrespective of who wins, we think nuclear is going to continue to receive support," he emphasized.
Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on uranium supply, demand and prices.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Top 10 Uranium-producing Countries (Updated 2024)
Output from the top uranium-producing countries rose steadily for a decade, peaking at 63,207 metric tons (MT) in 2016. However, global uranium production has noticeably declined in the years since then.
Decreased numbers across the world are related to the persistently low spot prices the uranium market has experienced in the wake of the Fukushima disaster; COVID-19 and Russia's war against Ukraine have also had an impact on output.
Now uranium prices have begun to rebound significantly, buoyed by increasingly positive sentiment about the role of nuclear power in the energy transition, and investment demand via new uranium-based funds.
Currently 10 percent of the world’s electricity is generated by nuclear energy, and that number is expected to grow. Looking forward, analysts are calling for a sustained bull market in uranium. In early 2024, prices surged to a 17 year high of more than US$100 per pound, and although they have slipped slightly since then, industry insiders remain optimistic.
Due to its significance in nuclear fuel production and energy generation, it’s important to know where uranium is mined and which nations are the largest uranium-producing countries. Kazakhstan is the leader by a long shot, and has been since 2009. In 2022 — the last year for which data is available — it was followed by Canada and Namibia in second and third place, respectively.
For investors interested in following the uranium space, having familiarity with uranium production by country is essential. Read on to get a closer look at the largest uranium-producing countries. Data and mine information on the top 10 uranium producing countries are from the World Nuclear Association’s most recent report on uranium mine production, and mining database MDO.
1. Kazakhstan
Mine production: 21,227 metric tons
Kazakhstan is the largest uranium producing country in the world, and its total output of 21,227 metric tons in 2022 accounted for an impressive 43 percent of global uranium supply.
When last recorded in 2021, Kazakhstan had 815,200 MT of known recoverable uranium resources, second only to Australia. Most of the uranium in the country is mined via an in-situ leaching process.
Kazataprom (LSE:KAP,OTC Pink:NATKY), the country’s national uranium miner, is the world’s largest producer, with projects and partnerships in various jurisdictions. News that the top uranium producer may miss its production targets for 2024 and 2025 was a large contributor to uranium prices breaking through the US$100 level this year.
One of the company's most significant uranium operations is the Inkai in-situ recovery (ISR) mine, a joint venture with Cameco( TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) who holds a 40 percent interest. According to the mining database MDO, Inkai produced 8.3 million pounds of U3O8 in 2023.
2. Canada
Mine production: 7,351 metric tons
Canada’s uranium output in 2022 was 7,351 metric tons. The country's production fell dramatically since hitting a peak of 14,039 MT in 2016 as the country's mines closed due to low uranium prices in the late 2010s. However, uranium production in the country began to rebound in 2022.
Saskatchewan’s Cigar Lake and McArthur River are considered the world’s two top uranium mines. Both properties are operated by sector major Cameco. MDO highlights Cigar Lake and McArthur River as having uranium grades that are 100 times the world average. The company made the decision to shutter operations at the McArthur River mine in 2018, but returned to normal operations in November 2022.
In 2023, Cameco produced 17.6 million pounds of uranium — equivalent to 7,983 metric tons — which was still below its originally planned production of 20.3 million pounds for the year. The company has set its guidance at 22.4 million pounds for 2024.
Uranium exploration is also prevalent in Canada, with the majority occurring in the uranium-rich Athabasca Basin. That area of Saskatchewan is world renowned for its high-quality uranium deposits and friendly mining attitude. The province’s long history with the uranium industry has helped to assert it as an international leader in the sector.
3. Namibia
Mine production: 5,613 metric tons
Namibia’s uranium production has been steadily increasing after falling to 2,993 MT in 2015.
In fact, the African nation overtook longtime frontrunner Canada to become the third largest uranium-producing country in 2020, and went on to surpass Australia for the second top spot in 2021. Although Namibia slipped back below Canada in 2022, its output for the year was only down by 140 MT from 2021.
The country is home to three key uranium mines: Langer Heinrich, Rossing and Husab. Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN,OTCQX:PALAF) owns the Langer Heinrich mine. In 2017, Paladin took Langer Heinrich offline due to weak uranium prices; however, improved uranium prices over the past few years prompted the uranium miner to ramp up restart efforts. At the close of 2024's first quarter, Langer Heinrich achieved commercial production once again.
Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO,ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO) sold its majority share of the Rossing mine to China National Uranium in 2019. Rossing is the world’s longest-running open-pit uranium mine, and recent expansion efforts have extended its mine life to 2036, according to MDO.
The Husab mine, majority owned by China General Nuclear, is one of the world's largest uranium mines by output. As part of its effort to increase output, MDO reports that a pilot heap leach project is underway to assess the economic feasibility of processing lower-grade ore. The results of the pilot project are expected by 2025.
4. Australia
Mine production: 4,087 metric tons
Australia’s uranium production totaled 4,087 metric tons in 2022, down significantly from the 6,203 MT produced two years prior. The island nation holds 28 percent of the world’s known recoverable uranium resources.
Uranium mining is a contentious and often political issue in Australia. While the country permits some uranium-mining activity, it is opposed to using nuclear energy — at least for now. "Australia uses no nuclear power, but with high reliance on coal any likely carbon constraints on electricity generation will make it a strong possibility,” according to the World Nuclear Association. “Australia has a significant infrastructure to support any future nuclear power program.”
Australia is home to three operating uranium mines, including the largest-known deposit of uranium in the world, BHP's (NYSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP) Olympic Dam. Although uranium is only produced as a by-product at Olympic Dam, its high output of the metal makes it the fourth largest uranium-producing mine in the world. The mining database MDO reports that In BHP's 2024 fiscal year, uranium output from the Olympic Dam operation totaled 3,603 metric tons of uranium oxide concentrate.
5. Uzbekistan
Mine production: 3,300 metric tons
In 2022, Uzbekistan was the fifth largest uranium producing country, with output of 3,300 metric tons. It entered the top five in 2020, with an estimated 3,500 MT of output. Domestic uranium production had been gradually increasing in the Central Asian nation since 2016 via Japanese and Chinese joint ventures.
Navoi Mining & Metallurgy Combinat is part of state holding company Kyzylkumredmetzoloto, and handles all the mining and processing of domestic uranium supply. The nation's uranium largess continues to attract foreign investment; strategic partnerships with French uranium miner Orano and state-run China Nuclear Uranium were announced in November 2023 and March 2024, respectively.
6. Russia
Mine production: 2,508 metric tons
Russia was in sixth place in terms of uranium production in 2022 with production of 2,508 metric tons. Output has been relatively steady in the country since 2011, usually coming in around the 2,800 to 3,000 MT range.
Experts had been expecting the country to increase its production in the coming years to meet its energy needs, as well as growing uranium demand around the world. But in 2021, uranium production in the country dropped by 211 MT year-over-year to 2,635 MT; it fell by another 127 MT in 2022.
In terms of domestic production, Rosatom, a subsidiary of ARMZ Uranium Holding, owns the country’s Priargunsky mine and is working on developing the Vershinnoye deposit in Southern Siberia through a subsidiary.
In 2023, Russia surpassed its uranium production target, producing 90 MT more than expected. Rosatom is developing new mines, including Mine No. 6, which is slated to begin uranium production in 2028.
Russian uranium has been an area of controversy in recent years, with the US initiating a Section 232 investigation around the security of uranium imports from the country in 2018. More recently, Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine has prompted countries around the world to look more closely at their nuclear supply chains.
7. Niger
Mine production: 2,020 metric tons
Niger’s uranium production has declined year-on-year over the past decade, with output totaling 2,020 metric tons in 2022. The African nation is home to the producing SOMAIR uranium mine and the past producing COMINAK mine, which account for 5 percent of the world’s uranium production. Both are run by subsidiaries of Orano, a private uranium miner, through majority owned joint ventures.
Global Atomic (TSX:GLO,OTCQX:GLATF) is developing its Dasa project in the country, and expects to commission its processing plant by early 2026. Niger is also home to the Madaouela uranium asset, which was the flagship project of explorer GoviEx Uranium (TSXV:GXU,OTCQB:GVXXF).
A recent military coup in the African nation has sparked uranium supply concerns, as Niger accounts for 15 percent of France's uranium needs and one-fifth of EU imports. In January 2024, the government of Niger, now under a military junta, announced it intends to overhaul the nation's mining industry. It has temporarily halted the granting of new mining licenses and is working to make changes to existing mining licenses in order to increase state profits.
This past summer, Niger's government revoked GoviEx Uranium's Madaouela mining license along with Orano's operating permit for its Imouraren uranium project.
8. China
Mine production: 1,700 metric tons
China’s uranium production grew to hit 1,700 metric tons in 2022, up by 100 MT over 2021. The country's uranium production climbed during the 2010s from 885 MT in 2011 to 1,885 MT in 2018, and held steady at that level until falling to 1,600 MT in 2021.
China General Nuclear Power, the country’s sole domestic uranium supplier, is looking to expand nuclear fuel supply deals with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and additional foreign uranium companies.
China’s goal is to supply one-third of its nuclear fuel cycle with uranium from domestic producers, obtain one-third through foreign equity in mines and joint ventures overseas and purchase one-third on the open uranium market. China is also a leader in nuclear energy; Mainland China has 56 nuclear reactors with 31 in construction.
9. India
Mine production: 600 metric tons
India produced 600 metric tons of uranium in 2022, on par with output in 2021.
India currently has 23 operating nuclear reactors with another seven under construction. “The Indian government is committed to growing its nuclear power capacity as part of its massive infrastructure development programme,” as per the World Nuclear Association. “The government has set ambitious targets to grow nuclear capacity.”
10. South Africa
Mine production: 200 metric tons
South Africa produced 200 metric tons of uranium in 2022. It is another uranium-producing country that has seen its output decline over the past decade — the nation's uranium output peaked at 573 MT in 2014. Nonetheless, South Africa surpassed Ukraine's production (curbed by Russia's invasion) in 2022 to become the 10th top uranium producer globally.
South Africa holds 5 percent of the world’s known uranium resources, taking the sixth spot on that list.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Uranium Demand Rises as Clean Energy Push Ramps Up
Conversations about the critical minerals race sometimes neglect to mention uranium. It’s not always listed as a critical material (it may be left off certain lists and considered a fuel material instead). But it’s very much in a critical situation.
Uranium plays a pivotal role in the green energy revolution that’s happening worldwide. It’s a key ingredient in nuclear power generation and has a litany of other uses too. It’s in short supply, and challenges around securing supply chains are ramping up.
A new look at uranium sees it having a wide array of uses that suit green economies. Uranium-mining companies seek to level up and develop deposits to satisfy worldwide demand.
Nuclear needs
Uranium is seeing strong demand because of its pivotal role in generating nuclear energy.
“Uranium is used in nuclear reactors to develop electricity. It’s the cleanest power generator out there,” said Mike Stier, CEO and director of Saga Metals (TSV:SAGA). The company's flagship project, the Double Mer uranium property, is located in Labrador, Canada, and is comprised of 1,024 claims over 25,600 hectares.
Sampling during a field program confirmed the presence of uranium mineralization, supporting the view that the trend could extend beyond what was initially projected and the possibility of an even larger uranium mineralization.
Growing nuclear power has become a cause for many governments and institutions.
At COP28 in December 2023, attendees discussed the importance of small modular reactors for a net-zero future. The leaders of 20 nations signed a pledge to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050.
Meanwhile, in September 2024, 14 major financial institutions endorsed a pledge that expressed support for the call to action to triple global nuclear energy capacity by 2050.
Some of the renewed interest in nuclear power has been driven by innovations in small modular reactors. These prefabricated, small reactors — just a fraction of the size of a traditional reactor and generating up to 300 megawatts of power — use uranium, but more efficiently. While only a few are already in operation, 80 different designs are being developed in 18 countries, with many expected to come online in a few years. They offer a portable and more flexible way to generate nuclear power.
“The technology behind nuclear reactors and small modular reactors has advanced tremendously,” said Stier. “The footprint of a small modular reactor compared to a traditional reactor and the output comparison is staggering. The small modular reactor is certainly the way of the future.”
Uranium’s other uses
While uranium’s predominant use is for nuclear energy, there’s much more to this mineral.
It also has military uses like powering nuclear submarines. Depleted uranium is used as radiation shielding and for building armor-piercing weapons.
Uranium has numerous uses in the medical field as well, such as in X-rays and radiation cancer treatments. It is also used in scientific research, agriculture and even space exploration.
The World Nuclear Association forecasts demand for uranium will grow 28 percent by 2030 and nearly double by 2040.
Nuclear deals of note
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), in partnership with Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG), has a deal to resurrect a unit of the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania. The plan is to use the clean energy for data centers — both cloud computing and artificial intelligence require considerable energy.
“These are major moves that signal a big shift in the comfortability towards nuclear,” said Stier.
As well, China has become a huge player in nuclear energy. It has 21 nuclear reactors under construction, with plans to generate 21.61 gigawatts of electricity. A recent stimulus package will invest 800 to 100 billion yuan into nuclear power.
Uranium’s new demand
While a renewed interest in the past few decades in nuclear energy has spurred some uranium exploration, the Fukushima accident in 2011, in which all three large cores of the power plant melted down after an earthquake and tsunami, turned around interest in nuclear power.
That’s been changing again more recently. Prices in 2024 have been strong due to supply uncertainty and growing data center demand for power. As well, in August 2024, Kazatomprom (LSE:KAP,OTC Pink:NATKY), the world’s largest uranium producer, cut its 2025 production guidance by 17 percent, causing prices to further rise amid supply worries.
Stier’s Saga Metals is strategically positioned to play an essential role in North America’s uranium supply chain through its Double Mer uranium project in Eastern-Central Labrador. Leveraging rich historical data and a targeted approach to expansion, Double Mer is poised to stand out as a promising asset.
Investor takeaway
Demand for clean energy is on the rise, and nuclear power has become one of the most popular approaches to fill the demand gap. Uranium, as a key component in nuclear power generation, will see steady and rising demand in the coming years. Exploration and development in uranium mining is necessary to build reliable supply chains, making this sector an appealing investment opportunity.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Saga Metalsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Saga Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Saga Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
SAGA Metals Corp. Completes Second & Final Tranche of IPO Prospectus Offering
SAGA Metals Corp. (TSXV: “SAGA”) (FSE: “20H”) (“SAGA” or the “Company”), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery in Canada, announces that it has completed the second and final tranche of its initial public offering (the “Offering”), raising aggregate gross proceeds of $1,116,460.68.
The Offering, which included exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to Research Capital Corporation (the “Agent”), consisted of an aggregate of 554,250 hard dollar units (each, a “HDUnit”) at a price of $0.40 per HD Unit, 1,030,751 standard flow-through units (each, a “Standard FT Unit”) at a price of $0.48 per Standard FT Unit and 666,667 charity flow-through units (each, a “Charity FT Unit”) at a price of $0.60 per Charity FT Unit, all pursuant to the Company’s final prospectus in Manitoba and amended and restated final prospectus for British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario dated August 30, 2024 (collectively, the “Prospectus”).
Each HD Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole such warrant, an “HD Warrant”). Each HD Warrant will entitle its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.60 per Warrant Share at any time until September 23, 2026. Each Standard FT Unit consists of a “flow-through share”, as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”), and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole such warrant, a “Standard FT Warrant”), which Standard FT Warrant will qualify as a “flow-through share” as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act. The Standard FT Warrants will have the same terms as the HD Warrants and are exercisable into Warrant Shares. The Warrant Share underlying the Standard FT Warrant will not qualify as “flow-through shares” under the Tax Act. Each Charity FT Unit consists of a “flow-through share” as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole such warrant, a “Charity FT Warrant”), which Charity FT Warrant will qualify as a “flow-through share” as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act. The Charity FT Warrants will have the same terms as the HD Warrants and Standard FT Warrants and are exercisable into Warrant Shares. The Warrant Share underlying the Charity FT Warrant will not qualify as “flow-through shares” under the Tax Act.
The Agent acted as sole agent and bookrunner for the Offering, pursuant to the amended and restated agency agreement dated August 30, 2024. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid to the Agent a cash commission in the amount of $69,666.85, a corporate finance fee of $5,000 plus GST, and granted to the Agent non-transferrable warrants entitling the Agent or its subagents, as applicable, to purchase up to a total of 146,308 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.40 per share until September 23, 2026.
The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to complete exploration programs on the Double Mer Uranium Project, to complete claims maintenance expenditures on the Company’s secondary properties and for general and administrative purposes, as more particularly set out in the Prospectus.
The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, within the United States, unless exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws are available.
No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of SAGA in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
“Securing funding for our maiden drill program at the Double Mer Uranium project is a major step forward for SAGA,”stated Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA Metals Corp.
“I’m very proud of the hard work and dedication from our team, ensuring we have the necessary funds to advance our projects in a timely manner,”stated Mike Stier, CEO & Director of SAGA Metals Corp.“We have now finalized the remainder of our IPO prospectus, hitting the maximum threshold including the overallotment option for a total raised of ~$2,875,000. In this market, that is no small feat and with our well-balanced capitalization structure we are positioned to continue efforts towards driving growth and shareholder value.”
AboutSAGA MetalsCorp.
SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The Company's flagship asset, the Double Mer Uranium Project, is located in Labrador, Canada, covering 25,600 hectares. This project features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18-kilometer east-west trend, with a confirmed 14-kilometer section producing samples as high as 4,281ppm U3O8 and spectrometer readings of 22,000cps.
In addition to its uranium focus, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project.
Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Lithium.
SAGA also holds secondary exploration assets in Labrador, where the Company is focused on the discovery of titanium, vanadium, and iron ore. With a portfolio that spans key minerals crucial to the green energy transition, SAGA aims to strategically position itself to play an essential role in the clean energy future.
For further information, please contact:
SAGA Metals Corp.
Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (778) 930-1321
Email: info@sagametals.com
www.sagametals.com
The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Disclaimer
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “believes”, and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the expected use of proceeds from the Offering and the Company’s plans and objectives in respect of its properties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and the risks detailed in the Company’s Prospectus filed under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations from time to time. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.
Click here to connect with SAGA Metals Corp. (TSXV: “SAGA”) (FSE: “20H”) to receive an Investor Presentation
Fission Uranium Grows Athabasca Basin Portfolio by Staking New Assets
Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF) has expanded its uranium exploration portfolio in and around Northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin by staking four additional properties.
According to the company's Thursday (October 31) press release, the new sites, called Typhoon, Corsair, Merlin and Seahawk, encompass thousands of hectares and are situated near established uranium-producing areas and deposits.
Typhoon, which is located approximately 20 kilometers south of Fission's flagship Patterson Lake South (PLS) project, covers 3,867 hectares. Geological surveys from past decades, including a 1969 airborne radiometric survey and a 2013 electromagnetic survey, revealed conductors suggesting possible graphitic fault zones.
These zones, common hosts for uranium mineralization, have yet to be drilled. Given Typhoon’s similar geological structure to PLS and its unexplored potential, Fission considers it a promising site for high-grade uranium.
The Corsair property, located 110 kilometers east-southeast of the PLS project, spans 3,481 hectares across three non-contiguous claims. Situated close to Cameco’s (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) Centennial uranium deposit and near significant fault zones, the Fission team believes Corsair benefits from a favorable geological position.
Historic exploration identified electromagnetic conductors associated with graphitic faults. Although earlier work focused on larger fault zones, Fission intends to evaluate the potential in areas overlooked in previous drilling campaigns.
Merlin, the smallest of the newly staked properties, covers 808 hectares and is located 36 kilometers from Cameco’s Key Lake uranium mill. Previous drilling near the site in 1981 uncovered anomalous uranium concentrations, though additional exploration has been limited. Fission’s preliminary assessment indicates that more focused drilling could yield further insights into Merlin’s resource potential, as the initial results suggest uranium presence in conductive fault zones.
Seahawk, at 6,293 hectares, is the largest of the four properties and lies about 33 kilometers southeast of the Athabasca Basin. It covers a 29 kilometer section of the Needle Falls shear zone, which Fission said is known for rock formations that often host uranium deposits. Previous work encountered mineralization indicators such as cobalt and nickel.
Additionally, radioactive boulder trains near Seahawk, documented in the 1970s, add to the site’s potential for uranium, though Fission notes that the exact source of these boulders remains unidentified.
Ross McElroy, Fission’s president and CEO, said the new properties support the company's efforts to diversify and expand its holdings in the Athabasca Basin, which is known for its high-grade uranium deposits.
In June, Australia's Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN,OTCQX:PALAF) announced plans to acquire Fission in a transaction valued at C$1.14 billion. The companies are currently awaiting Investment Canada Act clearance for the deal.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
ASX Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024
Uranium prices have surged since 2020, fueled by growing demand and optimism for the future. Prices spiked in 2022, hitting $64.50 per pound by mid-April, and continued rising through 2023, with an 87 percent increase reaching $90.27 by year-end.
Uranium reached its highest level in nearly two decades when values surpassed the US$100 level in February 2024. Since then, prices have contracted, but remain historically high.
Spot prices fell to a year-to-date low of US$78.73 in mid-August, but have bounced slightly to trade within the US$80 to US$85 per pound range since.
Looking at tight supply and strong demand, experts say the future of uranium is bright. With hopes high for the commodity, those looking to capitalise on uranium stocks have a lot of upside to bolster their investment case.
Australia's uranium mines have made the country a significant global producer, and ASX-listed uranium stocks are big players in other countries as well.
To help interested investors, the Investing News Network has compiled a list of the biggest ASX uranium stocks by market cap. Data was gathered on October 17, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener. All data was current at that time.
1. Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN)
Market cap: AU$3.51 billion
Share price: AU$13.03
Based out of Western Australia, Paladin Energy's goal is to be a reliable supplier of clean energy for the future. Its main focus is uranium mining, and it currently has one active mine: Langer Heinrich in Namibia, of which it owns 75 percent. The company also has an exploration portfolio that spans both Canada and Australia.
Paladin's operations were paused in 2018 due to continued low uranium prices. However, in 2022, the company began the process of restarting operations at Langer Heinrich and saw a more-than-successful share purchase plan completed in May of that year.
Langer Heinrich ultimately restarted commercial uranium production on March 30, 2024, meeting both the company's scheduled timeline and its capital cost estimate of US$125 million. With production now underway, Paladin is working to ramp up output and build inventory for upcoming customer shipments.
On June 24, Paladin announced plans to acquire Canadian uranium company Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF) and it received approval from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on October 9 to finalize the deal.
The C$1.4 billion deal will expand Paladin’s portfolio with Fission's advanced stage PLS uranium project, which hosts the Triple R deposit, in the prolific Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada.
2. Boss Energy (ASX:BOE)
Market cap: AU$1.4 billion
Share price: AU$3.65
Boss Energy is ramping up production at both its Honeymoon and Alta Mesa uranium assets.
Located in South Australia, the Honeymoon mine is licenced and permitted for the production, storage and export of uranium. With a strategically designed processing plant, the property has a small footprint and upholds the Heritage and Native Title mining agreements on the land. Since it acquired Honeymoon in December 2015, Boss Energy has developed the project's JORC resource from 16.6 million pounds to 71.6 million pounds.
In April of this year, Boss Energy achieved a significant milestone at Honeymoon, announcing production of the mine's first drum of uranium as part of the commissioning process. The operations are using Boss' lixiviant chemistry and ion exchange technology.
In the June quarter, Boss achieved production of 28,844 pounds of uranium, followed by 89,516 pounds in the September quarter. The company says it is on track to meet production goals of 850,000 pounds of U3O8 in its fiscal year 2025.
In late July Boss released drill results from work at Gould’s Dam, which is a satellite deposit located 80 kilometers from the Honeymoon mine. The strong drilling results support its plan to use the deposit to boost Honeymoon’s production from 2.45 million to 3.3 million pounds annually and/or extend the mine’s life, according to the company.
In South Texas, US, Boss Energy holds a 30 percent stake in the Alta Mesa project, with the remaining 70 percent owned by enCore Energy (TSXV:EU,NASDAQ:EU).
Alta Mesa holds a total operating capacity of 1.5 million pounds of uranium per year plus an additional drying capacity of 0.5 million pounds. It previously produced nearly 5 million pounds of uranium between 2005 and 2013, before production was curtailed due to the low uranium price environment.
In June, Boss and enCorestarted production at the Alta Mesa central processing uranium plant and wellfields in South Texas, and the partners announced the opening of the Alta Mesa in-situ recovery uranium central processing plant (CPP) at the site in early October.
3. Deep Yellow (ASX:DYL)
Market cap: AU$1.39 billion
Share price: AU$1.54
Deep Yellow is committed to developing a high-output, cost-effective, tier-one uranium company. Its portfolio consists of six assets over two countries, Namibia and Australia. Its Namibian projects are the Tumas and Omahola projects, as well as the Nova and Yellow Dune joint ventures. In Australia, the company has its Mulga Rock and Alligator River projects.
Tumas and Mulga Rock are Deep Yellow's most advanced assets, and it plans to make a final investment decision for Tumas late in Q3 of this year. A February placement of AU$220 million is helping to progress this work.
Also in February, Deep Yellow released an updated resource estimate for Mulga Rock's Ambassador and Princess deposits, together known as the Mulga Rock East deposits. The company reported a 26 percent increase in total contained uranium, raising the amount from 56.7 million pounds of U3O8 to 71.2 million pounds of U3O8 at a cut-off grade of 100 parts per million. Eighty-six percent of the Mulga Rock East uranium resource is now classified as measured and indicated using the same cut-off grade.
In its recently released 2024 annual report, Deep Yellow discussed highlights of its activities during the period. The company secured a mining license for the Tumas project and made progress on engineering and financing, with a final investment decision expected by year-end.
Additionally, the company raised AU$250M in equity, gained entry to the ASX 200 index and progressed work on other projects, including Mulga Rock and Alligator River.
4. Bannerman Energy (ASX:BMN)
Market cap: AU$576.9 million
Share price: AU$3.53
Bannerman Energy is a uranium development company headquartered in Perth. Its primary focus is its Etango uranium project in Namibia. Bannerman fhas developed a base-case development plan for Etango using an 8 million tonne per year throughput rate, which it has dubbed Etango-8.
Etango is located on one of the world’s largest untapped uranium resources within Namibia’s established uranium-mining district, and the Etango-8 mine life would be 15 years. Earlier in the year, in mid-March, the company released a scoping study that looks at higher throughput and operating life options for Etango. However, it currently remains committed to the Etango-8 scenario.
In mid-June, Bannerman announced the completion of front-end engineering design and control budget estimate processes for Etango-8. It is now undertaking early works construction activities for the asset, as well as working on offtake marketing and strategic financing workstreams. Detailed design works are also taking place.
The company also raised AU$85 million in new equity to fund early works and long-lead items. Bannerman expects to make a final investment decision for the project during the second half of 2024.
In the most recent quarterly results released on October 15, Bannerman reported significant progress on its Etango uranium project, with continued advancement towards a final investment decision.
Some of the key quarterly milestones noted in the report include the completion of early works, such as the access road and water supply, which was achieved on time and within budget.
5. Lotus Resources (ASX:LOT)
Market cap: AU$495.06 million
Share price: AU$0.30
Lotus Resources' flagship asset is the Kayelekera uranium mine in Malawi, which it acquired from Paladin Energy in 2020. Lotus currently has 85 percent ownership of the project, and the remaining 15 percent is owned by the Malawi government. The mine has been on care and maintenance since 2014 due to a prolonged lull in uranium prices.
Now that prices for uranium have recovered, the company is interested in restarting production at Kayelekera. In August 2022, Lotus completed a restart definitive feasibility study to test the mine's potential — encouragingly, the study showed Kayelekera is a low-cost operation with the potential to begin production in 2024 or 2025. It is estimated to have a 10 year mine life, with 19.3 million pounds of uranium expected to be mined over that period.
Last July, the company announced a merger plan with A-Cap Energy, an Australian resource company focused on the development of its Letlhakane uranium project in Botswana. The deal closed at the end of November.
This past May, Lotus Resources released a revised resource estimate for its Letlhakane uranium project in Botswana. It identifies indicated and inferred resources of 155.3 million tonnes at 345 parts per million U3O8 for 118.2 million pounds of U3O8 at a cut-off grade of 200 parts per million; that includes 34.4 million pounds in the indicated category. The estimate will be used to support upcoming mining studies, with a scoping study expected in Q4.
In late July, Lotus signed a mine development agreement with the Government of Malawi for its Kayelekera uranium mine that guarantees a 10 year stability period. According to the company, the agreement ensures the mine will operate under a stable fiscal regime.
In early October Lotus completed a comprehensive front-end engineering and design program for Kayelekera, which has enabled the company to accelerate its restart plan, with production slated for Q3 2025.
FAQs for ASX uranium stocks
Uranium ETFs on the ASX
There are currently two uranium-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed on the ASX.
The Global X Uranium ETF (ASX:ATOM) offers investors access to a broad range of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components, including those involved in the extraction, refining, exploration and manufacturing of equipment for the uranium and nuclear industries.
Meanwhile, the Betashares Global Uranium ETF (ASX:URNM) aims to track the performance of an index (before fees and expenses) that provides exposure to a portfolio of leading companies in the global uranium industry.
Article by Georgia Williams; FAQs by Melissa Pistilli.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: Georgia Williams and Melissa Pistilli hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Boss Energy is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
