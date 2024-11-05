Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

Auking Wins Bid for Saudi Gold Exploration Licence

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN, AuKing) is pleased to advise that, together with local Saudi Arabian partner, Barg Alsaman Mining Company (BSMC), it has been successful in securing the “Shaib Marqan” exploration licence as part of the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources’ 6th Licensing Round bid process.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (Ministry) issued an Information Memorandum dated 5 August 2024 (IM) as part of the 6th Licensing Round bid process. The following highlighted information was included in the IM in relation to Shaib Marqan:

  • The Project is considered highly prospective for orogenic vein-hosted gold mineralization and is significantly under-explored. The Al Amar gold mine is 100km to the north-west and produced nearly 30,000oz Au in 2022 (Ma’aden Gold).
  • At least 22 ancient workings over quartz veins have been noted in the area, with 50 vein and wall-rock samples averaging ~ 5.8g/t Au, with a maximum of 40g/t Au.
  • The quartz veins have lengths of up to 300m, with widths of up to 10m being reported.

Managing Director, Paul Williams commented: “AuKing is very pleased to have secured the Shaib Marqan exploration licence with its local partner BSMC. We understand that this 6th Bidding Round has been the subject of significant interest from companies around the world and it is an honour to be recognized by the Ministry with this successful bid. Shaib Marqan is situated in a highly mineralized area within the famous Arabian-Nubian Shield geological region and is situated within close proximity to various established deposits.

Systematic exploration across the licence area could lead to the rapid identification of a significant mineral deposit within the Ar Rayn Terrane”, he said.

We will now commence work with both the Ministry and our local Saudi partner, BSMC, to seek to finalise the grant of the formal Shaib Marqan exploration licence over the next several weeks”, Mr Williams said.

Saudi Arabia’s Mining Sector Expansion

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform agenda has elevated the mining sector’s role in the Saudi economy, positioning it as a third key economic pillar as part of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program. The Kingdom’s focus on mining is driven by a desire to diversify the economy and increase non-oil revenue as it weans itself off oil dependence.

Furthermore, minerals are key inputs in many industries essential to Vision 2030 objectives, such as achieving a green transition, digitizing the economy, becoming a global hub for technology and connectivity, producing nuclear energy, and localizing military procurement.

The new mining law that came into effect in 2021 targets the exploitation of the Kingdom’s mineral resources and the development of its mineral-based manufacturing industry, all of which are aimed at reducing imports to the Kingdom by circa $10Billion and generate more than 200,000 jobs by 2030.

Shaib Marqan Gold Project

Shaib Marqan is situated in central Saudi Arabia and covers an area of 91.8km2. The project area is around 240km south-west of Riyadh and is part of the Ar Rayn Terrane along the eastern margin of the Arabian-Nubian Shield (ANS). Despite being smaller than other terranes within the ANS, the Ar Rayn Terrane is known for hosting multiple mineral systems and mineral commodities, including volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS)-hosted copper and zinc, epithermal and orogenic gold, and iron oxide copper/gold (IOCG) deposits.

Ancient workings have been documented throughout the Al Amar Belt, concentrating mainly on quartz veins with disseminated pyrite. The area was first mapped in 1956, with intermittent exploration occurring between 1970 and 1994.

The Ar Rayn Terrane in general has been the focus of exploration activities since the 1950’s. Notably, the Al Amar Au-Ag-Zn-Cu deposit, the Khnaiguiyah Zn-Cu-iron-manganese deposit and the Jabal Idsas magnetite prospect are all hosted within the Ar Rayn Terrane. The Al Amar Mine is located 100km northwest of Shaib Marqan project area and produced 27,443 ounces Au in 2022 (Ma’aden, 2022).

Previous exploration within the Ar Rayn Terrane includes mapping, regional geophysical surveying, and geochemical sampling of a single mineral occurrence within the KSA’s Mineral Occurrence Documentation System (MODS). Shaib Marqan stands out as a relatively under-explored area of the Ar Rayn Terrane in close proximity to several established deposits. Based upon the previous exploration work in the region, further systematic exploration activities could lead to the rapid generation of new precious and base metals targets.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Auking Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Keep reading...Show less
John Ciampaglia, nuclear reactors.

John Ciampaglia: Uranium Facing Tight Supply, Pent-up Demand — Plus AI, Election Impact

John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, discusses uranium supply, demand and price developments, honing in on recent deals geared at feeding power demand for artificial intelligence (AI).

"I think it's inevitable that (small modular reactor) technology gets commercialized and scaled, and that's the part that has been relatively new," he told the Investing News Network during an interview.

"We never would have guessed it would have been AI data centers that kicked it all off, but I think it's a very exciting development, and it helps to really validate the thesis that we've been talking about for over three years at this point."

Keep reading...Show less
Aerial view of a uranium power plant.

Top 10 Uranium-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Output from the top uranium-producing countries rose steadily for a decade, peaking at 63,207 metric tons (MT) in 2016. However, global uranium production has noticeably declined in the years since then.

Decreased numbers across the world are related to the persistently low spot prices the uranium market has experienced in the wake of the Fukushima disaster; COVID-19 and Russia's war against Ukraine have also had an impact on output.

Now uranium prices have begun to rebound significantly, buoyed by increasingly positive sentiment about the role of nuclear power in the energy transition, and investment demand via new uranium-based funds.

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear power plant.

Uranium Demand Rises as Clean Energy Push Ramps Up

Conversations about the critical minerals race sometimes neglect to mention uranium. It’s not always listed as a critical material (it may be left off certain lists and considered a fuel material instead). But it’s very much in a critical situation.

Uranium plays a pivotal role in the green energy revolution that’s happening worldwide. It’s a key ingredient in nuclear power generation and has a litany of other uses too. It’s in short supply, and challenges around securing supply chains are ramping up.

A new look at uranium sees it having a wide array of uses that suit green economies. Uranium-mining companies seek to level up and develop deposits to satisfy worldwide demand.

Keep reading...Show less
Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA)

SAGA Metals Corp. Completes Second & Final Tranche of IPO Prospectus Offering

SAGA Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA”) (FSE: 20H”) (“SAGA” or the “Company”), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery in Canada, announces that it has completed the second and final tranche of its initial public offering (the “Offering”), raising aggregate gross proceeds of $1,116,460.68.

The Offering, which included exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to Research Capital Corporation (the “Agent”), consisted of an aggregate of 554,250 hard dollar units (each, a “HDUnit”) at a price of $0.40 per HD Unit, 1,030,751 standard flow-through units (each, a “Standard FT Unit”) at a price of $0.48 per Standard FT Unit and 666,667 charity flow-through units (each, a “Charity FT Unit”) at a price of $0.60 per Charity FT Unit, all pursuant to the Company’s final prospectus in Manitoba and amended and restated final prospectus for British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario dated August 30, 2024 (collectively, the “Prospectus”).

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium periodic symbol.

Fission Uranium Grows Athabasca Basin Portfolio by Staking New Assets

Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF) has expanded its uranium exploration portfolio in and around Northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin by staking four additional properties.

According to the company's Thursday (October 31) press release, the new sites, called Typhoon, Corsair, Merlin and Seahawk, encompass thousands of hectares and are situated near established uranium-producing areas and deposits.

Typhoon, which is located approximately 20 kilometers south of Fission's flagship Patterson Lake South (PLS) project, covers 3,867 hectares. Geological surveys from past decades, including a 1969 airborne radiometric survey and a 2013 electromagnetic survey, revealed conductors suggesting possible graphitic fault zones.

Keep reading...Show less
Four nuclear reactors in a field.

ASX Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium prices have surged since 2020, fueled by growing demand and optimism for the future. Prices spiked in 2022, hitting $64.50 per pound by mid-April, and continued rising through 2023, with an 87 percent increase reaching $90.27 by year-end.

Uranium reached its highest level in nearly two decades when values surpassed the US$100 level in February 2024. Since then, prices have contracted, but remain historically high.

Spot prices fell to a year-to-date low of US$78.73 in mid-August, but have bounced slightly to trade within the US$80 to US$85 per pound range since.

Keep reading...Show less

AuKing Mining
×