Galena Mining

Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) advises that the Board of directors of Abra Mining Pty Ltd have appointed Administrators to Abra Mining Pty Ltd.

Richard Tucker and Robert Hutson of KordaMentha have been appointed as Administrators of the Company’s 60% subsidiary, Abra Mining Pty Ltd, ACN 110 233 577 (“AMPL”) on 4 April 2024.

Abra is a joint venture company which is 60% owned by Galena and 40% owned by CBH Western Australia Pty Ltd. It owns and operates the Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) in the Gascoyne region in Western Australia.

Further to previous Company announcements outlining ramp-up issues associated with mining rates, mined grade and recent rainfall events restricting in-bound critical supplies and out-bound concentrate haulage (with the road being closed since 6 March), the AMPL Board has met and resolved to appoint Administrators.

The Administrators have advised Galena that they plan to operate the Abra mine and processing plant on a business-as-usual basis while reviewing operating and recapitalisation options. The Administrators will work closely with AMPL employees, suppliers, secured lenders, and customers to continue operations and preserve value for all stakeholders.

Information for AMPL’s creditors will be available on KordaMentha’s website at www.kordamentha.com/creditors/abra-mining. Creditors of AMPL should direct queries to the Administrators by email to Abra-Mining@kordamentha.com.

The Company will remain in suspension pursuant to Listing Rule 17.2 for the duration of the administration process.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Galena Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


G1A:AU
Galena Mining
Galena Mining (ASX:G1A)

Galena Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Galena Mining

Abra Construction At 97% Complete – First Ore Stockpiled For January Processing

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that the construction progress at its Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) has reached 97% complete as of 30 November 2022. Processing plant commissioning is progressing quickly with practical completion now expected in December 2022. Ore currently being mined from underground is being stockpiled in readiness for processing to begin in January 2023. Concentrate production will commence January 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Galena Mining

Abra Construction At 92% Complete – Reaches First Ore Underground

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that the construction progress at its Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) has reached 92% complete as of 31 October 2022. Underground mine has reached the first ore (see ASX announcement 14 November 2022) and plant commissioning continues in several key areas with the project focussed on achieving first concentrate production in Q1 2023.
Keep reading...Show less
Galena Mining

Abra Mine Reaches Ore

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that the underground development at its Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) has reached the Abra orebody. Commissioning has commenced in several key areas of the processing facility and the Power Station (Pacific Energy) completed full integration of the hybrid gas/solar/battery energy storage system (BESS) power station on 10 November. The project remains on track for first concentrate production in Q1 2023.
Keep reading...Show less
Galena Mining

Galena Mining Activities Report For Quarter Ended 30 September 2022

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) reports on its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 (the “Quarter”), primarily focused on construction of its 60%- owned Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Galena Mining
