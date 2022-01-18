Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - January 18, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. provides a summary of 2021 accomplishments and a preview of 2022. “We had an extremely productive year in 2021, marked by advancement of the exciting new West Fault high grade silver target at our Haldane Project in Yukon’s historic Keno Hill Mining District,” stated Jason Weber, P.Geo, President and CEO of Alianza. “We als o made great ...

ANZ:CA