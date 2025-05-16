Drilling Completed at Lammerlaw Gold Project NZ

Drilling Completed at Lammerlaw Gold Project NZ

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Drilling Completed at Lammerlaw Gold Project NZ

Download the PDF here.

NAE:AU
Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country

Gold is one of the most important metals on the planet. For millennia it has been used in jewelry, art and currency, capturing the collective imagination as a thing of wonder. Gold's association with royalty and wealth has inspired explorers and treasure hunters alike, who put themselves at risk for a chance to strike it rich.

Today, gold's hold on us as a precious metal is no less powerful. Still used for jewelry and as a store of wealth, the metal also has a variety of modern industrial and electronic applications.

Even though gold seems to be everywhere, in reality it's a finite resource. Only 244,000 metric tons of gold have ever been mined, and two-thirds of that has been extracted since 1950. Comparing that amount to the more than 700 million metric tons of copper that have been pulled from the ground provides an idea of how precious a resource gold truly is.

Athena Reports Results From 2024 Prospecting Program at Excelsior Springs, Outlines New Targets, and Expands Land Package

Athena Reports Results From 2024 Prospecting Program at Excelsior Springs, Outlines New Targets, and Expands Land Package

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN FORAN MINING CORPORATION

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN FORAN MINING CORPORATION

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Gold and silver bars stacked on a reflective black surface.

Gary Savage: Gold, Silver — Next Price Targets and Long-term Calls

Gary Savage, president of the Smart Money Tracker newsletter, shares his long-term outlook for gold and silver prices, saying both metals could rise substantially higher.

He's calling for US$10,000 per ounce gold, while silver could hit US$500 per ounce in three to four years.

Ticker board with "great quarter" text and rising numbers in green and yellow.

Major Gold Miners Shine in Q1, Buoyed by Strong Gold Price Performance

After a robust first quarter for the gold-mining sector, a slew of the world’s largest gold producers delivered standout financial and operational results driven by the soaring gold price.

The yellow metal's price averaged US$2,860 per ounce during the quarter, up 38 percent from a year earlier, allowing the industry to capitalize on favorable macroeconomic conditions while positioning for sustainable growth.

Below is a breakdown of how a few major players fared in Q1 2025.

Circular interior view of a particle accelerator, showcasing intricate machinery and lights.

Scientists at CERN Successfully Turn Lead into Gold — But Only for a Nanosecond

Scientists at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN have successfully transmuted lead into gold — not by alchemy, but by smashing heavy ions together at nearly the speed of light.

The process, confirmed by the ALICE collaboration and published in "Physical Review Journals," reveals that during Run 2 of the LHC (2015 to 2018), some 86 billion gold nuclei were produced via high-energy collisions between lead atoms.

While that amounts to just 29 trillionths of a gram, the feat marks the first time this rare transmutation process has been systematically measured and analyzed in a laboratory setting.

