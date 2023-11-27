Aris Mining Corporation is a Canada-based company, which is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold properties in Colombia, Guyana and Canada. The Company operates the Segovia Operations and Marmato Mine in Colombia. The Segovia Operations are located 180 kilometers (km) northeast of Medellin in the Segovia-Remedios mining district of Antioquia, Colombia. The Marmato mine is located in the Marmato gold district in the Caldas Department, a mountainous region approximately 80 km south of Medellin, Colombia. The Company is also the operator and 20% owner of the Soto Norte Project. The project is located within the traditional mining area of California, Vetas, which is located approximately 350 km north of Bogota and 55 km northeast of the city of Bucaramanga. The Company also owns the Toroparu Project in Guyana and the Juby Project, which covers an area of approximately 42,817 hectares and is located in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region of Guyana.