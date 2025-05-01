xU3O8 (uranium.io)

xU3O8 (uranium.io): Pioneering Physical Uranium Ownership Powered by Blockchain Technology

Uranium.io is a next-generation platform transforming access to physical uranium (U₃O₈) through the power of blockchain technology. It empowers both individual and institutional investors to directly own and trade uranium, eliminating many of the traditional barriers, such as high costs, limited transparency, and market inefficiencies. Each xU₃O₈ token is fully backed by physical uranium stored in a secure, regulated facility operated by Cameco. Custodianship is provided by Archax, a UK-regulated digital asset firm, ensuring robust transparency and trust in the asset’s backing.

The platform meets rising investor demand for uranium—a key driver of the global energy transition. As nations pursue net-zero targets, nuclear energy is gaining momentum as a reliable, low-carbon power source. Governments across North America, Europe, and Asia are expanding nuclear capacity by restarting reactors, building new ones, and advancing small modular reactor development.

Diagram of investing in xU3O8

Uranium.io combines blockchain, digital custody, and real-world uranium supply to deliver secure, transparent access to the uranium market. By bridging traditional commodity trading with Web3, the platform enables users to seamlessly acquire, hold, and trade physical uranium through xU₃O₈ tokens.

Company Highlights

  • Uranium.io is a pioneering platform for buying and selling uranium, providing direct ownership of physical uranium via a blockchain-powered token xU3O8.
  • Built on Etherlink, powered by Tezos technology, enabling transparency, low fees, energy efficiency and programmable compliance.
  • FCA-regulated digital asset custodian, Archax, holds physical uranium in trust on behalf of token holders.
  • Physical supply is brokered by Curzon Uranium, a trusted uranium trading and logistics partner with deep industry roots and over $1 billion in uranium trades.
  • The uranium bought on the platform is physically stored at a regulated depository owned and operated by Cameco, one of the world’s leading global uranium providers/converters.
  • Global 24/7 market access offering fractionalized and direct uranium exposure with real-time settlement and cross-border accessibility.
  • Capitalizing on nuclear energy’s role in clean energy transition and the financialization of critical minerals.

Stallion Uranium Announces Completion of Ground Gravity Survey over Coyote Target

Stallion Uranium Announces Completion of Ground Gravity Survey over Coyote Target

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion ") ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a ground gravity survey over its Coyote Target, located within the Southwestern Athabasca Basin Joint Venture ("JV") Project in partnership with Atha Energy Corp. (" Atha Energy ") ( TSX-V: SASK ). The survey marks a critical step in advancing the exploration efforts in this highly prospective uranium region.

Highlights:

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Plans Summer Drill Program at South Falcon East

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Plans Summer Drill Program at South Falcon East

TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Terra ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: 9O0 , is pleased to announce an upcoming summer drill program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project (the “ Property ”) which hosts the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit.

The Property lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine (Figure 1). The Company entered into an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (“ Skyharbour ”) in October of 2022 whereby the company can earn up to a 75% interest in the Property.

Keep reading...Show less

