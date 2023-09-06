Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
VVC Resources Ramps Up Drill Work at Syracuse Helium Project, Says Exec
“We’ve mitigated the risks by spending a lot of time and a fair amount of money on analytics that will increase the probability of going down 2,500 feet and finding something,” said VVC Resources Chairman Dr. Terrence Martell.
VVC Resources (TSXV:VVC,OTCQB:VVCVF) is fully funded and focused on ramping up exploration work at its Syracuse helium project, according to the company’s chairman, Dr. Terrence Martell.
“We’ve identified eight wells that we have drilled. We need to finish those wells, and the money that we have in the bank now will allow us to do that,” he said.
The company recently achieved a cashflow-generating milestone and received US$5 million in funding from the sale of a small portion of its ownership in Proton Green.
“We are all aware that — all the good tests, all the good data and all the good thought that goes into something — at the end of the day, unless you put that on the ground and out comes gas, there’s a risk,” Martell said. "We’ve mitigated the risks by spending a lot of time and a fair amount of money on analytics that will increase the probability of going down 2,500 feet and finding something."
Watch the full interview with VVC Resources Chairman Dr. Terrence Martell above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by VVC Resources (TSXV:VVC,OTCQB:VVCVF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by VVC Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. VVC Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with VVC Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
