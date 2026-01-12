Bold Ventures Commences Diamond Drilling Program at Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a diamond drilling program on its Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project ("Burchell", the "Project" or the "Property"), located approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The program is expected to exceed 1000 meters of drilling, which will firstly test the 111 Zone and other nearby targets which were the focus of a mechanical stripping program last fall. A 14-meter wide discontinuous anomalous gold zone was identified at the 111 Zone adjacent to a 15-meter wide discontinuous anomalous zinc-copper zone (see Bold news release dated December 2, 2025). One grab sample at the 111 Zone previously returned 68 g/t Au (see Bold news release dated January 9, 2025). Drilling is also planned to test the northwest corner of the Property where the Moss Trend is interpreted to pass through and where 2024-2025 soil sampling yielded significant Au, Mo and Cu anomalies (see Bold news release dated July 21, 2025); as well as the Hermia Cu-Au Prospect in the western part of the Property where historical drilling intersected broad anomalous copper zones (see Burchell Gold Review on Bold website and Bold December 2025 Corporate Presentation for more information).

Drilling is being carried out by Rugged Aviation Inc. based in Murillo, Ontario.

Bruce MacLachlan, President and COO of Bold, stated: "We are beyond excited to get started on Bold's maiden drill program on the Burchell Property, which will test major under-explored gold and base metal trends on which many targets, to the best of our knowledge, have never been drilled."

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"Bruce A MacLachlan" 
Bruce MacLachlan 
President and COO 		 "David B Graham"
David Graham
CEO

  
Direct line: (705) 266-0847

Email: bruce@boldventuresinc.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

