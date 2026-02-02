Jacques Bonneau: How I Pick Junior Miners, Plus 7 Stocks I Like Now

Jacques Bonneau, veteran geologist and author of "The Art of Investing in Junior Mining," shares his system for evaluating juniors, as well as seven companies he likes right now.



Among other factors, he discusses his six golden rules for investing in junior mining stocks.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.