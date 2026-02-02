Jacques Bonneau: How I Pick Junior Miners, Plus 7 Stocks I Like Now
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
Jacques Bonneau shares his six golden rules for investing in junior miners, plus other key insights on stock evaluation.
Jacques Bonneau, veteran geologist and author of "The Art of Investing in Junior Mining," shares his system for evaluating juniors, as well as seven companies he likes right now.
Among other factors, he discusses his six golden rules for investing in junior mining stocks.
