Video

Jacques Bonneau: How I Pick Junior Miners, Plus 7 Stocks I Like Nowplay icon
Resource Investing

Jacques Bonneau: How I Pick Junior Miners, Plus 7 Stocks I Like Now

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodFeb 02, 2026 09:50PM
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Jacques Bonneau shares his six golden rules for investing in junior miners, plus other key insights on stock evaluation.

Jacques Bonneau, veteran geologist and author of "The Art of Investing in Junior Mining," shares his system for evaluating juniors, as well as seven companies he likes right now.

Among other factors, he discusses his six golden rules for investing in junior mining stocks.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Rick Rule, mine site.
Copper Investing

Rick Rule: Oil/Gas Move is Inevitable, but Copper is Next Bull Market

Matthew Piepenburg, gold and silver bars.
Gold Investing

Matthew Piepenburg: Gold, Silver Going Higher, but Expect Volatility

Andy Schectman, gold and silver bars
Gold Investing

Andy Schectman: Gold, Silver Being Repriced, Big Money Standing for Delivery

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Managing Director Matt Painter.
Gold Investing

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Targets Multimillion-Ounce Deposit in a Proven Gold Corridor

Mayfair Gold CEO Nicholas Campbell.
Gold Investing

Mayfair Gold Begins NYSE American Trading, Fast Tracks Fenn-Gib Project

Pinnacle Silver and Gold President, CEO and Director Robert Archer.
Gold Investing

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Targets Fast-track Production at Mexico Silver-Gold Project

Up next

Jeff Clark, gold and silver bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Jeff Clark: Gold, Silver Price Drop — Cash is Key in Corrections

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJan 31, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Jeff Clark, founder of Paydirt Prospector, remains bullish on the outlook for gold and silver, emphasizing that cash is key when prices correct.

"Even though I'm very long, and even though I haven't taken profits on a lot of things, the number one antidote to a crash or a correction is your cash level," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Chris Vermeulen, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Chris Vermeulen: Gold, Silver to Go "Dramatically Higher," This is When

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJan 31, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Speaking ahead of this week's gold and silver price correction, Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, said the metals were due for a "significant pullback."

After that, they'll be positioned for a new leg up.

"There will be a time definitely to get back into metals, because I think metals will go dramatically higher from where they are right now," he explained. "But I do think that's a year or two out."

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Lobo Tiggre, gold bars.play icon
Gold Investing

Lobo Tiggre: Gold, Silver Hit Record Highs, Next "Buy Low" Sector

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJan 30, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Did gold and silver just experience a blow-off top, or do they have more room to run?

Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, shares his thoughts on what's going on with the precious metals, and how investors may want to position.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.

Ross Beaty silver bars.play icon
Ross Beaty silver bars.
Gold Investing

Ross Beaty: Gold, Silver in "Bubble Territory," What Happens Next?

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJan 30, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Ross Beaty of Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) and Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NASDAQ:PAAS) shares his thoughts on gold and silver's record-setting runs.

While high prices are exciting, he noted that even US$50 per ounce silver is good for miners.

"At the end of the day, there's still great value in the silver equities," Beaty said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Don Durrett, gold and silver bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Don Durrett: Gold, Silver Prices Going Higher, Watch These Stocks

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJan 29, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Don Durrett of GoldStockData.com explains why gold's record-setting price run isn't over.

"The reason gold is at US$5,000 (per ounce) and going higher is because the US bond market is fragile and becoming more fragile every day," he said. "But not only that — I've said this — it's going to fail, and that's why gold keeps going higher and higher and higher."

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Latest News

More News