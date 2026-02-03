Video

Leveraging 25+ years of mining experience in Peru
Rio Silver’s Path to Near-Term Cashflow

Pia Rivera
By Pia RiveraFeb 03, 2026 08:55PM
Rio Silver, led by CEO Chris Verrico, is transitioning to a pure-play silver developer, focusing on Peru's Maria Norte project with high-grade silver.

Rio Silver (TSXV:RYO,OTCPL:RYOOF) President and CEO Chris Verrico outlines the company’s transition into a pure-play silver developer. With the silver price reaching historic highs, Rio Silver is capitalizing on its strategic position in Peru — the world’s second largest silver producer — to advance the flagship Maria Norte project.

Maria Norte is located in the prolific Huachocolpa district, and verification sampling confirmed exceptional grades of up to 991 grams per tonne silver. Verrico detailed plans designed for near-term production, emphasizing capital efficiency and the extraction of high-grade mineralization.

The company has further strengthened its district-scale vision by securing the Santa Rita property, 55 kilometers northwest of Maria Norte and 14 kilometers southwest of Kuya Silver's (CSE:KUYA,OTCQB:KUYAF) producing Bethania mine.

Watch the full interview with Rio Silver President and CEO Chris Verrico above.
Rio Silver
