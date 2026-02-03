Video

Metro Mining
Pure-play low-cost producer of high-grade Australian bauxite
Metro Mining Outlines Production Ramp Up and Growth Plans at Bauxite Mine

Feb 03, 2026
“If we can implement all of these expansions and all of the improvement programs that we have underway, next year … we're targeting to be the lowest-cost supplier into the Asia-Pacific market, and we're on track to be able to do that,” said Simon Wensley, CEO and managing director of Metro Mining.

Australian bauxite producer Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) is well positioned to benefit from growing global bauxite demand as it focuses on maximising production from its 7 million tonne expansion and maintaining flexibility in its customer portfolio, according to CEO and Managing Director Simon Wensley.

Speaking with the Investing News Network, Wensley said 2026 is shaping up as a pivotal year for the company as it focuses on extracting maximum value from its expanded operation at its Bauxite Hills mine.

“We’re really just trying to extract the maximum out of our 7 million tonne expansion,” he said. “That’s always been the strategic focus for us when we went to market at the end of 2022 and put the expansion in place.”

The company temporarily paused production for seasonal maintenance, but expects to get back into production in the beginning of March.

“The sweet spot of our year is the second half of the year, where we have our best weather and the best tides,” he said.

Beyond near-term production, Wensley pointed to Metro Mining’s reserve base and surrounding resources as providing longer-term optionality.

Watch the full interview with Metro Mining CEO and Managing Director Simon Wensley above.

