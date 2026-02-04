Video

The Future of Aviation is Synthetic: Syntholene CEO Highlights Growing Demand for E-Fuel
The Future of Aviation is Synthetic: Syntholene CEO Highlights Growing Demand for E-Fuel

Feb 04, 2026
“Syntholene is in the business of producing specialty synthetic kerosene. This is fuel for jet turbines, jet airplanes, both civilian and military applications,” said Dan Sutton, CEO and managing director of Syntholene Energy.

The global aviation industry is entering a period of rapid transition as airlines seek low-carbon fuel alternatives that meet both performance and regulatory demands. It’s a market Syntholene Energy (TSXV:ESAF,OTCQB:SYNTF) is aiming to supply through its breakthrough synthetic fuel, or e-fuel.

“Syntholene is in the business of producing specialty synthetic kerosene. This is fuel for jet turbines, jet airplanes, both civilian and military applications,” said Dan Sutton, CEO and managing director of Syntholene Energy, in an interview at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.

Sutton described e-fuels as “synthetic hydrocarbon fuels,” where instead of refining down from a fossil or bio-based crude, the molecules are designed to be exactly the kinds of molecules, hydrocarbon molecules, that engines, motors and turbines use around the world.

Syntholene is working to commercialize its e-fuel technology, which he said has been “proven out at the Idaho National Lab in 2022,” with a production pathway targeting “70 percent lower costs than any other technology in the market.”

He highlighted that current aviation demand is being driven by regulation, as well as supply constraints.

“Any European airline that lands at a European Economic Zone airport must consume this fuel to meet the European Union's increasing decarbonization mandates, and they also subsidize this fuel for purchase,” Sutton said, adding that “these fuels are drastically undersupplied.”

Watch the full interview with Syntholene Energy CEO and Managing Director Dan Sutton above.

