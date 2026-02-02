Bold Ventures Kicks Off 2026 with Diamond Drilling Program at Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project
Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL) has launched a diamond drilling program at its Burchell base and precious metals property in Ontario, President and COO Bruce MacLachlan told the Investing News Network.
“We just started drilling a couple of weeks ago, and we’ll be drilling for a while,” MacLachlan said, highlighting the start of the program following a high-grade 2025 discovery.
“This drill program is partially following up on a discovery we made last year where we had samples up to 68 grams gold,” he added. “And so hopefully this drill program will help us better understand the geology.”
Additional targets across the property will also be tested, including strike extensions from the Moss Lake gold deposit and a historical copper showing.
MacLachlan emphasized that the company’s recent financings have strengthened its ability to execute the winter program efficiently.
“Recently, we raised just shy of $400,000 in November, over $700,000 in December, and last week we closed another $200,000, so we’ve got a reasonable amount of money in the bank,” he said.
Looking ahead, MacLachlan linked the drilling program to broader strategic opportunities in Ontario’s Ring of Fire.
“One thing that may well hopefully happen later this summer is they start building the road up into the Ring of Fire where Bold has a 10 percent interest in the Black Horse chromite deposit,” he said. “So if that road begins construction, that could be pivotal for Bold.”
Watch the full interview with Bold Ventures President and COO Bruce MacLachlan above.