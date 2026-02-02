Video

Badge
Providence Gold Mines
A Developing U.S. HIGH-GRADE Gold Project With Potential Multi-Million Ounce Gold Targets
Providence Gold Mines CEO Highlights Growth Catalysts at La Dama de Oro Gold Property play icon
Gold Investing

Providence Gold Mines CEO Highlights Growth Catalysts at La Dama de Oro Gold Property

Mari-Len De Guzman
By Mari-Len De GuzmanFeb 02, 2026 08:55PM
Mari-Len De Guzman
Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.
See Full Bio

“If production moves forward on the bulk sample the way we feel it should, we're going to become a very big success story,” said Providence Gold Mines President, CEO and Director Ron Coombes.

In an interview during the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Providence Gold Mines (TSXV:PHD,OTCPL:PRRVF) President, CEO and Director Ron Coombes said 2026 will be a pivotal year for the company.

Providence Gold Mines is entering a key growth phase as funding, permitting and technical validation align at its La Dama de Oro gold project in California, supported by a strong gold price.

The company recently completed an C$80,000 financing, providing the capital needed to advance the project. With all necessary permits already in place, Providence Gold is positioned to move directly into bulk sample production, highlighting the potential for near-term cash flow.

“I think this year is going to be a catalyst for our corporation moving forward. And if production moves forward on the bulk sample the way we feel it should, we’re going to become a very big success story,” said Coombes.

Watch the full interview with Providence Gold Mines President, CEO and Director Ron Coombes above.
Rick Rule, mine site.
Copper Investing

Rick Rule: Oil/Gas Move is Inevitable, but Copper is Next Bull Market

Large dump truck on dusty road in rocky quarry.
CjVitoS / Adobe Stock
Resource Investing

Jacques Bonneau: How I Pick Junior Miners, Plus 7 Stocks I Like Now

Matthew Piepenburg, gold and silver bars.
Gold Investing

Matthew Piepenburg: Gold, Silver Going Higher, but Expect Volatility

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Managing Director Matt Painter.
Gold Investing

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Targets Multimillion-Ounce Deposit in a Proven Gold Corridor

Mayfair Gold CEO Nicholas Campbell.
Gold Investing

Mayfair Gold Begins NYSE American Trading, Fast Tracks Fenn-Gib Project

Pinnacle Silver and Gold President, CEO and Director Robert Archer.
Gold Investing

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Targets Fast-track Production at Mexico Silver-Gold Project

Up next

Bold Ventures President and COO Bruce MacLachlan play icon
Gold Investing

Bold Ventures Kicks Off 2026 with Diamond Drilling Program at Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project

Diana Fernandez
By Diana FernandezFeb 02, 2026
Diana Fernandez
A journalist by profession, previously a writing coach to budding writers, a business reporter in the Middle East, and a financial content manager in the Philippines, Diana is passionate about crafting a variety of informative narratives relevant to a vast range of online audiences.
See Full Bio

Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL) has launched a diamond drilling program at its Burchell base and precious metals property in Ontario, President and COO Bruce MacLachlan told the Investing News Network.

“We just started drilling a couple of weeks ago, and we’ll be drilling for a while,” MacLachlan said, highlighting the start of the program following a high-grade 2025 discovery.

“This drill program is partially following up on a discovery we made last year where we had samples up to 68 grams gold,” he added. “And so hopefully this drill program will help us better understand the geology.”

Additional targets across the property will also be tested, including strike extensions from the Moss Lake gold deposit and a historical copper showing.

MacLachlan emphasized that the company’s recent financings have strengthened its ability to execute the winter program efficiently.

“Recently, we raised just shy of $400,000 in November, over $700,000 in December, and last week we closed another $200,000, so we’ve got a reasonable amount of money in the bank,” he said.

Looking ahead, MacLachlan linked the drilling program to broader strategic opportunities in Ontario’s Ring of Fire.

“One thing that may well hopefully happen later this summer is they start building the road up into the Ring of Fire where Bold has a 10 percent interest in the Black Horse chromite deposit,” he said. “So if that road begins construction, that could be pivotal for Bold.”

Watch the full interview with Bold Ventures President and COO Bruce MacLachlan above.

Andy Schectman, gold and silver bars play icon
Gold Investing

Andy Schectman: Gold, Silver Being Repriced, Big Money Standing for Delivery

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodFeb 01, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, weighs in on the factors moving gold and silver, emphasizing that their long-term drivers remain in place.

"Nothing goes straight up without taking a breather, but you can still coexist. That can coexist with long-term bullishness, and I am hugely long-term bullish," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Jeff Clark, gold and silver bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Jeff Clark: Gold, Silver Price Drop — Cash is Key in Corrections

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJan 31, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Jeff Clark, founder of Paydirt Prospector, remains bullish on the outlook for gold and silver, emphasizing that cash is key when prices correct.

"Even though I'm very long, and even though I haven't taken profits on a lot of things, the number one antidote to a crash or a correction is your cash level," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Chris Vermeulen, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Chris Vermeulen: Gold, Silver to Go "Dramatically Higher," This is When

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJan 31, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Speaking ahead of this week's gold and silver price correction, Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, said the metals were due for a "significant pullback."

After that, they'll be positioned for a new leg up.

"There will be a time definitely to get back into metals, because I think metals will go dramatically higher from where they are right now," he explained. "But I do think that's a year or two out."

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Lobo Tiggre, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Lobo Tiggre: Gold, Silver Hit Record Highs, Next "Buy Low" Sector

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJan 30, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Did gold and silver just experience a blow-off top, or do they have more room to run?

Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, shares his thoughts on what's going on with the precious metals, and how investors may want to position.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.

Mari-Len De Guzman

Mari-Len De Guzman

Editor
Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.
Providence Gold Mines
Sign up to get your FREE

Providence Gold Mines Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest News