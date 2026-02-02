Providence Gold Mines CEO Highlights Growth Catalysts at La Dama de Oro Gold Property

In an interview during the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Providence Gold Mines (TSXV:PHD,OTCPL:PRRVF) President, CEO and Director Ron Coombes said 2026 will be a pivotal year for the company.

Providence Gold Mines is entering a key growth phase as funding, permitting and technical validation align at its La Dama de Oro gold project in California, supported by a strong gold price.

The company recently completed an C$80,000 financing, providing the capital needed to advance the project. With all necessary permits already in place, Providence Gold is positioned to move directly into bulk sample production, highlighting the potential for near-term cash flow.

“I think this year is going to be a catalyst for our corporation moving forward. And if production moves forward on the bulk sample the way we feel it should, we’re going to become a very big success story,” said Coombes.

