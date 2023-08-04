Bold Ventures Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles
Trending Press Releases
Trending Companies
Trending Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
VVC Resources Received US$5 Million

VVC Resources Received US$5 Million

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) received US$5,000,000 from the sale of a small portion of its ownership in Proton Green, LLC ("Proton Green"). VVC sold approximately one-seventh of its ownership in Proton Green and remains a significant investor in Proton Green, holding over 12%.

The proceeds from the private transaction enhance VVC's overall financial position. Management intends to accelerate its U.S. helium and natural gas programs, as well as to continue development of its copper property in Mexico.

Specifically, in the U.S., VVC will complete the eight Syracuse wells that are adjacent to its completed internal pipeline. VVC will also test two promising helium and natural gas system wells in northwest Kansas.

"We are delighted with the outcome," said Terrence Martell, Chairman of VVC. "The additional capital reinforces our financial stability and provides us with the resources required to continue development of our focus projects in helium."

About VVC Resources

VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer
For further information, please contact:
Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 or Trevor Burbank - (214) 641-1041
E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com E-mail: trevor@vvcexpl.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 Tel: 416-619-5304

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "propose", "project", "outlook", "foresee", "strategy", "success" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such statements include, among others: intends to accelerate its U.S. helium and natural gas programs, as well as to continue development of its copper property in Mexico; will complete the eight Syracuse wells that are adjacent to its completed internal pipeline; will also test two promising helium and natural gas system wells; etc.

Such forward-looking information or statements are based on several risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, management's expectations regarding acquisitions, production of helium, future development and growth, plans for and completion of projects by Company's third-party relationships, availability of capital, and the necessity to incur capital and other expenditures. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, without limitation, operational risks in the completion of Company's anticipated projects, delays or changes in plans with respect to the development of Company's anticipated projects by Company's third-party relationships, risks affecting the ability to develop projects, risks in legislative changes in the applicable jurisdictions, risks inherent in operating in foreign jurisdictions, the ability to attract key personnel, risks in decrease of price of helium and copper. No assurances can be given that the efforts by Company will be successful.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements, except as required by law.

Investors are cautioned that notwithstanding the expectations described herein, there can be no assurance that the plans described herein will be completed as proposed. Trading in the securities of VVC should be considered highly speculative. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca ).


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VVC ResourcesVVC:CATSXV:VVCBase Metals Investing
VVC:CA
VVC Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

VVC Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
VVC Resources (TSXV:VVC)

VVC Resources

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - VVC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - VVC

Trading resumes in:

Company: VVC Exploration Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC Current Holdings of Proton Green

VVC Current Holdings of Proton Green

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) wishes to clarify that its current holdings in Proton Green, LLC ("Proton Green"), is 14.09 %.

This information is to supplement and clarify the news release issued earlier today, announcing that Proton Green has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement which when completed will allow Proton Green to be publicly traded in the USA. For more information refer to previous news release and financial statements .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Proton Green, A Strategic Investment of VVC, Enters into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement to Form Premier Publicly Traded Helium and Beverage Grade CO2 Supplier

Proton Green, A Strategic Investment of VVC, Enters into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement to Form Premier Publicly Traded Helium and Beverage Grade CO2 Supplier

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) a major investor in Proton Green, LLC ("Proton Green"), is thrilled to announce that Proton Green has signed a definitive share exchange agreement with Cyber App Solutions (Ticker: CYRB). The agreement signifies a significant milestone for Proton Green, establishing it as a leading publicly traded supplier of helium and beverage grade CO 2 in North America.

Under the terms of the all-stock transaction, Cyber App Solutions Corp. will acquire Proton Green, with Proton Green shareholders set to own approximately 94.4% of the combined entity. The current Proton Green management team and Board of Directors will lead the new organization. This strategic move paves the way for a name change to Proton Green, Inc., and a planned ticker change to "PGRN," a symbol that has already been reserved with Nasdaq. Subsequently, Proton Green anticipates a Nasdaq uplisting in the second half of 2023, further solidifying its position in the public markets.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:VVC

VVC Exploration - Extension of various Warrants

VVC Exploration CORPORATION [TSXV: VVC] (the "Company") announces the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Series No. of Warrants Exercise Price Expiry Date Amended Expiry Date
AA 16,527,545 $0.06 30-Nov 2020 30-Nov 2022
AB 750,000 $0.11 20-Dec 2020 20-Dec 2022
AC 8,698,850 $0.06 18-Jan 2021 18-Jan 2023
TOTAL 25,976,395

These warrants were attached to private placements and debt financings approved by the TSXV in November 2017, December 2017 and January 2018. The warrants are not currently in-the-money, and no warrants were exercised. An aggregate of 7.73% of these warrants are held by insiders of the Company. The warrant extension is conditional on obtaining TSXV approval.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Grants Options and RSUs

Noble Grants Options and RSUs

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - August 3, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announces that effective as of August 2, 2023 (the " Date of Grant "), the Company's Board approved the grant of a total of 2,325,000 stock options (the " Options ") and 1,990,000 restricted share units (" RSUs ") to officers, directors, and certain consultants of the Company.  The Options were granted for services rendered in previous financial years and to date in the current financial year.  75,000 of the Options were granted to a party who provides investor relations services to the Company, and therefore vest in tranches of 25% every three months.  The balance of the Options vest immediately. The RSUs, which vest one year after the Date of Grant, were granted for services to be rendered over the next year.  The Options and RSUs were granted pursuant to the Amended and Restated 2022 Equity Incentive Plan approved at the Company's shareholder meeting on February 22, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining - Drilling Mobilization and Program update

Heritage Mining - Drilling Mobilization and Program update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce AZI Drilling is now onsite at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project and preparing to commence Heritages's phase 1 drill program (the " Phase 1 Drill Program ") as early as Friday, August 4, 2023. The Company is also pleased to provide a program update inclusive of grab samples which returned grades up to 12.4 gt Au and 46.7 gt Ag and channels which returned grades up to 26.20 gt Au and 2.18 gt Ag pertaining to surface sampling across the priority target areas at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of Royalty Agreement with Ecora Resources PLC

Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of Royalty Agreement with Ecora Resources PLC

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the royalty agreement (the "Royalty") reported July 24, 2023, with Ecora Resources PLC ("Ecora") for a total cash consideration of US$20,000,000 has now closed.

The Royalty was calculated over the sale of all minerals produced from the Company's Vizcachitas Project in Chile (the "Vizcachitas Project"). Ecora will receive royalty payments calculated as 0.25% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") on minerals sold on open pit operations and 0.125% NSR on underground operations. The Royalty agreement is in addition to the existing NSRs in place on the Project, consisting of a 2% NSR for open pit operations and a 1% NSR on underground operations. For further details on the NSR terms and conditions, please see our press release dated July 24, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Extension of Final Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Heritage Mining Announces Extension of Final Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - August 2, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, due to continued demand from investors, it has extended the closing date for the final  tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing until no later than August 17, 2023 and looks forward to continuing to advance its planned exploration program on the Drayton-Black Lake Project on schedule.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Receives Additional $3,114,700 From Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. Receives Additional $3,114,700 From Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. (the " Corporation ") (TSX-V: CNRI) (OTCQX: CNRSF) (FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) announces, further to its news release issued July 27, 2023, the closing of the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement of 1,082,621 common shares (" Charity Flow-Through Shares ") on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) at a price of $2.877 per share for gross proceeds of $3,114,700.62 (the " Charity Flow-Through Offering ").

Finder's fees in relation to the Charity Flow-Through Offering has been paid in cash in an amount equal to 6% f the gross proceeds of the Charity Flow-Through Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BAY

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BAY

Trading resumes in:

Company: Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

VVC Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Bold Ventures Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Valor Secures Final Drilling Approvals For Picha Copper Project, Peru

Stellantis Receives FIRB Approval for Second Tranche Strategic Placement to Alliance

Related News

Copper Investing

Valor Secures Final Drilling Approvals For Picha Copper Project, Peru

Lithium Investing

Portofino Announces Advisory Board Implementation, Options Grants

technology investing

Chemx Secures Strategic Funding Facility Shareholder And Appoints New CEO

Resource Investing

First Gold Delivered to Perth - Mint Processing of First Ore Parcel Nears Completion

Silver Investing

Abra Cash Flow Positive

Gold Investing

Adrian Day: Gold Stocks an "Amazing Buy," What Will Make Them Move?

×