CSE, NSX Team Up to Boost Australia's Venture Market
CSE, NSX Team Up to Boost Australia's Venture Market

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeod Feb 05, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

"It's a very exciting moment for us, and it's offering our issuers an opportunity to access Australia in a way that they've never been able to access," said Anna Serin of the CSE.

Anna Serin of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and Eduardo Carmona of the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX) discuss the CSE's recent acquisition of the NSX, outlining what it means for both companies and investors.

"What we're hoping to create, and where we think the opportunity lies in Australia, is creating the venture market a little bit like the CSE's done (in Canada)," Carmona explained.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Large dump truck on dusty road in rocky quarry.play icon
Jacques Bonneau: How I Pick Junior Miners, Plus 7 Stocks I Like Now

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeod Feb 02, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Jacques Bonneau, veteran geologist and author of "The Art of Investing in Junior Mining," shares his system for evaluating juniors, as well as seven companies he likes right now.

Among other factors, he discusses his six golden rules for investing in junior mining stocks.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Bold Ventures President and COO Bruce MacLachlanplay icon
Gold Investing

Bold Ventures Kicks Off 2026 with Diamond Drilling Program at Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project

Diana Fernandez
By Diana Fernandez Feb 02, 2026
Diana Fernandez
A journalist by profession, previously a writing coach to budding writers, a business reporter in the Middle East, and a financial content manager in the Philippines, Diana is passionate about crafting a variety of informative narratives relevant to a vast range of online audiences.
Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL) has launched a diamond drilling program at its Burchell base and precious metals property in Ontario, President and COO Bruce MacLachlan told the Investing News Network.

“We just started drilling a couple of weeks ago, and we’ll be drilling for a while,” MacLachlan said, highlighting the start of the program following a high-grade 2025 discovery.

“This drill program is partially following up on a discovery we made last year where we had samples up to 68 grams gold,” he added. “And so hopefully this drill program will help us better understand the geology.”

Additional targets across the property will also be tested, including strike extensions from the Moss Lake gold deposit and a historical copper showing.

MacLachlan emphasized that the company’s recent financings have strengthened its ability to execute the winter program efficiently.

“Recently, we raised just shy of $400,000 in November, over $700,000 in December, and last week we closed another $200,000, so we’ve got a reasonable amount of money in the bank,” he said.

Looking ahead, MacLachlan linked the drilling program to broader strategic opportunities in Ontario’s Ring of Fire.

“One thing that may well hopefully happen later this summer is they start building the road up into the Ring of Fire where Bold has a 10 percent interest in the Black Horse chromite deposit,” he said. “So if that road begins construction, that could be pivotal for Bold.”

Watch the full interview with Bold Ventures President and COO Bruce MacLachlan above.

Providence Gold Mines CEO Highlights Growth Catalysts at La Dama de Oro Gold Propertyplay icon
Gold Investing

Providence Gold Mines CEO Highlights Growth Catalysts at La Dama de Oro Gold Property

Mari-Len De Guzman
By Mari-Len De Guzman Feb 02, 2026
Mari-Len De Guzman
Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada's leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.
In an interview during the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Providence Gold Mines (TSXV:PHD,OTCPL:PRRVF) President, CEO and Director Ron Coombes said 2026 will be a pivotal year for the company.

Providence Gold Mines is entering a key growth phase as funding, permitting and technical validation align at its La Dama de Oro gold project in California, supported by a strong gold price.

The company recently completed an C$80,000 financing, providing the capital needed to advance the project. With all necessary permits already in place, Providence Gold is positioned to move directly into bulk sample production, highlighting the potential for near-term cash flow.

“I think this year is going to be a catalyst for our corporation moving forward. And if production moves forward on the bulk sample the way we feel it should, we’re going to become a very big success story,” said Coombes.

Watch the full interview with Providence Gold Mines President, CEO and Director Ron Coombes above.

Matthew Piepenburg, gold and silver bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Matthew Piepenburg: Gold, Silver Going Higher, but Expect Volatility

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeod Feb 01, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Matthew Piepenburg, partner at Von Greyerz, breaks down what's really driving the gold price, going beyond headlines to the ongoing debasement of the US dollar.

He also discusses silver market dynamics.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Andy Schectman, gold and silver barsplay icon
Gold Investing

Andy Schectman: Gold, Silver Being Repriced, Big Money Standing for Delivery

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeod Feb 01, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, weighs in on the factors moving gold and silver, emphasizing that their long-term drivers remain in place.

"Nothing goes straight up without taking a breather, but you can still coexist. That can coexist with long-term bullishness, and I am hugely long-term bullish," he said.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

