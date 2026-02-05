CSE, NSX Team Up to Boost Australia's Venture Market
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
"It's a very exciting moment for us, and it's offering our issuers an opportunity to access Australia in a way that they've never been able to access," said Anna Serin of the CSE.
Anna Serin of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and Eduardo Carmona of the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX) discuss the CSE's recent acquisition of the NSX, outlining what it means for both companies and investors.
"What we're hoping to create, and where we think the opportunity lies in Australia, is creating the venture market a little bit like the CSE's done (in Canada)," Carmona explained.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.