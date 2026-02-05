CSE, NSX Team Up to Boost Australia's Venture Market

Anna Serin of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and Eduardo Carmona of the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX) discuss the CSE's recent acquisition of the NSX, outlining what it means for both companies and investors.

"What we're hoping to create, and where we think the opportunity lies in Australia, is creating the venture market a little bit like the CSE's done (in Canada)," Carmona explained.

