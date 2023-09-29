Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSXV:ULT, OTCQB: ULTXF, Frankfurt: QFB)

Ultra Lithium Inc. Closes Private Placement

Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF) (“Ultra Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement issuing 3,636,364 Units at a price of C$0.055 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$200,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a “Unit Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a “Warrant Share”) at $0.11 in the first twelve months following issuance and at $0.25 in the second twelve months following issuance. The net proceeds from the sale of Units will be used for general working capital purposes.

There are no finders fees associated with this Private Placement. The Private Placement is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange. The Unit Shares and Warrant Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Ultra Lithium Inc.

Ultra Lithium Inc. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of lithium, gold, and copper assets. The Company holds a brine lithium property in Argentina, hard rock spodumene type lithium properties at the Georgia Lake / Forgan Lake area in northwestern Ontario, Canada, and a brine lithium property in the Big Smoky Valley, Nevada, USA. The Company also holds other gold and base metals properties in Argentina.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
“Kiki Smith”
Kiki Smith, CFO, Director

For further information, please contact the Company at:
Attention: Kiki Smith
Telephone: 778 968-1176
Email: kiki@ultralithium.com
Website: www.ultralithium.com
or view the Company’s filings at www.SEDAR.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF), to receive an Investor Presentation

ULT:CA
Ultra Lithium
CORRECTING and REPLACING - Ultra Lithium Inc. Closes Private Placement

CORRECTING and REPLACING - Ultra Lithium Inc. Closes Private Placement

In a news release issued Friday, August 11, 2023, by Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF) under the same headline, please note the Warrant Share price in the second paragraph should be "$0.25 in the second twelve months following issuance" rather than "$0.12 in the second twelve months following issuance" as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF) ("Ultra Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement issuing 18,181,819 Units at a price of C$0.055 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,000,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Ultra Lithium Invites Shareholders and Investment Community To Visit Booth #2353 at PDAC 2023 Toronto, March 5-8, 2023

Ultra Lithium Invites Shareholders and Investment Community To Visit Booth #2353 at PDAC 2023 Toronto, March 5-8, 2023

Ultra Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ULT) (OTCQB: ULTXF) ("Ultra" or the "Company") is pleased to be exhibiting in Toronto this weekend at Booth #2353 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

ABOUT Ultra Lithium

Ultra Lithium is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of lithium, gold and copper assets. The company holds a brine lithium property in Argentina, hard rock spodumene type lithium properties at the Georgia Lake/Forgan Lake area in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, and a brine lithium property in the Big Smoky Valley, Nev., United States. The company also holds other gold and base metals properties in Argentina.

Additional information about Ultra and its operations can be found on the Company website at https://ultralithium.com/. Follow us on Twitter @Ultra_Lithium and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ultra-lithium-inc.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kiki Smith, CFO

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ultra Lithium Completes 3,500 Meters Drilling to Date at Forgan Lake and Georgia Lake Lithium Properties Northwestern Ontario Intersecting Lithium Pegmatites With Widths Up to 15 Meters

Ultra Lithium Completes 3,500 Meters Drilling to Date at Forgan Lake and Georgia Lake Lithium Properties Northwestern Ontario Intersecting Lithium Pegmatites With Widths Up to 15 Meters

Ultra Lithium Inc. ( TSXV:ULT, OTCQB: ULTXF and Frankfurt: QFB ) ("Ultra Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress at its Forgan Lake and Georgia Lake Lithium properties in northwestern Ontario, Canada. To date, the Company has completed 31 NQ and HQ size drill holes for over 3,500 meters of diamond drilling over the two properties. Several drill holes intersected lithium pegmatites of various widths ranging from 0.5 m to 15 m. Drill-core is presently stored at the Pleson Geoscience Core yard in Nipigon, ON where it is being logged and sample intervals marked. The drill core will be cut using a rock saw and samples will be shipped for assay over the next month.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CleanTech Lithium

Update on Exploration Stage Projects

CleanTech Lithium PLC, (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, announces an update on activities at two exploration stage projects - sampling results from the Llamara Project and commencement of initial geophysics at a new exploration project in the Salar de Atacama basin.

Keep reading...Show less
L1X Corp announces Private Placement for the world's first CLEAN SOURCED LITHIUM™ production facility for LITHIUM and HYDROGEN with ZERO external water consumption


Keep reading...Show less
Appointment of Primero Group for Concentrator Engineering Study


Keep reading...Show less
Response To Media Speculation

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX:LPI) (“Lithium Power” or “the Company”) refers to recent media speculation regarding discussions between Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”) and Lithium Power about a potential transaction.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Metals


ALBEMARLE AND CATERPILLAR COLLABORATE TO PIONEER SUSTAINABLE MINING TECHNOLOGIES AND OPERATIONS

Arrangement includes a collaboration agreement for deployment of Cat battery-electric trucks and site energy transfer solutions, a lithium offtake framework agreement, and an agreement to explore potential opportunities to collaborate on research into battery technology

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, signed agreements today with Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to collaborate on solutions to support the full circular battery value chain and sustainable mining operations.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

×