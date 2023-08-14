TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

CORRECTING and REPLACING - Ultra Lithium Inc. Closes Private Placement

CORRECTING and REPLACING - Ultra Lithium Inc. Closes Private Placement

In a news release issued Friday, August 11, 2023, by Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF) under the same headline, please note the Warrant Share price in the second paragraph should be "$0.25 in the second twelve months following issuance" rather than "$0.12 in the second twelve months following issuance" as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF) ("Ultra Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement issuing 18,181,819 Units at a price of C$0.055 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,000,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at $0.11 in the first twelve months following issuance and at $0.25 in the second twelve months following issuance. The net proceeds from the sale of Units will be used for general working capital purposes.

In connection with a portion of the Private Placement, the Company will pay Finder's fees of C$30,000 cash and issue 545,455 finder's shares to a finder. The Private Placement is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange. The Unit Shares, Warrant Shares and Finders Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Ultra Lithium Inc.
Ultra Lithium Inc. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of lithium, gold, and copper assets. The Company holds a brine lithium property in Argentina, hard rock spodumene type lithium properties at the Georgia Lake / Forgan Lake area in northwestern Ontario, Canada, and a brine lithium property in the Big Smoky Valley, Nevada, USA. The Company also holds other gold and base metals properties in Argentina.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Kiki Smith"
Kiki Smith, CFO, Director

For further information, please contact the Company at:
Attention: Kiki Smith
Telephone: 778 968-1176
Email: kiki@ultralithium.com
Website: www.ultralithium.com
or view the Company's filings at www.SEDAR.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Ultra LithiumULT:CATSXV:ULTBattery Metals Investing
ULT:CA
Ultra Lithium Invites Shareholders and Investment Community To Visit Booth #2353 at PDAC 2023 Toronto, March 5-8, 2023

Ultra Lithium Invites Shareholders and Investment Community To Visit Booth #2353 at PDAC 2023 Toronto, March 5-8, 2023

Ultra Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ULT) (OTCQB: ULTXF) ("Ultra" or the "Company") is pleased to be exhibiting in Toronto this weekend at Booth #2353 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

ABOUT Ultra Lithium

Ultra Lithium is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of lithium, gold and copper assets. The company holds a brine lithium property in Argentina, hard rock spodumene type lithium properties at the Georgia Lake/Forgan Lake area in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, and a brine lithium property in the Big Smoky Valley, Nev., United States. The company also holds other gold and base metals properties in Argentina.

Additional information about Ultra and its operations can be found on the Company website at https://ultralithium.com/. Follow us on Twitter @Ultra_Lithium and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ultra-lithium-inc.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kiki Smith, CFO

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ultra Lithium Completes 3,500 Meters Drilling to Date at Forgan Lake and Georgia Lake Lithium Properties Northwestern Ontario Intersecting Lithium Pegmatites With Widths Up to 15 Meters

Ultra Lithium Completes 3,500 Meters Drilling to Date at Forgan Lake and Georgia Lake Lithium Properties Northwestern Ontario Intersecting Lithium Pegmatites With Widths Up to 15 Meters

Ultra Lithium Inc. ( TSXV:ULT, OTCQB: ULTXF and Frankfurt: QFB ) ("Ultra Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress at its Forgan Lake and Georgia Lake Lithium properties in northwestern Ontario, Canada. To date, the Company has completed 31 NQ and HQ size drill holes for over 3,500 meters of diamond drilling over the two properties. Several drill holes intersected lithium pegmatites of various widths ranging from 0.5 m to 15 m. Drill-core is presently stored at the Pleson Geoscience Core yard in Nipigon, ON where it is being logged and sample intervals marked. The drill core will be cut using a rock saw and samples will be shipped for assay over the next month.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District

Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Hertz has entered into an assignment agreement pursuant to which it has acquired the option to acquire the prospective Patriota Lithium Project in the mining friendly state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
  • These tenements are strategically situated proximal to the highly prolific 'Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province" (the "EBPP") and within the Araçuaí Pegmatite District (the "APD"). The EBPP is the largest lithium pegmatite province of South America and one of the most important pegmatite provinces around the world.
  • The Patriota Lithium Project is a 2,964 hectare (contiguous 29 square kilometers) mineral claim block in Brazil's Minas Gerais State, a mining-friendly jurisdiction located approximately 45 kms from Sigma Lithium Corp.'s Grota do Cirilo property, the largest lithium hard rock deposit in the Americas.
  • The Patriota Lithium Project is located near other lithium exploration and production projects operated by Sigma Lithium Corp., Lithium Ionic, Latin Resources Limited and the Companhia Brasileira de Lítio Ltda.'s Cachoeira lithium mine. Although the Company believes the spatial association with these important advancing lithium deposits and mines supports the potential of the Patriota Lithium Project, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property.
  • The location boasts advantageous infrastructure, comprising well-developed highways, access to hydroelectric power from the grid, water availability, and convenient proximity to commercial ports and residential townships.
  • The option represents Hertz's first Brazilian project which is complementary to the Company's Lucky Mica Lithium Project in Arizona which continues to move through the permitting and progress to trenching phase
  • Hertz plans to commence rapid exploration in the coming weeks and months.

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) ("Hertz" andor the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in the Patriota Lithium Project. The Company acquired the Option pursuant to the terms and conditions of an option assignment agreement (the "Assignment Agreement") entered into among the Company, Brascan Resources Inc. ("Brascan"), BHBC Exploracao Mineral LTDA ("BHBC"), and RTB Geologia e Mineracao LTDA ("RTB", and together with BHBC, the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the Assignment Agreement, the Company has acquired Brascan's rights, including the Option, granted pursuant to an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") entered into among Brascan, BHBC, and RTB.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW REPORTS 2.4% TO 3.7% LI2O FROM MK1 SPODUMENE PEGMATITE MACKAY LITHIUM PROPERTY, NWT

NORTH ARROW REPORTS 2.4% TO 3.7% LI2O FROM MK1 SPODUMENE PEGMATITE MACKAY LITHIUM PROPERTY, NWT

Trading Symbol:  TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to report prospecting results from the MK1 spodumene pegmatite, within North Arrow's recently acquired 100% owned MacKay Lithium Project, Northwest Territories . The property is well located, immediately adjacent to the winter road connecting the city of Yellowknife with the Lac de Gras diamond mines (please see North Arrow news release dated July 17, 2023 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Updates and Improves Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Project in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Updates and Improves Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Project in Argentina

  • US$1.7 billion (CDN$2.3 billion) after-tax NPV8 with an IRR of 25.6%
  • US$8.2 billion (CDN$11.0 billion) of cumulative free cash flow over a 35-year mine life
  • 3.7-year after-tax payback period from start of production
  • Significant upside potential remains from over 60% of salar not yet drilled or included in this PEA

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company developing a portfolio of highly prospective lithium assets in Argentina, today announced the results of an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for its wholly owned Tolillar lithium brine project in the Salta Province of Argentina ("Tolillar"). This recent PEA is an update to last month's PEA ( see July 10, 2023 news release ), which now includes additional resources identified less than one month ago ( see July 17, 2023 news release ). This PEA provides an independent, third-party economic assessment of the potential value of Tolillar, based on the latest estimation of lithium resources.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of Final Subscription from its Previously Announced Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of Final Subscription from its Previously Announced Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 14, 2023, it has received final clearance relating to one subscriber who will become an insider of the Company upon closing of the private placement (the "Private Placement") through ownership of in excess of 10 percent of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Following confirmation that the subscriber's personal information form has been reviewed and cleared by the TSX-V, the Company issued an aggregate of 7,373,884 units ("Units") to the subscriber and the subscriber's funds in the aggregate amount of $3,908,158.52 are now available to the Company. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration, development, construction activities, corporate G&A and general working capital requirements

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Status Management Cease Trade Order

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Status Management Cease Trade Order

Canadian Regulatory Announcement: Update on Status Management Cease Trade Order

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development company, is required by the British Columbia Securities Commission and National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") to provide an update on the progress of the audit of its TSX-V financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2023 every two weeks until these financial statements are filed

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Presentation XII International Conference on Lithium

Lake Resources NL Presentation XII International Conference on Lithium

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces that company executives will present at The XII International Seminar on Lithium in the South American Region (Seminario Internacional de Litio en la region de Sudamerica).

In addition to sponsoring this important industry event, Lake executives will present to attendees on August 10, at 15:50 p.m. ART (GMT-3), providing details on the company's flagship Kachi Project, including the recent operational update on the new phased approach to delivering maximum plant capacity of 50,000 tpa (refer to ASX announcement on June 19, 2023) as well as the innovative, sustainable DLE process that will be used to produce high purity lithium carbonate.

Held this year in Salta, Argentina, the annual event is hosted by Panorama Minero and brings together over 800 participants from major mining companies, suppliers, technology manufacturers, local and international institutions, and authorities across the lithium value chain.

The agenda for this year's conference covers:

- Global economic situation and geopolitical analysis 2023-2030

- Panorama of the region and the main producers

- Analysis of the pre-election political-economic situation in Argentina

- Global lithium market: review of prices and expectations of supply and demand

- Status of the lithium industry in Australia, Chile, China and the United States

- Electric vehicle industry news

- Critical Minerals and Battery Production Considerations

- Use of water and technologies linked to the preservation of the environment

- Lithium, environment and decarbonization

Lake will be represented at the conference by Country Manager, Amalia Saenz, Hydrogeology Manager, Christian Vega, and Senior Vice President of Technology, Strategy and Risk, Scott Munro.

*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/10518AW6



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×