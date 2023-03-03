Forte Minerals Stakes Ground and Inks Deal to Acquire an Additional 1300 ha of Prospective Ground at Esperanza Porphyry Cu-Mo Project, Perú

Lithium Investing News

Ultra Lithium Invites Shareholders and Investment Community To Visit Booth #2353 at PDAC 2023 Toronto, March 5-8, 2023

Ultra Lithium Invites Shareholders and Investment Community To Visit Booth #2353 at PDAC 2023 Toronto, March 5-8, 2023

Ultra Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ULT) (OTCQB: ULTXF) ("Ultra" or the "Company") is pleased to be exhibiting in Toronto this weekend at Booth #2353 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

ABOUT Ultra Lithium

Ultra Lithium is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of lithium, gold and copper assets. The company holds a brine lithium property in Argentina, hard rock spodumene type lithium properties at the Georgia Lake/Forgan Lake area in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, and a brine lithium property in the Big Smoky Valley, Nev., United States. The company also holds other gold and base metals properties in Argentina.

Additional information about Ultra and its operations can be found on the Company website at https://ultralithium.com/. Follow us on Twitter @Ultra_Lithium and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ultra-lithium-inc.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kiki Smith, CFO

For further information, please contact:
Kiki Smith, CFO
T: +1-778-968-1176
E: kiki@ultralithium.com
W: www.ultralithium.com
Or view the Company's filings at www.sedar.com

Corporate Advisor (Jemini Capital):
Kevin Shum
Tel: +1 212 219 4670 (extension 702)
Email: kevin@jeminicapital.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1120 - 789 West Pender Street 
Telephone (778)-968-1176
Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1X8
https://ultralithium.com
(TSXV: ULT) (OTCQB: ULTXF)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157090

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ultra LithiumTSXV:ULTBattery Metals Investing
ULT:CA
The Conversation (0)
Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSXV:ULT, OTCQB: ULTXF, Frankfurt: QFB)

Ultra Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Ultra Lithium Completes 3,500 Meters Drilling to Date at Forgan Lake and Georgia Lake Lithium Properties Northwestern Ontario Intersecting Lithium Pegmatites With Widths Up to 15 Meters

Ultra Lithium Completes 3,500 Meters Drilling to Date at Forgan Lake and Georgia Lake Lithium Properties Northwestern Ontario Intersecting Lithium Pegmatites With Widths Up to 15 Meters

Ultra Lithium Inc. ( TSXV:ULT, OTCQB: ULTXF and Frankfurt: QFB ) ("Ultra Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress at its Forgan Lake and Georgia Lake Lithium properties in northwestern Ontario, Canada. To date, the Company has completed 31 NQ and HQ size drill holes for over 3,500 meters of diamond drilling over the two properties. Several drill holes intersected lithium pegmatites of various widths ranging from 0.5 m to 15 m. Drill-core is presently stored at the Pleson Geoscience Core yard in Nipigon, ON where it is being logged and sample intervals marked. The drill core will be cut using a rock saw and samples will be shipped for assay over the next month.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Refines Graphite to 99.73% Purity, Plans Spin Out of Rockstone Graphite Project

Infinity Stone Refines Graphite to 99.73% Purity, Plans Spin Out of Rockstone Graphite Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone successfully refines graphite samples from its Rockstone Graphite Project to 99.73% Cg in a Metallurgy Program with SGS Labs.
  • The Company announces its intent to spin out the Rockstone Graphite Project and distribute ownership of the project to current Infinity Stone shareholders.
  • With the recent results of the Fall Drill Program, including an previously announced intersection of 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m, and Metallurgy Program, the Company believes that the spinout of the Rockstone will further unlock shareholder value.
  • All of the drill holes from the Fall Drill Program which returned elevated graphite levels, with significant mineralization and grade comparable with drilling results from other graphite discoveries, including Nouveau Monde Graphite's Matawinie Mine.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), announces that it has successfully refined samples from the Rockstone Graphite Project to 99.73% Cg in its metallurgical program metallurgical program (the "Metallurgy Program") with SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS Labs"). The Company intends to spin out the Rockstone Graphite project which is located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project"), to Infinity Stone shareholders by dividend or plan of arrangement. With the recent results of the fall drill program on Rockstone (the "Fall Drill Program"), the Company believes that Rockstone presents a prospective opportunity warranting an expanded exploration program to build further shareholder value as a stand alone entity. The metallurgical testing at SGS achieved the reported purity of 99.73% Cg through NH4FH2SO4 leach on flotation concentrate.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Basin East MRE Uploaded to SEDAR

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Basin East MRE Uploaded to SEDAR

Basin East Mineral Resource Estimate Uploaded to SEDAR

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, announces that further to its press release of 16 January 2023, it has on 2 March 2023 filed a Technical Report ("Report") on SEDAR for the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Company's Basin East ("BE") asset in Arizona

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Resumes Water Well Drilling at Urgakh Naran

ION Energy Resumes Water Well Drilling at Urgakh Naran

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to share that water well drilling has resumed at the 100%-owned Urgakh Naran project, to complete the UNWH-03 program.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at The Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at The Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project ("Raleigh Lake", "The Property", the "Project"), located approximately 25 km west of Ignace, Ontario, Canada. This MRE will be published in a related NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") within 45 days of the release of this press release.

The Project includes MREs for both lithium and rubidium. The two MREs are closely related due to their spatial relationships, but their respective resource estimates are considered separate and unique.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avalon Appoints Zeeshan Syed as New President

Avalon Appoints Zeeshan Syed as New President

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Zeeshan Syed, as the Company's new President, effective March 1, 2023, while Donald Bubar will continue to serve as CEO until the 2023 calendar year-end.

Mr. Syed has close to 20 years of combined experience in the energy sector in North America providing executive direction on the development, implementation, and communications of major projects and initiatives. He worked for the Government of Canada serving in the Prime Minister's Office from 2001 to 2003 as Executive Advisor to the Director of Communications and prior to that, with the Ministry of Health, as a policy advisor. Before joining Avalon in 2019, he held various executive positions within the Government of Alberta, and in the technology sector, helping start-ups scale their businesses.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt to Participate and Present at PDAC 2023

Canada Silver Cobalt to Participate and Present at PDAC 2023

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - March 1, 2023 Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce it will participate and present at the PDAC 2023 Conference in Toronto from March 5 to March 8, 2023 and welcomes the opportunity to meet with investors to discuss recent developments and plans for the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Private Placements

The Race For Critical Minerals: StrategX Plans To Unlock Canada's Potential For A Greener Future

Results of General Meeting

Altech Batteries Limited: Grid Battery Of The Future

Related News

Copper Investing

Metals For The Clean Energy Future

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Demonstrates Robust Mineral Resource Estimate at Golden Summit Using $1,650 Au 11.9 Moz indicated & 7.5 Moz inferred in Primary Resource

Nickel Investing

Ta Khoa Project Development Update

Lithium Investing

Lithium Market 2023 Year-to-Date Review

Lithium Investing

Lithium Miner SQM Sees Higher Revenue on Positive 2022 Price Environment

Tin Investing

Tin Stocks: 10 Biggest Producers (Updated 2023)

Rare Earth Investing

Top 4 Canadian Rare Earths Stocks of 2023

×