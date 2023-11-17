Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ultra Lithium Inc. Appoints Directors

Ultra Lithium Inc. Appoints Directors

Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF) ("Ultra Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Kiki Smith and Graham Adria have been appoint to the Company's board of directors.

Graham Adria was appointed to the board of directors on November 15, 2023. Graham Adria has extensive experience as a corporate lawyer and currently works for an international law firm in Beijing. He is experienced in cross-border transactions in the resources sector, particularly on small and mid-cap mining transactions into Africa and Asia. Graham received his Bachelor of Arts (Honors) in Political Science from the University of Alberta and his Juris Doctor from Osgoode Hall. Graham is called to the bar in Ontario.

Kiki Smith was elected to the Company's board of directors at the annual general meeting of shareholders on May 24, 2023. Kiki holds a CPA designation and has over 20 years of experience in the mining, technology and food services sectors. Kiki currently serves as a director and CFO of various issuers.

Mr. Weiguo Lang, CEO stated, "Kiki Smith has served as the Company's CFO since 2015 and we are pleased to have her take on this additional role. We also welcome Graham Adria whose international experience will be a valuable asset to the Company."

Mr. Shaoguo Cao did not stand for re-election at the Company's annual general meeting. The Company would like to thank Mr. Cao for his contribution and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The Company's officers and directors are:
Weiguo Lang, CEO, Chairman
Kiki Smith, CFO, Corporate Secretary, Director, Audit committee member
Andrew Lee Smith, Independent Director, Audit committee member
Graham Adria, Independent Director, Audit committee member

About Ultra Lithium Inc.

Ultra Lithium Inc. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of lithium, gold, and copper assets. The Company holds a brine lithium property in Argentina, hard rock spodumene type lithium properties at the Georgia Lake / Forgan Lake area in northwestern Ontario, Canada, and a brine lithium property in the Big Smoky Valley, Nevada, USA. The Company also holds other gold and base metals properties in Argentina.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Kiki Smith"
Kiki Smith, CFO, Director

For further information, please contact the Company at:
Attention: Kiki Smith
Telephone: 778 968-1176
Email: kiki@ultralithium.com
Website: www.ultralithium.com
or view the Company's filings at www.SEDAR.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Ultra Lithium
Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSXV:ULT, OTCQB: ULTXF, Frankfurt: QFB)

Ultra Lithium


CORRECTING and REPLACING - Ultra Lithium Inc. Closes Private Placement

CORRECTING and REPLACING - Ultra Lithium Inc. Closes Private Placement

In a news release issued Friday, August 11, 2023, by Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF) under the same headline, please note the Warrant Share price in the second paragraph should be "$0.25 in the second twelve months following issuance" rather than "$0.12 in the second twelve months following issuance" as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF) ("Ultra Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement issuing 18,181,819 Units at a price of C$0.055 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,000,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Ultra Lithium Invites Shareholders and Investment Community To Visit Booth #2353 at PDAC 2023 Toronto, March 5-8, 2023

Ultra Lithium Invites Shareholders and Investment Community To Visit Booth #2353 at PDAC 2023 Toronto, March 5-8, 2023

Ultra Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ULT) (OTCQB: ULTXF) ("Ultra" or the "Company") is pleased to be exhibiting in Toronto this weekend at Booth #2353 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

ABOUT Ultra Lithium

Ultra Lithium is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of lithium, gold and copper assets. The company holds a brine lithium property in Argentina, hard rock spodumene type lithium properties at the Georgia Lake/Forgan Lake area in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, and a brine lithium property in the Big Smoky Valley, Nev., United States. The company also holds other gold and base metals properties in Argentina.

Additional information about Ultra and its operations can be found on the Company website at https://ultralithium.com/. Follow us on Twitter @Ultra_Lithium and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ultra-lithium-inc.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kiki Smith, CFO

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ultra Lithium Completes 3,500 Meters Drilling to Date at Forgan Lake and Georgia Lake Lithium Properties Northwestern Ontario Intersecting Lithium Pegmatites With Widths Up to 15 Meters

Ultra Lithium Completes 3,500 Meters Drilling to Date at Forgan Lake and Georgia Lake Lithium Properties Northwestern Ontario Intersecting Lithium Pegmatites With Widths Up to 15 Meters

Ultra Lithium Inc. ( TSXV:ULT, OTCQB: ULTXF and Frankfurt: QFB ) ("Ultra Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress at its Forgan Lake and Georgia Lake Lithium properties in northwestern Ontario, Canada. To date, the Company has completed 31 NQ and HQ size drill holes for over 3,500 meters of diamond drilling over the two properties. Several drill holes intersected lithium pegmatites of various widths ranging from 0.5 m to 15 m. Drill-core is presently stored at the Pleson Geoscience Core yard in Nipigon, ON where it is being logged and sample intervals marked. The drill core will be cut using a rock saw and samples will be shipped for assay over the next month.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster's Alkali Flat Project Update: Successful Site Visit Signals Green Progress

Lancaster's Alkali Flat Project Update: Successful Site Visit Signals Green Progress

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (‘Lancaster') is pleased to announce the successful completion of a pivotal regulatory site visit at its Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project in New Mexico. The site visit, conducted on November 14, included key staff from the Bureau of Land Management (‘ BLM ') and the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (‘ EMNRD ').

During the visit, the Lancaster team, alongside representatives from BLM and EMNRD, conducted a thorough walk-through of the proposed drilling locations and geophysical program. This comprehensive review focused on several crucial aspects, such as access routes, site conditions, and local vegetation. The visit provided a valuable opportunity for open discussions regarding the planned drilling activities, access requirements, and the full claim area geophysical work at the site.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise Announces Final Reverse Circulation Drilling Results from the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces Final Reverse Circulation Drilling Results from the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc., has reported the results from the final three reverse circulation holes completed during 2023 exploration at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain" or the "Project") in Elko County, Nevada .

Resource expansion drilling during 2023 at the Main Pit North zone has intersected oxide gold intercepts higher than the resource cut-off of 0.2 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold. The current results (see Table 1 and Figure 1 below), in conjunction with the previous 2023 results (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated October 2 , 2023 and October 5 , 2023 ) and historical drilling by previous operators suggest an emerging zone of mineralization at Main Pit North extending outside of the current resource pit shell. These new intercepts have not been included in any resource calculations.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Basin East MRE Uploaded to SEDARplus

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Basin East MRE Uploaded to SEDARplus

Basin East Mineral Resource Estimate Uploaded to SEDARplus

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, announces that, further to its press release of 28 September 2023, it has, on 14 November 2023, filed a Technical Report ("Report") on SEDARplus for the updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at the Company's Basin East ("BE") asset in Arizona

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Update

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Update

Phase 2 drilling identifies new lithium-bearing pegmatite zones at San Domingo

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, announces initial results from core drilling at San Domingo, Arizona. This is the first set of assays released from the Company's current 6,100m (20,000 ft) programme, which is 65% complete. So far, assays have been received from only 14 holes totalling 993m, with grades of up to 0.83% Li2O over 6.35m and 1.03% Li2O over 3.05m identified

Summary:

· Preliminary core drilling was conducted at Midnight Owl, Bolt, and Lone Giant in the northern part of San Domingo, amounting to 1,877m in 22 shallow core holes

· This programme is follow-up core drilling to Midnight Owl's previous programme that encountered 31.85m @ 1.60% Li2O in hole SD-DH22-024 at a depth of 26.82m

· Drill hole SD-DH23-049 at the Midnight Owl target discovered a new zone deeper than found in hole 24:

o 6.35m containing 0.83% Li2O at 87.33m depth

o 3.05m of 1.03% Li2O at 98.60m depth

· Results from Midnight Owl also revealed tin and tantalum coinciding with pegmatites and lithium mineralisation

· Drill holes at the new Bolt target, located 800m east of Midnight Owl include:

o 5.27m at 0.51% Li2O within a broader interval of 24.65m carrying 0.24% Li2O

o 5.87m containing 0.5% Li2O contained within 11.8m of 0.32% Li2O

· Core holes at Bolt have detected anomalous levels of tantalum with intervals coincident to the lithium intercepts

Ian Stalker, Executive Chair, commented:

"Our knowledge of this intriguing spodumene-rich pegmatite district grows as we announce our second phase drilling results, which auger well for future development. The initial batch of drill hole geochemistry provides us with an improved understanding of pegmatite characteristics and mineralogical zoning at San Domingo, particularly at the Midnight Owl and Bolt targets.

"The elevated Ta and Sn levels show encouragingly strong comparisons to LCT-type systems, evidence of our robust lithium pegmatite district. Importantly, both Midnight Owl and Bolt targets continue to provide opportunities to expand on the lithium mineralisation, with the goal of defining near surface resources."

See Table 1 below for a summary of results and Figures 1, 2, and 3 for map and cross-sections.

The new Bolt target at San Domingo was found through soil sampling and surface mapping (see announcement dated 15 August 2023). It is important to note that the drill hole geochemical signatures correspond to LCT (lithium-caesium-tantalum) type found in Western Australia at the Kathleen Valley Project. The combination of lithium and tantalum strongly points towards an LCT-type system. Additional holes at Bolt are in the planning stages, although the Company continues to review and interpret the new geochemical results to pinpoint future drilling targets.

Diamond core drilling continues at the Morning Star target with five holes recently completed and several more planned. Both Jumbo and White Ridge targets have undergone a second phase of drilling, with 19 holes drilled over a total of 1,740m. The drilling also includes holes drilled at Joker, where pegmatites contain finer-grained spodumene throughout the extent of the pegmatites. The long intervals of spodumene-bearing pegmatites seen at Jumbo, White Ridge, Joker, and now at Morning Star provide encouragement from the visual lithium mineralisation, although we await laboratory geochemical results.

Table 1: San Domingo North Drill Hole Highlights

Hole

From

To

Int (m)

Li2O%

Ta2O5

Sn (ppm)

Target

SD-DH23-048

19.42

36.24

16.82

73

Midnight Owl


26.3

26.3

9.12

105








SD-DH23-049

87.33

93.67

6.35

0.83

Midnight Owl


89.18

94.34

5.16

80



97.9

102.17

4.27

82



98.6

101.65

3.05

1.03

71










SD-DH23-050

98.02

101.89

3.87

70

Midnight Owl









SD-DH23-057

18.07

42.73

24.65

0.24

47

Bolt


34.35

39.62

5.27

0.51

58










SD-DH23-059

2.80

40.23

39.37


37



27.13

28.35

1.22

0.17




47.43

52.97

5.54

92

Bolt


68.03

79.86

11.8

0.32

42



68.03

73.91

5.87

0.48

43










SD-DH23-061

134.57

136.25

1.52

0.52


Bolt


134.57

138.56

4.00

72










SD-DH23-065

1.52

9.45

7.93

0.10

45



3.35

4.88

1.52

0.31


Bolt






SD-DH23-066

28.9

32.13

3.23

127

Bolt

*All drill depths are from surface

Figure 1 : San Domingo North drilling, pegmatites, and target areas

Figure 2 : Midnight Owl cross-section, looking northwest

Figure 3: Bolt cross-section and drill hole SD-DH23-057, looking northwest

For further information please visit the Company's website: www.braddaheadltd.com.

QAQC

Core samples were split on site and bagged with sample tracking tags. Samples were shipped by the Company directly to SGS Laboratories in Burnaby, B.C., Canada where SGS prepped then analysed all samples using sodium peroxide fusion combined ICP-AES and ICP-MS, method GE_ICM90A50. Certified standards were inserted into the sample stream and reviewed by the Qualified Person. Mr. Wilkins consents to the inclusion of the technical information in this release and context in which it appears.

Qualified Person (BHL)

Joey Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., is Head of North America at BHL and the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release. Mr. Wilkins is a graduate of the University of Arizona with a B.Sc. in Geology with more than 37 years of experience in mineral exploration and is a qualified person under the AIM Rules and a Qualified Person as defined under NI-43-101. Mr. Wilkins consents to the inclusion of the technical information in this release and context in which it appears.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU No. 596/2014) AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL THEREFORE CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION.

ENDS

Contact:

Bradda Head Lithium Limited

+44 (0) 1624 639 396

Ian Stalker, Executive Chairman
Denham Eke, Finance Director




Beaumont Cornish (Nomad)

+44 (0) 2076 283 396

James Biddle / Roland Cornish

Panmure Gordon (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 2078 862 500

John Prior / Hugh Rich

Shard Capital (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 2071 869 927

Damon Heath / Isabella Pierre

Red Cloud (North American Broker)

+1 416 803 3562

Joe Fars

Tavistock (Financial PR)

+ 44 20 7920 3150

Nick Elwes / Adam Baynes

braddahead@tavistock.co.uk

About Bradda Head Lithium Ltd.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. is a North America-focused lithium development group. The Company currently has interests in a variety of projects, the most advanced of which are in Central and Western Arizona: The Basin Project (Basin East Project, and the Basin West Project) and the Wikieup Project.

The Basin East Project has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 17 Mt at an average grade of 940 ppm Li and 3.4% K for a total of 85 kt LCE and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 210 Mt at an average grade of 900 ppm Li and 2.8% K (potassium) for a total of 1.09 Mt LCE. In the rest of the Basin Project SRK has determined an Exploration Target of 250 to 830 Mt of material grading between 750 to 900 ppm Li, which is equivalent to a range of between 1 to 4 Mt contained LCE. The Group intends to continue to develop its three phase one projects in Arizona, whilst endeavouring to unlock value at its other prospective pegmatite and brine assets in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. All of Bradda Head's licences are held on a 100% equity basis and are in close proximity to the required infrastructure. Bradda Head is quoted on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of BHL, on the TSX Venture Exchange with a ticker of BHLI, and on the US OTCQB market with a ticker of BHLIF.

Technical Glossary

Kt

Thousand tonnes

Ppm

Parts per million

Exploration Target

An estimate of the exploration potential of a mineral deposit in a defined geological setting where the statement or estimate, quoted as a range of tonnes and a range of grade (or quality), relates to mineralisation for which there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource.

Inferred Mineral Resource

That part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade (or quality) are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological grade (or quality) continuity. It is based on exploration, sampling and testing information gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings, and drill holes. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to an Ore Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

Indicated Mineral Resource

That part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade (or quality), densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with sufficient confidence to allow the application of Modifying Factors in sufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from adequately detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings, and drill holes, and is sufficient to assume geological and grade (or quality) continuity between points of observation where data and samples are gathered.

Sn

Tin

Ta2O5

Tantalum pentoxide

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "intends to", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, following: The Company's objectives, goals, or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required regulatory, governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; future operating and capital costs, timelines, permit timelines, the market and future price of and demand for lithium, and the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including the local levels of government; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDARplus. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ALX Resources Corp. Closes First Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

ALX Resources Corp. Closes First Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

alx resources corp.  (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing today of the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement consisting of 7,142,858 flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of $250,000 (the "First Tranche").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES APPLICATION TO AMEND WARRANTS TERMS

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES APPLICATION TO AMEND WARRANTS TERMS

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that it will make an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") to amend the terms of 17,172,500 outstanding share purchase warrants issued on June 29, 2022 (the " 2022 Warrants "), September 15, 2023 and October 26, 2023 (collectively, the " 2023 Warrants ") in connection with two non-brokered private placements completed in 2022 and 2023 (for further details on the private placements see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated June 29, 2022 September 15, 2023 and October 26, 2023 ). Nevada Sunrise will make application to the TSXV to amend the 2022 and 2023 Warrants as follows:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×