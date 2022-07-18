Energy Investing News

Roger Lemaitre President and Chief Executive Officer, UEX Corporation (TSX: UEX), ("UEX") and his team joined Karoline Hunter Head, TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate UEX's 20th year as a TSX-listed company, and to open the market.

UEX is a uranium and cobalt exploration and development company involved in a portfolio of uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin. UEX has an ownership stake in six of the next ten most likely developable Canadian uranium mines.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Market Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com . The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Monday, July 18, 2022
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place:  120 Adelaide St W.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/18/c0296.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

UEXUEX:CAUEXCFUranium Investing
UEX:CA,UEXCF
Valor Resources Logo

Extensive Copper Assays Highlight Ichucollo as New Significant Drill Target

Valor Resources Limited (“Valor” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of rock chip samples from the Ichucollo target at the Company’s Picha Project in southern Peru. A total of 113 channel and selective rock chip samples have been collected at Ichucollo between April and May this year, and assay results have now been received. Further sampling was undertaken at Ichucollo following assay results reported in the Company’s ASX announcement dated 3rd June titled “Significant Cu-Ag results over 2% copper and up to 929g/t silver”. The significant assay results (>0.5% Cu) from the Ichucollo area are shown in Table 1 and details of all sampling are provided in Appendix 1 below.

Keep reading...Show less
rainbow-colored stock charts

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Uranium Stocks Move Up

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) closed last Friday (July 15) at 18,391.96.

The index fell on the last day of trading in a week that saw the largest interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada since 1998. The central bank increased rates by 100 basis points on Wednesday (July 13), a move that caught many off guard as expectations were for an increase of 75 basis points.

“It’s great to see central banks finally waking up and trying to get ahead of this,” said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments, following the announcement. “This should be looked at as good news, but markets hate surprises and this caught a lot of people off guard.”

Keep reading...Show less

GoviEx Provides Madaouela Surface Area Tax Update

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) is pleased to announce that the Government of the Republic of Niger has agreed to a deferment of 50% of the Madaouela project's surface area taxes payable later this month. According to the terms of the deferment, GoviEx is to pay 50% of the surface area taxes due, or 1,824 million FCFA (US$2.8m), in July 2022 and the remaining 50% in December 2022. The Madaouela project is a mine permitted uranium development project jointly owned by GoviEx (80%) and the Government of the Republic of Niger (20%).

Daniel Major, CEO, commented: "Once again the government of Niger has proven to be an excellent partner and willing to work with GoviEx. We welcome the deferment and look forward to further progress with the development of Madaouela. Our feasibility study is due in Q3 and it represents another step towards Madaouela becoming a producing asset."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Operator Receives Provincial Approval to Conduct Feasibility Field Test at Wheeler River

(TheNewswire)

UEX Corporation

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan TheNewswire - July 15, 2022 UEX Corporation (TSX:UEX ) ( OTC:UEXCF) (" UEX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison"), the operator of the Wheeler River Joint Venture ("WRJV"), has reported that it has received approval from the Province of Saskatchewan to prepare, construct, and operate the facilities required to carry out the In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Feasibility Field Test ("FFT") planned for the Phoenix Deposit.  The WRJV is 10% owned by JCU (Canada) Exploration Company, Limited ("JCU") and 90% by Denison.  JCU is 50% owned by UEX.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission Approves NexGen Draft EIS to Proceed to Technical Review

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that on July 12, 2022 the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") announced their acceptance of the draft Environmental Impact Statement (the "EIS") which the Company completed submission of in June 2022 (see News Release dated June 21, 2022 ). The acceptance of the draft EIS for NexGen's 100% owned Rook I Project ("Rook I" or the "Project") located in Saskatchewan's southwestern Athabasca Basin follows a 30-day period during which the CNSC conducted a conformance review of the draft EIS submission and confirmed no comments or conditions.  Further, the acceptance marks the formal commencement of the 90-day period during which the CNSC will coordinate both the Federal technical and public review of the draft EIS.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer commented: "The CNSC's acceptance of the Rook I Project's draft EIS is a significant step, transitioning the Project into the Federal EIS technical and public review phase, incorporating rigorous and transparent Provincial and Federal EA review processes. NexGen's approach to all aspects of the EIS compilation and completion with respect to inclusive Indigenous and community engagement, incorporating elite environmental mine designs and its transparent engagement with regulators and governments is a credit to the team and community stakeholders. On behalf of everyone at NexGen, I would like to thank all of our valued stakeholders for their commitment and dedication to this multi-generational Rook I Project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Okapi Resources

Update on Athabasca Exploration Program

Okapi Resources Limited (ASX: OKR, OTCQB: OKPRF) (Okapi or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has started its extensive field exploration program at the Newnham Lake and Perch Uranium Projects in the Athabasca Basin. The exploration program will consist of prospecting, outcrop, and boulder sampling with potential soil and vegetation sampling to help identify favorable structural scenarios suitable for hosting uranium mineralisation and will utilise the results from the satellite analysis and compilation work received from Axiom Exploration Group to assist exploration efforts in specific areas of interest.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×