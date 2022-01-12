Saskatoon, Saskatchewan TheNewswire - January 12, 2022 UEX Corporation is pleased to announce its 2022 winter exploration plans for its projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan . UEX will be operating drilling programs at the Christie Lake and Hidden Bay Projects this winter. Winter programs are also planned on UEX’s 50% owned company, JCU Canada Exploration Company, Limited ...

UEX:CA,UEXCF