Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Altech – CERENERGY® First 60 KWh Prototype Online and Achieving Great Results

In Search of Alternative Financing for Critical Minerals Projects

Glencore Loan Facility Closed, Offtakes Executed

40% Increase in Indicated Resource in Gold Domain and 60% in Copper Domain for Nueva Sabana Deposit

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

SQM:NYE

Altech Batteries

ATC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Nickel Investor Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Manuka Resources

TTR's Taranaki VTM Project included in New Zealand Government's Fast Track Projects List

Manuka Resources Limited (“Manuka” or the “Company”) welcomes the inclusion its 100 percent owned subsidiary Trans-Tasman Resources Limited's ("TTR") Taranaki VTM iron sands project off the coast of Taranaki in the government's Schedule 2 of the Fast Track list as released on Sunday 6 October 2024.

The project was assessed by the independent Projects Advisory Group and the responsible Ministers who consider project meets the Bill's purpose to facilitate the delivery of infrastructure and development projects with significant regional and national benefit.

The Fast Track Approvals Bill is now due for reporting back from the Select Committee on 18 October 2024 and expected to be enacted before the end of the year.

The Taranaki VTM project has the potential to significantly increase New Zealand's export earnings and produce the critical minerals required for the transition to a zero-emissions energy system.

"This is a welcome development and we recognise that this is the first step in the government's approvals process, including finalising the Fast Track enabling legislation. Once enacted we will have to then make an application to the Environmental Protection Authority to be assessed under the Bill. Our project offers huge economic development opportunities for New Zealand including hundreds of jobs in the Taranaki region." Manuka Executive Director and TTR Executive Chairman Alan Eggers says.

"It is of national significance as we have identified a world-class vanadium rich iron sands resource that has the ability to contribute $1 billion annually to export earnings, doubling the entire mining sector's current contribution to New Zealand's economy."

Mr Eggers says the Taranaki VTM project proposes to harvest iron sands in the South Taranaki Bight containing iron ore and critical minerals vanadium and titanium that are in high demand globally as countries, including New Zealand, transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy and electrification of their economies.

Furthermore, he notes the benefits to the Taranaki region include 300 Taranaki-based jobs and an additional 170 jobs in the wider region, locally a $250 million annual spend on operations and staff, new infrastructure at Port Taranaki and Whanganui Port, and the establishment of a training institute and logistics hub in Hawera with head office in New Plymouth.

Mr Eggers continues that the company's environmental obligations are incredibly important, and states "we don't for a minute believe that the Fast Track process is a way to minimise or short cut these. We have already agreed to more than 100 operating conditions and a full set of management plans with the Environmental Protection Authority to recover the resource after completing New Zealand's most comprehensive mine development environmental application ever. The project will continuously restore the seabed to its natural state within two years as we progress and, despite what our opponents say, it will have minimal impact on the South Taranaki Bight marine and coastal environment.

The project provides an opportunity for New Zealand to become a world-leader in marine mineral harvesting technologies and, in a time of geopolitical uncertainty, to potentially be the largest producer of vanadium in the western world."

About Manuka Resources Limited

Manuka Resources Limited (ASX: MKR) is an Australian mining and exploration company with key gold and silver assets located in the Cobar Basin (NSW), and offshore vanadium and titanium bearing iron sands in the South Taranaki Bight of New Zealand.

The Taranaki VTM Project (South Taranaki Bight, New Zealand) Manuka is the 100% owner of the Taranaki VTM (vanadium titanomagnetite) Iron Sands Project. The Taranaki VTM Project resource was released on ASX on 1 March 2023.

The Project is located 22 km to 36 km offshore in New Zealand's EEZ, or Exclusive Economic Zone, outside the 12 nautical limit from the shoreline, in waters ranging between 20 to 50 metres depth and has a granted mining permit, MP55581, permitting production of 5Mtpa. On granting of final government approvals to operate the Company will complete its Bankable Feasibility Study on the Project. The Project is anticipated to sit in the lowest quartile of the iron ore production cost curve.

Location of Taranaki VTM Project.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Manuka Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

gold investingasx:mkriron investingsilver investingvanadium investingGold Investing
MKR:AU
Manuka Resources Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Manuka Resources Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Manuka Resources Limited

Manuka Resources Limited


Keep reading...Show less
African Gold Ltd.

High-Grade Assay Results from the Didievi Project

33.0 m at 2.4 g/t of gold from 31m

African Gold Ltd (African Gold or the Company) (ASX: A1G) is very pleased to announce results from the first of 6 recently completed diamond drillholes which were planned to test possible extension of the gold lodes and to infill previous drilling on gold controlling structures at the Blaffo Guetto prospect, on the Company’s Didievi Gold Project in Cote d’Ivoire.
Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX: VTX) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Vertex Minerals Limited (‘VTX’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of VTX, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 9 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Twiga Partnership Leads Extractive Industry's Contribution to Tanzanian Economy

All amounts expressed in US dollars unless stated otherwise

The Twiga partnership between Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) and the Tanzanian government is contributing 51% of the government's revenue from the extractive industry, according to the latest report of the Tanzania Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative. Twiga comprises the North Mara and Bulyanhulu gold mines.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bar and nuggets with text reading "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Adyton Shines with 61 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX and TSXV, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US data impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was up 0.96 percent on the week to 595.59 by 12:00 p.m. EDT on Friday. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up 0.69 percent to 24,133.27 points.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Employment Situation Summary on Friday (October 4). It reported that September saw nonfarm payroll employment increase by 245,000, beating analysts' estimates of an increase of 140,000 jobs.

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX)

Vertex Minerals: Australia’s Next High-grade, Green Gold Producer


Keep reading...Show less
Awale Resources Limited (TSXV:ARIC)

Awale Resources Limited


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Manuka Resources Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Manuka Resources Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

High-Grade Assay Results from the Didievi Project

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX: VTX) – Trading Halt

Trillion Energy Initiates Velocity String Program

Related News

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Oil and Gas Investing

Trillion Energy Initiates Velocity String Program

Silver Investing

Coeur Mining to Buy SilverCrest Metals for US$1.7 Billion

Oil and Gas Investing

Enbridge to Expand Gulf of Mexico Presence with US$700 Million Pipeline Project

Tungsten Investing

EQ Resources Reports New Monthly Tungsten Production Record

Oil and Gas Investing

Vested Equities Touts Jupiter Energy’s Large Reserve, Future Incomes in Latest Valuation

resource investing

Highly Anomolous Samples Confirm Drill Ready Targets

×