Sun Summit Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate on the Buck Project, Central B.C.

North Bay Resources, Inc. (the " Company " or " North Bay ") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce final acceptance and settlement of the Company's first gold concentrate sale from a test shipment of ore from the Company's Fran Gold Project processed at the Company's Bishop Gold Mill. All Refinery requirements have been met and comparison of assays between the Company's assay and in-house assay, for settlement of the gold, silver, and moisture content have been agreed. The Company utilizes ALS Geochemistry, Reno, NV, for concentrate assay and the Refinery, Just Refiners, Reno NV, utilizes their in-house laboratory. The concentrate represents approximately 10 tons of gross ore processed inclusive of moisture content. The recovery is from initial operations of the gravity only circuit with the flotation circuit to be brought on-line this month. The Company currently has an additional test shipment in process and has recently completed a 3 rd gold concentrate shipment.
April 07, 2025
Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent technical report (the "Technical Report") with a mineral resource estimate (MRE) as described more fully in the Technical Report and the Company's news release dated February 26, 2025.
The Technical Report titled "2025 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Buck Main Deposit NI 43-101 Technical Report", dated April 2, 2025 (effective date of January 28, 2025), has been prepared by Moose Mountain Technical Services, and is available on the Company's Website (https://sunsummitminerals.com/investors/presentations-downloads/) and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Sun Summit's issuer profile.
Highlights:
- Inferred Mineral Resources at Buck Main are estimated to include 820,400 oz AuEq1 (775,500 oz gold and 8,435,000 oz silver) at a grade of 0.489 g/t AuEq1 (0.462 g/t Au, 5.0 g/t Ag) contained within 52.2 Mt.
- Indicated Mineral Resources at Buck Main are estimated to include 19,100 gold equivalent ounces1 (oz AuEq) (18,300 oz gold and 158,000 oz silver) at a grade of 0.519 g/t gold equivalent1 (g/t AuEq) (0.496 g/t Au, 4.3 g/t Ag) contained within 1.15 million tonnes (Mt).
- The near-surface Mineral Resource at Buck Main is constrained within an optimized open-pit shell using a 0.25 g/t AuEq cutoff, ensuring reasonable prospects for economic extraction.
- Additional upside at Buck Main as the deposit remains open for expansion in most directions and at depth.
- Effective discovery with average drill costs of CAD $18 per ounce of AuEq included in the MRE.
Notes:
1. Gold Equivalent (AuEq) grade is based on AuEq = Au + 0.0053*Ag (see notes to Table 1 below)
The Buck MRE is centered on the Buck Main deposit, 12 km south of Houston, BC. The road accessible deposit comprises a broad, 800 metre striking zone of intermediate-sulfidation epithermal-related gold-silver mineralization hosted in intermediate to felsic volcanics and intrusions. The MRE is based on 42,440 metres of drilling in 161 holes, of which 34,386 metres in 98 holes were completed by Sun Summit between 2020 and 2023 (Figures 1 and 2, Table 3).
Buck Main Mineral Resource Estimate
Table 1. Summary of Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources for the Buck Main deposit
|Class
| AuEq
Cutoff
|In Situ Tonnage and Grade
| AuEq
Metal
| Au
Metal
| Ag
Metal
|Tonnage
|AuEq
|Au
|Ag
|NSR
|(gpt)
|(ktonnes)
|(gpt)
|(gpt)
|(gpt)
|($CDN)
|(kOz)
|(kOz)
|(kOz)
|Indicated
|0.25
|1,148
|0.519
|0.496
|4.3
|40.40
|19.1
|18.3
|158
|Inferred
|0.25
|52,224
|0.489
|0.462
|5.0
|38.04
|820.4
|775.5
|8,435
Notes to the 2025 Resource Table:
- Resources are reported using the 2014 CIM Definition Standards and were estimated using the 2019 CIM Best Practices Guidelines, as required National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")
- The base case Mineral Resource has been confined by "reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction" shape using the following assumptions:
- Metal prices of US$2250/oz Gold, US$26/oz Silver
- Metallurgical recovery of 79% Gold and 38% Silver
- Payable metal of 95% Silver, 99% Gold in dore
- Forex of 0.72 $US:$CDN
- Offsite costs (transport, smelter treatment and refining) of CDN$8.50/oz Gold and CDN$0.25/oz Silver.
- Processing Costs of CDN$12/tonne milled and General & Administrative (G&A) costs of CDN$ 2.50/ tonne milled
- Mining cost of CDN$2.56 / tonne for mineralized material and CDN$2.50/tonne for waste
- 45-degree pit slopes
- The 120% price case pit shell is used for the confining shape
- The resulting net smelter return (NSR) for the purpose of the AuEq calculation = Au*CDN$98.60/g*79% recovery rate + Ag*CDN$1.08/g*38% recovery rate
- The resulting AuEq = Au + 0.0053*Ag
- Numbers may not add due to rounding
- Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the estimated mineral resources will be converted into mineral reserves.
The Mineral Resources for the Buck Main deposit have been estimated using a 0.25 g/t AuEq cutoff determined using assumptions listed in the footnotes of Table 1. These assumptions satisfy the requirements of reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. Table 2 shows cutoff sensitivities at different grades.
Table 2. Buck Main deposit cutoff sensitivities
|Class
|AuEq
Cutoff
(gpt)
|In Situ Tonnage and Grade
|AuEq
Metal
(kOz)
|Au
Metal
(kOz)
|Ag
Metal
(kOz)
|Tonnage
(ktonnes)
|AuEq
(gpt)
|Au
(gpt)
|Ag
(gpt)
|NSR
($CDN)
|Indicated
|0.2
|1,604
|0.435
|0.414
|3.9
|33.85
|22.4
|21.3
|203
|0.25
|1,148
|0.519
|0.496
|4.3
|40.40
|19.1
|18.3
|158
|0.3
|852
|0.605
|0.580
|4.6
|47.09
|16.6
|15.9
|126
|0.35
|645
|0.695
|0.669
|5.0
|54.12
|14.4
|13.9
|103
|0.4
|494
|0.793
|0.765
|5.4
|61.76
|12.6
|12.1
|85
|0.5
|317
|0.989
|0.957
|6.0
|76.99
|10.1
|9.8
|61
|1
|91
|1.783
|1.743
|7.5
|138.87
|5.2
|5.1
|22
|Inferred
|0.2
|70,847
|0.419
|0.394
|4.7
|32.60
|953.5
|897.2
|10,617
|0.25
|52,224
|0.489
|0.462
|5.0
|38.04
|820.4
|775.5
|8,435
|0.3
|39,248
|0.560
|0.532
|5.3
|43.60
|706.5
|670.9
|6,721
|0.35
|30,088
|0.632
|0.602
|5.6
|49.21
|611.3
|582.5
|5,419
|0.4
|23,644
|0.703
|0.671
|5.9
|54.71
|534.0
|510.3
|4,477
|0.5
|15,697
|0.833
|0.800
|6.3
|64.87
|420.4
|403.6
|3,171
|1
|3,126
|1.485
|1.440
|8.5
|115.64
|149.2
|144.7
|857
Table 3. Drill data used in the Mineral Resources Estimate
|Year
|Total
Number of
DHs
|Total
Depth
(m)
|Length
Assayed
(m)
|Total %
Assayed
(m)
|Number of
DHs within
Domains
|Assayed
Within
Modelled
Domains
(m)
|% Assayed
within the
Domains
|Total
|161
|42,440
|39,737
|94%
|123
|27,034
|99%
Figure 1: Buck Main Drilling and Resource Pit Outline
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/247455_b4b1af61746b7add_001full.jpg
Figure 2: Buck Main 3D View of Resource Constraining Pit showing AuEq blocks above 0.2 g/t
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/247455_b4b1af61746b7add_002full.jpg
Discovery Metrics
Sun Summit has efficiently delineated the Buck Main deposit with a total drilling cost of approximately CAD$18 per AuEq ounce included in the MRE. Since 2020, the Company has completed 98 drill holes at Buck Main, totaling over 36,400 meters. The MRE was informed by assay results from 123 drill holes and 27,034 metres of assayed intervals. The Company incurred CAD $15 million in drilling expenditures since 2020.
The low discovery cost reflects the efficiency of Sun Summit's exploration strategy, which included systematic targeting using advanced geological modeling, geophysical surveys, and geochemical analysis. This exploration success underscores the strong potential for further resource growth, as the deposit remains open in multiple directions.
Next Steps
- Additional metallurgical testing will be initiated to optimize metal recoveries and evaluate potential byproduct elements, ensuring the economic viability of future mining operations.
- Further drilling designed to investigate the extents of the Buck Main deposit is recommended. Areas open to the north, west, and east will be targeted in future drill programs.
National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure
The Buck Main MRE was prepared by Sue Bird, M.Sc., P.Eng., V.P. of Resources and Engineering at Moose Mountain Technical Services, an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Darcy Baker, P.Geo, President of Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd, assisted in the preparation of the report and is the Qualified Person responsible for certain sections of the report. Sue Bird has reviewed and approved the technical information about the MRE in this news release.
Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability; however, a reasonable prospect of eventual economic extraction pit has been used to confine the Mineral Resource Estimate using parameters detailed in the table notes.
The QP for the Mineral Resource Estimate is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, political, or other relevant factors that could materially affect the potential development of Mineral Resource Estimate. Factors that may affect the estimates include: metal price assumptions, changes in interpretations of mineralization geometry and continuity of mineralization zones, changes to kriging assumptions, metallurgical recovery assumptions, operating cost assumptions, confidence in the modifying factors, including assumptions that surface rights to allow mining infrastructure to be constructed will be forthcoming, delays or other issues in reaching agreements with local or regulatory authorities and stakeholders, and changes in land tenure requirements or in permitting requirement.
This news release has been reviewed and approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.
Upcoming Events
Sun Summit is pleased to announce its participation in two regional BC events. The Company will display drill core from the 2024 JD exploration program and drill core from the Buck Main zone from April 8-9 at the KEG 2025 Conference and Trade Show (https://www.keg.bc.ca/conference/default.htm), and, again at the Minerals North Conference (https://mineralsnorth.ca/) in Prince George, BC, from April 30 to May 2.
Community Engagement
Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory our projects are located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations with ongoing exploration.
About the Buck Project
The Buck Project is situated in a historic mining district near Houston, B.C., with excellent nearby infrastructure that allows for year-round, road-accessible exploration.
The project is host to the Buck Main intermediate-sulfidation epithermal-related gold-silver-zinc system. Most of the mineralization drilled to date at Buck Main consists of long, continuous zones of disseminated and breccia-hosted, bulk tonnage-style gold-silver-zinc. Vein-hosted, high-grade mineralization has also been intersected near the center of Buck Main.
Exploration at the Buck Project is focused on investigating the lateral and vertical extent of gold-silver-zinc mineralization at the Buck Main system, and to define additional drill targets across the entire land package through systematic exploration programs.
About Sun Summit
Sun Summit (TSX-V: SMN; OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on expansion and discovery of district scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's diverse portfolio includes the JD Project in the Toodoggone region of north-central B.C., and the Buck Project in central B.C.
Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.
Link to Figures
Figure 1: https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2025/02/Fig1_Buck_MRE_Feb2025-scaled.jpg
Figure 2: https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2025/02/Fig2_Buck_MRE_Feb2025.jpg
On behalf of the board of directors
Niel Marotta
Chief Executive Officer & Director
info@sunsummitminerals.com
For further information, contact:
Matthew Benedetto, Simone Capital
mbenedetto@simonecapital.ca
Tel. 416-817-1226
Forward-Looking Information
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, estimates of mineral resources, potential mineralization, exploration plans, and engagement with First Nations communities. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include: risks inherent in exploration activities; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological or hydrological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Sun Summit disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SMN:CA
1h
Top 7 ASX Gold ETFs in 2025
The price of gold is setting record highs in 2025 as Trump’s global tariff war sparks fresh uncertainty into the markets.
For many investors, gold is a tool for diversification. The precious metal is known for its ability to act as a safe haven and hence operates as a protective option when building a balanced portfolio.
Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) give investors a relatively easy way to get exposure to physical gold without having to worry about the extra hassle of buying and storing the metal — not to mention insuring it. Gold ETFs can also track a basket of gold-focused stocks, allowing investors to spread risk instead of betting on individual companies.
Below the Investing News Network has listed the five ASX gold ETFs and exchange-traded products (ETPs) that provide exposure to physical gold, and the two ASX gold ETFs that offer exposure to gold companies. These exchange-traded products are listed by assets under management, and data was retrieved from each company’s website on April 2, 2025.
1. Global X Physical Gold (ASX:GOLD)
Total assets under management: AU$4.48 billion
Unit price: AU$45.91
Previously known as ETFS Physical Gold, Global X Physical Gold is an ETP that promises a "low-cost and secure way to access physical gold via the stock exchange," while avoiding the struggle of storage.
The entity is backed by gold held in a London vault by JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM). Investors can redeem shares for physical gold, not just the cash equivalent; however, this comes with a fee of AU$1,000 per redemption. Global X's website suggests that for smaller orders, a more cost-effective option is selling units on the secondary market.
This ETP has a management fee of 0.4 percent.
2. Perth Mint Gold Structured Product (ASX:PMGOLD)
Total assets under management: AU$1.3 billion
Unit price: AU$49.35
Owned by the Western Australian government, Perth Mint Gold Structured Product is an ETP that tracks the international price of gold in Australian dollars. Investments are backed by gold bullion stored in the Perth Mint. Perth Mint Gold is the only gold product on the ASX that maintains a government guarantee for holdings.
This ETF has a management fee of just 0.15 percent, making it the lowest-cost physical gold ETF on the ASX.
3. BetaShares Gold Bullion ETF (ASX:QAU)
Total assets under management: AU$944.74 million
Unit price: AU$25.61
The BetaShares Gold Bullion ETF tracks the price of physical gold. It is backed by gold bullion stored by JPMorgan Chase in London. Although the ETF is based on physical gold, you do not own physical gold by owning the ETF. Rather, when you sell shares of your ETF, you receive the cash equivalent of the gold.
This ETF has a management fee of 0.59 percent.
4. VanEck Gold Miners ETF (ASX:GDX)
Total assets under management: AU$14.85 million
Unit price: AU$45.96
The VanEck Gold Miners ETF provides investors with exposure to the largest global gold producers and royalty companies involved in the precious metals space. Its top holdings include Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) and Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD).
This ETF also offers exposure to Australian gold miners, with just over 11 percent of its holdings allocated to Australian gold operators, including Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST,OTC Pink:NESRF).
GDX provides a yearly dividend, with its most recent paid out at AU$0.4025 per share on December 23, 2024. The ETF has a management fee of 0.5 percent.
5. iShares Physical Gold ETF (ASX:GLDN)
Total assets under management: AU$243.43 million
Unit price: AU$39.78
Established in October 2023, iShares Physical Gold ETF was designed to provide investors with exposure to the spot price of gold without the need for physical storage of personal gold holdings.
Like many gold-based ETFs, this product is considered high risk and is intended for investors who are looking to maintain their investment for more than five years. Since its inception, GLDN has benefitted from the relative strength in the gold market and has provided investors with an 18 percent return.
iShares Physical Gold ETF's management fees are among the lowest on this list at 0.18 percent.
6. Betashares Global Gold Miners ETF (ASX:MNRS)
Total assets under management: AU$97.25 million
Unit price: AU$8.18
The Betashares Global Gold Miners ETF allows Australian investors to add a diverse range of global companies in the gold mining space to their portfolio by focusing on the biggest ex-Australia precious metals companies.
Its top holdings include Newmont, Barrick, Agnico Eagle and royalty company Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM).
This ETF has a management fee of 0.57 percent.
7. VanEck Gold Bullion ETF (ASX:NUGG)
Total assets under management: AU$126.04 million
Unit price: AU$49.62
Established in December 2022, the VanEck Gold Bullion ETF allows investors exposure to the gold market without the need to purchase physical gold. It is backed by physical gold bullion bars sourced from Australian gold producers.
This ETF has a management fee of 0.25 percent and since its inception has returned 27.5 percent.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
3h
Phillip Magness: Did Trump's Tariffs Just Supercharge a Recession?
Dr. Phillip Magness of the Independent Institute discusses the impact of US President Donald Trump's latest round of tariffs, outlining their potential effects on the economy and stock market.
"This could be the event that supercharges us into a recession — it could be the major trigger," he said.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
10h
North Bay Resources Announces First Gold Concentrate Settlement and up to 160m @ 0.6 g/t Au, including 76m @ 1.1 g/t Au, Fran Gold Project, British Columbia
Refinery Settlement
|LBS. (WET)
|281
|MOISTURE
|18.22
|%
|LBS (DRY)
|230
|DST
|0.115
|Au oz/dst
|12.181
|Ag oz/dst
|5.719
|Au:
|1.401 oz
|Ag:
|0.658 oz
|Metal Price Aptil 2, 2025
|Au
|$
|3,119.75
|Ag
|$
|33.87
|Total Value
|$
|4,172.29
|Net Payment
|$
|3,981.83
Bishop Gold Mill Operations
The net value paid on the recent gold sale is equivalent to approximately $400 per ton. Further optimization of the gravity circuit along with the implementation of the flotation circuit are expected to increase recovery by up to 100% generating greater than 90% total recovery and a commensurate increase in value per ton to $800. In addition, ore control and head grade monitoring will be implemented as shipment sizes increase to give greater predictability and mass balance control at the Mill. Transportation costs for the recent 120 ton shipment from Fran was approximately $300 per ton which is expected to decrease to $200 per ton for all future shipments as a result of the recent opening of a new rail siding proximate to Fran. The siding was designed for ore on-loading from the nearby recently opened Blackwater Gold Mine and became operational on March 31, 2025. Milling costs are nominal at this time due to the low volume of ore being processed during optimization and ramp up. Direct operating cost is projected at $35 per ton or $3,500 per operating day at the rated mill capacity of 100 tons per day. Tariffs are expected to be $25 per ton or less due to the low value of the raw ore. Based on recent data, previous MET studies and head grade assays, target economics for the Mill is revenue of $800 per ton and costs of $300 per ton.
Seventy-five tons of ore is currently stockpiled at the Bishop Gold Mill. The ore will continue to be processed as part of optimization and ramp-up with additional shipments to follow. There is approximately 5,000 tons of stockpiled ore at the Project site. The main focus of optimization is now the flotation circuit. The Company has all necessary re-agents and has tested the mechanical aspects of the flotation circuit. The selective testing of the titration controls for frother and reagents is now underway. The implementation of the flotation circuit is expected to increase recovery by up to 100% from the current gravity only recovery, with overall recovery expected to reach 90%+. Independent metallurgical testing has resulted in a total recovery, inclusive of gravity and flotation circuits, of 97%. In addition, the Company has begun start-up of its concentrate drying circuit to reduce moisture content prior to refinery shipment.
Fran Gold Project
Recent data re-compilation has resulted in the discovery of a bulk tonnage gold deposit at Fran ( see Press Release dated April 1, 2025 ). Re-calculation utilizing a 3D Model originally created at the time of the 2018-2019 drilling has provided for an initial volumetric model of the deposit. The model represents less than half of the known deposit and utilizes a very small portion of the 104 drill holes. Never-the-less a number of significant features can be noted including the general strike and orientation as well as continuation of the deposit to a significant extent at depth and to the East in addition to being open to a limited extent to the West and potential for a smaller parallel system to the South. The deposit model also shows the near surface aspect of the deposit which has been verified by extensive surface trenching.
Fran Gold 3D Model DDH 2018-2019
Approximately half of the 104 historic diamond drill holes have been re-analyzed to date.
Significant Drill Intercepts
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Width (m)
|Grade g/t
|2006-43
|153.0
|193.2
|40.2
|0.7
|2006-47
|35.1
|81.6
|46.5
|1.3
|2006-49
|104.1
|119.3
|15.1
|2.7
|2006-50A
|44.3
|118.1
|73.8
|0.7
|2006-51
|66.1
|85.4
|19.3
|0.7
|2006-53
|79.8
|92.9
|13.1
|1.6
|2006-55
|27.9
|100.5
|72.5
|1.8
|2006-56
|90.5
|116.5
|26.1
|1.2
|2006-58
|61.4
|157.4
|96.0
|0.3
|2006-59
|21.8
|74.1
|52.3
|0.6
|2006-60
|90.5
|131.5
|41.0
|0.7
|2006-61
|9.1
|58.8
|49.6
|0.6
|2006-62
|79.9
|150.3
|70.5
|0.5
|2007-68
|127.1
|147.1
|20.0
|0.8
|2007-69
|171.3
|197.8
|26.6
|0.5
|2007-70
|131.1
|246.0
|114.9
|0.7
|2007-71
|32.9
|116.9
|84.0
|0.9
|2007-72
|78.9
|106.9
|28.0
|0.3
|2007-73
|180.6
|194.2
|13.6
|0.4
|2007-74
|111.9
|269.8
|157.9
|0.6
|incl.
|111.9
|188.0
|76.1
|1.1
|2007-75
|49.0
|124.5
|75.5
|0.8
|2007-76
|133.2
|169.8
|36.6
|0.9
|2018-91
|249.4
|296.0
|46.6
|0.4
|2018-94
|222.0
|339.2
|117.2
|0.6
|2018-95
|202.7
|309.0
|106.3
|1.0
|2018-96
|134.7
|284.0
|149.3
|0.9
|2018-103
|105.7
|178.6
|72.9
|1.4
Past exploration and development, including over 18,000m (55,000ft.) of diamond drilling, has shown large intercepts of mixed vein and disseminated gold. The deposit area has been identified to be in excess of 1000m x 100m x 300m within a known strike length of 1700m. The Fran Gold Project is next to Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Project, with Reserves of 264Mt grading 0.3 gram per tonne gold and 0.2% copper and proximate to Artemis Gold's Blackwater Mine, with Proven and Probable Reserves of 334Mt grading 0.8 grams per tonne gold. Both Mt. Milligan and the Blackwater Mine are two of the largest new copper/gold and gold mines respectively, in North America.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
North Bay ResourceS INC.
Jared Lazerson
CEO
X: @NorthBayRes
YouTube: North Bay Resources - YouTube
LinkedIn: North Bay Resources Inc | LinkedIn
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6d8dbf3-98a1-4857-9932-7a187b9838b1
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
21h
Antimony Exempt from US Tariff Policy
Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced ANTIMONY EXEMPT FROM US TARIFF POLICY
06 April
Vertex Minerals
Investor Insight
Vertex Minerals presents a compelling value proposition by integrating innovative and sustainable mining practices with a phased development approach and a clear, near-term production timeline. The company is strategically positioned to capitalize on the substantial potential of this high-grade gold project, unlocking significant value for its stakeholders.
Overview
Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX,OTCQB:VTXXF) is an Australian mineral exploration company and near-term gold producer in one of the highest-grade, if not the highest-grade, gold mining districts in Australia. The company’s Reward gold mine has a current mineral resource estimate of 419,000 tonnes at a high-grade of 16.7 grams per ton (g/t) gold for 225,000 oz contained gold.
The Reward gold Mine is focused on sustainable, low-impact, and cost-effective operations, underpinned by the use of gravity separation—a widely recognized, environmentally friendly method for gold recovery. This technique harnesses the natural force of gravity to separate gold from waste rock, significantly reducing the need for harsh chemicals. As a result, it offers a cleaner, more responsible extraction process. Additional benefits include lower power consumption, faster and more efficient processing, reduced operating costs, and enhanced recovery rates, making it a key component of Vertex Minerals’ commitment to ESG-driven mining practices.
Looking along the Amalgamated Adit.
Vertex Minerals’ potential to produce the highest grade and the greenest gold in the market is a key value proposition.
The Reward gold mine is part of Vertex Minerals’ 100 percent owned Hill End gold property in New South Wales, an advanced stage production and exploration project, with a fully permitted processing plant. In addition to Reward, Hill End also comprises the Hargraves and Red Hill projects. All three assets have a combined mineral resource of 4.21 million tonnes of gold.
The company is led by a highly experienced management and technical team with a successful track record, committed to upholding the company’s strategic objectives and delivering shareholder value.
Company Highlights
- Vertex Minerals is a gold exploration and production company focused on the historic, high-grade Hill End gold property, with the ultimate goal of becoming Australia’s high-grade, green gold producer.
- Vertex Minerals advances the Reward Gold Mine with key milestones, including its first gold concentrate production being prepared for sale
- The Reward mine has a current mineral resource estimate of 419,000 tonnes at a high-grade of 16.7 g/t gold for 225,000 oz contained gold.
- Using gravity separation technology will enable low-cost, high-efficiency and sustainable gold production.
Key Project
Hill End Gold Project
Vertex Minerals is making substantial progress in its exploration efforts at the Hill End project, a key asset designed to establish sustainable gold production in New South Wales, Australia.
Hill End is a historically significant gold mining town situated in the Bathurst Regional Council of New South Wales. The gold-bearing mineralization at Hill End extends over a 25 km strike length, encompassing the renowned Hawkins Hill mine. This mineralization occurs within the late Silurian Chesleigh Formation, which hosts gold-rich, bedding-parallel laminated quartz veins and associated structures along the eastern limb of the Hill End anticline. The Hill End trough is a deep marine basin, stretching over 200 km long and 70 km wide. It is underlain by Ordovician volcanic rocks and is situated between the Molong Volcanic Belt to the west and the Rockley-Gulgong Volcanic Belt to the east, both part of the Ordovician Macquarie Arc in the Lachlan Fold Belt of eastern Australia.
Vertex Minerals’ strategy for Hill End includes the reinstallation of a refurbished 110 ktpa Gekko gravity gold plant, initiating gold production from existing stockpiles, and advancing the development of the Reward mine. The company is also committed to further exploration and drilling to expand its high-grade resource at Hill End.
Reward underground has a long life beyond the mine plan
Reward Underground Gold Mine
Vertex Minerals’ Reward underground mine, located in the historically rich Hill End gold district of New South Wales, presents a compelling opportunity for high-grade gold extraction. The existing gravity processing plant is strategically situated next to the underground mine access point, providing direct access to the resource and minimizing the need for additional development.
The Reward gold mine features a robust resource base, with an indicated resource of 141,000 tonnes at 15.5 g/t gold, translating to 71,000 oz of contained gold, and an inferred resource of 278,000 tonnes at 17.3 g/t gold, representing 155,000 oz of contained gold. This asset offers significant growth potential, with ample opportunity for resource expansion and an operational life extending well beyond the current mine plan.
The pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the Reward mine indicates strong financial prospects, projecting a pre-tax cash flow of $41 million over the life of the mine at an assumed gold price of $3,000 per ounce, with an impressive six-month payback period. The mine is expected to achieve an average monthly production of 2,169 oz over a 23-month period, with a gold recovery rate of 92 percent. These projections highlight the project’s strong economic viability.
Sustainable Production
Vertex Minerals’ strategy is the integration of a high-performance Gekko gravity processing plant. Located adjacent to the underground mine access point, this cutting-edge facility will streamline the ore processing workflow.
Gravity-based mining technology leverages the natural force of gravity to separate valuable minerals from waste material. This method is especially effective for gold extraction, as gold particles are much denser than most other minerals in ore. Using specialized equipment to exploit these density differences, gold is efficiently isolated with minimal reliance on chemical processes.
The implementation of gravity technology at the Reward mine is expected to yield several positive outcomes, including an accelerated production timeline, a significant increase in throughput capacity to 120,000 tonnes per annum (up from the previous 30,000 tonnes), enhanced operational efficiency through faster processing times and reduced costs, improved cash flow, and, importantly, sustainable mining practices that align with growing industry trends towards environmental responsibility.
Key Operational Milestones
In early 2025, Vertex Minerals achieved several key milestones at the Reward Gold Mine, marking a pivotal phase in its development. The company commissioned an ore sorting module at the Hill End gravity gold plant, utilizing TOMRA’s LASER technology. This system significantly enhanced ore quality by reducing mass by 79 percent and increasing the gold grade by 337 percent, while also lowering energy and water usage in alignment with Vertex’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.
Wifley Table launder with gold in concentrate
By February 2025, Vertex successfully produced its first gold concentrate during the commissioning of the gravity plant. The gold was recovered using a Wilfley table, with further upgrades, including a pre-screening scalper and centrifuge, added to handle fines from weathered stockpiles averaging 2.40 g/t.
Vertex also acquired an Epiroc Boomer TD1 drill rig, capable of both face and long-hole drilling, thereby enhancing its narrow-vein mining capabilities.
Management Team
Roger Jackson - Executive Chair
Roger Jackson has been actively involved in the mining industry for over 30 years as a mine operator, services contractor and explorer. He is a geologist with strong knowledge of gold exploration and mining. He has developed several mining and ore processing operations in Australia and abroad. Jackson has a science degree with a major in geology and geophysics, and holds a diploma in financial management and a diploma in education. He is a fellow of the Geological Society of London, a fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgists.
Declan Franzmann - Non-executive Director
Declan Franzman is a mining engineer with over 30 years of experience from discovery, through construction, operations and mine closure. His expertise covers open pit and underground gold mining across Australia, Asia, Africa and South America. Franzmann is a fellow of the AusIMM, holds statutory mine management qualifications for WA, QLD and NSW and has been a director of public companies for 15 years.
Tully Richards - Technical Director
Tully Richards is an experienced gold geologist based in Orange, NSW. He has a wonderful depth and breadth of experience in exploration in the Lachlan Fold district. A graduate in geology from Sydney University, Richards has worked as a geologist in operating mines but has found his passion exploring the Lachlan Fold Belt for gold.
Alex Neuling - Company Secretary
Alex Neuling holds the positions of director, chartered accountant, and secretary at Vertex Minerals. With his chartered accountant qualifications, Neuling brings a strong financial acumen to the company's board, backed by over 15 years of professional experience in corporate and financial roles. For the past decade, he has served in pivotal positions such as company secretary, CFO and director for various ASX-listed companies. His expertise covers a diverse range of sectors, including oil and gas, mineral exploration, biotech and mining services.
Chris Hamilton - General Manager Operations, Hill End Reward Gold Mine
Chris Hamilton worked as mine manager for Aeris Resources' Tritton Operations. He was also the operations superintendent, acting MEM, safety and compliance advisor at Aurelia. Hamilton was the mine manager for Glencore's CSA Mine and examiner for NSW Resource for regulator - mining engineering manager from 2020 to present and NSW underground supervisor from 2018 to present. Hamilton holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining Engineering) with Honors from the University of South Australia, and has additional qualifications including First Class Mine Manager (NSW) Metalliferous - Unrestricted.
Alan Mills - Commercial Manager
Alan Mills is a qualified chartered accountant with over 15 years' experience. He has worked for multinational and ASX listed mining organisations such as Glencore, Aeris Resources, Newmont Corporation and Mitsui in site and corporate senior commercial, financial and management accounting roles. Mills holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) from Griffith University and is a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.
Thomas Cowan - Senior Mining Engineer
Thomas Cowan holds a B. Eng (Mining) from University of Wollongong, a Grad. Dip of Mine Ventilation and a NSW Underground Supervisors certificate. He is experienced in mine planning, drill and blast, and ventilation in both underground coal and base metals. Cowan recently worked at Aeris Resources Tritton mine.
Carl Clark - Senior Mining Geologist
Carl Clark has more than 30 years' experience as a geologist internationally and in Australia where he cut teeth in the WA goldfields.
Julian Geldard - Senior Mining Geologist
With nearly a decade of experience in mining and exploration in various commodities, Julian Geldard has a high focus on narrow vein gold within the Lachlan fold belt. He recently worked as a project geologist at Ballarat Goldfields and Woods Point Gold Mine.
04 April
Editor's Picks: Gold Hits Another New High, Then Takes Tariff Turmoil Blow
The gold price surged this week, rising to yet another new all-time high of more than US$3,160 per ounce ahead of tariff updates from US President Donald Trump.
The yellow metal's latest move follows a strong Q1, during which it continually hit new records amid widespread uncertainty and achieved its best quarterly performance since 1986.
However, Trump's Wednesday (April 2) tariff announcement took some of the wind out of gold's sails. While it showed resilience on Thursday (April 3), rebounding back above US$3,100 after falling below that level, the yellow metal lost substantial ground on Friday (April 4), sinking to just above US$3,020.
Major US indexes have also taken hits — the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) and Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) have all seen steep declines this week.
Bullet briefing — Tariffs rock global markets
Trump's "Liberation Day"
There's still much uncertainty surrounding tariffs, but here's what we know at this point.
After declaring a national economic emergency, Trump has put tariffs of at least 10 percent on all countries. Higher tariffs have been levied on about 60 nations that have large trade deficits with the US and have been deemed the "worst offenders."
While Trump has called the tariffs reciprocal, that's not exactly how they've panned out.
A tariff calculation formula published by the White House indicates that the math involves taking the trade deficit for the US in goods with a particular country, dividing that by the total goods imports from that country and then dividing that number by two. A BBC explainer shows how the formula works for the EU, where the US has instated a 20 percent tariff based on what it believes the EU charges.
The situation is more complex for countries like China, which already had a 20 percent tariff in place from the US. Trump has now added a further 34 percent tariff, bringing China's total rate to 54 percent. Canada and Mexico, which have also already faced tariffs from the US, avoided further charges this week.
Gold, copper excluded from tariffs
While Trump's new tariffs are sweeping in nature, there are exclusions — among them are steel, aluminum, copper, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, as well as bullion, which includes gold, plus "energy and other certain minerals" not available in the US.
The news that gold won't face levies is reportedly cooling its flow from London to New York. In recent months, traders have been rushing to bring the metal into the US ahead of potential tariffs; with this week's clarity, the transfers no longer appear necessary.
A Section 232 investigation into copper tariffs is ongoing.
Will tariffs cause inflation?
Trump has referred to Wednesday as "Liberation Day," saying that tariffs will help reinvigorate the US manufacturing industry and help the country grow.
"Jobs and factories will come roaring back into our country, and you see it happening already. We will supercharge our domestic industrial base. We will pry open foreign markets and break down foreign trade barriers, and ultimately, more production at home will mean stronger competition and lower prices for consumers" — Trump
However, there are widespread concerns that the tariffs will boost inflation in the US, putting pressure on Americans who are already struggling with high prices.
Let's take a look at it from both angles.
Keith Weiner of Monetary Metals noted that while he doesn't define inflation as an increase in consumer prices, that's the standard definition. In his view, tariffs could boost consumer prices in several ways:
If inflation is defined as an increase in consumer prices, and you've forced them to manufacture in a high-cost jurisdiction with much higher regulatory costs, and then deport a lot of labor to drive up the price of labor even more, then you're going to find consumer prices have a one-two punch.
The third punch is — what is everybody's solution from a monetary policy perspective to so-called inflation? Hiking interest rates. Which means hike the cost of financing new factories, and hike the cost of automation ... Every company when faced with massively increased demand for labor and massively higher labor (costs) is going to want to automate. Well, the cost of financing the automation is going to be hiked. So we're going to see a one-two-three punch for the forces pushing up consumer prices.
Jim Thorne of Wellington-Altus took a different approach to the question. He explained the relationship between tariffs and inflation as follows:
Tariffs slow growth — one. So that's why we've been talking about a growth scare. We'll have a balance sheet recession in Canada, we will have a slow growth period in the US.
What tariffs do is they change the relative prices in an economy, they don't change the general price level. And so no, they're not inflationary. And Tiff Macklem knows that, and Jay Powell knows that, because that's third year macro.
Click the links above to watch the full interviews with Weiner and Thorne.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
