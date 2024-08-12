Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

SAGA Metals Announces Commencement of Exploration Program by Rio Tinto on the Optioned Legacy Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

PEP11 Update

PROSPECT RIDGE COMMENCES INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF ITS KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY

Galan Response to AFR Street Talk Article

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortescue Ord

FMG:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

BPH Energy

BPH:AU

Neptune GBX

More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Manuka Resources

Restart of Mount Boppy Gold Mine - Execution Update

Manuka Resources Limited (“Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a progress update on the restart of gold doré production from its 100% owned Mt Boppy gold mine (“Mt Boppy”) located in the Cobar Basin, NSW (Figure 1).

Highlights

  • Manuka is executing a strategy to construct a fit-for-purpose processing and gold doré production facility at its 100% owned Mt Boppy gold mine.
  • Previously, ore from Mt Boppy had been hauled to and processed at the Company’s CIL plant located at the Wonawinta Silver Mine (“Wonawinta”) 150km south of Mt Boppy.
  • Mt Boppy is forecast to be a low capex (A$11.6M), high margin (~A$19M EBITDA per annum) operation1.
  • Relocation of the existing 400kW ball mill located at Wonawinta to Mt Boppy has commenced. The ball mill is surplus to requirements at Wonawinta where a 1800kW ball mill has been previously installed.
  • Acquisition of a second-hand Inline Pressure Jig (IPJ) and Intensive Leach Reactor (ILR) has resulted in approximately A$850k savings versus that originally budgeted. The purchased equipment is currently undergoing refurbishment at Gekko Systems, the original equipment manufacturer.
  • The Company is currently investigating opportunities to increase milling capacity and accelerate gold production at Mt Boppy.
  • The Company is targeting first gold production from Mt Boppy in Q4 2024.

Dennis Karp, Manuka’s Executive Chairman, commented:

“The execution of our plan to restart gold operations at Mt Boppy is well underway.

The opportunistic purchasing of selected second-hand processing equipment is consistent with our low capex strategy that includes the leveraging and repurposing of existing assets including the Wonawinta 400kW ball mill, diesel generators, 48-man accommodation camp and mobile screening plant.

We look forward to providing regular updates to the markets as we progress towards first gold production at Mt Boppy.

Figure 1: Location of Manuka’s Mt Boppy and Wonawinta Project within the Cobar basin.

Background

The Mt Boppy gold mine is an existing gold operation comprising a brownfields open pit and associated historic ROM stockpiles, rock dumps and tailings.

In April 2024, Manuka announced a strategy whereby a fit-for-purpose processing and gold production facility would be established at Mt Boppy for a capital cost A$11.6M to generate an average EBITDA of ~A$19M per annum over an initial 5-year period2.

A sonic drilling program over the Main Rock Dump and Tailings Storage Facility 3 (“TSF3”) was completed in late 2023 which improved confidence in Resource3 grade and ore type distribution and underpins the updated production strategy.

Previously, ore mined by Manuka at Mt Boppy had been hauled 150km to the CIL process plant located at Wonawinta at a cost of ~A$27/t. The updated strategy of on- site processing is expected to save in the order of A$7M per annum.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Manuka Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

gold investingasx:mkriron investingsilver investingvanadium investingGold Investing
MKR:AU
Manuka Resources Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Manuka Resources Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Manuka Resources Limited

Manuka Resources Limited


Keep reading...Show less
UAE flag on a map of the Middle East.

UAE Suspends 32 Gold Refineries in Anti-Money Laundering Initiative

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the temporary suspension of operations at 32 gold refineries as part of a sweeping effort to combat money laundering and related financial crimes.

According to Bloomberg, the move comes amid increasing scrutiny of the the country's gold sector, which has been linked to illicit activities, including smuggling of the yellow metal and unregulated gold flows.

The UAE is one of the world's largest gold-trading hubs, with 7,000 traders of precious metals and stones.

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Successful Placement of $2.26M SPP Shortfall

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE) (Aurum or the Company) is pleased to announce it has secured firm commitments of A$2.26 million at A$0.33 per share (SPP Shortfall Placement). The SPP Shortfall Placement was in strong demand and the A$2.26 million represents the full shortfall under its recently completed share purchase plan (SPP) which closed on 10 July 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Reports Q2 2024 Results and Updated 2024 Guidance

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") announces its operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2024. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

2024 Second Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The vast, barren landscape of the Western Australian outback

Exploring the Potential of Australia’s Yalgoo Region

In Western Australia, a strip of land in the southern rangelands, about 450 kilometres from Perth, has both a rich history and rich future mining potential.

The Yalgoo region, also known as the Yalgoo Goldfield, has a history of gold prospecting and productive mines. Now, new technology-enabled discoveries are making the area of interest again, with polymetallic potential across the region.

Discoveries in Yalgoo are now ranging beyond gold to include silver, copper, zinc, lead and lithium in the 50,000 square kilometre region.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont's Trial of Underground 5G at Cadia Mine Delivers Strong Results

Ericsson's Next Generation Wireless connectivity enables safer mining

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grande Portage Closes Equity Financing

Grande Portage Closes Equity Financing

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FRA:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement with the issuance of 5,836,221 Units at a price of $0.18 for gross per unit for gross proceeds of $1,050,520. The closing is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange

Each unit in this offering consists of one common share in the capital of the company and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the unit holder to purchase one additional GPG common share at a price of $0.25 per share at any time within 24 months of the closing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Manuka Resources Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Manuka Resources Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Company Update

BPH Energy Ltd Raises $1 Million to Accelerate Funding of Hydrocarbon and Cortical Investments

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Resignation of its Chief Financial Officer

Investor Meet Company Webinar

Related News

Lithium Investing

Company Update

Oil and Gas Investing

BPH Energy Ltd Raises $1 Million to Accelerate Funding of Hydrocarbon and Cortical Investments

Uranium Investing

Denison Moving Forward at Phoenix, Targeting Uranium Production by 2027/2028

lithium investing

Investor Meet Company Webinar

Base Metals Investing

Grid Announces Appointment of New Director and Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to provide Media Services

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Announces 77% Increase in Inferred Mineral Resources at Carina Module in Goias, Brazil

×