The award is a competitive process with U.S. companies nominated by ambassadors from around the world
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Maiden Ore Reserve – Wonawinta Silver Mine
Manuka Resources Limited (“Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a Maiden Ore Reserve (under its ownership) of the Wonawinta Silver Mine (“Wonawinta” or the “Project”), located 80km due south of Cobar in New South Wales (Figure 1). The Ore Reserve and associated Implementation Plan provides the Company with a clear production pipeline and pathway toward a dual precious metals revenue stream from two operating assets in the Cobar basin, namely Mt Boppy Gold Mine and Wonawinta.
Highlights
- The Wonawinta Silver Mine and Processing plant is a highly strategic asset located within the prolific Cobar Basin, NSW, and owned 100% by Manuka Resources Limited.
- Wonawinta is the only primary silver Reserve in Australia with all mining approvals current and intact, and process plant fully constructed - Wonawinta was producing silver for Manuka as recently as late 2022.
- Ore Reserve of 4.8Mt1 at 53.8g/t Ag containing 8.4Moz of silver comprising:
- Proved Ore Reserves of 0.8Mt at 50.8g/t Ag; and
- Probable Ore Reserves of 4.1Mt at 54.3g/t Ag.
- Ore Reserve is based solely on shallow (<40m deep) oxide material.
- Total Wonawinta Resource comprises 38.3Mt at 41.3g/t Ag for 51Moz of silver (ASX release 1 April 2021).
- The Ore Reserve and associated Implementation Plan will be used to assess the potential to take Wonawinta out of active care & maintenance and recommence silver production.
- Manuka is currently focused on the restart of a high-margin operation at its 100% owned Mt Boppy Gold Project located 50km east of Cobar and progressing approvals for its world-class vanadium rich irons sand project located in the Southern Taranaki Bight, New Zealand.
Manuka’s Executive Chairman, Dennis Karp, commented:
“Manuka’s Maiden Silver Ore Reserve and the preparation of an Implementation Plan for Wonawinta represents a major milestone for the Company and supports a potential of restarting silver mining and processing operations in the future. Our process plant at Wonawinta has been kept in excellent condition and on active care & maintenance since the processing of gold from stockpiles hauled from Mt Boppy, ceased in February 2024 and therefore stands ready to come back online at short notice.
The prospect of restarting Wonawinta provides the Company with excellent optionality on silver and the potential to take advantage of the very buoyant precious metals prices and broader strategic opportunities within the Cobar Basin. We look forward to providing further updates to the market as our strategy progresses.
Summary
Wonawinta was built by Cobar Consolidated Resources (“CCR”) in 2011 and acquired by Manuka in 2016. The Project comprises a granted mining lease, existing open pits mines, an existing 1Mtpa CIL process plant and associated infrastructure including approved tailings dams and accommodation facilities (Figures 2 – 4). Whilst limited silver production was undertaken by Manuka in 2022, the Wonawinta plant has primarily, and as recently as December 2023, been used by Manuka to produce gold doré from ore hauled from the Mt Boppy gold mine.
Figure 1: Location of Manuka’s Wonawinta and Mt Boppy Projects within the Cobar basin.
Figure 2: Overview of the Wonawinta Mine Site.
Figure 3: Existing Manuka Open Pit
Figure 4: The existing Wonawinta CIL Processing Plant
The current Implementation Plan proposes the mining and processing of 4.8Mt of Ore at a grade of 54g/t Ag over 4.5 years for the recovery of 5.8Moz of silver. Capital Costs for taking the mine out of care & maintenance and recommence production are estimated to be A$3.7M plus A$12.4M in pre-strip mining. Based on the current silver forward curve and an All-In Sustaining Cost of A$40.51/oz, the mine plan would deliver operating cash flows of ~A$100M based on the Ore Reserve alone.
As the price and demand outlook for silver continues to develop, Manuka will continue to refine its economic model for the Project and look to further optimise the mining schedule and reduce pre-production mining costs ahead of a decision to commence the restart of operations.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Manuka Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Manuka Resources Limited Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Manuka Resources Limited
Overview
Manuka Resources Limited (ASX:MKR) is an ASX-listed mining company focused on gold and silver-gold projects in the Cobar Basin, one of Australia’s most prolific producers of base and precious metals. The company has 100 percent ownership of two fully permitted precious metals projects in the Cobar Basin - the Mt Boppy gold mine and Wonawinta silver project. In addition, MKR owns the Taranaki VTM iron sands project in New Zealand.
The company revealed a phased strategy focused on delivering maximum value to its shareholders. The first phase focuses on bringing back the Mt Boppy gold mine into production, and has released an optimised production plan for the mine restart. The second phase will involve restarting mining and production at the Wonawinta silver mine, while the third phase will see the development of the Taranaki vanadium titano-magnetite (VTM) project.
The Mt Boppy gold mine was historically one of the richest in NSW, Australia and produced ~500,000oz gold at an average grade of 15 grams per ton (g/t) gold. Accordingly, the company is very excited about its exploration potential.
The current focus is on establishing a processing plant at Mt Boppy and recommence on-site gold production from Q1 2025. The ore from the Mt Boppy mine was previously being processed at the 850,000 to 1 million tpa processing plant at Wonawinta, located nearly 150 kilometres south-west of Mt Boppy. This is about to change as MKR has determined that it could save significantly on transportation costs as well as production efficiencies by building an on-site processing plant at Mt Boppy, which will materially enhance the project economics.
MKR estimates the total cost of building the processing plant to be between AU$10 million and AU$15 million. Compared to this, the annual cost of hauling ore from Mt Boppy to Wonawinta is AU$6 million to AU$7 million (nearly 50 percent of the total capex). MKR anticipates Mt Boppy to deliver total EBITDA of >AU$90 million and cash flow of >AU$80 million over a five-year mine life. It is important to note that the current market capitalization of MKR is just AU$55.1 million, much lower than the anticipated five-year EBITDA and cash flow.
The initial five-year mine plan is largely focused on the screening and processing of gold-bearing waste material above ground on the Mt Boppy mine site. The company has been processing these wastes from June 2023 to December 2023 at its Wonawinta plant and now wants to optimize the process.
The cash flows from the Mt Boppy mine will be used to fund the restart of the Wonawinta silver mine, which is currently under care and maintenance. Wonawinta contains total resources of 38.8 million tons (Mt) at 42 g/t silver for 52.4 million ounces (Moz). Within this, there is a higher-grade component of 4.5 Mt at 97 g/t silver for 14 Moz. Manuka Resources is targeting a mineral resource update for Wonawinta in Q2 2024. The Wonawinta silver project will be the largest primary silver producer in Australia and expected to be back in silver production within 12 months.
The gold and silver market appears to be in an upward trend, with prices for both precious metals hitting their all-time high in 2024, which bodes very positively for MKR.
Company Highlights
- Manuka Resources is an ASX-listed mining company focused on exploring and developing gold and silver assets in the Cobar Basin in New South Wales, Australia.
- The company’s two principal assets – the Mt Boppy Gold Mine and the Wonawinta Silver Mine – are both located in the prolific Cobar Basin. In addition, MKR holds a 100 percent interest in the Taranaki VTM iron sands project, located in New Zealand.
- The primary focus is on bringing the fully permitted Mt Boppy mine back into production by Q1 2025. The company will establish an on-site processing plant at Mt Boppy and in turn free up the Wonawinta processing plant for silver production from the Wonawinta silver mine, which was being used to process Mt Boppy ore.
- The results of the recently completed sonic drill program coupled with an updated mineral resources estimate at Mt Boppy (100 percent increase in indicated gold ounces) improve confidence in the recommencement of gold dore production at Mt Boppy.
- A dedicated processing facility at Mt Boppy will improve the project economics and also allow for an additional revenue stream by freeing up the Wonawinta processing plant to process ore from the Wonawinta silver mine (placed on care and maintenance in February 2024).
- The cash flows from the Mt Boppy mine will be used to fund the planned restart of the Wonawinta silver mine.
- Elevated gold and silver prices should substantially benefit Manuka Resources, resulting in improved profitability and cash flows as it brings both its gold and silver projects into production.
Key Projects
Mt Boppy Gold Project
The Mt Boppy gold project comprises three mining leases, four gold leases and one exploration license, spanning an area of more than 210 sq km in the prolific Cobar Basin in New South Wales, Australia. The project was acquired by Manuka in 2019 and has a current mineral resource of 4.3 Mt at 1.19 g/t gold. This includes a combination of oxidized and transitional/fresh mineralization in the ground, as well as mineralized rock dumps and tailings.
Historically, Manuka Resources has processed its stockpiles and gold mineralized waste products through its Wonawinta processing plant. However, inefficiencies associated with trucking and processing ore at the distant Wonawinta plant has led the company to revise its strategy. It is now looking to construct a processing plant at Mt Boppy so that ore from the mine can be processed on-site. Mt Boppy has excellent infrastructure including a 48-person mine camp and is fully permitted for the proposed processing plant and on-site production.
As a precursor to the commencement of on-site production, Manuka Resources undertook a sonic drilling program at Mt Boppy to improve confidence in the mineral resource base. A 26-borehole, 506-meter sonic drilling evaluation program over the Mt Boppy rock dumps and dry tailings was completed in December 2023. The program led to a 100 percent increase in indicated resources compared to the previous estimate.
The updated mineral resource comprises 4.28 Mt at 1.19 g/t gold for 163 koz of contained gold, of which 82 percent is in the measured and indicated categories. A further high-grade subset of the resource (including open pit, rock dumps and tailings) comprising 1.8 Mt at 1.74 g/t containing 102 koz gold has been identified as a basis for future mine planning.
Following the results of the sonic drill program, MKR determined to establish a 200,000 tpa processing plant at Mt Boppy. The company estimates a five-year mine life and a total gold dore production of >48,000 oz over the initial mine life. The mine plan is fairly low in capex requirements with a total planned capital cost of AU$10 million to AU$15 million. Notably, the annual cost of ore haulage from Mt Boppy to Wonawinta plant is AU$6 million to AU$7 million. Thus, the on-site plant will offer significant cost savings and improve the project economics.
Manuka Resources anticipates Mt Boppy to deliver total EBITDA of >AU$90 million and cash flow of >AU$80 million over a five-year mine life.
Wonawinta Silver Mine Project
The Wonawinta silver mine project comprises one mining lease and seven exploration licenses spanning a total area of 920 sq. km. The Wonawinta project hosts a resource of 38.8 Mt @ 42.0 g/t silver, equating to 52.4 Moz contained silver. Within this there is a higher-grade component of 4.5 Mt at 97 g/t silver for 14 Moz silver.
The Wonawinta plant
The Wonawinta project is fully permitted with all the necessary infrastructure, including an 850,000 to 1 million tpa processing plant. The plant has been used for processing ore from Mt Boppy. The Wonawinta silver mine is currently under care and maintenance. The company is considering the possibility of resuming operations at Wonawinta, leveraging the improved silver price environment. Manuka is targeting a mineral resource update for Wonawinta by October 2024 and production in 2025.
Taranaki VTM Project
The Taranaki VTM project is located within New Zealand's exclusive economic zone, approximately 22 to 36 kilometres offshore, outside the 12 nautical mile boundary from the coastline. The project boasts a JORC resource of 3.2 billion tons at 10.17 percent iron oxide, 1.03 percent titanium dioxide and 0.05 percent vanadium oxide. It holds a mining license allowing initial extraction of 50 million tons annually, resulting in 5 million tons of VTM concentrate per year for 20 years (concentrate grade of 56 to 57 percent iron, 8.5 percent titanium dioxide and 0.5 percent vanadium pentoxide). At this extraction rate, the JORC resource provides approximately 60 years of potential mining inventory.
The project is anticipated to sit in the lowest quartile of the iron ore production cost curve. The next step for Manuka is to complete a bankable feasibility study on the project.
Management Team
Dennis Karp – Executive Chairman
Dennis Karp is a former commodities trader with nearly four decades of corporate experience. He started his career in 1983 and worked in HSBC until 1997 before moving to Tennant, one of Australia’s largest physical commodities trading companies with operations in Asia and Europe. He was a principal shareholder of Tennant Metals until 2010 and a managing director until December 2014. He founded ResCap in December 2014. Since then, he has participated in diverse resource projects and investment opportunities across base metals and bulk commodities. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Cape Town.
Alan Eggers – Executive Director
Alan Eggers has over 40 years of experience in the mining sector. He is a geologist and was the founder of Summit Resources, which became an ASX top 200 company and was acquired by Paladin Energy in 2007 for AU$1.2 billion. Throughout his career, he has held director positions at numerous companies. He holds a Bachelor of Science, Honours, and Master of Science degrees from Victoria University of Wellington. He is recognized as a fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and holds memberships in AusIMM and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.
Anthony McPaul – Non-executive Director
Anthony McPaul possesses over 40 years of expertise in mining and mineral processing. He has overseen a diverse array of operational projects, spanning from base to precious metals, in both surface and underground mining operations. He has directly managed all facets of production and scheduling. He served in senior leadership roles at various companies, including CRA, Denehurst, MIM and, more recently, Newcrest. McPaul is currently the chairman of the NSW Minerals Council Board and Executive Committee, and he is also a member of the newly established Mineral Industry Advisory Council.
John Seton – Non-executive Director
John Seton is a lawyer with extensive experience in the mineral resources sector. He has served as director in several ASX and NZX listed companies. He holds a Bachelor of Laws from Victoria University, Wellington, and a Master of Law (Honours) from the University of Auckland and is a chartered fellow of the New Zealand Institute of Directors.
Haydn Lynch – Chief Operating Officer
Haydn Lynch has over 25 years of experience in M&A, capital markets and private equity. He has been involved in executing several domestic and cross-border transactions in various sectors including metals and mining, and industrials. He has held leadership roles in global investment banks, including Bankers Trust Australia, Investec Bank, RBC Capital Markets and Southern Cross Equities. He has undergraduate degrees in mechanical engineering and economics from the University of Queensland and a Master in Commerce from the University of New South Wales.
Rod Griffith – Mining and Technical Consultant
Rod Griffith has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry, both in Australia and internationally, working in senior management roles, including as chief operating officer and general manager. He has significant Central Western NSW experience with KBL Mining, Silver City Minerals, Girilambone Copper and Cobalt Blue, across a number of commodity groups and mining styles. He earned a Bachelor of Civil Engineering and Surveying from the University of Newcastle, along with a postgraduate diploma in mining engineering from the University of Ballarat.
Phil Bentley – Chief Geologist
Phil Bentley has over 40 years of experience in the mining industry across New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia, holding senior geological roles as well as senior management and director positions. He has worked as a Chief Geologist at Randgold Resources and Randgold & Exploration, Global Head of Exploration at Trafigura Mining Services, and Principal Geologist Africa at CSA Global South Africa. He is a Qualified person under NI 43-101 (Canadia) and JORC (Australia) and is a Fellow of the South African Geological Society. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Geology at Victoria University of Wellington. He also has a Masters of Science in Economic Geology at Victoria University of Wellington and a Master’s of Science in Mineral Exploration from Rhodes University, Grahamstown South Africa.
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Reinstatement to Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Brightstar Resources Limited (‘BTR’) will be lifted immediately, following the release by BTR of an announcement in relation to exploration results and BTR’s response to an ASX Price Query.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Menzies’ Lady Shenton System Continues to Impress with RC Drilling Results to 80.4 g/t Au
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce the final assay results from the Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the Menzies Gold project (Menzies), part of the large RC and diamond drilling (DD) program across the broader 2Moz Au Brightstar portfolio. The infill program targeted gold mineralisation within delineated pit shells and underground designs outlined within Brightstar’s Scoping Studies3,4 along with extensional drilling across the portfolio to grow the current JORC Mineral Resource Estimates within Brightstar’s Goldfields assets.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The final assays have been received for infill RC drilling conducted at the Pericles deposit, within the larger 287koz Au Lady Shenton System at the Menzies Gold Project
- Drilling results included wide and high-grade intercepts (>10 gram-metres) including:
- LSRC24014
- 4m at 22.4 g/t Au from 74m, including 1m at 80.4 g/t Au from 75m, and
- 6m at 2.30 g/t Au from 92m
- LSRC24042
- 4m at 14.9 g/t Au from 0m, and
- 12m at 1.87 g/t Au from 129m
- LSRC24039
- 10m at 7.1g/t Au from 129m, including 1m at 55.4g/t from 132m
- LSRC24032A
- 12m at 3.87g/t Au from 123m, and
- 1m at 15.5g/t Au from 110m
- LSRC24029
- 4m at 6.77g/t Au from 131m, including 1m at 19.1g/t Au from 133m
- LSRC24028
- 7m at 3.82g/t Au from 121m
- LSRC24025
- 6m at 3.51g/t Au from 108m
- LSRC24013
- 7m at 2.89g/t Au from 58m, including 1m at 13.4g/t from 64m
- LSRC24011
- 7m at 2.81g/t Au from 81m, including 1m at 14.0g/t Au from 87m
- LSRC24022
- 2m at 9.13g/t Au from 81m, and
- 2m at 5.23g/t from 60m
- LSRC24026
- 2m at 8.0g/t Au from 132m, and
- 8m at 1.78g/t Au from 119m, and
- 7m at 1.57g/t Au from 138m
- LSRC24012
- 3m at 4.66g/t Au from 41m
- LSRC24023
- 1m at 12.34g/t Au from 81m, and
- 9m at 1.28g/t from 152m
- LSRC24014
- This program completes the drilling component of the previously announced Definitive Feasibility Study1 and +30,000m drilling program2, with material presently being assessed at metallurgical laboratories in parallel with Mineral Resource Estimate updates, geotechnical studies and planned mining optimisation workflows planned for delivery in H1 2025
Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented“The high grade and wide intercepts received from this drilling campaign builds on our existing knowledge of the Lady Shenton System, with these results showing consistent mineralisation within and immediately below the A$2,750/oz pit shell generated during our Scoping Study. At the time, this gold price was considered conservative and even more so given that the current spot gold price is over A$4,100/oz.
We intend to immediately commence a Mineral Resource Estimate update for this deposit, with the view to building high levels of confidence in our DFS mine design in parallel with other workstreams currently underway. We are also progressing approvals for Menzies, with proactive environmental planning and community engagement ongoing to facilitate mining operations targeted to commence in 2025.
With these Menzies RC assays now received, we look forward to receiving the outstanding Fish and Lord Byron diamond hole assays from the Jasper Hills Project over the coming weeks, along with re-commencing RC drilling at our newly acquired Montague East Gold Project located north of Sandstone in the Murchison region”.
Figure 1 – Lady Shenton location within broader Menzies Gold Project
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION
A grand total of 58 holes have been drilled in two campaigns at the Pericles deposit during 2024, with results from 26 drill holes released previously on 8th July 2024 including intercepts such as 5m at 15.62g/t Au from 104m (LSRC24049) and 2m at 22.32g/t Au from 95m (LSRC24051). All assays from the second campaign have now been received and assessed, with information presented in Tables 2 & 3 and Figures 2 & 3 of this release.
As part of the September 2023 Scoping Study for the Menzies and Laverton Gold Projects, Brightstar commissioned independent mining engineering consultants to complete open pit optimisations at a conservative gold price of A$2,750/oz Au for a “base case” scenario analysis as shown in Figure 3. At the time of reporting, the gold price assumption used in the Scoping Study is significantly under the spot gold price of +A$4,100/oz.
Figure 2 - Lady Shenton System drilling program (Pericles Deposit) Cross section A-A’ is displayed in Figure 3
The overall program, which was completed in two campaigns to allow for an opportunity to fast-track drilling at the Jasper Hills Gold Project, was designed to confirm mineralised lode positions within the $2,750/oz pit shell with the intent of infilling key areas to increase mineral resource estimate confidence to support the potential declaration of Ore Reserves as part of the DSF.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
New Exceptionally High-Grade Gold Intersections from Infill Drilling at Crown Prince
Ora Gold Limited (ASX: OAU, “Ora” or the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results from infill RC drilling at the Crown Prince Project (M51/886) part of Ora’s broader Garden Gully tenure (Figure 1).
Highlights
- Ora has received assays for a 7,500m, 66-hole infill RC drilling program at Crown Prince. This drilling was undertaken to better define mineralised lodes within the south eastern zone (SEZ) deposit to upgrade resource categories within a future conceptual open pit area.
- This drilling has returned some exceptional grades and intercepts including:
- 20m at 277g/t Au from 40m including 4m at 1,368g/t Au from 52m (OGGRC859)
- 15m at 14.7g/t Au from 152m (OGGRC872)
- 9m at 21.44g/t Au from 28m including 2m at 77.8g/t Au from 31m (OGGRC883)
- 7m at 11.74g/t Au from 132m (OGGRC874)
- 11m at 6.72g/t Au from 4m (OGGRC886)
- 12m at 6.05g/t Au from 76m including 4m at 10.2g/t Au from 80m (OGGRC895)
- 9m at 6.27g/ t Au from 66m including 1m at 18.6g/t Au from 66m (OGGRC888)
- 7m at 6.87g/ t Au from 133m (OGGRC864)
- New very high-grade zones have been encountered in the footwall of SEZ lodes which will likely improve grade and tonnage estimates in this area.
- This infill drilling has generally confirmed gold mineralisation modelling and has upgraded the quality in many areas.
Ora is continuing to progress Crown Prince towards development, targeting production commencement mid calendar year 2025. Among the several workstreams underway, including regulatory approvals, the Company has completed infill drilling ahead of releasing an ore reserve.
The program was designed to target zones of mineralisation within a conceptual pit design at Crown Prince that are currently in the inferred category of mineral resource (refer ASX release 20 February 2024). This drilling successfully confirmed mineralised zones and improved gold grades in some key areas.
Other improvements from this infill drilling include delineation of new near surface high grade zones and parallel lodes in new positions in the footwall and hanging wall of the south eastern zone (SEZ) mineralisation.
These zones are within the conceptual open pit for the Crown Prince deposit and are expected to add to the mineral resource and future mining inventory. Importantly, the grades returned in this infill drilling support existing published grades and may provide a foundation for an uplift in the average grade overall for the resource.
Assay results discussed in this announcement are shown in Appendix 1 & Figures 2-5. RC hole details are included in Table 1.
Alex Passmore Ora Gold’s CEO commented:
“We are very pleased to report these exceptionally high-grade results returned from recent infill drilling. The infill drilling was carried out successfully and has confirmed or improved the mineralisation model we have for Crown Prince.
Such high-grade headline results demonstrate the high quality nature of the Crown Prince Project and point to its likely strong economics during development and production.
We look forward to providing further information on the updated resource estimate in coming weeks and then to follow up with an ore reserve as work progresses.”
Figure 1. Ora Gold Regional Tenements - Crown Prince located 21km north of Meekatharra
Figure 2. Significant gold intercepts from recent infill RC holes at Crown Prince
Figure 3. Cross Section A-A’ at the western end of SEZ Mineralisation
Cross Section A-A’
Infill drilling at SEZ has confirmed new FW and HW lodes outside the current mineralisation wireframes, with outstanding high-grade intercepts Including: 20m @ 277.36g/t Au from 40m (incl: 4m @1368.11 g/t Au from 52m) in OGGRC859 and 35m @ 2.96 g/t Au from 173m In OGGRC873.
Extensions to the current mineralisation model along section A-A have been confirmed by intercepts in OGGRC862, 875 and 872 which include 7m @ 6.87 g/t Au from 133m in OGGRC864 and 15m @ 14.7 g/t Au from 152m (incl: 1m @ 177 Au from 153m).
New high-grade intercepts in OGGRC859, along with previous intercepts in OGGRC477 have highlighted additional mineralised zones close to surface in the footwall, which fall outside existing mineralisation wireframes.
OGGRC873 has strengthened the current interpretation that the high-grade shoots at the southwestern end remain wide and continuous at depth.
The SEZ host geology consists of a series of coarse-grained amphibole dolerites and minor high Mg basalts which grade into an intensely sheared unit proximal to mineralisation. Gold is associated with classic, extensional mesothermal style quartz lodes with characteristic Fe carbonate +/- fuchsite alteration, with high grade zones occurring with sulphide laminations and microstructures that crosscut the early-stage white buck veins.
Recent infill drilling has confirmed that the mineralisation system remains high grade down dip, highlighting potential for future underground mining.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Ora Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Newmont Suriname Awarded U.S. Secretary of State's Award for Corporate Excellence
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today announces its operations in Suriname has been awarded with the United States of America Secretary of State's Award for Corporate Excellence in the Climate Resilience category. This recognition, highlights Newmont's pivotal role in advancing Suriname's economic development and the company's commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241028794086/en/
"Newmont is honored to receive this prestigious award. It is a testament to our commitment to creating value and improving lives through responsible and sustainable mining," said Tom Palmer, CEO and President of Newmont. "Since we began operations in Suriname, we recognized the critical needs of local communities, especially with regard to infrastructure and economic opportunities that have been impacted by climate change.
"Over the years, we have built programs in collaboration with our community partners to support existing businesses and to generate new opportunities that benefit from Newmont's value chain. This includes working closely with Artisanal Small-Scale Miners on their land reclamation efforts and offering capacity-building programs and financial assistance to develop a new pipeline of small business opportunities.
"As a 103-year-old US-based company, we are proud to demonstrate our commitment to the highest ethical and environmental standards, and to the long-term advancement of Suriname and its people," he added.
Newmont is deeply committed to supporting and advancing Suriname's green development goals. We will continue to enhance our impact in this area by working closely with our stakeholders. Over the years, our unwavering dedication to this purpose has consistently driven socio-economic development in the communities we serve.
Newmont fosters economic growth by empowering local communities through talent development, local procurement, and capacity-building initiatives. In collaboration with our community partners, Newmont has created programs to support local businesses and generate new opportunities from our value chain. This includes working closely with Artisanal Small-Scale Miners on land reclamation efforts and providing capacity-building programs and financial assistance to develop new opportunities for small local businesses.
Established in 1999, the United States of America Secretary of State's Award for Corporate Excellence recognizes the crucial role U.S. companies play in elevating higher standards of business conduct. More information can be found here .
About Newmont
Newmont is the world's leading gold company and producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company has been publicly traded since 1925.
At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241028794086/en/
Media Contact:
Jennifer Pakradooni
globalcommunications@newmont.com
Investor Contact:
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Investor Guide to Australia’s Gold Resources
Australia's gold mining industry has long been a cornerstone of the nation's economic prosperity, offering investors a wealth of opportunities in one of the world's premier gold-producing countries. This guide delves into the rich history, geological characteristics, major players and current exploration activities shaping Australia's gold sector.
Australia's gold-mining history and resources
The Australian gold rush began in 1851 with the discovery of gold near Bathurst in New South Wales, marking the beginning of a transformative era. This pivotal moment not only sparked a wave of migration but also laid the foundation for Australia's modern mining industry. The gold rushes of the 1850s in Victoria, particularly in Ballarat and Bendigo, further cemented Australia's reputation as a gold-mining powerhouse.
As the 19th century progressed, gold discoveries expanded beyond New South Wales and Victoria, reaching Queensland and Western Australia. The 1890s saw another significant boom with the Kalgoorlie gold rush in Western Australia, introducing innovations like deep shaft mining and large-scale operations that continue to influence modern mining practices.
Today, Australia is one of the world's top gold producers, with its resources primarily concentrated in Western Australia, accounting for approximately 70 percent of the country's total gold production. The industry has demonstrated remarkable resilience, adapting to global challenges and technological advancements to maintain its competitive edge.
Characteristics of gold deposits in Australia
Australian gold deposits are diverse, reflecting the country's complex geological history. The primary types include:
- Lode gold deposits: These economically significant deposits are often found in metamorphosed volcanic and sedimentary rocks. Formed through hydrothermal processes, they include notable examples like the St. Ives and Agnew camps.
- Copper-gold deposits: This category encompasses iron oxide-copper-gold and porphyry deposits. Porphyry deposits, in particular, are known for their large scale and low-grade characteristics, often yielding substantial gold and copper concentrations.
- Orogenic gold deposits: Formed during mountain-building events, these deposits are prized for their high gold grades and nuggety nature. They're common across various Australian regions and closely tied to geological processes like faulting and folding in crystalline basement rocks.
- Epithermal gold deposits: While typically featuring lower gold grades, these deposits can still be economically viable due to their often high concentration of precious metals.
- Paleoplacer and placer deposits: These deposits, formed from ancient river systems or glacial deposits, have played a significant role in Australia's gold mining history, particularly in alluvial mining operations.
The diversity of these deposit types not only contributes to Australia's status as a top gold producer but also presents varied investment opportunities across different mining techniques and scales of operation.
Gold producers and explorers
Australia's gold production is concentrated in three primary regions:
Western Australia
Western Australia dominates the country's gold sector, accounting for about 70 percent of national production.
Key operations include: Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines’ Super Pitmine in Kalgoorlie is one of Australia's largest open-pit gold mines, known for its nugget gold production.
Newmont’s (TSX,NGT,NYSE:NEM) Boddington gold mine, is also a major open-pit operation producing both placer and deep rock gold, ranking among Australia's largest in terms of production volume.
One operation worth mentioning is Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ), an emerging mid-tier gold producer with an extensive portfolio of highly promising gold projects in the world-class Western Australian goldfields. Horizon’s recent merger with Greenstone Resources enhanced its portfolio with two complementary cornerstone gold assets — Burbanks and Boorara — giving Horizon an updated mineral resource of 1.8 Moz gold.
Victoria
Victoria, with its rich gold mining heritage, continues to be a significant producer, known for high-grade deposits. A standout operation is the Fosterville mine operated by Agnico Eagle (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM). Renowned for its high-grade underground gold deposit, Fosterville has attracted substantial investment due to its exceptional ore quality.
New South Wales
Contributing about 12 percent of national production, New South Wales remains a crucial player in the Australian gold landscape. Newcrest Mining operates the Cadia Valley mine, a major underground operation producing both gold and copper, exemplifying the diverse mineral wealth of the region.
The Australian gold sector continues to evolve, with ongoing exploration efforts promising new discoveries and opportunities for investors. These exploration activities underscore the vibrant landscape for investment in Australian gold mining, characterized by potential new discoveries and expanding production capabilities.
Investor takeaway
As global demand for gold continues to fluctuate, Australia's gold mining sector remains a beacon for investors seeking stability and growth potential in their portfolios.
With its rich history, diverse deposit types and ongoing exploration activities, the Australian gold industry offers a golden opportunity for those looking to invest in a sector backed by centuries of expertise and innovation.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Horizon Mineralsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Horizon Mineralsis a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Horizon Mineralsand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Awale Resources’ Andrew Chubb: New Gold Footprint at the Odienne Project in Côte d'Ivoire
Awale Resources (TSXV:ARIC) recently announced promising results from its 100 percent owned Sienso permit, which is part of its Odienné project, located in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa.
"We're really excited to get those early stage results just straight along strike from the BBM discovery, in 100 percent Awale ground," CEO Andrew Chubb shared. “Quite fortunately, where we followed the structure, we seem to have come across a similar inflection or bend."
Armed with geochemical results, Awale Resources has outlined a drilling strategy, expressing it with a strong commitment when Chubb shared the company's next steps. "We'll look to drill this target in this field season," he said, adding, "(W)e're going to ramp up some early stage geochemistry on those targets as well."
During the interview, he also expressed, “We'll look at doing some IP (induced polarization) surveys. The IP orientation has been successful at BBM as far as targeting goes. So we'll do some IP and then, if everything's sort of matching up with the geophysics and the soils and the mapping, we'll do some more on-the-ground mapping as well.
In a recent press release, Chubb explained further that, “The discovery hole at BBM was drilled under a 1.2 g/t termitaria sample, so we are excited to follow-up this new target given its proximity and similar characteristics to BBM.”
The BBM target was discovered in January of this year, and work reported in September emphasized, “potential scale and significance.”
Watch the full interview with Awale Resources CEO Andrew Chubb above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Awalé Resources (TSX:ARIC). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Awalé Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Awalé Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Awalé Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Latest News
Manuka Resources Limited Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.