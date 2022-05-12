Hudbay Minerals Inc. and the U.S. Department of Justice today received a split decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit which affirmed the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona’s decision in July 2019 relating to the Rosemont copper project in Arizona. In the Decision, the Court of Appeals agreed with the District Court’s ruling that the U.S. Forest Service relied on incorrect ...

HBM:CA,HBM