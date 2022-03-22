Is the Russia/Ukraine war providing cause to become more self-reliant producing reactor grade uranium? Uranium can be mined in many parts of the world, but the processing that allows the reactive mineral to be used as fuel is done in just a few spots on the globe. Currently a full 20% of electricity in the US is generated from nuclear fuel. Russia has a hand in the production of a lot of it. Read More >>
Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position
Webcast on March 17, 2022
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.
Highlights:
- Energy Fuels reported a net income of $1.5 million for 2021.
- At December 31, 2021 , the Company had a robust balance sheet with $143.2 million of working capital, including $113.0 million of cash and marketable securities, $30.8 million of inventory, and no short term (or long term) debt. At current commodity prices, the Company's December 31, 2021 product inventory would have a value of approximately $60.6 million .
- During 2021, prices for all the commodities Energy Fuels produces, or has the ability to produce, rose significantly. Uranium oxide (" U 3 O 8 ") prices increased approximately 38%, neodymium-praseodymium oxide (" NdPr ") prices increased approximately 112%, and vanadium oxide (" V 2 O 5 ") prices increased approximately 62%. Prices for each of these commodities have continued to show significant strength to date in 2022. The Company continues to closely follow developments related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine , as Russia is a major supplier of uranium and nuclear fuel to U.S. and European customers. Prices of uranium have risen sharply in recent days.
- While the Company chose to not sell any uranium during 2021, it is now actively engaged in pursuing selective long-term uranium sales contracts.
- The Company produced approximately 270 metric tonnes of mixed rare earth element (" REE ") carbonate (" RE Carbonate "), containing 120 metric tonnes of total rare earth oxides (" TREO ") during 2021, as it commenced ramping up its REE recovery infrastructure. Energy Fuels' RE Carbonate is the most advanced REE material being produced in the U.S. today.
- The Company is currently in active discussions with several sources of natural monazite sands around the world to significantly increase the supply of feed for its growing REE initiative.
- During Q1-2022, the Company began commercially separating Lanthanum (La) and Cerium (Ce) on a small scale from its RE Carbonate, using an existing solvent extraction circuit at the Mill. This represents the first commercial level REE separation to occur in the U.S. in many years.
- The Company is planning to install a full separation circuit at its White Mesa Mill (the " Mill ") to produce both "light" and "heavy" separated REE oxides in the coming years, subject to successful licensing, financing, and commissioning, and continued strong market conditions. The Company has hired Carester SAS (" Carester "), a global leader in producing separated REE oxides, to support these REE separation initiatives.
- On December 15, 2021 , the Company announced a strategic venture with Nanoscale Powders LLC (" NSP ") for the development of a novel technology that would potentially produce REE metals. The technology has the potential to reduce the costs of production, energy consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions versus existing technologies.
- In 2021, the Company sold small quantities of its existing V 2 O 5 inventory to capitalize on recent market strength. The Company expects to continue to sell vanadium as prices increase and is evaluating the potential to resume vanadium recovery at the Mill, where its tailings pond solutions contain an estimated additional 1.0 to 3.0 million recoverable pounds of V 2 O 5 .
- In July 2021 , the Company announced the execution of a Strategic Alliance Agreement with RadTran, LLC to evaluate the potential recovery of thorium and radium from the Company's existing RE Carbonate and uranium process streams for use in the production of medical isotopes for emerging targeted alpha therapy (" TAT ") cancer therapeutics. This initiative complements the Company's existing uranium and RE Carbonate businesses, as it investigates the potential recovery of isotopes in existing process streams at the Mill for medical purposes.
- In September 2021 , the Company announced its establishment of the San Juan County Clean Energy Foundation (the " Foundation "), a fund specifically designed to contribute to the communities surrounding the Mill in southeastern Utah by providing funding to support local economic development and local priorities.
- In October 2021 , the Company completed the sale of certain, permitted non-core conventional uranium assets to Consolidated Uranium Inc. ( "CUR" ), including the Daneros mine, the Tony M mine, and the Rim mine. The Company reported a gain on the value of this transaction of $35.7 million , resulting in a significant improvement in the Company's results of operations and net income for 2021.
- On January 25, 2022 , the Board appointed Dr. Ivy Estabrooke as a Director of Energy Fuels, bringing to the Company experience in commercial-stage biotech, research and development program leadership, and technology solutions for national security and public health challenges.
Mark S. Chalmers , Energy Fuels' President and CEO, stated:
"In 2021, we believe Energy Fuels further strengthened its position as America's leading multi-commodity, critical mineral company, as we made excellent progress on our uranium, REEs, vanadium and medical isotope initiatives. We are deploying our 'one-of-a-kind' licenses, facilities, and expertise to responsibly recover the critical elements needed for carbon-free nuclear energy, electric vehicle powertrains, wind generation, advanced electronics, grid-scale batteries, other clean energy and advanced technologies, and potentially cancer therapeutics.
"We are particularly proud of our accomplishments in REEs. We announced our entry into the REE business less than two years ago, and today we are ramping up our production of commercial quantities of RE Carbonate, which is a more advanced REE material than any other U.S. company is producing, as we are chemically recovering the REEs in a high-purity material that is ready for REE separation. We are also moving toward licensing and installing the infrastructure needed to produce separated REE oxides on a full commercial scale in the coming years. The proven processing technology for producing separated REE oxides is solvent extraction, or 'SX,' and our White Mesa Mill has over 40 years of experience producing uranium and vanadium using SX. With the support of Carester, a leading global consultant in the production of separated REE products, we believe it is a logical 'next step' for Energy Fuels to produce separated REE oxides on a full commercial scale at the Mill. We have already successfully performed La, Ce, and NdPr separations at pilot scale in the Mill's lab over the past several months, and we recently began ramping up our commercial separation of La and Ce from our RE Carbonate on a small scale using an existing SX circuit at the Mill. Our primary REE focuses in 2022 will be building our supply of monazite ore, designing and licensing a new full commercial scale REE separation circuit at the Mill, and advancing our innovative REE metal initiative with NSP.
"With the recent events in Ukraine , security of supply in the U.S. for uranium is crucial. Energy Fuels continues to be the leading low-cost U.S. uranium producer with more production facilities and capacity than any other U.S. company, and we stand ready to be a reliable, large-scale supplier to U.S. nuclear utilities. We are seeing an increase in utility interest for long-term contracts. We are pursuing uranium sales contracts with pricing and terms that return acceptable project margins and maintain exposure to further uranium market upside.
"Vanadium prices are rising, as well. In 2019, we built a significant inventory of vanadium to sell into the abrupt upside price volatility that vanadium markets often experience, most recently in late 2018. The next upward cycle may have begun, as prices have risen sharply in the first months of 2022, and we are selling some of our inventory. As we sell, we will evaluate the potential to resume production from the Mill's pond solutions or our conventional deposits to replace our sold inventory. We estimate our pond solutions alone contain another 1.0 to 3.0 million pounds of recoverable V 2 O 5 and would be first and lowest cost to market.
"A few words on our medical isotope initiative. This is another area where we are able to deploy our unique facilities, licenses, and expertise to potentially help create a domestic supply chain for emerging cancer therapies. Recovering radioisotopes for use in cancer treatments from our existing process streams, thereby recycling valuable material that would otherwise be lost to direct disposal, would, if successful, be a great way to maximally use all of our feeds. And we would be accomplishing this in a way that is environmentally beneficial and highly congruent with Energy Fuels' recycling and sustainability goals.
"We are also very pleased to announce that, on January 25, 2022 Dr. Ivy Estabrooke was appointed to the Board of Energy Fuels. Dr. Estabrooke brings to the Company an impressive background that is highly pertinent, not only to our new REE and TAT cancer therapeutics initiatives, but also to our core uranium business, which is of the utmost importance to national security at this time."
Webcast at 1:00 pm EDT on March 17, 2022 :
Energy Fuels will be hosting a video webcast on March 17, 2022 at 1:00 pm EDT ( 11:00 am MDT ) to discuss its FY-2021 financial results, the outlook for 2022, uranium, rare earths, vanadium, and medical isotopes. To join the webcast and access the presentation and viewer-controlled webcast slides, please click on the link below:
If you would like to participate in the webcast and ask questions, please dial in to 1-888-664-6392 (toll free in the U.S. and Canada ).
A link to a recorded version of the proceedings will be available on the Company's website shortly after the webcast by calling 1-888-390-0541 (toll free in the U.S. and Canada ) and by entering the code 179864#. The recording will be available until March 31, 2022 .
Selected Summary Financial Information:
$000's, except per share data
Year ended
Year ended
Year ended
Total revenues
$
3,184
$
1,658
$
5,865
Gross profit (loss)
1,370
14
(12,433)
Operating profit (loss)
(35,425)
(24,627)
(40,581)
Net income (loss) attributable to the company
1,541
(27,776)
(37,978)
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share
0.01
(0.23)
(0.40)
$000's
As at December 31,
As at December 31,
Financial Position:
Working capital
$
143,190
$
40,158
Property, plant and equipment, net
21,983
23,621
Mineral properties, net
83,539
83,539
Total assets
315,446
183,236
Total long-term liabilities
13,805
13,376
Financial Discussion:
At December 31, 2021, the Company had $143.2 million of working capital, including $113.0 million of cash and marketable securities and $30.8 million of inventory, including approximately 691,000 pounds of uranium and 1,650,000 pounds of vanadium, both in the form of immediately marketable product. The spot price of U 3 O 8 at March 11, 2022 was $58.50 per pound, according to TradeTech (up from $42.00 per pound at December 31, 2021 . The current mid-point spot price of V 2 O 5 at March 11, 2022 was $12.25 per pound after remaining relatively flat near the 2021 year-end, according to FastMarkets. Based on today's spot prices, the Company's December 31, 2021 uranium and vanadium inventories would have a current market value of $40.4 million and $20.2 million , respectively, totaling approximately $60.6 million . On October 27, 2021 , the Company completed the sale of certain non-core conventional assets to CUR. In addition to receiving $2 million cash at closing, the Company now holds 19.1% of the outstanding shares of CUR as of December 31, 2021 , for a total value to the Company of $32.2 million as at December 31, 2021 .
During the year ended December 31, 2021 , the Company realized net income of $1.5 million , compared to a net loss of $27.9 for the year ended December 31, 2020 . The net income in 2021 was primarily due to the sale of non-core conventional uranium assets to CUR. The Company spent $10.75 million for development of the Company's properties, primarily due to the development and ramping up of the RE Carbonate production program at the Mill. The Company also incurred underutilized capacity production costs applicable to rare earth concentrates during the year of $0.53 million . The underutilized capacity production costs are due to low throughput rates as the Mill ramps-up to commercial-scale production at full capacity. To date, the Mill has focused on producing commercially salable RE Carbonate at low throughput rates and has been very pleased with the resulting product it is shipping for separation. The Mill expects to increase its throughput rates as its supplies of monazite sands increase. The Company is in advanced discussions with several additional sources of monazite sands that, if successfully secured, we expect to result in sufficient throughput to reduce underutilized capacity production costs and allow the Company to realize its expected margins on a continuous basis.
Rare Earth Achievements in 2021 and To Date in 2022:
On March 1, 2021 , the Company and Neo Performance Materials Limited (" Neo ") announced a new rare earth production initiative spanning European and North American critical material supply chains. Under an agreement in principle signed on March 1, 2021 and finalized into a definitive agreement in July 2022 , Energy Fuels will process natural monazite sands, currently being mined in the state of Georgia by The Chemours Company, into an RE Carbonate at the Mill and ship a portion of the produced RE Carbonate to Neo's rare earth separations facility in Sillamäe, Estonia (" Silmet "). Silmet will then process the RE Carbonate into separated rare earth materials for use in rare earth permanent magnets and other rare earth-based advanced materials.
On July 7, 2021 , the Company announced that the first container (approximately 20 tonnes of product) of an expected 15 containers of mixed RE Carbonate had been successfully produced by Energy Fuels at the Mill and was en route to Silmet. This commercial-scale production of RE Carbonate by Energy Fuels from a U.S. mined rare earth resource positions Energy Fuels as the only company in North America that currently produces a monazite-derived, enhanced rare earth material. The physical delivery of this product also represents the launch of a new, environmentally responsible rare earth supply chain that allows for source validation and tracking from mining through to final end-use applications for manufacturers in North America , Europe , Japan , and other nations.
The Company also announced on March 1, 2021 that, in addition to supplying RE Carbonate to Neo, Energy Fuels is evaluating the potential to develop U.S. separation capabilities at the Mill, or nearby, as it works to increase its monazite sand supplies, thereby fully integrating a U.S. rare earth supply chain in the coming years, in addition to supplying RE Carbonate to European markets. On April 27, 2021 , the Company announced it had engaged Carester to prepare a scoping study for the development of a solvent extraction REE separation circuit at the Mill utilizing the Mill's existing equipment and infrastructure to the extent applicable, to create a continuous, integrated and optimized rare earth production sequence. Based in Lyon, France , Carester is one of the world's leading global consultants on rare earth supply chains, with expertise in designing, constructing, operating and optimizing REE production facilities globally. Carester's scoping work included an evaluation of the Mill's current monazite leaching process, preparation of an REE separation flow sheet, capital and operating expense estimates, incorporation of new technologies where applicable, and recommendations on equipment vendors. The Company is planning to install a full separation circuit at its White Mesa Mill to produce both "light" and "heavy" separated REE oxides in the coming years, subject to successful licensing, financing, and commissioning, and continued strong market conditions. The Company has hired Carester to perform a second scoping study to support these REE separation initiatives.
During Q1-2022, the Company began commercially separating La and Ce from its RE Carbonate on a small scale using an existing solvent extraction circuit at the Mill. This represents the first commercial level REE separation to occur in the U.S. in many years. The Company has been performing laboratory-scale REE separations for the last several months on a 24/7 basis, successfully executing the La, Ce, and NdPr separations at high-purities and with excellent recoveries.
On December 15, 2021 , the Company announced the execution of an MOU with NSP for the development of a novel technology for the potential production of REE metals, subject to the finalization of definitive agreements. We believe this technology, which was initially developed by NSP, and will be advanced by the Company and NSP working together, has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by reducing costs of production, reducing energy consumption, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Producing REE metals and alloys is a key step in a fully integrated REE supply chain, after production of separated REE oxides and before the manufacture of neodymium iron boron (" NdFeB ") magnets used in electric vehicles, wind generation and other clean energy and advanced technologies.
In addition, during 2022, the Company announced the execution of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (" MOU ") for the supply of natural monazite sands from IperionX Limited's (" IperionX's ", formerly known as Hyperion Metals Limited) Titan Project in Tennessee , if and when the project is developed and mined. IperionX's Titan Project covers a large area of heavy mineral sands properties in Tennessee prospective for titanium, zircon, monazite and other valuable minerals such as high-grade silica sand and other refractory minerals.
In 2021, the Company also announced that the U.S. Department of Energy (" DOE ") Office of Fossil Energy and National Energy Technology Laboratory had exercised its option to award Energy Fuels, working with a team from Penn State University , an additional $1.75 million to complete a feasibility study on the production of REE products from natural coal-based resources, as well as from other materials such as REE-containing ores like the natural monazite sands the Company is currently processing at the Mill. This award follows the DOE providing Energy Fuels a $150,000 contract in 2020 for the successful completion of a conceptual design for the same initiative, resulting in a total award to Energy Fuels of $1.9 million .
Update on Medical Isotope Initiative:
On July 28, 2021 , the Company announced the execution of a Strategic Alliance Agreement with RadTran, LLC, a technology development company focused on closing critical gaps in the procurement of medical isotopes for emerging TAT cancer therapeutics and other applications. Under this strategic alliance, the Company is evaluating the feasibility of recovering Th-232, and Ra-226 from its existing RE Carbonate and uranium process streams at the Mill and, together with RadTran, is evaluating the feasibility of recovering Ra-228 from the Th-232, Th-228 from the Ra-228 and concentrating Ra-226 at the Mill using RadTran technologies. Recovered Ra-228, Th-228 and Ra-226 would then be sold to pharmaceutical companies and others to produce Pb-212, Ac-225, Bi-213, Ra-224 and Ra-223, which are the leading medically attractive TAT isotopes for the treatment of cancer. Existing supplies of these isotopes for TAT applications are in short supply, and methods of production are costly and currently cannot be scaled to meet the demand created as new drugs are developed and approved. This is a major roadblock in the research and development of new TAT drugs as pharmaceutical companies wait for scalable and affordable production technologies to become available. Under this initiative, the Company has the potential to recover valuable isotopes from its existing process streams, therefore recycling back into the market material that would otherwise be lost to disposal for use in treating cancer.
Establishment of San Juan County Clean Energy Foundation:
On September 16, 2021 , the Company announced its establishment of the San Juan County Clean Energy Foundation, a fund specifically designed to contribute to the communities surrounding the Mill in Southeastern, Utah . The Company made an initial deposit of $1 million into the Foundation and anticipates providing ongoing annual funding equal to 1% of the Mill's future revenues, providing funding to support local economic development and local priorities. The Foundation will focus on supporting education, the environment, health/wellness, and local economic development in the City of Blanding , San Juan County , the White Mesa Ute Community, the Navajo Nation and other area communities.
Sale of Non-Core Assets to Consolidated Uranium Inc.:
On October 27, 2021 , CUR and the Company jointly announced the closing of a transaction whereby CUR acquired a portfolio of Energy Fuels' non-core conventional uranium projects located in Utah and Colorado , including the Daneros mine, the Tony M mine (formerly a part of the Henry Mountains Project), the Rim mine, the Sage Plain project, and several DOE leases located in Colorado , in consideration for a 19.9% share ownership interest in CUR (as of the 2021 year-end, 19.1%) and other consideration. The Company reported a gain on the value of this transaction of $35 .7 million, resulting in a significant improvement in the Company's results of operations and net income for 2021.
Proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve:
On December 27, 2020 , Congress passed the COVID-Relief and Omnibus Spending Bill, which includes $75 million for the proposed establishment of a strategic U.S. Uranium Reserve (the " U.S. Uranium Reserve ") and was signed into law by the president then serving. This key funding opens the door for the U.S. government to purchase domestically produced uranium to guard against potential commercial and national security risks presented by the country's near-total reliance on foreign imports of uranium. Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine has raised concerns about the United States' reliance on imports of Russian uranium and enrichment services, which could provide further impetus for the U.S. government to bring this program into effect.
The Company stands ready to benefit from this program through future production from its mines and facilities and potentially sales out of its existing uranium inventories. However, because the U.S. Uranium Reserve has yet to be established at this time, the details of implementation of activities pursuant to the new law have not yet been defined. As a result, there can be no certainty as to the outcome of the U.S. Uranium Reserve, including the process for and details of its development, and any resulting support for the Company's ongoing and planned activities or for any further evaluations of the Working Group.
Appointment of New Director:
On January 25, 2022 , the Board appointed Dr. Ivy Estabrooke as a Director of Energy Fuels, bringing to the Company experience in commercial-stage biotech, research and development program leadership, and technology solutions for national security and public health challenges. Dr. Estabrooke is currently the Vice President of Operations and Corporate Affairs at IDbyDNA Inc., a venture backed commercial stage biotech company. She has led innovative research and development programs in both the public and private sectors delivering technology solutions for national security and public health challenges. Prior roles include as a technical program manager for the U.S. Department of the Navy , the executive director of the State of Utah's technology-based economic development agency, and science advisor to the Governor of Utah . She earned her doctorate in neuroscience at Georgetown University in 2005, received a master's degree in national resource strategy from the National Defense University in 2013, and a bachelor's degree in biological sciences from Smith College in 1998. Dr. Estabrooke is also an engaged member in her local community, serving on the board of the Girl Scouts of Utah and as a member of the Utah District Export Council.
Operations Update and Outlook for 2022:
Overview
The Company continues to believe that uranium supply and demand fundamentals point to higher sustained uranium prices in the future. In addition, Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine and the recent entry into the uranium market by financial entities purchasing uranium on the spot market to hold for the long-term has the potential to result in higher sustained spot and term prices and, perhaps, induce utilities to enter into more long-term contracts with non-Russian producers like Energy Fuels to ensure security of supply and more certain pricing. However, the Company has not yet entered into sufficient long-term supply agreements to justify commencing uranium production at the Company's mines and in-situ recovery (" ISR ") facilities. As a result, the Company expects to maintain uranium recovery at reduced levels until such time when sustained increased market strength is observed, additional suitable term sales contracts can be procured, or the U.S. government buys uranium from the Company following the establishment of the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve. The Company also holds significant uranium inventories and is evaluating selling all or a portion of these inventories on the spot market in response to future upside price volatility or for delivery into contracts.
The Company will also continue to seek new sources of revenue, including through its emerging REE business, as well as new sources of other uranium-bearing materials not derived from conventional material and sourced by third parties (" Alternate Feed Materials ") and new fee processing opportunities at the White Mesa Mill that can be processed under existing market conditions (i.e., without reliance on current uranium sales prices). The Company is also seeking new sources of natural monazite sands for its emerging REE business, is evaluating the potential to recover radioisotopes for use in the development of TAT medical isotopes for the treatment of cancer, and continues its support of U.S. governmental activities to assist the U.S. uranium mining industry, including the proposed establishment of the U.S. Uranium Reserve.
Extraction and Recovery Activities Overview
During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company did not package any significant quantities of its final uranium product, U 3 O 8 , at any of its facilities . At the Mill, the Company focused on ramping up its mixed RE Carbonate production and produced approximately 120 tonnes of mixed RE Carbonate during 2021. The Company recovered small quantities of uranium at the Mill during 2021, but such uranium was retained in-circuit and was not packaged in 2021. The Company also continued to maintain its Nichols Ranch and Alta Mesa ISR facilities on standby.
During 2022, the Company plans to recover 100,000 to 120,000 pounds of uranium at the Mill. The Company does not plan to extract and/or recover any amounts of uranium of any significance from its Nichols Ranch Project in 2022, which was placed on standby in the second quarter of 2020 due to the depletion of its seven constructed wellfields. In addition, the Company expects to keep the Alta Mesa Project and its conventional mining properties on standby during 2022.
During 2022, the Company expects to recover approximately 650 to 1,000 tonnes of mixed RE Carbonate containing approximately 300 to 450 tonnes of TREO at the Mill, subject to the receipt of sufficient quantities of natural monazite ore. No vanadium production is currently planned during 2022, though the Company is currently evaluating potential vanadium production in light of recent market improvements in vanadium pricing.
ISR Activities
The Company expects to produce insignificant quantities of U 3 O 8 in the year ending December 31, 2022 from Nichols Ranch . Until such time when market conditions improve sufficiently, suitable term sales contracts can be procured, or the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve is established, the Company expects to maintain the Nichols Ranch Project on standby and defer development of further wellfields and header houses. The Company expects to continue to keep the Alta Mesa Project on standby until such time that market conditions improve sufficiently, suitable term sales contracts can be procured, or the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve is established.
Conventional Activities
Conventional Extraction and Recovery Activities
During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Mill did not package any material quantities of U 3 O 8 , focusing instead on developing its REE recovery business. During the year ended December 31, 2021 , the Mill produced approximately 270 tonnes of RE Carbonate, containing approximately 120 tonnes of TREO. The Mill recovered small quantities of uranium in 2021, which were retained in circuit. During 2022, the Company expects to recover 100,000 to 120,000 pounds of uranium at the Mill. The Company expects to recover approximately 650 to 1,000 tonnes of mixed RE Carbonate containing approximately 300 to 450 tonnes of TREO at the Mill, subject to the receipt of sufficient quantities of natural monazite ore. The Company is in advanced discussions with several sources of natural monazite sands, including the Company's existing supplier, to secure additional supplies of monazite sands, which if successful, would be expected to allow the Company to increase RE Carbonate production. In addition to its 691,000 pounds of finished uranium inventories currently located at a North American conversion facility and at the Mill, the Company has approximately 355,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 contained in stockpiled Alternate Feed Material and mineralized material inventory at the Mill that can be recovered relatively quickly in the future, as general market conditions may warrant (totaling about 1,046,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 of total uranium inventory).
In addition, there remains an estimated 1.0 to 3.0 million pounds of solubilized recoverable V 2 O 5 inventory remaining in tailings solutions awaiting future recovery, as market conditions may warrant.
Conventional Standby, Permitting and Evaluation Activities
During the year ended December 31, 2021 , standby and environmental compliance activities continued at the Company's fully permitted and substantially developed Pinyon Plain Project.
The Company is selectively advancing certain permits at its other major conventional uranium projects, such as the Roca Honda Project, which is a large, high-grade conventional project in New Mexico . The Company is also continuing to maintain required permits at its conventional projects, including the Sheep Mountain Project, La Sal Complex and Whirlwind Project. In addition, the Company will continue to evaluate the Bullfrog Project. All of these projects serve as important pipeline assets for the Company's future conventional production capabilities, as market conditions may warrant.
Uranium Sales
During the year ended December 31, 2021 , the Company elected not to complete any sales of uranium; however, the Company is now actively engaged in pursuing selective long-term uranium sales contracts with suitable quantities, pricing, and other terms.
Vanadium Sales
During the year ended December 31, 2021 , the Company sold 5,000 pounds of ferrovanadium (" FeV ") for an average, weighted price of $14.74 per pound. The Company expects to sell the remaining finished vanadium product when justified into the metallurgical industry, as well as other markets that demand a higher purity product, including the aerospace, chemical, and potentially the vanadium battery industries.
Rare Earth Sales
The Company commenced its ramp-up to commercial production of a mixed RE Carbonate in March 2021 and has shipped all of its RE Carbonate produced to-date to Silmet, where it is currently being fed into their separation process. All RE Carbonate produced at the Mill in 2022 is expected to be sold to Neo for separation at Silmet. Until such time as the Company expects to permit and construct its own separation circuits at the Mill, production in future years is expected to be sold to Neo for separation at Silmet and, potentially, to other REE separation facilities outside the U.S. To the extent not sold, the Company expects to stockpile mixed RE Carbonate at the Mill for future separation and other downstream REE processing at the Mill or elsewhere.
As the Company continues to ramp up its mixed RE Carbonate production and additional funds are spent on process enhancements, improving recoveries, product quality and other optimization, profits from this initiative are expected to be minimal until such time when monazite throughput rates are increased and optimized. However, even at the current throughput rates, the Company is recovering most of its direct costs of this growing initiative, with the other costs associated with ramping up production, process enhancements and evaluating future separation capabilities at the Mill being expensed as development expenditures. Throughout this process, the Company is gaining important knowledge, experience and technical information, all of which will be valuable for current and future mixed RE Carbonate production and expected future production of separated REE oxides and other advanced REE materials at the Mill.
About Energy Fuels: Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U 3 O 8 to major nuclear utilities. The Company also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is ramping up to full commercial-scale production of RE Carbonate. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado near Denver , and all its assets and employees are in the United States . Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah , the Nichols Ranch ISR Project in Wyoming , and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas . The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year, and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as RE Carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is currently on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also currently on standby. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest S-K 1300 and NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com .
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "Forward Looking Information" and "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: production and sales forecasts; costs of production; any expectation that the Company will continue to be ready to supply uranium into the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve once it is established; scalability, and the Company's ability and readiness to re-start, expand or deploy any of its existing projects or capacity to respond to any improvements in uranium market conditions or in response to the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve; any expectation regarding any remaining dissolved vanadium in the Mill's tailings facility solutions or the ability of the Company to recover any such vanadium at acceptable costs or at all; the ability of the Company to secure any new sources of Alternate Feed Materials or other processing opportunities at the Mill; expected timelines for the permitting and development of projects; the Company's expectations as to longer term fundamentals in the market and price projections; any expectation that the Company will maintain its position as a leading uranium company in the United States; any expectation that the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve will be implemented and if implemented the manner in which it will be implemented and the timing of implementation; any expectation with respect to timelines to production; any expectation that the Mill will be successful in producing RE Carbonate on a full-scale commercial basis; any expectation that Neo will be successful in separating the Mill's RE Carbonate on a commercial basis; any expectation that Energy Fuels will be successful in developing U.S. separation, or other value-added U.S. REE production capabilities at the Mill, or otherwise; any expectation that the Company and Neo will be successful in jointly developing a fully integrated U.S.-European REE supply chain; any expectation that the Company will be successful in building a low-cost, fully integrated U.S. rare earth supply chain; any expectation with respect to the future demand for REEs; any expectation with respect to the quantities of monazite sands to be acquired by Energy Fuels, the quantities of RE Carbonate to be produced by the Mill or the quantities of contained TREO in the Mill's RE Carbonate; any expectation that additional supplies of monazite sands will result in sufficient throughput at the Mill to reduce underutilized capacity production costs and allow the Company to realize its expected margins on a continuous basis; any expectation that the Company's strategic venture with NSP to develop technology for the production of REE metals will be successful or that the technology has the potential to reduce the costs of production, energy consumption, or greenhouse gas emissions versus existing technologies; any expectation that IperionX's Titan Project in Tennessee will be developed and mined, or that the Company will receive any monazite sands from the project; any expectation that the Company's evaluation of thorium and radium recovery at the Mill will be successful; any expectation that the potential recovery of medical isotopes from any thorium and radium recovered at the Mill will be feasible; any expectation that any thorium, radium and other isotopes can be recovered at the Mill and sold on a commercial basis; any expectation as to the value to the Company of its ownership interest in CUR resulting from its sale of certain non-core assets in 2021; any expectation that the Company will be successful in completing one or more contracts for the sale of uranium to U.S. utilities; and any expectation that the Company will generate net income in future periods. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "budgets," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," "be achieved" or "have the potential to." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, herein are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with: commodity prices and price fluctuations; processing and mining difficulties, upsets and delays; permitting and licensing requirements and delays; changes to regulatory requirements; legal challenges; the availability of sources of Alternate Feed Materials and other feed sources for the Mill; competition from other producers; public opinion; government and political actions; the appropriations for the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve not being allocated to that program and the U.S. Uranium Reserve not being implemented; the manner in which the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve, if established, will be implemented; the Company not being successful in selling any uranium into the proposed U.S. Uranium Reserve at acceptable quantities or prices, or at all; available supplies of monazite sands; the ability of the Mill to produce RE Carbonate to meet commercial specifications on a commercial scale at acceptable costs; the ability of Neo to separate the RE Carbonate produced by the Mill to meet commercial specifications on a commercial scale at acceptable costs; market factors, including future demand for REEs; the ability of the Mill to be able to separate thorium and radium at reasonable costs or at all; the ability of the Company and RadTran to be able to recover other isotopes from thorium and radium recovered at the Mill at reasonable costs or at all; market prices and demand for medical isotopes; and the other factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available for review on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml , on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law.
IperionX & Energy Fuels Progress Leading U.S. Rare Earth Collaboration
- Energy Fuels has completed laboratory evaluation of IperionX's rare earth minerals, including monazite and xenotime, from the Titan Project in west Tennessee.
- Energy Fuels' evaluation indicates that IperionX's rare earth minerals are suitable as a high quality feedstock to supply Energy Fuels' ongoing commercial production of mixed rare earth carbonate, an advanced material ready for rare earth separation.
- IperionX's Titan Project contains a large amount of the light rare earths neodymium and praseodymium, as well as a significant distribution of the highly valuable heavy rare earths, terbium and dysprosium.
- The combination of IperionX's heavy rare earth rich minerals in Tennessee, and Energy Fuels' operating processing facilities in Utah, provides the potential to rapidly progress a fully integrated rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S.
IperionX Limited ("IperionX" or "Company") (ASX: IPX) is pleased to announce that Energy Fuels, Inc. ("Energy Fuels") (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) has undertaken laboratory evaluation of rare earth mineral concentrates from IperionX's Titan Project in west Tennessee.
IperionX and Energy Fuels previously signed a memorandum of understanding for the supply of natural monazite sands from IperionX's Titan Project in Tennessee to Energy Fuels' White Mesa Mill in Utah (refer ASX announcement dated April 22, 2021). Energy Fuels and IperionX are continuing to evaluate expanding their collaboration to establish a fully integrated permanent rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S.
Energy Fuels' evaluation indicates that IperionX's rare earth minerals are suitable as a high quality feedstock to produce a high purity mixed rare earth carbonate at Energy Fuels' White Mesa Mill in Utah. Energy Fuels is currently producing a mixed rare earth carbonate at commercial scale at its mill. This commercial product is the most advanced rare earth material being produced in the U.S. today at scale. Energy Fuels also intends to construct solvent extraction (SX) rare earth separation infrastructure at its mill in the coming years, allowing the facility to produce separated rare earth oxides from high quality feedstocks like the rare earth concentrate expected to be produced from IperionX's Titan Project. Energy Fuels has also made moves into the rare earth metal and alloy business.
Rare earth elements are used in many applications including battery alloys, catalysts, ceramics and metal alloys. However, it is the increasing demand for rare earths used in high strength permanent magnets found in power dense electric motors used in electric vehicles and wind turbines that makes up the majority of global consumption.
In particular, the heavy rare earths dysprosium and terbium are essential for the production of NdFeB magnets used in clean energy, military and high technology solutions. Establishing a U.S. heavy rare earth to magnet supply will be highly strategic and valuable to the country's leading defense, EV and clean energy sectors.
Test work to date 1 indicates that IperionX's rare earth minerals contain a large amount of the light rare earths neodymium and praseodymium, as well as a significant distribution of the highly valuable heavy rare earths terbium and dysprosium. There is only minor production of dysprosium and terbium outside of China, and almost no production within the USA. Currently, almost all U.S. rare earth mineral production is processed overseas, primarily in China, which makes Energy Fuels' current rare earth carbonate production, and future separated rare earth oxide production, and potential metal and alloy production, highly strategic.
The combination of IperionX's heavy rare earth rich minerals in Tennessee and Energy Fuels' operating processing facilities in Utah provides the potential to rapidly progress a fully integrated rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S.
|________________________
1 Refer to IperionX ASX announcement dated August 9, 2021
Mark Chalmers, Energy Fuels' President and CEO said: "We are very pleased with the test results observed so far from IperionX's Titan Project. We are seeking sources of natural monazite ore to feed our rare earth initiative, with a particular interest in U.S. sources, like Titan. We have already ‘cracked the code' of phosphate rare earth minerals at U.S. standards, and today we are in commercial production of an advanced rare earth material. In the next few years, we expect to be producing separated light rare earth oxides at our mill in Utah, USA. In addition, we are currently performing successful, high-purity separations through NdPr in our mill laboratory, and we just began performing lanthanum separation at commercial scale using existing equipment at the mill. With supply partners like IperionX, we are quickly moving toward creating a new, low-cost, fully-integrated rare earth magnet supply chain here in the U.S. We look forward to growing our collaboration with IperionX in the coming months."
Anastasios (Taso) Arima, IperionX's Managing Director and CEO said: "We are happy to be rapidly advancing our collaboration with Energy Fuels to establish a rare earths supply chain right here in the USA. As is currently being highlighted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the import dependence of the U.S. for key critical minerals, including rare earths and titanium, presents a huge threat to the security of key domestic industries. The collaboration with Energy Fuels highlights the importance of IperionX's Titan Project in enabling the U.S. to deliver a clean energy future, particularly given the critical importance of meaningful sources of North American monazite."
Full details can be found here .
For further information and enquiries please contact:
Anastasios (Taso) Arima, CEO and Managing Director
Dominic Allen, Corporate Development
i nfo@iperionx.com
+1 980 237 8900
Consolidated Uranium Announces Record Date for the Spin-Out of Labrador Uranium
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" CUR ", the " Company " or " Consolidated Uranium ") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF), is pleased to provide an update on the previously announced proposed spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. ("Labrador Uranium" or "LUR") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). LUR is currently a majority-controlled subsidiary of CUR focused on the consolidation, exploration and development of uranium projects in Labrador.
All of the conditions precedent to completion of the Arrangement have been satisfied, including among others, receipt of the final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) which was obtained on February 7, 2022 and receipt of conditional approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for listing (the "Listing") of the common shares of Labrador Uranium ("LUR Shares").
Accordingly, the Company is pleased to announce the anticipated closing date for the Arrangement is February 22, 2022 (the "Record Date"). CUR shareholders as of 12:01 a.m. on the Record Date will receive their pro rata portion of the LUR Shares being distributed pursuant to the Arrangement. The precise number of LUR Shares to be distributed to each CUR shareholder will be determined on the Record Date, but is currently anticipated to be approximately 0.222 of a LUR Shares for each CUR share held by such holder as at the Record Date. It is expected that DRS statements representing the LUR Shares to which the registered CUR Shareholders are entitled to under the Arrangement are expected to be mailed out on February 25, 2022.
The Listing is subject to the final approval of the CSE in accordance with its original listing requirements. The Listing is expected to be completed the week of February 28, 2022.
About Consolidated Uranium Inc.
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina, and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. Most recently, the Company completed a transformational strategic acquisition and alliance with Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, and acquired a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.
For More Information, Please Contact
Philip Williams
President and CEO
pwilliams@consolidateduranium.com
Mars Investor Relations
+1 647 557 6640
cur@marsinvestorrelations.com
Twitter: @ConsolidatedUr
www.consolidateduranium.com
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the Arrangement; anticipated timing for completion of the Arrangement and Listing; the number of LUR Shares expected to be distributed to each CUR shareholder; anticipated timing for mailing of the DRS statements representing the LUR Shares; and other activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, necessary regulatory approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the completion of the Arrangement and the Listing; and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; expectations regarding negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, reliance on key management and other personnel, potential downturns in economic conditions, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, risks generally associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations, delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form in respect of the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
Consolidated Uranium Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve the Spin-Out of Labrador Uranium
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" CUR ", the " Company " or " Consolidated Uranium ") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that its shareholders (the "CUR Shareholders") have approved the previously announced proposed spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. ("Labrador Uranium" or "LUR") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). LUR is currently a majority-controlled subsidiary of CUR focused on the consolidation, exploration and development of uranium projects in Labrador.
At the special meeting of CUR Shareholders held virtually today, a special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by 99.78% of the votes cast by CUR Shareholders present virtually or represented by proxy at the meeting.
Completion of the Arrangement is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain other customary closing conditions, including court approval. The court hearing for the final order to approve the Arrangement is scheduled to take place on February 7, 2022. If completed, the Arrangement will result in, among other things, CUR transferring ownership of its Moran Lake project to LUR in exchange for 16,000,000 common shares of LUR ("LUR Common Shares"), which LUR Common Shares will be distributed to CUR Shareholders on a pro-rata basis pursuant to the provisions of the plan of arrangement.
CUR shareholders must hold their CUR Common Shares until 12:01 am on the effective date of the Arrangement (the "Effective Date") in order to receive their pro rata portion of the LUR Common Shares being distributed pursuant to the Arrangement. CUR will disseminate a press release to notify shareholders five business days in advance of the Effective Date once all of the conditions to closing of the Arrangement have been satisfied in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").
LUR has applied to list the LUR Common Shares on the on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") following completion of the Arrangement. Listing is subject to the approval of the CSE in accordance with its original listing requirements. Completion of the Arrangement and listing of the LUR Common Shares on the CSE is expected to be completed by the end of February 2022.
About Consolidated Uranium Inc.
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina, and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. Most recently, the Company completed a transformational strategic acquisition and alliance with Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, and acquired a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.
For More Information, Please Contact
Philip Williams
President and CEO
pwilliams@consolidateduranium.com
Mars Investor Relations
+1 647 557 6640
cur@marsinvestorrelations.com
Twitter: @ConsolidatedUr
www.consolidateduranium.com
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the Arrangement; anticipated timing for completion of the Arrangement and listing of the LUR Common Shares; and other activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, necessary regulatory approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the completion of the Arrangement, the acquisitions from Altius and Mega Uranium and the listing of the LUR common shares; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's and LUR's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; expectations regarding negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, reliance on key management and other personnel, potential downturns in economic conditions, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, risks generally associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations, delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form in respect of the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
Baselode Expands Drill Program on ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Discovery, Receives Drill Permit for 50,000 Metres
Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the receipt of an exploration permit (the " Permit ") from Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment for an additional 50,000 metres of diamond drilling on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .
The Company has approximately $20 million in cash and is fully-funded to carry out the expanded drill program.
"In light of the results we've seen on ACKIO we've increased the planned 10,000 metres to a minimum 20,000 metres along strike of ACKIO. This will see us drill right through until summer, and we now have the flexibility to expand further to a total of 60,000 metres on ACKIO until 2023," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.
The drill program is helicopter-supported to lessen any ground-induced environmental impacts within the project area, and will allow the Company to continue the drill program through Spring thaw and into the Summer months. The Permit is effective immediately and expires on December 31 , 2023. Baselode remains engaged in positive discussions with the respective Indigenous communities and northern stakeholders for the Hook project. Baselode is committed to mutually beneficial working relationships with Indigenous and northern communities while mitigating any exploration impacts on traditional Indigenous lands and Rights.
ACKIO is 30 km southeast of well-established infrastructure, including an all-season road and powerline between Cameco Corp.'s (TSX: CCO) and Orano's McArthur River mine and Key Lake Uranium mill joint ventures. ACKIO is 70 km northeast of the Key Lake mill.
About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.
Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com .
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.
Geopolitical Risk and Uranium Mining: A Quick Overview
Conflict in Eastern Europe has had a significant impact on uranium prices, putting up to 16.5 percent of global supply at risk. This is not the first time geopolitical tensions have impacted the uranium market, either. Given that uranium is a crucial fuel source for nuclear energy, investors, mining agencies and energy companies alike must factor geopolitical risk into their decision making.
Operating at a global scale has always been somewhat challenging. Global mining companies must typically navigate multiple processes and policies around exploration, discovery and production. They must also understand the geopolitical climate of each region in which they operate and the likelihood of that climate disrupting operations.
Per McKinsey, managing geopolitical risk is now more important than it has ever been. Political, societal and legislative instability must be factored into all investment and purchase decisions in the mining sector. Mining companies, particularly those focused on uranium, can no longer afford to ignore such matters.
How is geopolitical risk defined and measured?
Geopolitical risk is best defined as the intersection of multiple domestic and international risk factors connected to a region's government and populace. Said factors may range from political insurrection and armed conflict to unfavorable legislation and policy disputes.
The most important thing to understand is that even a country that appears sound from a geopolitical standpoint is not entirely risk free. There is always the chance that a regime change may lead to unfavorable policies or legislation. Moreover, instability in neighboring countries or regions may spill over into an area that was previously stable. It's therefore crucial that companies and investors alike take a big-picture approach to geopolitical risk management, examining prospects from both a short-term and long-term perspective.
As with all risk management, geopolitical risk ultimately comes down to one question — how much risk can one tolerate before an investment is no longer feasible?
How geopolitical risk impacts the uranium market
As noted by Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF), geopolitical risk has traditionally been a secondary consideration in uranium supply. Recent events have changed that, demonstrating how vulnerable many of the world's top producers are to disruption. A February webinar published by leading nuclear fuel analyst UxC even went so far as to call 2022 the year of geopolitical risk.
It's a difficult assertion to dispute, given the state of the world's top uranium producers.
For instance, Kazakhstan accounts for more than 40 percent of global uranium supply and is also home to Kazatomprom (FWB:0ZQ), the world's single largest producer of uranium. The country started the new year with a series of violent protests now referred to as Bloody January. Since then, widespread civil unrest has given way to industrial unrest, with workers striking across the country.
Internal disruption aside, Kazakhstan arguably falls within Russia's sphere of influence, especially after President Vladimir Putin put an end to the internal conflict. Sanctions and actions taken against Russia in response to its ongoing conflict with Ukraine thus have the potential to even further limit Kazakh uranium supply.
This conflict has itself caused considerable disruption as well, with the two regions representing roughly 16.5 percent of global supply. According to Saskatoon-based Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ), uranium spot prices rose by 13 percent in just the first week of fighting. Cameco spokesperson Jeff Hryhoriw has asserted that this only further drives home the importance of country of origin, with geopolitical climate, ESG and security of supply becoming critical considerations.
The fourth and fifth largest global producers of uranium, Namibia and Niger, are also high-risk climates. According to research compiled by globalEDGE, Namibia's economic outlook, political climate and business environment are all uncertain, marking it as a relatively high risk region. Last year, Niger experienced a botched military coup just 48 hours before inaugurating a new president.
Only Canada and Australia, respectively the second and third largest producers, can be regarded as generally low risk from a geopolitical standpoint. While both represent sound investments, there are several factors that give Canada an edge.
Why Canada is the safest jurisdiction for uranium investment
Straddling the Alberta-Saskatchewan border, the Athabasca Basin is home to the richest deposits of high-grade uranium in the world. Given that both Canadian provinces hold the mining sector in extremely high regard, regional mining policies are incredibly favorable. Saskatchewan has even been ranked as the second most attractive mining jurisdiction in the world, second only to Nevada, US.
Given the above, it should come as no surprise that the Athabasca Basin has a long history of uranium mining. Mining and exploration companies such as Purepoint Uranium Group (TSXV:PTU,OTCQB:PTUUF) own and operate extensive infrastructure across the region, with an advanced portfolio consisting of almost 200,000 hectares of claims across 12 exploration projects.
Purepoint's flagship Hook Lake joint venture project with Cameco and Orano Canada is regarded as one of the highest-quality exploration projects in Canada, and its 100 percent owned Red Willow project is tracking and defining a uranium-bearing system with high levels of radioactivity in the initial drill holes that are very similar to the mineralized setting the company discovered near the Spitfire deposit at the Hook Lake project.
The Athabasca Basin is also home to the McArthur River uranium mine, currently the world's largest deposit of high-grade uranium. Jointly owned by Cameco and Orano Canada, the mine's operations were suspended from 2018 through 2022. Cameco announced in February that it will restart production at McArthur River and the nearby Key Lake mill in 2024, at which point it expects an annual output of 15 million pounds.
Takeaway
Global uranium supply currently faces considerable disruption, with all but two of its top producers marked by geopolitical instability. Canada's Athabasca Basin has the potential to fill this supply gap, owing as much to its incredibly rich deposits of high-grade uranium as its stable, pro-mining political climate. It is one of the safest jurisdictions in the world for uranium mining, which ultimately makes it a safer investment for those looking at the uranium space.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Purepoint Uranium Group (TSXV:PTU). This INNSpired article provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Purepoint Uranium Group in order to help investors learn more about the company. Purepoint Uranium Groupis a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Purepoint Uranium Group and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Laramide Resources Names General Manager To Lead US Operations
Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Thomas in the newly created role of General Manger of U.S. Operations, effective immediately.
As the General Manager based in the United States , Mr. Thomas will be responsible for all aspects of Laramide's operations for its U.S.-based uranium projects, including U.S. investment, multi-project development and regulatory compliance, and ensuring alignment with the Company's global uranium exploration and development strategy.
"David's extensive experience in permitting, engineering, mining operations and construction of major projects worldwide will be instrumental as we continue to develop our projects, expand our team and business, and secure investments for Laramide in the U.S. We are excited to bring such established leadership to the team as we ramp up to support the permitting initiatives and potential in our large-scale uranium assets," said Laramide President & CEO Marc Henderson .
Mr. Thomas is an engineer who brings more than 30 years of leadership in mining and project construction in both private and publicly traded companies. He has held senior mining executive roles, specifically in the construction and commissioning of mines. Mr. Thomas most recently served as the Vice President of Projects and Mine General Manager at Sabre Gold Corp., Inc., where he was instrumental in project permitting and engineering. Over his career, Mr. Thomas has worked in senior executive roles with producers including Newmont Gold Mining Corp., Nordgold, and Comstock Mining Inc. Mr. Thomas has also played several vital executive roles in the USA and abroad developing energy projects.
Warrant and Operations Update
The Company is providing a financial update on the outcome of the Warrant Holders' exercise of the Company's February 2022 common share purchase warrants.
Laramide is pleased to announce that 100% of the outstanding $0.40 purchase warrants that expired on February 21, 2022 , were exercised and resulted in total proceeds of $1.35 million from the exercise of 3,375,000 shares. Together with the Company's previous cash balances, and combined with securities available for sale, Laramide now has in excess of $10 million in cash and securities on hand and is essentially fully funded through 2022, a year that is expected to see increased exploration and development activity, in alignment with the rapidly improving uranium market where the spot price of uranium recently reached a 10-year high of $60 /pound.
In addition, Laramide would like to announce that Extract Advisors LLC elected in early March, 2022, to convert $1,286,700 (US$1,000,000) of the outstanding convertible debt at the conversion price of CDN$0.40 per share resulting in the issuance of 3,216,750 shares of the Company.
Laramide is in the late planning stages for an extensive field season in Australia this year, which will commence with drilling at the Westmoreland Uranium Project. More details about our 2022 exploration plans will follow soon.
To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com .
About Laramide Resources:
Laramide is a Canadian-based company with diversified uranium assets strategically positioned in the United States and Australia that have been chosen for their low-cost production potential. Laramide's Churchrock and Crownpoint properties form a leading In-Situ Recovery (ISR) division that benefits from significant mineral resources and near-term development potential. Additional U.S. assets include La Jara Mesa in Grants, New Mexico , and La Sal in the Lisbon Valley district of Utah . The Company's Australian advanced stage Westmoreland project is one of the largest uranium projects currently held by a junior mining company. Laramide is listed on the TSX: LAM and ASX: LAM, and on the OTCQX: LMRXF.
Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Language
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Laramide disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for uranium; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for uranium; uranium price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.
Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits may be derived therefrom and accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information.
Drilling Completed at Thor ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming
GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that drilling is now completed for the 100-drill hole maiden exploration campaign at the Thor ISR uranium project in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin (GDB).
Highlights:
• 100-hole, -15,000m maiden drill program was completed on schedule and within budget
• Uranium price is surging with spot price recently moving past an 11 year high of $60 US$/1131
• GTR is actively advancing its exploration and business strategy within Wyoming's Great Divide Basin to capitalise on the burgeoning opportunities for native US uranium supply.
The final holes have been completed and rehabilitated with the rigs now demobilised on schedule. The Company expects to be in a position to report results from the campaign during the first half of April.
Executive Director Bruce Lane said "The drilling campaign was concluded on time and within budget and has demonstrated a continuation of uranium mineralisation first discovered in the eastern part of the project area during late 2021. We look forward to providing a detailed analysis of results, during April, which we anticipate will help illustrate the project's potential. The recent unrest in Kazakhstan and the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine serve to highlight the significant opportunity for US domestic uranium producers to once again support the US nuclear power reactor fleet which requires around 50Mlbs of 0308 annually2, none of which currently comes from the US. We believe that the case for a reversion back to secure US domestic supply of both yellow cake and enriched uranium to fuel US reactors has never been stronger. GTI's objective is to define economically attractive uranium resources in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin so that our shareholders benefit from the US uranium industry's renaissance. There has rarely, if ever, been a better time to define 1SR uranium resources in Wyoming." Figure 1. Drilling samples at the Thor ISR exploration project, Wyoming, USA
Click here for the full ASX release
This article includes content from GTI Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
73 km of Prospective Palaeochannels Identified at Capri
Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate Uranium”, or the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) (OTCQX: ELVUF) is pleased to announce completion of an airborne electro-magnetic survey (“EM”) and radiometric survey flown over EPL7508 (named Capri) in the Central Erongo Area, Namibia (Figure 1).
Elevate Uranium’s Managing Director, Murray Hill, commented:
“With the airborne EM survey identifying 73 kilometres of palaeochannel within the tenement, Capri is shaping up to be another exciting tenement for the Company. In addition, the airborne survey identified large areas with significant uranium radiometric responses coinciding with sections of the palaeochannels, which we have only previously seen in areas of the Marenica Uranium Project where shallow uranium mineralisation is present. A drilling program will be undertaken in the June Quarter 2022 to explore these palaeochannels. The Company is encouraged that it continues to identify significant exploration drill targets in this highly prospective uranium province.”
This latest survey totalled 477 line kilometres of EM and radiometric data on NW-SE oriented flight lines spaced at 250 metres, where the sensor flying height was nominally 35 metres. This survey covered the northern portion of the tenement and is complementary with an older frequency domain electromagnetic survey flown to the south of the tenement. These two surveys have been interpreted to infer the palaeochannels shown in Figure 1.
The combined surveys have identified north-western and south-eastern palaeochannels in a geological location prospective for “calcrete-type” uranium, similar to that at the Marenica Uranium Project on which the Company developed its U-pgradeTM beneficiation process (Figure 2). The north-western palaeochannel extends for at least 48 kilometres within Capri. Of particular significance is the presence of a 10 x 5 kilometre area of anomalous radiometric uranium response coincident with or immediately adjacent to an inferred palaeochannel.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elevate Uranium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2022)
Uranium is an important commodity in the energy sector, and knowing the countries with the top reserves is key. Mined uranium resources have provided fuel for nuclear power generation for more than 60 years, and today nuclear power serves 10 percent of global energy needs.
Global uranium demand is anticipated to grow in the coming years, which bodes well for future uranium prices. According to the World Nuclear Association (WNA), 55 nuclear reactors are under construction worldwide, and significant increases to capacity at existing plants are also planned.
Global uranium production totaled 56,287 tonnes of U3O8 in 2020, the latest year for which numbers are available. The five top uranium-producing countries in the world are Kazakhstan, Australia, Namibia, Canada and Uzbekistan, and they were responsible for the vast majority of that production.
But what are the top uranium countries by reserves? Here the Investing News Network provides an overview of the five countries with the largest uranium resources, with data sourced from the WNA.
1. Australia
Uranium resources: 1,692,700 tonnes (28 percent of world uranium resources)
While Australia ranks second in global uranium production behind Kazakhstan, it takes the lead for the world’s largest uranium resources. Australia’s crown jewel is Olympic Dam, the largest-known single deposit of uranium in the world. Other major uranium deposits in country include Ranger, Beverley and Four Mile. Production at Ranger, owned by Energy Resources of Australia (ASX:ERA,OTC Pink:EGRAF), was brought to a halt in early 2021.
The discrepancy between Australia’s uranium production and mineable resources is perhaps due in part to the low price environment of recent years, but contentious political issues surrounding uranium mining in the country are also worth noting. For example, the Western Australian government has put the brakes on any new domestic uranium-mining project approvals, although it has allowed existing projects to go ahead. In addition, while limited uranium-mining activity is allowed in Australia, the federal government is opposed to nuclear energy.
2. Kazakhstan
Uranium resources: 906,800 tonnes (15 percent of world uranium resources)
Home to nearly half of aboveground global uranium supply, Kazakhstan ranks first in world uranium production; its national uranium-mining company, Kazatomprom, is the world’s largest uranium producer. However, the Central Asian nation comes in second in terms of largest uranium resources.
Kazakhstan has no national electricity grid, and at least 69 percent of its electricity production comes from coal, with the remainder supplied by natural gas (20 percent), hydro (9 percent) plus renewables solar and wind (1.5 percent). However, the Kazakhstan government’s energy development plan details changes to the energy mix that would include 4.5 percent of electricity generation from nuclear power and 10 percent from renewable energy by 2030. Kazakhstan has two proposed and planned nuclear power plants.
3. Canada
Uranium resources: 564,900 tonnes (9 percent of world uranium resources)
The fourth largest uranium producer, Canada is third largest in terms of top uranium countries by reserves. The North American nation is home to the world’s two top uranium mines: Cameco’s (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) Cigar Lake and McArthur River. Together, they make the province of Saskatchewan an international leader in the uranium sector, although in recent years they have spent time offline. Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin is a hotbed for uranium exploration and is known the world over for the highest-grade uranium deposits on the planet.
Nuclear energy accounts for about 15 percent of Canada’s electricity demand, and its nuclear power infrastructure includes 19 nuclear power reactors. As the second largest country by landmass, providing reliable energy to Canada’s many remote regions poses a significant challenge. However, novel reactor technologies such as small modular reactors have the potential to supply power to smaller electrical grids or to remote, off-grid areas.
4. Russia
Uranium resources: 486,000 tonnes (8 percent of world uranium resources)
As the largest country by landmass, Russia has a wealth of resources, including 8 percent of the world’s uranium. The majority of Russia’s domestic uranium output comes via Rosatom, a subsidiary of ARMZ Uranium Holding, which owns the Priargunsky underground mine and is developing the Vershinnoye deposit in Southern Siberia.
To meet the nation’s growing energy needs, Russia’s government is keen on using its uranium resources to increase its uranium output in the coming years. According to the WNA, nuclear energy accounts for 19 percent of Russia’s energy mix. Currently, the country has 38 nuclear reactors generating 28,578 megawatts electric, with an additional 3 units under construction, 27 units planned and 21 units proposed.
Russia is among the world's top 10 uranium producers in addition to holding significant reserves, and the country's war with Ukraine has raised questions about the extent to which Russia will be able to continue exports.
5. Namibia
Uranium resources: 448,300 tonnes (7 percent of world uranium resources)
The world’s third largest uranium-producing country, Namibia comes in fifth for top uranium countries by reserves. The African nation’s Langer Heinrich mine, owned by Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN,OTC Pink:PALAF), and Rössing mine, majority owned by Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO,ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO), are capable of producing 10 percent of the world’s uranium output. Significant Namibian deposits also include Trekkopje, near Rössing and owned by Orano (formerly Areva), and the world-class Husab uranium mine.
The Namibian government is in favor of expanding the country’s uranium-mining industry. While there are no nuclear power plants in Namibia, there is some support for a national nuclear power industry.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
