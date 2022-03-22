Battery MetalsInvesting News

Is the RussiaUkraine war providing cause to become more self-reliant producing reactor grade uranium? Uranium can be mined in many parts of the world, but the processing that allows the reactive mineral to be used as fuel is done in just a few spots on the globe. Currently a full 20% of electricity in the US is generated from nuclear fuel. Russia has a hand in the production of a lot of it. Read More

Is the Russia/Ukraine war providing cause to become more self-reliant producing reactor grade uranium? Uranium can be mined in many parts of the world, but the processing that allows the reactive mineral to be used as fuel is done in just a few spots on the globe. Currently a full 20% of electricity in the US is generated from nuclear fuel. Russia has a hand in the production of a lot of it.

Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Webcast on March 17, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

IperionX logo

IperionX & Energy Fuels Progress Leading U.S. Rare Earth Collaboration

IperionX Limited (“IperionX” or “Company”)(ASX:IPX)IPX) is pleased to announce that Eneígy Fuels, Inc. (“Eneígy Fuels”) (NYSE: UUUU) (ľSX: EFR) has undeítaken laboíatoíy evaluation of íaíe eaíth mineíal concentíates fíom IperionX’s Titan Píoject in west Tennessee.

  • Energy Fuels has completed laboratory evaluation of IperionX's rare earth minerals, including monazite and xenotime, from the Titan Project in west Tennessee.
  • Energy Fuels' evaluation indicates that IperionX's rare earth minerals are suitable as a high quality feedstock to supply Energy Fuels' ongoing commercial production of mixed rare earth carbonate, an advanced material ready for rare earth separation.
  • IperionX's Titan Project contains a large amount of the light rare earths neodymium and praseodymium, as well as a significant distribution of the highly valuable heavy rare earths, terbium and dysprosium.
  • The combination of IperionX's heavy rare earth rich minerals in Tennessee, and Energy Fuels' operating processing facilities in Utah, provides the potential to rapidly progress a fully integrated rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S.

IperionX Limited ("IperionX" or "Company") (ASX: IPX) is pleased to announce that Energy Fuels, Inc. ("Energy Fuels") (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) has undertaken laboratory evaluation of rare earth mineral concentrates from IperionX's Titan Project in west Tennessee.

IperionX and Energy Fuels previously signed a memorandum of understanding for the supply of natural monazite sands from IperionX's Titan Project in Tennessee to Energy Fuels' White Mesa Mill in Utah (refer ASX announcement dated April 22, 2021). Energy Fuels and IperionX are continuing to evaluate expanding their collaboration to establish a fully integrated permanent rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S.

Consolidated Uranium Announces Record Date for the Spin-Out of Labrador Uranium

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" CUR ", the " Company " or " Consolidated Uranium ") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF), is pleased to provide an update on the previously announced proposed spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. ("Labrador Uranium" or "LUR") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). LUR is currently a majority-controlled subsidiary of CUR focused on the consolidation, exploration and development of uranium projects in Labrador.

All of the conditions precedent to completion of the Arrangement have been satisfied, including among others, receipt of the final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) which was obtained on February 7, 2022 and receipt of conditional approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for listing (the "Listing") of the common shares of Labrador Uranium ("LUR Shares").

Consolidated Uranium Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve the Spin-Out of Labrador Uranium

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" CUR ", the " Company " or " Consolidated Uranium ") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that its shareholders (the "CUR Shareholders") have approved the previously announced proposed spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. ("Labrador Uranium" or "LUR") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). LUR is currently a majority-controlled subsidiary of CUR focused on the consolidation, exploration and development of uranium projects in Labrador.

At the special meeting of CUR Shareholders held virtually today, a special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by 99.78% of the votes cast by CUR Shareholders present virtually or represented by proxy at the meeting.

Baselode Expands Drill Program on ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Discovery, Receives Drill Permit for 50,000 Metres

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the receipt of an exploration permit (the " Permit ") from Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment for an additional 50,000 metres of diamond drilling on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

The Company has approximately $20 million in cash and is fully-funded to carry out the expanded drill program.

wooden dice with letters reading "geopolitics" on a map of the world

Geopolitical Risk and Uranium Mining: A Quick Overview

Conflict in Eastern Europe has had a significant impact on uranium prices, putting up to 16.5 percent of global supply at risk. This is not the first time geopolitical tensions have impacted the uranium market, either. Given that uranium is a crucial fuel source for nuclear energy, investors, mining agencies and energy companies alike must factor geopolitical risk into their decision making.

Operating at a global scale has always been somewhat challenging. Global mining companies must typically navigate multiple processes and policies around exploration, discovery and production. They must also understand the geopolitical climate of each region in which they operate and the likelihood of that climate disrupting operations.

Per McKinsey, managing geopolitical risk is now more important than it has ever been. Political, societal and legislative instability must be factored into all investment and purchase decisions in the mining sector. Mining companies, particularly those focused on uranium, can no longer afford to ignore such matters.

Laramide Resources Names General Manager To Lead US Operations

 Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Thomas in the newly created role of General Manger of U.S. Operations, effective immediately.

As the General Manager based in the United States , Mr. Thomas will be responsible for all aspects of Laramide's operations for its U.S.-based uranium projects, including U.S. investment, multi-project development and regulatory compliance, and ensuring alignment with the Company's global uranium exploration and development strategy.

GTI Resources

Drilling Completed at Thor ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming

GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that drilling is now completed for the 100-drill hole maiden exploration campaign at the Thor ISR uranium project in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin (GDB).

Elevate Uranium: Carbon Free Energy

73 km of Prospective Palaeochannels Identified at Capri

Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate Uranium”, or the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) (OTCQX: ELVUF) is pleased to announce completion of an airborne electro-magnetic survey (“EM”) and radiometric survey flown over EPL7508 (named Capri) in the Central Erongo Area, Namibia (Figure 1).

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2022)

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2022)

Uranium is an important commodity in the energy sector, and knowing the countries with the top reserves is key. Mined uranium resources have provided fuel for nuclear power generation for more than 60 years, and today nuclear power serves 10 percent of global energy needs.

Global uranium demand is anticipated to grow in the coming years, which bodes well for future uranium prices. According to the World Nuclear Association (WNA), 55 nuclear reactors are under construction worldwide, and significant increases to capacity at existing plants are also planned.

Global uranium production totaled 56,287 tonnes of U3O8 in 2020, the latest year for which numbers are available. The five top uranium-producing countries in the world are Kazakhstan, Australia, Namibia, Canada and Uzbekistan, and they were responsible for the vast majority of that production.

