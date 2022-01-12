Teck Resources Limited reported today that strike notice has been received from the United Steelworkers Local 7619, which represents 1,048 workers at Teck’s Highland Valley Copper Operations in B.C. The strike notice entitles the union to potentially begin strike action following the 72-hour strike notice period and 48 hours after the mediator reports to the Labour Relations Board. The earliest that strike action ...

TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK