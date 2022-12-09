Barksdale Announces Results of AGM and Grant of Stock Options

Teck Named to 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") has been named to the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) for the 13 th consecutive year and is ranked #1 in the Metals and Mining industry category on the underlying 2022 S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

"Our commitment to strong sustainability performance is driven by our employees who make operating responsibly a core priority in all areas of our company," said Jonathan Price, CEO. "Teck is proud to be named a metals and mining industry leader on the DJSI as we work to provide the essential resources required for the modern world and the low-carbon future."

Inclusion on the DJSI indicates that Teck's sustainability practices are in the top 10 percent of the 4,500 largest companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI). Teck is a leader in the Metals and Mining industry, based on the CSA's in-depth analysis of economic, social and environmental performance. In addition to being top-ranked overall for the Metals and Mining industry, Teck achieved the top score in the Environmental category, which measures performance in topics such as biodiversity, climate strategy and water risk management. Teck also achieved the top score in the Social category which measures performance in topics such as diversity, health and safety, human rights and community investment. Click here for more information on the DJSI and here for information on the CSA.

Go to www.teck.com/responsibility to learn more about Teck's commitment to responsible resource development.

About Teck

As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com


Primary Logo

Turquoise Hill's Shareholders Approve Arrangement with Rio Tinto

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today announced that at its special meeting of shareholders held earlier today on December 9, 2022, its shareholders approved the previously announced proposed plan of arrangement pursuant to which, among other things and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions precedent, Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited ("Rio Tinto") would acquire the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto and its affiliates do not currently own for C$43.00 per share in cash (the "Arrangement").

The Arrangement requires the approval of 66⅔% of votes cast by the Company's shareholders (including Rio Tinto) and the approval of a simple majority of the votes cast by minority shareholders of the Company (excluding Rio Tinto and its affiliates). The Company reports that at the special meeting, the Arrangement was approved by approximately 86.6% of all votes cast as well as by approximately 60.5% of the shares voted by minority shareholders. Turquoise Hill also reports that valid dissent notices were filed representing less than 17.5% of all outstanding shares.

Teck and Earth Rangers Partner to Support Wildlife Conservation

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") and Earth Rangers today announced an expanded partnership to support wildlife conservation programs and engage young Canadians in biodiversity programming, including a new youth volunteer initiative.

The collaboration between Teck and Earth Rangers builds on the existing partnership with increased funding from Teck of $500,000 to support expanded opportunities to engage youth and protect Canadian wildlife, including the following Earth Rangers initiatives:

copper bobbins

Copper Price 2022 Year-End Review

Click here to read the previous copper price update.

Copper prices were under pressure in 2022, trending downwards during the second half of the year.

Even though the red metal hit its highest level on record in March, trading above US$10,400 per tonne, it was unable to retain that price. Falling on softer demand in top producer China, the second half of the year proved challenging for the base metal.

With 2022 rapidly drawing to a close, here the Investing News Network (INN) takes a look at copper trends for the year, including how prices performed and what analysts said about developments in the space each quarter. Read on to learn more.

Hot Chili Limited

Hot Chili Granted Access to Maritime Concession Land for Costa Fuego

Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV:HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") is pleased to announce another important step toward infrastructure consolidation for the Company’s low-altitude, Costa Fuego senior copper development in Chile.

Teck and BC Parks Foundation Partner to Support Natural Spaces Across B.C.

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") and the BC Parks Foundation today announced a $5 million donation from Teck to the BC Parks Foundation to enhance and expand BC's world-class system of parks and protected areas.

The collaboration between Teck and the BC Parks Foundation will help to preserve and expand green spaces in rural and urban areas, protect important natural park lands and give more people the opportunity to enjoy BC's incredible natural wealth. Funds will be used to expand successful initiatives including:

Lundin Mining Announces Appointment of Jack Lundin as President

Lundin Mining Corporation logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Lundin as President, effective today. Concurrently, Jack has stepped down from the Company's Board of Directors.

