Granting of Licenses and Operational Plans at Llamara

Base MetalsInvesting News

Teck Donates $100,000 to Support Relief Efforts in Türkiye and Syria

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced a donation of $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross and Red Crescent to support relief efforts following severe earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

"The stories and images coming out of Türkiye and Syria after the devastating earthquakes are heartbreaking," said Jonathan Price, CEO. "In times of crisis, the international community rallies together to help those affected, and we encourage everyone to consider donating to organizations like the Red Cross and Red Crescent as they support victims and their families on the ground."

Teck's donations to the Canadian Red Cross and Red Crescent will support their efforts to assist and rescue people in areas impacted by earthquakes.

Go to www.redcross.ca for information on how to support the Red Cross and Red Crescent.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Teck ResourcesTECK.A:CATECK.B:CATECKCopper Investing
TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK
Alvo Minerals

Regional Targeting Program Underway At Palma Project

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) (“Alvo” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its regional exploration program underway at the Palma Project (“Palma” or “the project”) located in Central Brazil.

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals President and CEO Joseph van den Elsen

Pampa Metals Preps for Drilling with New C$3 Million Capital Raise

Pampa Metals (CSE:PM) is gearing up to conduct drill testing at its highly promising Block 4 copper project in Chile, and is fundraising up to C$3 million to finance the campaign.

“With respect to the Block 4 property, and specifically the Buenavista target, we think we've found a significant anomaly, (with the) size, scale and in the right location, that is very compelling, and we look forward to drill testing that for the first time this year,” Pampa Metals President and CEO Joseph van den Elsen said.

The company earlier announced that several geological, geochemical and geophysical anomalies at the Buenavista target suggest a potential cluster of porphyry copper-molybdenum systems. The area has never been drilled before, but has received magnetics, induced polarization, trenching, soil sampling, age dating and various service mapping programs, according to van den Elsen.

Pampa Metals’ 100 percent owned, 6,600 hectare Block 4 project is located along the Domeyko Mineral Belt in Chile, a top copper-producing country that accounts for roughly a quarter of the world’s copper supply.

The company recently launched a non-brokered private placement to raise up to C$3 million in capital to fund its planned 2,100 meter drilling program at the Block 4 property.

“We also have a provision in there for some due diligence on some other opportunities. So we're looking at becoming a bit more active with our portfolio. And where appropriate, we're going to look to bring in new assets to sort of build out the story and hopefully acquire some more advanced assets at the same time,” van den Elsen said.

The chief executive said he is confident his company is in the ideal jurisdiction for copper exploration.

“Our role is not going to be in monetizing or developing copper projects. Our focus is on finding things of size and scale, and seeking to drive shareholder returns through discovery,” he explained. "So if we find something significant along our locations, we think that would be very attractive to a number of logical third-party buyers, and that would be our monetization strategy for our shareholders."

Watch the full interview with Pampa Metals president and CEO Joseph van den Elsen above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Pampa Metals (CSE:PM). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Pampa Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Pampa Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Pampa Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

American West Metals

Maiden JORC Mineral Resource Increases Zinc Metal By 44% At The West Desert Deposit

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce a maiden JORC 2012 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for it's 100% owned West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper to Release Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results on March 7, 2023

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the "Company") will publish its full year and fourth quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Quantum Minerals Provides Update on Status of Cobre Panamá and the Punta Rincón Port

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) announces that on January 26, 2023, Minera Panamá, S.A. ("MPSA") received Resolution No. 007-2023 (the "Resolution"). The Resolution was issued by the Panamá Maritime Authority ("AMP") and requires the suspension of concentrate loading operations at the Cobre Panamá port, Punta Rincón, until evidence is provided that the process of certification of the calibration of the scales by an accredited company has been initiated.

MPSA submitted the required proof of the initiation of the certification process by an accredited company on February 3, 2023. This Resolution deviates from the prior process of internationally accepted certifications that MPSA has previously provided to AMP, which have been accepted until now. As a result, MPSA has suspended loading operations while it awaits a response from the AMP.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals

Building an Australian Copper Company

Investor Presentation February 2023

Cyprium Metals Limited (‘CYM’) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Click here for the full ASX Release

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces USD$250,000 Convertible Note Financing and Warrant Issuance

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. Announces Shares for Debt Transactions

International Lithium Corp. Grants Stock Options

Marvel Receives Drill Permit, Key Lake - Highway Zone Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan

Related News

Lithium Investing

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX: JRL) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

RC Drilling at Chalice West and Miitel South

Lithium Investing

Passing of Chief Financial Officer - Mr Neil Kaplan

technology investing

Tara Berrie Appointed To ChemX Board

rare earth investing

Latest Assays Reinforce High-Grade Gold Potential At Tanami Gold Project, WA

×