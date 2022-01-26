Teck Resources Limited today announced an agreement with Caterpillar Inc. to work towards deploying 30 of Caterpillar’s zero-emissions large haul trucks at Teck mining operations. Decarbonizing Teck’s vehicle fleet represents a significant reduction in Scope 1 emissions as Teck works towards its goals to reduce the carbon intensity of its operations by 33% by 2030 and be a carbon-neutral operator by 2050. ...

