Precious Metals Investing News
TDG Gold Corp. is pleased to announce the first composite drill results from its 2021 Shasta diamond drill campaign which include 29.0 metres of 1.78 grams per tonne gold with 89 gt silver [2.89 gt AuEq**] in drillhole SH21-005 and 33.5 m of 1.03 gt Au with 41 gt Ag [1.53 gt AuEq**] in drillhole SH21-004 - both within the Shasta Creek Zone south of the historical workings at TDG's Shasta project located in the ...

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the first composite drill results from its 2021 Shasta diamond drill campaign which include 29.0 metres ("m") of 1.78 grams per tonne ("gt") gold ("Au") with 89 gt silver ("Ag") [2.89 gt AuEq**] in drillhole SH21-005 and 33.5 m of 1.03 gt Au with 41 gt Ag [1.53 gt AuEq**] in drillhole SH21-004 - both within the Shasta Creek Zone south of the historical workings at TDG's Shasta project located in the Toodoggone District of north-central B.C. Included in this update are the over-limit assay results from drillholes SH21-004 and SH21-005 which were unavailable in TDG's November 29, 2021 news release (see here) along with results from drillholes SH21-001, SH21-003 and historical 2007 drillholes re-assayed in 2021 (SH07-001 and SH07-002). Results have been received directly from SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") and whilst SGS has completed its QAQC protocols for these results, a comprehensive internal Data Quality Analysis ("DQA") by TDG is still underway with subsequent assay results from the Shasta project still pending. Therefore the results for the purposes of this news release are still considered preliminary

With the additional assay information from drillholes SH21-004, SH21-005 and the 2007 drillholes, cross section 6,347,280 N (see Figure 2) was constructed offering a more comprehensive understanding of the Shasta Fault system, the high-grade pods of mineralization in proximity to the fault, and the ‘halo' of Au-Ag mineralization adjacent the high-grade pods. This was previously under-tested by historical exploration and mining efforts. In addition, the updated over-limit assays from holes SH21-004 and SH21-005 provide true length-weighted composite grades through mineralized intersections, where Au-Ag grades were previously underrepresented by the upper limits of prior analysis.

Table 1 presents (below) precious metal concentrations with yellow highlighted values updated from the November 29, 2021, news release for drillholes SH21-004 and SH21-005.

Table 1. Updated select intervals of previously published preliminary assay results.

Hole

Depth From (m)

Depth To (m)

Width (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

SH21-004

69

69.5

0.5

21.60

593

SH21-004

69.5

70

0.5

13.80

641

SH21-004

70

70.5

0.5

0.88

33

SH21-004

70.5

71

0.5

0.30

9

SH21-004

71

71.5

0.5

11.00

336

SH21-004

72

72.5

0.5

0.79

39

SH21-004

73

73.5

0.5

0.75

45

SH21-005

62

62.5

0.5

1.62

66

SH21-005

62.5

63

0.5

6.18

153

SH21-005

63

63.5

0.5

5.36

79

SH21-005

95

95.5

0.5

2.79

160

SH21-005

95.5

96

0.5

4.36

257

SH21-005

96

96.5

0.5

1.21

51

SH21-005

96.5

97

0.5

12.00

474

SH21-005

97

97.5

0.5

3.06

147

SH21-005

97.5

98

0.5

15.83

851

SH21-005

98

98.5

0.5

25.22

1,189

SH21-005

98.5

99

0.5

0.99

41

2021 drillholes are HQ and 2007 drillholes are NQ size drill cores and are located in the Shasta Creek Zone vicinity (Figure 1). Particulars for drillholes (location, depth, etc.) are presented in Table 2, and mineralization and geology is described in TDG's November 29, 2021 news release for the Shasta Creek Zone vicinity.

Figure 1. Plan view of Shasta Creek Zone (drillholes SH21-004, SH21-005, SH07-01, SH07-02).

Table 2. Drillhole particulars.

HOLE

UTME (NAD83)

UTMN (NAD83)

Azimuth(°)

Dip(°)

Final Depth (m)

SH07-01

620,979

6,347,294

90

-45

102

SH07-02

620,957

6,347,281

90

-45

127

SH21-01

620,951

6,347,350

90

-45

72

SH21-03

620,893

6,347,330

90

-60

109

SH21-004

620,902

6,347,281

90

-45

130

SH21-005

620,902

6,347,281

115

-70

127

Table 3 presents the significant intervals for the mentioned drillholes, and Figure 2 presents a schematic cross section of drillholes SH21-004, SH21-005, SH07-01 and SH07-02 illustrating the relationship between the high-grade pods of mineralization and the halo of significant intervals adjacent to the high-grade mineralization.

Table 3. Significant Intervals.

Hole

From

To

Length

Au

Ag

AuEq**

(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)
SH07-01

58.2

102.7

44.5

0.86

41

1.37

including

69.0

74.0

5.0

2.22

109

3.58

and

80.0

86.0

6.0

3.14

131

4.77
SH07-02

71.0

103.7

32.7

0.48

*

*
SH21-01

19.0

29.0

10.0

0.32

32

0.72

including

21.2

24.5

3.3

0.49

49

1.11
SH21-03

55.0

78.5

23.5

0.61

57

1.28

including

61.0

62.5

1.5

2.13

302

5.91

and

64.0

66.5

2.5

1.71

113

3.12

and

71.0

72.5

1.5

1.32

137

3.03
SH21-03

90.5

103.5

13.0

0.82

61

1.59

including

92.0

95.0

3.0

1.67

109

3.03

and

96.5

98.0

1.5

1.81

189

4.17
SH21-04

63.5

65.0

1.5

1.33

6

1.40
SH21-04

69.0

102.5

33.5

1.03

41

1.53

including

69.0

73.5

4.5

6.45

224

9.26
SH21-05

62.0

68.0

6.0

2.25

40

2.76

including

62.0

63.5

1.5

4.39

99

5.63
SH21-05

92.0

121.0

29.0

1.78

89

2.89

including

95.0

99.0

4.0

8.18

396

13.14

and

101.5

105.5

4.0

1.88

88

2.98
* Silver results pending re-analysis.
** Gold equivalent (AuEq) calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio.
*** Intervals are core-length weighted. True width is estimated between 75 to 95 % of core length.

Figure 2. Cross section of Shasta Creek Zone (holes SH21-004, SH21-005, SH07-01, SH07-02). Results from SH21-030 are still pending.

QA/QC

Samples for the Shasta 2021 drill program followed chain of custody between collection, processing and delivery to a SGS laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. The drill cores were delivered to the core shack at TDG's Baker Mine site, and processed by geologists who inserted certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates (pulp and coarse) into the sampling sequence. The 2021 drill core was cut in half (1/2 HQ core) and 2007 drill core was split (1/2 NQ core) and placed in zip-tied polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed rice bags before being delivered directly from the Baker Mine site, to Bandstra Transportation Systems in Prince George, B.C., and ultimately to SGS laboratory Burnaby, B.C. Core samples were prepared for analysis according to SGS method PRP89: dry samples to 105°C, crush to 75 % passing 2 mm, split 250 g, pulverize 85 % passing 75 microns.

Samples were analyzed following procedures summarized in Table 4, where information about methodology can be found on the SGS Canada Website, in the analytical guide (here).

Table 4. Au and Ag Analytical Methods.

Certificate

Hole

Method Au

Method Ag

Method Au-Overlimit

Method Ag-Overlimit
BBM21-13014 SH07-01

GO_FAI50V10

GE_IMS40Q12

N/A

GO_ICP42Q100
BBM21-13343 SH07-02

GO_FAI50V10

GE_IMS40Q12

N/A

N/A
BBM21-12204 SH21-001

GO_FAI50V10

GE_IMS40Q12

N/A

GO_ICP42Q100
BBM21-12205 SH21-003

GO_FAI50V10

GE_IMS40Q12

N/A

GO_ICP42Q100
BBM21-12561 SH21-004

GE_FAI50V5

GE_IMS40Q12

GO_FAG50V

GO_ICP42Q100
BBM21-12603 SH21-004

GE_FAI50V5

GE_IMS40Q12

N/A

N/A
BBM21-12562 SH21-005

GO_FAI50V10

GE_IMS40Q12

GO_FAG37V

GO_ICP42Q100
BBM21-12759 SH21-005

GO_FAI50V10

GE_IMS40Q12

N/A

GO_ICP42Q100

Quality assurance and control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program was administered by TDG Gold through the use of certified reference materials ("CRMs"), duplicate samples and blank samples that were blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested. For the purposes of this press release, results are ‘preliminary' and thus have not undergone SGS internal QAQC or TDG's DQA investigations.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG has advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. The Company has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the Nueva Esperanza silver-gold advanced exploration and development project located in the Maricunga Belt of northern Chile, subject to closing conditions being satisfied. TDG currently has 78,361,085 common shares issued and outstanding.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fletcher Morgan
Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

TDG Gold Corp.,
Telephone: +1.604.536.2711
Email: info@tdggold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; and fluctuations in metal prices. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

SOURCE: TDG Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680838/TDG-Gold-Corp-Drills-290-Metres-of-178-GT-Gold-and-89-GT-Silver-at-Shasta-Creek-Zone-Toodoggone-BC

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

TDG Gold TSXV:TDG Gold Investing
TDG:CA
TDG Gold

TDG Gold

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Closes $247,500 Third Tranche Private Placement

TDG Gold Corp. Closes $247,500 Third Tranche Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") has closed the third tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), through the issuance of 450,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.55 per FT Unit raising proceeds totaling C$247,500 (the "Offering"). The first tranche closed on December 16, 2021, the second tranche closed on December 22, 2021, bringing the total of tranches one to three, to 1,716,000 NFT Units and 5,777,182 FT Units for gross proceeds of $4,035,450

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Closes $1.6M Second Tranche Private Placement

TDG Gold Corp. Closes $1.6M Second Tranche Private Placement

TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") has closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), through the issuance of 1,075,000 units (each, a "NFT Unit") at a price of C$0.50 per NFT Unit and 1,993,182 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.55 per FT Unit raising proceeds totaling C$1,633,750 (the "Offering"). The first tranche closed on December 16, 2021, bringing the total of tranche one and two to 1,716,000 NFT Units and 5,327,182 FT Units for gross proceeds of $3,787,950

As previously announced on November 10 and December 13, 2021, each NFT Unit and each FT Unit are comprised of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). One Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of C$0.75 per Share for a period of twenty-four months from the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date").

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Reports High Grade Gold & Silver Samples From Shasta JM Zone Pit, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. Reports High Grade Gold & Silver Samples From Shasta JM Zone Pit, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to report the preliminary assay results from sampling of its former producing JM Zone pit at Shasta

Assay results from chip samples within the exposed JM Zone pit show a mineralized halo surrounding higher grade pods of quartz carbonate breccia that was left unmined. The JM Zone pit is located ~100 metres southeast of the Creek Zone pit from which TDG reported similar high grade gold and silver chip sample results (see TDG's December 16, 2021 news release ). Chip samples were taken along ~58 metres ("m") of the stockwork body at regular intervals around the 3-sided perimeter of the JM Zone pit. The samples are not representative of true width of the breccia body. Chip sample results include up to 7.59 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") with 373 g/t silver ("Ag") , and 7.03 g/t Au with 2 g/t Ag - see Table 1 below for chip sample highlights.

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Closes $2.1M Tranche Private Placement

TDG Gold Corp. Closes $2.1M Tranche Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), as announced on November 10, and December 13, 2021, through the issuance of 641,000 units (each, a "NFT Unit") at a price of C$0.50 per NFT Unit and 3,334,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.55 per FT Unit raising proceeds totaling C$2,154,200 (the "Offering"). Each NFT Unit and each FT Unit are comprised of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). One Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of C$0.75 per Share for a period of twenty-four months from the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Samples up to 8.22 g/t Gold at Shasta Creek Zone Pit, Toodoggone, BC

TDG Gold Corp. Samples up to 8.22 g/t Gold at Shasta Creek Zone Pit, Toodoggone, BC

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to report the preliminary assay results from sampling of its former producing Shasta Creek Zone Pit, located at the southeast corner of the Baker-Shasta project, Toodoggone, B.C

Assay results from chip samples within the exposed Creek Zone Pit of the Shasta deposit further demonstrate that the mineralized halo surrounding higher grade pods of quartz carbonate breccia was left unmined. Chip samples were taken along approximately 37 metres ("m") of the stockwork body at regular intervals. The samples are not representative of true width of the breccia body. Chip sample results include up to 8.22 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") with 2 g/t silver ("Ag"), and 4.23 g/t Au with 123 g/t Ag - see Table 1 below for chip sample highlights.

Keep reading... Show less
Rockridge Announces Strategic Appointment of Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Rockridge Announces Strategic Appointment of Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: RRRLF ) (Frankfurt: RR0 ) ("Rockridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan (Ph.d., P.Eng, FAusIMM), a well known and respected global Mining Executive, as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO of Rockridge stated: "We are very pleased that Dr. Ramcharan has joined Rockridge Resources. Andrew brings a wealth of experience to Rockridge in both the technical and corporate side of the business and we look forward to his contribution to the success of the Company. His connections in the mining industry will prove vital as we plan to make 2022 a transformational year for the Company."

Keep reading... Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Provides Corporate Update

ALX Resources Corp. Provides Corporate Update

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today that after seven years of service to ALX, Robert ("Sierd") Eriks has decided to retire as President and Chief Geologist and as a Director of the Company. Mr. Eriks has agreed to continue consulting to the Company on a part-time basis, which will greatly assist ALX during its exploration programs planned for 2022.

"Sierd Eriks has given ALX the benefit of the depth of his experience from a long and illustrious career in the mineral exploration industry," said Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman of ALX. "We wish to sincerely thank him for his loyalty and dedication to the Company, and look forward to his contributions to our future exploration efforts."

Keep reading... Show less
Red Pine Updates on its December 31 Warrant Exercising

Red Pine Updates on its December 31 Warrant Exercising

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (" Red Pine " or the " Company ") is pleased to report on the outcome of warrant holder's exercising of the Company's December 31, 2021, warrants. All amounts are in CAD dollars unless otherwise specified.

Red Pine further announces that 8,302,059, or 82% of the outstanding warrants to purchase common shares of the Company that expired on December 31 st , 2021, with a strike price of $0.50, have been exercised. The balance of the outstanding warrants expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on December 31 st , 2021. These exercises resulted in proceeds of CAD $4.04 million. As previously announced, Red Pine's largest shareholder, Alamos Gold Inc., has exercised 100% of their warrants and currently owns approximately 19.43% of the Company's outstanding equity as of December 31 st , 2021.

Keep reading... Show less
Bam Bam Adds Professional Geologist to the Board of Directors

Bam Bam Adds Professional Geologist to the Board of Directors

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Larry Segerstrom, P.Eng., M.Sc. Geology, M.B.A. has consented to the join the Board of Directors of the Company.

David Greenway, President & CEO, commented, "Bam Bam is extremely delighted to have Mr. Segerstrom, an experienced Professional Geologist with extensive experience in the discovery and advancement of porphyry copper-gold projects, join our Board. Larry will be an exceptional source of guidance as the company advances its Majuba Hill copper, silver, and gold project. On behalf of myself, along with the rest of the Board, we welcome Larry and we look forward to his valued insights as the newest part of our team."

Keep reading... Show less
text saying "top stories this year"

Best Moments from INN's 5 Most Popular Videos of 2021

Best of 2021: Counting Down INN's Most Popular Videos of the Year youtu.be

2021 is almost over, and what better way to wrap it up than with a countdown of the Investing News Network's (INN) most popular video interviews of the year?

Before we jump in, I want to thank all of you for following along this past year. It's been amazing to have so many people watching our videos and leaving comments, and our team is excited to bring you more content in 2022.

Without further ado, here are INN's most popular video interviews of the year. From Elon Musk to the #SilverSqueeze to the future of precious metals, these are the videos that our audience gravitated to in 2021.

Keep reading... Show less
stock chart on a computer screen

5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Altaley Mining Rises 38 Percent

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was on the rise last week, finishing Friday (December 31) at 940.28, higher than its opening level for the short trading period.

The index experienced ups and downs in 2021, but ultimately ended not far off from the year's starting point of 889.04. Its annual high point was 1,098.56 on February 19, while its low was 853.89 on September 20.

Looking over to the commodities sector, various companies experienced gains last week. The five TSXV-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×