Precious Metals Investing News
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESTDG Gold Corp has closed the third tranche of its non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 450,000 flow-through units at a price of C$0.55 per FT Unit raising proceeds totaling C$247,500 . The first tranche closed on December 16, 2021, the second tranche closed on December 22, 2021, bringing the total of ...

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") has closed the third tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), through the issuance of 450,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.55 per FT Unit raising proceeds totaling C$247,500 (the "Offering"). The first tranche closed on December 16, 2021, the second tranche closed on December 22, 2021, bringing the total of tranches one to three, to 1,716,000 NFT Units and 5,777,182 FT Units for gross proceeds of $4,035,450

As previously announced on November 10 and December 13, 2021, each NFT Unit and each FT Unit are comprised of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). One Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of C$0.75 per Share for a period of twenty-four months from the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date").

To date the Company has paid a total of C$204,900 and issued 361,090 broker warrants ("Broker Warrants") in satisfaction of commissions and finder's fees on the Offering. The non-transferable Broker Warrants entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of C$0.55 per Share for a period of twenty-four months from the issue date.

The Shares issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four-month and a day hold period.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to commission an independent estimation of the mineral resource at the Company's Shasta project, ongoing general exploration at the Company's Toodoggone projects and working capital.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG has advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. The Company has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the Nueva Esperanza silver-gold advanced exploration and development project located in the Maricunga Belt of northern Chile, subject to closing conditions being satisfied. TDG currently has 78,361,085 common shares issued and outstanding.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fletcher Morgan
Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

TDG Gold Corp.,
Telephone: +1.604.536.2711
Email: info@tdggold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "ambition", "estimate", "concluded", "offers", "objective", "may", "will", "should", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward looking statements concerning the completion of the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the Nueva Esperanza silver-gold advanced exploration and development project (the "Project"), the completion of the Offering, the intended uses of the proceeds of the Offering,regulatory acceptance of the Acquisition, the SR Offering and the Offering, and the potential development of the Project and the Company's existing mineral properties, including the completion of feasibility studies or the making of production decisions in respect thereof. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the completion of other conditions precedent to the Acquisition, including the receipt of regulatory approvals, the state of equity financing markets, and results of future exploration activities by the Company. Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: TDG Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680283/TDG-Gold-Corp-Closes-247500-Third-Tranche-Private-Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

TDG Gold TSXV:TDG Gold Investing
TDG:CA
TDG Gold

TDG Gold

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Closes $1.6M Second Tranche Private Placement

TDG Gold Corp. Closes $1.6M Second Tranche Private Placement

TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") has closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), through the issuance of 1,075,000 units (each, a "NFT Unit") at a price of C$0.50 per NFT Unit and 1,993,182 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.55 per FT Unit raising proceeds totaling C$1,633,750 (the "Offering"). The first tranche closed on December 16, 2021, bringing the total of tranche one and two to 1,716,000 NFT Units and 5,327,182 FT Units for gross proceeds of $3,787,950

As previously announced on November 10 and December 13, 2021, each NFT Unit and each FT Unit are comprised of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). One Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of C$0.75 per Share for a period of twenty-four months from the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date").

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Reports High Grade Gold & Silver Samples From Shasta JM Zone Pit, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. Reports High Grade Gold & Silver Samples From Shasta JM Zone Pit, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to report the preliminary assay results from sampling of its former producing JM Zone pit at Shasta

Assay results from chip samples within the exposed JM Zone pit show a mineralized halo surrounding higher grade pods of quartz carbonate breccia that was left unmined. The JM Zone pit is located ~100 metres southeast of the Creek Zone pit from which TDG reported similar high grade gold and silver chip sample results (see TDG's December 16, 2021 news release ). Chip samples were taken along ~58 metres ("m") of the stockwork body at regular intervals around the 3-sided perimeter of the JM Zone pit. The samples are not representative of true width of the breccia body. Chip sample results include up to 7.59 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") with 373 g/t silver ("Ag") , and 7.03 g/t Au with 2 g/t Ag - see Table 1 below for chip sample highlights.

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Closes $2.1M Tranche Private Placement

TDG Gold Corp. Closes $2.1M Tranche Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), as announced on November 10, and December 13, 2021, through the issuance of 641,000 units (each, a "NFT Unit") at a price of C$0.50 per NFT Unit and 3,334,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.55 per FT Unit raising proceeds totaling C$2,154,200 (the "Offering"). Each NFT Unit and each FT Unit are comprised of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). One Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of C$0.75 per Share for a period of twenty-four months from the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Samples up to 8.22 g/t Gold at Shasta Creek Zone Pit, Toodoggone, BC

TDG Gold Corp. Samples up to 8.22 g/t Gold at Shasta Creek Zone Pit, Toodoggone, BC

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to report the preliminary assay results from sampling of its former producing Shasta Creek Zone Pit, located at the southeast corner of the Baker-Shasta project, Toodoggone, B.C

Assay results from chip samples within the exposed Creek Zone Pit of the Shasta deposit further demonstrate that the mineralized halo surrounding higher grade pods of quartz carbonate breccia was left unmined. Chip samples were taken along approximately 37 metres ("m") of the stockwork body at regular intervals. The samples are not representative of true width of the breccia body. Chip sample results include up to 8.22 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") with 2 g/t silver ("Ag"), and 4.23 g/t Au with 123 g/t Ag - see Table 1 below for chip sample highlights.

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Completes 2021 Toodoggone Field Program, BC

TDG Gold Corp. Completes 2021 Toodoggone Field Program, BC

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2021 Toodoggone Field Program which included 8,048 metres ("m") diamond drilling in 55 holes at Shasta and 1,029 m of diamond drilling in 2 holes at the Drybrough target located on its Oxide Peak earn-in project to the north of TDG's former producing Baker mine. Samples from the Shasta drilling have been submitted to SGS Canada for analysis with final results expected to be received between January and February 2022. Other work completed included sampling and mapping at TDG's Mets and Baker mining leases and an airborne magnetic survey at TDG's Bot property located further to the north. Results have now been received for the sampling and survey work and are being compiled by TDG's technical team. TDG would like to thank its community and business partners for their support during the 2021 field season, in particular Chu Cho Industries, Chu Cho Environmental, Sasuchan LP and Falkirk Environmental Consultants. The Baker camp will be maintained in readiness for TDG's 2022 field program which may resume as soon as early spring 2022

Shasta

Keep reading... Show less
Satori Closes Private Placement Financing

Satori Closes Private Placement Financing

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its private placement offering for gross proceeds totaling $2,144,050. The Company issued 7,154,737 flow through common shares at a price of $0.19, and 5,231,000 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share.

The proceeds from the issuance of flow through common shares shall be used for exploration activities that qualify as Canadian Exploration Expenses under the Income Tax Act (Canada), and proceeds from the issuance of common shares shall be used for working capital.

Keep reading... Show less
Puma Exploration Raises $922,200 in Non-Brokered Private Placement

Puma Exploration Raises $922,200 in Non-Brokered Private Placement

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF), (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that, further to the closing of its brokered C$5M private placement announced on December 17, 2021, it has closed a non-brokered private placement ("the Offering") of hard dollar units (the "Units") for total gross proceeds of C$922,200. As part of the Offering, the Company issued 2,305,500 Units at the price of C$0.40 per Unit, with each Unit comprising one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at C$0.65 per share until December 30, 2023.

Two (2) Insiders of the Company acquired a total of 70,500 Units in the Offering (the "Insider Participation"), which is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 in respect of such Insider Participation.

Keep reading... Show less
iMetal Announces Successful Results Of The 2022 Annual General Meeting

iMetal Announces Successful Results Of The 2022 Annual General Meeting

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR) (OTC PINK:ADTFF) (FRANKFURT:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to release the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders which was held on December 20, 2021, at its corporate offices located at Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, B.C

All matters submitted to the shareholders for approval, as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular, were approved by an overwhelming majority of votes cast.

Keep reading... Show less

North Mara Achieves Tailings Storage Target

 Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) Barrick's North Mara mine today announced that it had achieved its commitment to bring the operation's tailings storage facility's (TSF) pond back within its permitted design capacity by the end of this year.

Barrick made the commitment to the Tanzanian government when it took over control of the mine in September 2019, at a time when the country's National Environment Management Council (NEMC) had closed down the TSF, then holding significantly more water than it should.

Keep reading... Show less
Endurance Expands the Eagle Zone with 8.62 GPT Gold over 24.4 Metres

Endurance Expands the Eagle Zone with 8.62 GPT Gold over 24.4 Metres

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report further encouraging assay results from its 2021 diamond drilling program at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results have been received for three (3) additional diamond drill holes completed at the Eagle Zone. The maiden diamond drilling program at the Eagle Zone continues to report near-surface high-grade gold intervals that confirm the zone is open to expansion. Highlights include:

Keep reading... Show less
Collective Mining Reviews 2021 Achievements and Announces Plans for 2022

Collective Mining Reviews 2021 Achievements and Announces Plans for 2022

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to review its accomplishments of 2021 and outline its business plan for 2022 for its Guayabales and San Antonio projects. The properties are located in Caldas Colombia and the Company has the right to earn 100% unencumbered interests in both projects.

2021 Highlights

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×