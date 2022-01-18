Precious Metals Investing News
TDG Gold Corp. advises that TDG has notified Kingsgate Consolidated Limited that it anticipates that certain conditions precedent to the acquisition of the "Nueva Esperanza" silver-gold project pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement between the Company and Kingsgate will not be fulfilled prior to the outside date for completion of the Acquisition on January 31, 2022, and therefore TDG anticipates that it ...

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") advises that TDG has notified Kingsgate Consolidated Limited ("Kingsgate") that it anticipates that certain conditions precedent to the acquisition ("Acquisition") of the "Nueva Esperanza" silver-gold project pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Kingsgate will not be fulfilled prior to the outside date for completion of the Acquisition on January 31, 2022, and therefore TDG anticipates that it will terminate the Agreement on such date

The results from TDG's 2021 exploration and drill programs on its project portfolio in the Toodoggone Production Corridor have exceeded the Company's expectations and the Company intends to now focus 100% of its efforts there.

With the substantial increase in geological knowledge gained from the 2021 exploration and drill programs, the Company is very confident of further expanding the known mineralization and discovering additional new deposits on the Toodoggone project. The results of the 2021 exploration and drill programs are still being received and analyzed, and the Company will be announcing such results during the first quarter of 2022.

The results of the 2021 programs will guide the 2022 exploration and drilling programs at the Toodoggone project, which will be funded by the proceeds from the sale of flow-through units as announced in the Company's press releases dated December 17, December 23 and December 30, 2021.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981 and 2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG has advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 78,361,085 common shares issued and outstanding.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward looking statements in this press release include the Company's plans with respect to further exploration of its mineral properties. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; and fluctuations in metal prices. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

TDG Gold Corp. Drills 38.0 metres of 3.04 g/t Gold and 101 g/t Silver at Shasta Creek North, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. Drills 38.0 metres of 3.04 g/t Gold and 101 g/t Silver at Shasta Creek North, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce drill results from drillholes SH21-007 and SH21-008 from its 2021 diamond drill program with both holes drilled approximately 150 metres ("m") north of the historical Shasta Creek Zone open pit. Drill intercepts include 38.0 m of 3.04 grams per tonne ("gt") gold ("Au") with 101 gt silver ("Ag") [4.30 gt AuEq*] in drillhole SH21-008. Assay results were received directly from SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") from TDG's Shasta project which is located in the Toodoggone District of north-central B.C. Results have been received directly from SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") and whilst SGS has completed its QAQC protocols for these results, a comprehensive internal Data Quality Analysis ("DQA") by TDG is still underway with subsequent assay results from the Shasta project still pending. Therefore, the results for the purposes of this news release are still considered preliminary

The northern section of TDG's Shasta project consists of the northerly portions of the Creek and JM Zones and also the Upper Creek Zone. Collectively, these zones at Shasta represent an opportunity to explore and evaluate the continuity and grade of the historical ore body in an area that was under-explored. The 2021 drilling in this area was designed to step west from the Shasta Fault, test underneath the historical mine workings and confirm the grade of mineralization reported from historical results as part of data validation in anticipation of the Mineral Resource Estimate work underway by Moose Mountain Technical Services. Results presented here are for SH21-007 and SH21-008 (Table 1).

TDG Gold Corp. Drills 29.0 Metres of 1.78 G/T Gold and 89 G/T Silver at Shasta Creek Zone, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. Drills 29.0 Metres of 1.78 G/T Gold and 89 G/T Silver at Shasta Creek Zone, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the first composite drill results from its 2021 Shasta diamond drill campaign which include 29.0 metres ("m") of 1.78 grams per tonne ("gt") gold ("Au") with 89 gt silver ("Ag") [2.89 gt AuEq**] in drillhole SH21-005 and 33.5 m of 1.03 gt Au with 41 gt Ag [1.53 gt AuEq**] in drillhole SH21-004 - both within the Shasta Creek Zone south of the historical workings at TDG's Shasta project located in the Toodoggone District of north-central B.C. Included in this update are the over-limit assay results from drillholes SH21-004 and SH21-005 which were unavailable in TDG's November 29, 2021 news release (see here) along with results from drillholes SH21-001, SH21-003 and historical 2007 drillholes re-assayed in 2021 (SH07-001 and SH07-002). Results have been received directly from SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") and whilst SGS has completed its QAQC protocols for these results, a comprehensive internal Data Quality Analysis ("DQA") by TDG is still underway with subsequent assay results from the Shasta project still pending. Therefore the results for the purposes of this news release are still considered preliminary

With the additional assay information from drillholes SH21-004, SH21-005 and the 2007 drillholes, cross section 6,347,280 N (see Figure 2) was constructed offering a more comprehensive understanding of the Shasta Fault system, the high-grade pods of mineralization in proximity to the fault, and the ‘halo' of Au-Ag mineralization adjacent the high-grade pods. This was previously under-tested by historical exploration and mining efforts. In addition, the updated over-limit assays from holes SH21-004 and SH21-005 provide true length-weighted composite grades through mineralized intersections, where Au-Ag grades were previously underrepresented by the upper limits of prior analysis.

TDG Gold Corp. Closes $247,500 Third Tranche Private Placement

TDG Gold Corp. Closes $247,500 Third Tranche Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") has closed the third tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), through the issuance of 450,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.55 per FT Unit raising proceeds totaling C$247,500 (the "Offering"). The first tranche closed on December 16, 2021, the second tranche closed on December 22, 2021, bringing the total of tranches one to three, to 1,716,000 NFT Units and 5,777,182 FT Units for gross proceeds of $4,035,450

TDG Gold Corp. Closes $1.6M Second Tranche Private Placement

TDG Gold Corp. Closes $1.6M Second Tranche Private Placement

TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") has closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), through the issuance of 1,075,000 units (each, a "NFT Unit") at a price of C$0.50 per NFT Unit and 1,993,182 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.55 per FT Unit raising proceeds totaling C$1,633,750 (the "Offering"). The first tranche closed on December 16, 2021, bringing the total of tranche one and two to 1,716,000 NFT Units and 5,327,182 FT Units for gross proceeds of $3,787,950

As previously announced on November 10 and December 13, 2021, each NFT Unit and each FT Unit are comprised of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). One Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of C$0.75 per Share for a period of twenty-four months from the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date").

TDG Gold Corp. Reports High Grade Gold & Silver Samples From Shasta JM Zone Pit, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. Reports High Grade Gold & Silver Samples From Shasta JM Zone Pit, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to report the preliminary assay results from sampling of its former producing JM Zone pit at Shasta

Assay results from chip samples within the exposed JM Zone pit show a mineralized halo surrounding higher grade pods of quartz carbonate breccia that was left unmined. The JM Zone pit is located ~100 metres southeast of the Creek Zone pit from which TDG reported similar high grade gold and silver chip sample results (see TDG's December 16, 2021 news release ). Chip samples were taken along ~58 metres ("m") of the stockwork body at regular intervals around the 3-sided perimeter of the JM Zone pit. The samples are not representative of true width of the breccia body. Chip sample results include up to 7.59 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") with 373 g/t silver ("Ag") , and 7.03 g/t Au with 2 g/t Ag - see Table 1 below for chip sample highlights.

Rockridge Resources Reports 4.06% and 1.60% Copper in Grab Samples and Identifies New Target West of Gilbert Lake at its Knife Lake Project

Rockridge Resources Reports 4.06% and 1.60% Copper in Grab Samples and Identifies New Target West of Gilbert Lake at its Knife Lake Project

Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: RRRLF ) (Frankfurt: RR0 ) ("Rockridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further sampling and prospecting results from the 2021 exploration program at the Knife Lake Copper VMS Project located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Knife Lake Project" or "Property"). The Knife Lake Project, consisting of 82 claims totaling 56,865 hectares (140,516 acres), is an advanced-stage copper, silver, zinc and cobalt exploration property in Saskatchewan host to the Knife Lake Deposit.

Knife Lake VMS Project Location Map:
https://www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com/_resources/images/Knife-Lake-Region-20210331-003.jpg

Metals Creek Reports DL21-019 Returns 3.0 g/t Gold over 24.50 Meters Including 6.0 g/t Gold over 4.75 Meters in Main Zone at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Reports DL21-019 Returns 3.0 g/t Gold over 24.50 Meters Including 6.0 g/t Gold over 4.75 Meters in Main Zone at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals) is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill holes DL21-018 and DL21-019 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Drill hole DL21-019 intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy at approximately 424m below surface and returned a core length intercept of 6.0 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 4.75 meters(m) (448.55 - 453.30m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 3.0 g/t Au over 24.5m (438.00 - 462.50m). (See Table 1 Significant Results). Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 3 to 7% with local pyrite. Abundant sections of silicate-oxide iron formation with associated magnetite is also present in this intercept. Alteration consists of moderate to strong hornblende, grunerite and garnets with locally strong folding. This intercept is located between the 360 and 455 level and south of the mine workings and continues to further define the high- grade gold mineralization south of the mine workings.

Fabled Santa Maria Structure Reports 7.80 meters of 190.33 g/t Ag Eq Including 572.98 g/t Ag Eq with 1.03 g/t Au

Fabled Santa Maria Structure Reports 7.80 meters of 190.33 g/t Ag Eq Including 572.98 g/t Ag Eq with 1.03 g/t Au

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTC PINK:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico

Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, "As you can see below, planned definition hole SM20-49 was designed to fill in a drill poor gap in the past resource area and to follow the down dip mineralized plunge intercepted in drill holes SM20-47 and 48. Previously reported hole SM20-47 reported a broad zone of 13.10 meters grading 98.31 g/t Ag Eq with numerous higher-grade intercepts within, while hole SM20-48 returned 110.81 g/t Ag Eq over 24.50 meters. See Figure 1 below.

Inomin Appoints Former Director of Industry and Mining for Oaxaca State as Head of Corporate Development - Mexico

Inomin Appoints Former Director of Industry and Mining for Oaxaca State as Head of Corporate Development - Mexico

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gustavo Allende Igarashi as Head of Corporate Development - Mexico for the Company's operations in Mexico.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/110516_65e2843d946d4a98_001.jpg

Inomin Mines appoints Gustavo Allende Igarashi head of corporate development - Mexico

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF A PRECIOUS METALS STREAM FROM ADVENTUS MINING'S CURIPAMBA PROJECT

TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("Wheaton International") has entered into a definitive Precious Metal Purchase Agreement (the "PMPA") with Alliance Metals International, a subsidiary of Adventus Mining Corporation (collectively "Adventus") (TSX: ADZN) in respect to the Curipamba Project ("Curipamba" or the "Project") located in Ecuador . Curipamba is forecast to be a high-margin mine in the lowest half of the copper cost curve with a 10-year open-pit mine life and the potential to transition into an underground mine subsequent to the open pit 1 .

Mako Gold

Extensional Drilling At Tchaga & Gogbala Delivers Further High-Grade Gold

Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) is pleased to advise that it has received assay results from 32 reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling (DD) holes from the 10,000m drilling program at the Gogbala Prospect, and 7 RC/DD holes from the ongoing 10,000m drilling program at the Tchaga Prospect, at the Company’s flagship Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Gogbala and Tchaga are located on a +23km soil anomaly and coincident 30km-long Napié Fault (Figure 4).

