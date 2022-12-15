StrategX Elements: Targeting Underexplored Regions in Northern Canada for Energy Transition Metals

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), reports a new discovery of energy transition metals from BHP's drill hole #14 located in Target Area 1 of the Nagvaak Project located on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. The mineralized interval in this drill hole returned 2.63% copper equivalent (CuEq) over 58 metres starting at a depth of 27 metres below surface. This interval includes anomalous values of 0.25% nickel, 0.51% vanadium pentoxide, and 0.06% molybdenum. This is very significant in that it confirms the extensive surface anomalies in critical energy metals occur at depth and appear to be open in all directions and continue along the 6km E-W trending mineralized corridor. The Company's next phase of exploration will focus on drilling to expand the mineralized zones, scheduled to commence during the latter part of Q1-2023. "Nagvaak" is an Inuit name and has multiple meanings connected to local landmarks - it also means connection with the land.
StrategX Elements Corp. (CNSX:STGX) focuses on discovering new energy transition metal deposits required for the shift to clean and sustainable energy technologies. The company's assets centers on cobalt, nickel, and other energy transition metals to contribute to Canada's domestic supply chain. StrategX's five 100-percent-owned assets are within Nunavut and the Northwest Territories.
The company's assets cover 110,00 hectares in the Northwest Territories and 60,000 hectares in Nunavut. StrategX's flagship project, Nagvaak in Nunavut, is highly prospective for nickel, vanadium, cobalt, copper, molybdenum, silver and PGMs. In Q1 2023, the company plans to conduct a first phase 2,000-meter drill program to confirm suspected deposits. The company's additional projects are moving towards exploratory drilling as exploration campaigns aim to identify priority targets.
StrategX believes in the importance of maintaining a positive ESGI rating as a company focusing on supporting renewable energy. Leadership has prioritized building solid relationships with local communities from the beginning and integrating these communities into the project. The company understands that communities need to be involved in unlocking the critical mineral potential of its assets.
Company Highlights
- StrategX is a Canadian exploration company with assets in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories focusing on making discoveries of energy metals, including cobalt, nickel, vanadium, and PGEs.
- The company aims to contribute to Canada's emerging critical metal supply chain to support net-zero initiatives.
- StrategX has five 100-percent-owned projects in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories targeting metals critical to transitioning to clean energy technologies.
- The Nagvaak project, the company's flagship asset, is scheduled to begin exploratory drilling in Q1 2023 to follow up on priority targets identified in the Q3-Q4 2022 campaign.
- A strong emphasis is placed on achieving a positive ESGI rating, and management has prioritized building relationships with local communities from the beginning.
- A management team with expertise throughout the natural resources industry and a track record of success lead the company toward its goals.
StrategX Elements
Overview
Climate change is at the forefront of many government programs and economic drivers, sparking a shift to replace fossil fuels with renewable, climate-friendly alternatives. Recognizing this as a “generational opportunity,” Canada has designed a new critical minerals strategy, to address the entire value chain of the critical minerals required for renewable energy technologies, including high-capacity batteries. These critical minerals include cobalt, nickel, vanadium and graphite. Canada is doing everything possible to develop a domestic supply chain for these minerals as it strives to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
Canada is rich in critical minerals, and there is significant potential for new projects to become world-class assets. Nunavut and the Northwest Territories host some of the world’s richest mineral deposits. Nunavut’s natural resources industry alone is responsible for 41.2 percent of the province’s GDP. Miners exploring and developing these underexplored regions have the potential to make significant discoveries that will support the electrification transition.StrategX Elements Corp. (CNSX:STGX) is a Canadian exploration company focusing on discovering new energy transition metal deposits required for the shift to clean and sustainable energy technologies. The company’s assets focus on cobalt, nickel, and other energy transition metals to contribute to Canada’s domestic supply chain. StrategX’s five 100-percent-owned assets are within Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. These projects are all underexplored and undervalued but with the greatest potential for world-class discoveries.
The company’s assets cover 110,00 hectares in the Northwest Territories and 60,000 hectares in Nunavut. StrategX’s flagship project, Nagvaak in Nunavut, is highly prospective for nickel, vanadium, cobalt, copper, molybdenum, silver and PGMs. In Q1 2023, the company plans to conduct a first phase 2,000-meter drill program to confirm suspected deposits. The company’s additional projects are moving towards exploratory drilling as exploration campaigns aim to identify priority targets.
StrategX believes in the importance of maintaining a positive ESGI rating as a company focusing on supporting renewable energy. Leadership has prioritized building solid relationships with local communities from the beginning and integrating these communities into the project. The company understands that communities need to be involved in unlocking the critical mineral potential of its assets.
An experienced management team with an impressive track record of success leads StrategX toward its goals. Darren Bahrey, CEO, has had exploration success with Placer Dome and has been involved in numerous additional discoveries throughout his career. Additional technical and financial experts bring decades of experience in the natural resource industry to lead the company toward fully realizing the value of its underexplored assets.
Company Highlights
- StrategX is a Canadian exploration company with assets in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories focusing on making discoveries of energy metals, including cobalt, nickel, vanadium, and PGEs.
- The company aims to contribute to Canada’s emerging critical metal supply chain to support net-zero initiatives.
- StrategX has five 100-percent-owned projects in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories targeting metals critical to transitioning to clean energy technologies.
- The Nagvaak project, the company’s flagship asset, is scheduled to begin exploratory drilling in Q1 2023 to follow up on priority targets identified in the Q3-Q4 2022 campaign.
- A strong emphasis is placed on achieving a positive ESGI rating, and management has prioritized building relationships with local communities from the beginning.
- A management team with expertise throughout the natural resources industry and a track record of success lead the company toward its goals.
Key Projects
Melville Peninsula, Nunavut
Melville Overview
Nagvaak Project
The company’s flagship asset in Nunavut is believed to contain world-class polymetallic deposits to support the domestic critical mineral supply chain. Additionally, the asset has the potential to contain gold and silver to contribute to the project’s overall value.
Project Highlights:
- Upcoming Drill Campaign: Drill targets have been identified in areas described as having a 5 percent outcrop with a significant sub-crop. Exploratory drilling will commence in Q1 2023 with targets spread across 6 kilometers by a 400-meter mineralized corridor.
- Exploratory Assays Indicate Critical Metals: A potentially significant system within the project is suspected to contain over 1 percent nickel equivalents or 2 percent copper equivalent and other vital energy metals, including cobalt, and vanadium.
- First drill core results: new discovery! 58 meters of 2.63% Copper Equivalent
MEL Project
Contains geological formations hosting primary targets believed to contain critical metals. In addition, the asset is nearby coastal communities and shipping routes for future development needs.
Project Highlights:
- Potential for Critical Mineral Deposits: Mafic intrusions within the project’s area may contain nickel, copper, cobalt, and PGE systems.
- Targeting: The company has identified multiple targets for field evaluation to potentially drill test.
- Near Year-Round Operations: The 25-person camp can operate almost year-round, with December, January and February representing the only exclusions.
Tasijuaq Project
The Tasijuaq project is prospective for nickel, copper, cobalt, and PGE deposits. The asset covers 3.5 square kilometers of mineralization with an associated conductive zone.
Project Highlights:
- Promising Rock Samples: Surface rock samples have returned assays with results up to 0.94 percent nickel, 2.51 percent copper, and 0.1 percent cobalt.
East Arm, Northwest Territories
East Arm Overview
Project 939
Project 939 contains five identified target areas with significant potential for world-class cobalt deposits. The asset contains bedrock showings indicative of extensive mineralized systems that remain underexplored.
Project Highlights:
- Cobalt-Rich Potential: The asset contains historical lake sediments, which have been outlined in a 5-kilometer by 5-kilometer target area with highly anomalous cobalt deposits. Additional cobalt anomalies were discovered in lake sediment and till samples.
- Encouraging Exploration Assays: The first phase program returned up to 939 ppm cobalt in lake sediment samples which in the following sampling campaign returned multiple results exceeding 1000 ppm up to <5000 ppm in cobalt
Project EA South
This additional asset is located on the south side of the East Arm project. The project covers 5,963 hectares and an additional 82,714 hectares in permits. The asset has significant potential for oxide copper-gold deposits. It is located approximately 250 kilometers east of Yellowknife.
Project Highlights:
- Robust Existing Infrastructure: The asset’s proximity to the Great Slave Lake allows winter road access and barge shipping. Additionally, the project is accessible through the Canadian National Railway and has access to hydroelectric power.
- Expansion Potential: StrategX may choose to expand the asset with an additional 94,000 hectares in permits for future staking.
- District Scale: 100 km x 20 km wide mineralized corridor adjacent to the continental-scale Great Slave Lake Shear Zone.
Management Team
Darren Bahrey - CEO & President, Founder
Darren Bahrey began his career as a geologist working for Placer Dome from 1989 until 2004 and has since been involved in forming public companies serving as founder, CEO, president, and chairman. Bahrey is an entrepreneur, explorer and passionate about building companies and teams creating exceptional results and value growth for all involved including shareholders, stakeholders, and local communities. He has been involved in numerous major discoveries throughout his career and has played a lead role in transitioning from exploration discovery into resource definition, feasibility development and mining stages.
Paula Caldwell St-Onge - Independent Director
Paula Caldwell St-Onge had a 30-year career in the Canadian public service in various departments, such as the Privy Council Office, Environment Canada, and Global Affairs Canada. An experienced and multilingual ambassador, Caldwell St-Onge brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise and network in international relations, risk management, governance issues, international trade, environmental stewardship, sustainable development, and community and stakeholder engagement. She was a director on the board of Teranga Gold Corp. (acquired by Endeavour Mining).
Ryan McEachern - Independent Director
Ryan McEachern has 25 years in the mining industry starting as a geologist on projects in the far North and internationally. He also has experience in capital markets, global supply chains and manufacturing. He now serves as the managing director of the Mining Suppliers Trade Association Canada. McEachern brings expertise in government relations, advanced clean technologies, innovation, and advocacy. He is actively engaged in the critical minerals ecosystem and net-zero economy.
Andrea Yuan - Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Yuan directs the company’s overall financial planning, and risk management, and ensures market compliance.
Ariel Cobangbang - IR & Marketing Communications
Ariel Cobangbang manages shareholder relationships and drives the company’s overall integrated marketing and communication initiatives.
Adam Vary - Chief Technical
As lead project generator, Adam Vary's focus is to grow the company’s robust project pipeline.
StrategX Confirms New Discovery at Nagvaak Project with First Drill Core Results returning 58 metres of 2.63% Copper Equivalent
Exploration Highlights
- Drill core results in hole #14 of 58 metres @ 2.63% CuEq confirm Target Area 1 has significant potential at depth to host a large polymetallic deposit in energy transition metals including nickel, vanadium, cobalt, copper, molybdenum, and silver (see Table 1).
- Vanadium is considered an important component having returned consistent high values over the mineralized interval (58 metres @ 0.51% V2O5).
- The graphitic shale host rock is also being evaluated for potentially economic quality graphite.
- The ground geophysical survey anomalies coincide with the mineralization and will guide the drilling to expand and discover additional targets (see Figure 1 and 2).
- Four drill holes are planned in an area 400 metres by 400 metres around hole #14 to expand the mineralized zone discovered in Target Area 1.
Figure 1: Project Nagvaak Targets Map overview
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/147083_figure1.png
Figure 2:Project Nagvaak 3D visual with EM anomalies & BHP drill holes on sections 6300 + 8400 - with DDH14 shown in the distance
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/147083_figure2.png
Table 1: Drill Core #14 Summary Assay Intervals (PDF version can be viewed at this link)
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|V2O5 (%)
|Ni (%)
|Mo (%)
|Cu (%)
|Zn (%)
|Ag (g/t)
|PGE+Au (g/t)
|CuEq (%)
|NiEq (%)
|V2O5Eq (%)
|27.2
|85.2
|58.0
|0.51
|0.25
|0.06
|0.17
|0.38
|8.72
|0.11
|2.63
|0.84
|1.24
|includes
|47.0
|54.0
|7.0
|0.38
|0.24
|0.04
|0.17
|2.13
|10.84
|0.07
|2.81
|0.90
|1.32
|includes
|72.0
|80.0
|8.0
|0.90
|0.17
|0.13
|0.18
|0.01
|5.81
|0.08
|3.49
|1.12
|1.64
Notes:
1. The drill core was logged, and 1-metre samples were taken and sent to SRC Labs, Saskatoon. The individual sample results can be seen on the Company's website and include drill core photos. The quality of the stored core was excellent- intervals were intact.
2. CuEq: Copper equivalent calculation uses copper price of $8,000/tonne. CuEq uses the following formula: CuEq = Cu% + (V2O5% X 2.125) + (Ni% X 3.125) + (Zn% X 0.3625) + (Mo% X 5.8125) + (Ag g/t X 0.0085) + (PGE+Au g/t X 0.622875); NiEq: Nickel equivalent calculation uses nickel price of $25,000/tonne, NiEq uses the following formula: NiEq = Ni% + (V2O5% X 0.6800) + (Cu% X 0.320) + (Zn% X 0.116) + (Mo% X 1.860) + (Ag g/t X 0.00272) + (PGE+Au X 0.19932); and V2O5 equivalent calculation uses price of $17,000/tonne. V2O5Eq uses the following formula: V2O5Eq = V2O5% + (Ni% X 1.4705) + (Zn% X 0.8.6207) + (Mo% X 0.5376) +(Ag g/t X 0.00400) + (PGE+ Au g/t X 0.293118), The other metal prices used: zinc price of $2,900/tonne, molybdenum price of $46,500/tonne, silver price of $21/oz, and PGE+Au uses average price of $1,550/Oz (Pt-Pd-Au). All prices are in US$,.and assumes a 100% metallurgical recovery for all commodities.
Target Area 1 - Cross Section L6300
In Target Area 1, BHP's drill hole 14 intercepted a 58-metre-wide mineralized zone starting at a depth of 27 metres down to 85 metres. This hole intersected massive and brecciated black graphitic shale with strong sulphide mineralization as fracture-filling pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite, and abundant goldmanite representing high vanadium content throughout the intervening calc-silicate intervals. The calc-silicate unit is less fractured or brecciated and consistently hosts scattered sulfide blebs ranging from 1 to 25 mm in diameter. Elevated molybdenum mineralization averaging 0.13% from 72 to 80 metres occurs in the calc-silicate section. The Company is targeting the coincident magnetic and EM conductor anomalies at depth below the mineralization identified on surface in Target Area 1. The polymetallic mineralization appears to be stratiform following stratigraphy, bedding, and foliation, and is open at depth to the south and along the E-W trending corridor. Four diamond drill holes have been proposed, spaced several hundred metres apart, to potentially expand the size of the mineralized interval in hole 14 (see Figure 3). Can click on Photo F, G and H links in the drill hole 14 metals profile chart to view the core on the Company's website (see Figure 4).
Figure 3: Target Area 1 Plan Map
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/147083_figure3.png
Figure 4: Cross Section L6300
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/147083_figure4.png
To view Profile Section images (labelled Photo, F, G, & H), please click on the attached photos.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/147083_f%20-%20ddh14-%20area%201.jpg.jpg
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/147083_g%20-%20ddh14-area%201.jpg.jpg
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/147083_h%20-%20ddh14-%20area%201.jpg.jpg
Qualified Person & QA/QC
The geological and technical data contained in this news release about the Nagvaak Project was reviewed and approved by Uwe Naeher, P.Geol, (NAPEG), a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About StrategX
StrategX is a new Canadian-based exploration company on a mission to make discoveries in critical energy metals in northern Canada and contribute towards a sustainable energy economy. The Company's property portfolio of 5 stand-alone projects is situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories and the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. The Company's first-mover land position in underexplored regions provides a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of new districts hosting metals required in the transition towards green energy. Click here to check out our 30-second video clip on StrategX.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Darren G. Bahrey
CEO, President & Director
For further information, please contact:
StrategX Elements Corp.
Email: info@strategXcorp.com
Phone: 1-855-787-2849 (toll-free)
For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategXcorp.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147083
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
StrategX Reports Significant Mineralization in Drill Core at Nagvaak Project
StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), reports significant mineralization in drill core that resembles surface rock samples having returned high values greater than 1% nickel equivalent (NiEq) and 0.5% vanadium pentoxide. Approximately 1,000m of well-preserved stored core from a 1996 drill program completed by BHP at Nagvaak was logged in detail with a focus on identifying mineralized intervals for energy transition metals. The previous drill program by BHP focused on exploring for zinc mineralization outlined by a gravity anomaly and multiple EM conductors central to the Nagvaak target area. The Company's exploration program confirmed the location of the BHP drillhole collars and incorporated the drill holes and recently completed ground geophysical survey results into a sectional interpretation (see news release dated October 14th, 2022). Utilizing a handheld XRF spectrometer, the StrategX exploration team identified mineralized zones anomalous in nickel, vanadium, cobalt, copper, molybdenum, and silver. A total of 354 drill core samples were taken and sent to SRC laboratory for assaying.
Highlights
- Targets identified to date represent a potentially new major mineral system hosting energy transition minerals including nickel, vanadium, cobalt, copper, molybdenum, and silver.
- Significant polymetallic mineralization over wide intervals can be observed in five (5) BHP core holes (see Table 1) indicating that the extensive surface gossan anomalies that returned values greater than 1% NiEq and 0.5% vanadium pentoxide may also occur at depth.
|Drillhole*
|Mineralized Intervals (metres)
|From
|To
|Length
|DDH1
|5.2
|88.0
|82.8
|DDH2
|9.2
|119.4
|110.2
|DDH3
|10.7
|59.2
|48.5
|DDH7
|78.1
|118.5
|40.4
|DDH14
|27.0
|85.0
|58.0
*Completed by BHP in 1996, half-core was logged, photographed, and sampled by StrategX.
- XRF spectrometer identified highly anomalous values in nickel, vanadium, copper, molybdenum, and silver in the sampled drill core intervals.
- Vanadium pentoxide continues to be recognized as an important component in the mineralized zones.
- Significant size potential is outlined based on drill core mineralization observed in two target areas located over 2km apart - confirming depth potential and continuity in the interpreted 6km-long by 400-m-wide mineralized corridor (see Figures 1 to 3 views of project location on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, and Nagvaak targets map showing anomalies and cross-section locations).
Figure 1: Nagvaak location on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut (click figure to enlarge view)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/146440_img1.jpg
Figure 2: Project Nagvaak Targets Map overview (click map to enlarge view)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/146440_img2.jpg
Figure 3: Project Nagvaak 3D visual with EM anomalies & BHP drill holes on sections 6300 + 8400 (click figure to enlarge view)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/146440_img3.jpg
Table 1: Drill Core Summary of Mineralized Intervals (PDF version can be viewed at this link)
|Drillhole ID
|Section Line
|Area
|Depth (m)
|Azimuth
|Dip (°)
|Mineralized Intervals (m)
|Highlights
|XRF Observations
|Photo
|From
|To
|Length
|DDH1
|8400
|4
|88
|0
|55
|5.2
|10.0
|4.8
|Massive graphitic shale with pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and goldmanite as breccia infill, blebs, stringers, and disseminated. Calc-silicate with goldmanite.
|V in green minerals, Mo and Ag in graphitic shale, Ni in pyrrhotite.
|A
|15.4
|27.3
|11.9
|B
|34.4
|42.2
|7.8
|52.8
|75.3
|22.5
|C
|78.5
|88.0
|9.5
|DDH2
|8400
|4
|125
|0
|55
|9.2
|19.0
|9.8
|Massive graphitic shale breccia with pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and sphalerite as blebs, stringers, and disseminated. Calc-silicate with chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite, sphalerite and goldmanite.
|V in green minerals, Mo- Ag-Zn in graphitic shale, Ni in pyrrhotite.
|D
|21.9
|26.1
|4.2
|37.2
|85.0
|47.8
|E
|90.0
|95.0
|5.0
|105.4
|119.4
|14.0
|DDH3
|8400
|4
|124
|0
|55
|10.7
|18.9
|8.2
|Graphitic shale with finely disseminated pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and sphalerite; rare blebs and stringers.
|V in green minerals, Mo and Ag in graphitic shale, Ni in pyrrhotite.
|37.4
|59.2
|21.8
|120.0
|124.0
|4.0
|DDH7
|8400
|4
|120
|0
|55
|78.1
|88.1
|10.0
|Graphitic shale with disseminated pyrrhotite, and chalcopyrite; rare blebs and breccia.
|V in green minerals, Mo and Ag in graphitic shale, Ni in pyrrhotite. Cobalt in calc-silicate.
|99.7
|118.5
|18.8
|DDH14
|6300
|1
|115
|0
|55
|27.0
|85.0
|58.0
|Prominent goldmanite crystals in calc-silicate, and graphite breccia intervals with pyrrhotite and sphalerite matrix.
|Ni dominant, but also widespread V; Mo, Ag, and Cu identified.
|F, G, H
Handheld XRF procedures
Handheld portable XRF results do not replace laboratory analysis. The Company considers it an effective screening tool that identifies the geochemical presence of various elements representing mineralized intervals to sample and analyze for nickel, copper, cobalt, vanadium, molybdenum, and other metals. XRF analyses were taken every 10 to 50 cm on the surface of the core as point analyses with a 1 cm view window wherever visible sulphides were present. The XRF instrument used was an Olympus Vanta M-Series, operated by StrategX staff on site.
Exploration next steps
The Company has positioned the diamond drill rig at site and is ready to commence drilling a 1st phase program as soon as viable - currently the planned start date is for March 2023. The objective of this program will be to evaluate the size and grade of a potential economic mineral deposit hosting multiple energy transition metals allowing the Company to develop a mineral resource as quickly as possible. During the next 3 months, detailed studies will be completed on the mineralized core to further guide metallurgical studies on determining metal recovery rates and mineral processing options.
Qualified Person & QA/QC
The geological and technical data contained in this news release about the Nagvaak Project was reviewed and approved by Uwe Naeher, P.Geol. (NAPEG), a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About StrategX
StrategX is a new Canadian-based exploration company on a mission to make discoveries in critical energy metals in northern Canada and contribute towards a sustainable energy economy. The Company's property portfolio of 5 stand-alone projects is situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories and the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. The Company's first-mover land position in underexplored regions provides a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of new districts hosting metals required in the transition towards green energy. Click here to check out our 30-second video clip on StrategX.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Darren G. Bahrey
CEO, President & Director
For further information, please contact:
StrategX Elements Corp.
Email: info@strategXcorp.com
Phone: 1-855-787-2849 (toll-free)
For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategXcorp.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146440
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
StrategX Completes 1st Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement
StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of October 14, 2022, it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 803,166 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") for $0.30 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $240,950, and 1,901,000 non-flow-through share units ("NFT Units") for $0.25 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $475,250. In relation to the NFT Units, the Company issued 950,500 common share purchase warrants, each entitling the holder to purchase a non-flow-through common share of the Company for $0.40 per share until October 25, 2025. The Company paid finder's fees of $30,015 with this closing. All securities issued at closing are subject to a hold period expiring February 26, 2023, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.
About StrategX
StrategX is a new Canadian-based exploration company on a mission to be a significant contributor to the natural resources sector and sustainable energy economy. The Company is currently focused on the discovery of cobalt and associated energy transition metals in northern Canada. The Company's property portfolio of 5 stand-alone projects is situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories and the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. The Company's first-mover land position in underexplored regions provides a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of new districts hosting metals required in the transition towards green energy. Click here to check out our 30-second video clip on StrategX.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Darren G. Bahrey
CEO, President & Director
For further information, please contact:
StrategX Elements Corp.
Email: info@strategXcorp.com
Phone: 1-855-787-2849 (toll-free)
For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategXcorp.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141785
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Sherritt Agrees to Purchase $90 Million of Secured Second Lien and Junior Notes Pursuant to Oversubscribed Offers
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Sherritt International Corporation (" Sherritt " or the " Corporation ") (TSX:S) announced today the results of its offers to purchase (i) its outstanding 8.50% senior second lien secured notes due 2026 (the " Secured Notes ") pursuant to a modified Dutch auction process (the " Secured Notes Dutch Auction ") and (ii) its outstanding 10.75% unsecured PIK option notes due 2029 (the " Junior Notes ", and collectively with the Secured Notes, the " Notes ") pursuant to a fixed price tender offer process (the " Junior Notes Fixed Price Tender Offer " and, together with the Secured Notes Dutch Auction, the " Offers " or the " Transaction ").
Having reviewed the positive results of the Offers, Sherritt determined it would increase the Maximum Consideration Amount (as defined in the Purchase Offer, defined below) from $50 million to $80.4 million and not extend the Offers past the initial expiration date of November 30, 2022. With the increased Maximum Consideration Amount, we have fully satisfied our obligations under the support agreements with the two supporting noteholders as detailed in our press release dated November 14, 2022. As a result, the Transaction is concluded at this time.
"We are delighted by the strong results of our second note purchase transaction in 2022. We have again been able to retire long-term debt at a discount and further reduce our interest expense," said Leon Binedell, President and CEO of Sherritt. "With our initial note purchase transaction completed in June and this subsequent oversubscribed purchase, we will reduce our aggregate principal amount of outstanding notes by approximately $150 million or 35% from the beginning of the year, and our annual interest expense by approximately $13 million. These note purchases reinforce our positive outlook on our operations and together with Sherritt's recent swap agreements, will strengthen our balance sheet and continue to generate value for our stakeholders."
The following table sets out the purchase price per $1,000 of principal amount of Notes, the aggregate purchase price and corresponding principal amount for each series of Notes to be purchased under the Offers.
Notes
CUSIP
Purchase Price
per $1,000 1
Aggregate Purchase
Price
Corresponding
Principal Amount
Secured Notes
823901AM5
$900
$79,497,900
$88,331,000
Junior Notes
823901AN3
$550
$870,465
$1,582,664
Totals
N/A
$80,368,365
$89,913,664
In addition, Sherritt will pay an aggregate of $720,000 in cash to holders whose Secured Notes are purchased by Sherritt pursuant to the Secured Notes Dutch Auction in respect of accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the Payment Date (as defined below) in respect of such purchased Secured Notes.
The detailed terms and conditions of the Offers were set forth in Sherritt's Offer to Purchase dated November 2, 2022, as amended by the notice of variation and extension dated November 14, 2022, (the " Purchase Offer ").
All Junior Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn, and all Secured Notes validly tendered at or below the Secured Notes Clearing Price (as defined in the Purchase Offer) and not withdrawn, will be accepted for purchase by Sherritt subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Purchase Offer. Payment for Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers will be made by Sherritt on the settlement date of December 5, 2022 (the " Payment Date ").
National Bank Financial Markets acted as dealer manager, Kingsdale Advisors acted as depositary and as information agent, and Goodmans LLP acted as Sherritt's legal advisor in connection with the Transaction.
This news release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the redemption provisions of the indentures governing the Notes, nor does it constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase or sell, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell, the Notes or any other securities in any other country, nor shall it or any part of it, or the fact of its release, form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract therefor.
About Sherritt
Headquartered in Toronto, Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt – metals essential for an electric future. Its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for natural resource based industries around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. Sherritt has embarked on a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on expanding nickel and cobalt production by up to 20% from 2021 and extending the life of mine at Moa beyond 2040. The Corporation is also the largest independent energy producer in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and other information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws (such statements are often accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "intend" or other similar words). All statements in this press release, other than those relating to historical information, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the completion of the Transaction; the principal amount of Notes to be purchased under the Offers; the settlement dates specified herein in regard to the Offers; and the payment of accrued and unpaid interest. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The key risks and uncertainties are set forth in the Purchase Offer and in the Corporation's reports filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including without limitation the "Risk Factors" section of the Annual Information Form of the Corporation dated March 24, 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the "Managing Risk" sections of the Corporation's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, all of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . As such, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information.
The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any oral or written forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006220/en/
For more information:
Lucy Chitilian, Director, Investor Relations
Telephone: (416) 935-2457
Toll-free: 1 (800) 704-6698
Email: investor@sherritt.com
www.sherritt.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Top 3 Canadian Cobalt Stocks (Updated November 2022)
Click here to read the previous top cobalt stocks article.
Cobalt prices performed strongly in 2021, and in March through May of this year experienced highs not seen since 2018, reaching US$82,000 per metric ton (MT). However, prices plunged in late June and early July.
Sitting at US$51,995 per MT on November 21, cobalt is down year-to-date, and that price level has remained stable since late August. Although they're back down at the moment, it's worth keeping in mind that cobalt prices are still up by nearly US$20,000 over the beginning of 2021. The battery metal is an essential part of the lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and the clean energy movement, and experts expect rising EV purchases to continue driving demand for cobalt.
“A lot of discussions looking at lithium-iron-phosphate cathodes are a headwind for cobalt, but there are still a lot of offtake agreements in place now, there are still automakers which are looking at including cobalt in their chemistries going forward, with nickel-cobalt-manganese being one of the favored chemistries in the western world,” Robert Searle of Fastmarkets said.
Below is a look at the three top cobalt stocks on the TSX and TSXV by share price performance so far this year. All year-to-date and share price information was obtained on November 16, 2022, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.
1. Sherritt International (TSX:S)
Year-to-date gain: 17.07 percent; market cap: C$198.64 million; current share price: C$0.48
Sherritt International is a miner, producer and refiner of high-purity nickel and cobalt. While nickel is its primary focus, it is still a significant producer of cobalt, and believes both metals are essential to the EV revolution. The company operates a mine in Cuba, as well as a refinery in Alberta, Canada, both of which are part of its 50/50 Moa joint venture with Cuba’s General Nickel Company. The vertically integrated joint venture has a capacity of 35,000 MT of nickel and 3,800 MT of cobalt produced per year.
In February, Sherritt released its 2021 production results and 2022 guidance. It expects to see cobalt production in 2022 in line with its 2021 numbers, and has set guidance of 3,400 to 3,700 MT compared to 2021’s production of 3,526 MT. On March 1, the company announced the appointment of decarbonization expert Chih-Ting Lo to its board of directors, and also named Maryse Bélanger as deputy chair. The focus of these changes is to strengthen Sherritt's commitment to ESG matters.
As a nickel-primary company, Sherritt’s share price has seen movement that reflects nickel hitting an all-time-high. Its share price shot up to reach a high of C$0.82 on March 10, but began moving back down in mid-May and has yet to see those heights again in 2022.
In July, the company released its Q2 results, which it said were driven by higher nickel, cobalt and fertilizer prices. Its Q3 results came in late October, and showed that its portion of finished cobalt production from the Moa joint venture was 419 MT, marginally lower year-over-year, which the company attributes to the mixed sulfides from Moa having a higher nickel-to-cobalt ratio. As part of the results, the company also shared that its board of directors has approved US$50 million for an expansion for Moa.
2. Polymet Mining (TSX:POM)
Year-to-date gain: 16.57 percent; market cap: C$412.99 million; current share price: C$4.08
PolyMet Mining’s flagship project is its NorthMet copper-nickel project, which is also expected to produce cobalt and precious metals. NorthMet is located in Minnesota, US, in the Duluth Complex, and has proven and probable reserves of 290 million MT grading 0.288 percent copper and 0.083 percent nickel. The company is working to secure permits that will allow it to begin mining.
Although PolyMet’s share price performed relatively flatly for the early part of the year, it saw a spike from C$3.74 on March 7 to C$5.06 the following day; the company released no news to accompany this rise. PolyMet fell back down to the C$4 to C$4.50 range in the following weeks, during which time it shared its 2021 financial results and a Q1 business update.
Shares did experience another jump, hitting a year-to-date high of C$5.17, this time following the March 29 news that Senior Vice President Richard Lock was moving on. PolyMet’s share price fell through the second quarter.
On July 20, PolyMet announced the significant news that it was creating a 50/50 joint venture with Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) subsidiary Teck American. The companies' respective NorthMet and Mesaba projects will be under a single management team, an entity named NewRange Copper Nickel. According to a press release, the projects “represent two of the largest undeveloped clean energy mineral resources in the U.S.”
On November 10, the company released its Q3 results. In the release, it updated shareholders on its progress towards closing the Teck joint venture, as well as ongoing litigation.
3. DLP Resources (TSXV:DLP)
Year-to-date gain: 4.76 percent; market cap: C$12.25 million; current share price: C$0.22
Exploration company DLP Resources is focused on base metals and cobalt projects in Southeast BC. It has two wholly owned cobalt projects, the Hungry Creek copper-cobalt-silver project and the Redburn Creek copper-cobalt project. The company also has the Aurora porphyry copper-molybdenum project in Peru.
DLP Resources started the year by appointing a new CEO, the company’s president Ian Gendall. Gendall retained the president position, and the previous CEO, Jim Stypula, became executive chairman. Much of the company’s 2022 exploration has been focused on its non-cobalt projects. However, on July 28, DLP Resources announced the commencement of drilling at Hungry Creek, with 1,800 meters over six holes planned. As part of an exploration update in mid-September, DLP Resources shared that the drilling was complete and the company was awaiting results.
The company’s share price has largely hovered between C$0.20 and C$0.25 in 2022, and saw a year-to-date high of C$0.26 on September 26. On October 4, DLP announced the results from its AGM, at which all matters were approved, as well as a C$2 million non-brokered private placement offering. The proceeds from the offering will go towards further exploration at Aurora after the company got its first results from the project in late September.
FAQ for cobalt
What is cobalt?
Cobalt is a silver-gray metal that is often produced as a by-product of nickel and copper mining. It does not occur as a separate metal anywhere in the world, and must be produced by reductive smelting, or from the metallic ore cobaltite, which is made of cobalt, sulfur and arsenic.
What is cobalt used for?
Historically, cobalt oxides were used to impart a blue pigment to glass, porcelain and paints, hence the still-used cobalt blue paint. The metal is also used to produce superalloys, as cobalt imparts qualities such as corrosion and wear resistance, which are useful in applications such as airplanes, orthopedics and prosthetics.
Today cobalt is most famously used in the rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that run everything from smartphones to EVs.
Where is cobalt mined?
The majority of cobalt production comes out of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which was responsible for producing 120,000 MT of the material in 2021. For perspective, the second largest cobalt-producing country, Russia, had reported output of 7,600 MT the same year; third place Australia produced 5,600 MT.
As the lithium-ion battery and EV supply chains garner global attention, companies are trying to limit their exposure to cobalt produced from the DRC, which is known for human rights abuses and sometimes child labor in its mining industry.
In response to this trend, many countries with cobalt are attempting to create domestic cobalt and EV supply chains in the hope of attracting companies looking to avoid DRC-sourced cobalt. This can be seen in the up-and-coming battery corridor in Ontario, Canada, as well as in the US-based Idaho cobalt belt.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Sherritt Amends and Extends Its Previously Announced Offers on Receipt of Support From Significant Noteholders to Tender $30 Million of Secured Notes
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Sherritt International Corporation (" Sherritt " or the " Corporation ") (TSX:S) announced today that it has entered into support agreements with two significant noteholders, who have agreed to tender $30 million of secured notes, and amended certain terms of its previously announced offers to purchase (i) its outstanding 8.50% senior second lien secured notes due in 2026 (the " Secured Notes ") pursuant to a modified Dutch auction process (the " Secured Notes Dutch Auction ") and (ii) its outstanding 10.75% unsecured PIK option notes due in 2029 (the " Junior Notes ", and collectively with the Secured Notes, the " Notes ") pursuant to a fixed price tender offer process (the " Junior Notes Fixed Price Tender Offer " and, together with the Secured Notes Dutch Auction, the " Offers " or the " Transaction "). The Transaction was announced by Sherritt in its press release issued on November 2, 2022 (the " November 2 Press Release "). The detailed terms of the Offers are set forth in Sherritt's Offer to Purchase dated November 2, 2022 (the " Purchase Offer ") and the November 2 Press Release.
"With the support from two significant noteholders, we have amended certain terms of our offer, increasing the Maximum Secured Notes Bid Price and extending the Initial Expiration Date," said Leon Binedell, President and CEO of Sherritt. "We remain committed to generating value for stakeholders, and in doing so, two significant noteholders have agreed to support the Offers and tender an aggregate of $30 million of their Secured Notes. Our strong 2022 results to date and expected cash flow provides us an opportunity to further deleverage our balance sheet to improve our financial strength, while providing near-term liquidity to our noteholders."
The Offers have been amended as follows (collectively, the " Offer Amendments "):
- The Maximum Secured Notes Bid Price (as defined in the Purchase Offer) for the Secured Notes pursuant to the Secured Notes Dutch Auction has been increased from $820 per $1,000 of principal amount of Secured Notes to $870 per $1,000 principal amount of Secured Notes (the " Amended Maximum Secured Notes Bid Price ").
- The Secured Notes Clearing Price (as defined in the Purchase Offer) shall be deemed to be the Amended Maximum Secured Notes Bid Price.
- The Initial Expiration Date (as defined in the Purchase Offer) for the Offers has been extended from November 16, 2022 to November 30, 2022, and the Extended Expiration Date (as defined in the Purchase Offer) has been extended from December 1, 2022 to December 8, 2022, as such dates may be further extended or earlier terminated by Sherritt.
The Offer Amendments are described in further detail in Sherritt's notice of variation and extension dated November 14, 2022 (the " Notice of Variation ").
Sherritt made the Offer Amendments following consultation with certain significant noteholders and believes that such Offer Amendments are in the best interests of the Corporation. Sherritt believes that the Amended Maximum Secured Notes Bid Price is fair and reasonable consideration for the Secured Notes in the circumstances pursuant to the Secured Notes Dutch Auction, and determined to extend the Initial Expiration Date to November 30, 2022, in order to provide all holders of Notes with additional time to tender their Notes pursuant to the Offers given the Offer Amendments announced today and the upcoming U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
Sherritt has entered into support agreements (the " Support Agreements ") with two noteholders (the " Supporting Noteholders "), pursuant to which the Supporting Noteholders have agreed to support the Offer and to tender, in aggregate, $30 million of their Secured Notes (the " Supporting Noteholders' Tendered Notes ") at the Amended Maximum Secured Notes Bid Price pursuant to the Secured Notes Dutch Auction Offer by the Initial Expiration Date (for certainty, as extended pursuant to the Offer Amendments). Pursuant to the Support Agreements, Sherritt has agreed that in the event not all of the Supporting Noteholders' Tendered Notes are purchased by Sherritt pursuant to the Secured Notes Dutch Auction due to proration, Sherritt will purchase the remaining amount of the Supporting Noteholders' Tendered Notes at the Amended Maximum Secured Notes Bid Price plus the Initial Participation Consideration Amount (as defined below), plus all accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date up to, but excluding, the applicable payment date, by no later than December 23, 2022.
As further described in the November 2 Press Release and the Purchase Offer, as amended by the Notice of Variation, holders of Notes that validly tender and do not withdraw their Notes prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the Initial Expiration Date (for certainty, as extended pursuant to the Offer Amendments), as such date and time may be further extended or earlier terminated by Sherritt, and whose Notes are purchased by Sherritt pursuant to the applicable Offer, will be entitled to additional cash consideration of $30 per $1,000 of principal amount of purchased Notes (the " Initial Participation Consideration Amount ") for the purchase of such Notes, payable on the applicable settlement date (as described in the Purchase Offer). Noteholders should review the Purchase Offer and the Notice of Variation in detail for additional information.
Pursuant to the Offer, Sherritt will purchase any Junior Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Junior Notes Fixed Price Tender Offer and not withdrawn prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the Initial Expiration Date (the " Initial Junior Notes Purchase "), subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Purchase Offer, as amended by the Notice of Variation, and then have the option to purchase Secured Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn pursuant to the Secured Notes Dutch Auction prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the Initial Expiration Date (the " Initial Secured Notes Purchase Option "), subject to the Maximum Consideration Amount (as defined and discussed in the Purchase Offer), taking into account the Initial Junior Notes Purchase, and the other terms and conditions set forth in the Purchase Offer, as amended by the Notice of Variation. The settlement date for any Notes purchased by Sherritt pursuant to the Initial Junior Notes Purchase and/or the Initial Secured Notes Purchase Option will be the date that is three business days after the Initial Expiration Date. Junior Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the Initial Expiration Date will have priority in acceptance over Secured Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the Initial Expiration Date.
If Sherritt exercises the Initial Secured Notes Purchase Option, the Offers shall not be extended past the Initial Expiration Date. If Sherritt does not exercise the Initial Secured Notes Purchase Option, Sherritt can extend the Offers past the Initial Expiration Date to the Extended Expiration Date of December 8, 2022, as such date may be extended or earlier terminated by Sherritt as described in the Purchase Offer.
Noteholders that do not validly tender their Notes prior to the Initial Expiration Date shall not be entitled to receive the Initial Participation Consideration Amount and will not have a further opportunity to tender their Notes if Sherritt exercises the Initial Secured Notes Purchase Option and does not extend the Offers past the Initial Expiration Date to the Extended Expiration Date.
As a result of the Offer Amendments, any holders of Secured Notes who tendered their Secured Notes to the Secured Notes Dutch Auction prior to the date of the Notice of Variation are advised that such tenders are no longer valid and such Holders will be required to properly retender their Secured Notes in the manner described in the Purchase Offer, as amended by the Notice of Variation, in order to participate in the Secured Notes Dutch Auction. For greater certainty, any and all Secured Notes previously tendered will be withdrawn and will not be accepted for purchase unless such Holders take the additional steps described in the Notice of Variation. Noteholders should review the Notice of Variation in detail for additional information. Holders of Junior Notes that previously tendered their Junior Notes to the Junior Notes Fixed Price Tender Offer do not need to retender their Junior Notes.
The Offers are subject to the terms and conditions described in the Purchase Offer, as amended by the Notice of Variation. The above dates and times are subject, where applicable, to the right of Sherritt to extend, reopen, amend and/or terminate the Offers, subject to applicable laws. Noteholders should be aware that their broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other intermediary (each an "Intermediary") will establish their own earlier deadlines for participation in, or withdrawal from, the Offers. Noteholders are encouraged to contact their Intermediary directly to confirm any such internal deadlines.
Additional information relating to the Initial Expiration Date and the Offers are set out in detail in the November 2 Press Release, the Purchase Offer and the Notice of Variation.
National Bank Financial Markets ( NBF.CapitalMarkets@nbc.ca or (416) 869-8635) is acting as dealer manager, Kingsdale Advisors ( contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com or 1-800-749-9197) is acting as depositary and as information agent, and Goodmans LLP is acting as Sherritt's legal advisor in connection with the Transaction. Copies of the Purchase Offer and the Notice of Variation may be obtained by contacting National Bank Financial Markets or Kingsdale Advisors at the above contact information.
The Offers are made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Offer, as amended by the Notice of Variation, and the information in this press release is qualified by reference to the Purchase Offer, as amended by the Notice of Variation. None of Sherritt, National Bank Financial Markets or Kingsdale Advisors make any recommendations as to whether holders should tender or withhold their Notes pursuant to the Offers. Sherritt may amend, extend or terminate either Offer in its sole discretion and subject to applicable law.
This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the redemption provisions of the indentures governing the Notes, nor does it constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase or sell, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell, the Notes or any other securities in any other country, nor shall it or any part of it, or the fact of its release, form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract therefor.
About Sherritt
Headquartered in Toronto, Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt – metals essential for an electric future. Its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for natural resource based industries around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. Sherritt has embarked on a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on expanding nickel and cobalt production by up to 20% from 2021 and extending the life of mine at Moa beyond 2040. The Corporation is also the largest independent energy producer in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and other information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws (such statements are often accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "intend" or other similar words). All statements in this press release, other than those relating to historical information, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the principal amount of any Secured Notes and /or Junior Notes to be purchased under the Offers; the purchase by Sherritt of any Supporting Noteholders' Tendered Notes; and the deadlines, determination dates and settlement dates specified herein in regard to the Offers. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The key risks and uncertainties are set forth in the Purchase Offer and in the Corporation's reports filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including without limitation the "Risk Factors" section of the Annual Information Form of the Corporation dated March 24, 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the "Managing Risk" sections of the Corporation's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, all of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . As such, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information.
The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any oral or written forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005421/en/
Lucy Chitilian, Director, Investor Relations
Telephone: (416) 935-2457
Toll-free: 1 (800) 704-6698
Email: investor@sherritt.com
www.sherritt.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
