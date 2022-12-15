StrategX Elements: Targeting Underexplored Regions in Northern Canada for Energy Transition Metals

Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CNSX:STGX) focuses on discovering new energy transition metal deposits required for the shift to clean and sustainable energy technologies. The company’s assets centers on cobalt, nickel, and other energy transition metals to contribute to Canada’s domestic supply chain. StrategX’s five 100-percent-owned assets are within Nunavut and the Northwest Territories.

The company’s assets cover 110,00 hectares in the Northwest Territories and 60,000 hectares in Nunavut. StrategX’s flagship project, Nagvaak in Nunavut, is highly prospective for nickel, vanadium, cobalt, copper, molybdenum, silver and PGMs. In Q1 2023, the company plans to conduct a first phase 2,000-meter drill program to confirm suspected deposits. The company’s additional projects are moving towards exploratory drilling as exploration campaigns aim to identify priority targets.

Location Map

StrategX believes in the importance of maintaining a positive ESGI rating as a company focusing on supporting renewable energy. Leadership has prioritized building solid relationships with local communities from the beginning and integrating these communities into the project. The company understands that communities need to be involved in unlocking the critical mineral potential of its assets.

Company Highlights

  • StrategX is a Canadian exploration company with assets in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories focusing on making discoveries of energy metals, including cobalt, nickel, vanadium, and PGEs.
  • The company aims to contribute to Canada’s emerging critical metal supply chain to support net-zero initiatives.
  • StrategX has five 100-percent-owned projects in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories targeting metals critical to transitioning to clean energy technologies.
  • The Nagvaak project, the company’s flagship asset, is scheduled to begin exploratory drilling in Q1 2023 to follow up on priority targets identified in the Q3-Q4 2022 campaign.
  • A strong emphasis is placed on achieving a positive ESGI rating, and management has prioritized building relationships with local communities from the beginning.
  • A management team with expertise throughout the natural resources industry and a track record of success lead the company toward its goals.

StrategX Confirms New Discovery at Nagvaak Project with First Drill Core Results returning 58 metres of 2.63% Copper Equivalent

StrategX Confirms New Discovery at Nagvaak Project with First Drill Core Results returning 58 metres of 2.63% Copper Equivalent

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), reports a new discovery of energy transition metals from BHP's drill hole #14 located in Target Area 1 of the Nagvaak Project located on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. The mineralized interval in this drill hole returned 2.63% copper equivalent (CuEq) over 58 metres starting at a depth of 27 metres below surface. This interval includes anomalous values of 0.25% nickel, 0.51% vanadium pentoxide, and 0.06% molybdenum. This is very significant in that it confirms the extensive surface anomalies in critical energy metals occur at depth and appear to be open in all directions and continue along the 6km E-W trending mineralized corridor. The Company's next phase of exploration will focus on drilling to expand the mineralized zones, scheduled to commence during the latter part of Q1-2023. "Nagvaak" is an Inuit name and has multiple meanings connected to local landmarks - it also means connection with the land.

StrategX Reports Significant Mineralization in Drill Core at Nagvaak Project

StrategX Reports Significant Mineralization in Drill Core at Nagvaak Project

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), reports significant mineralization in drill core that resembles surface rock samples having returned high values greater than 1% nickel equivalent (NiEq) and 0.5% vanadium pentoxide. Approximately 1,000m of well-preserved stored core from a 1996 drill program completed by BHP at Nagvaak was logged in detail with a focus on identifying mineralized intervals for energy transition metals. The previous drill program by BHP focused on exploring for zinc mineralization outlined by a gravity anomaly and multiple EM conductors central to the Nagvaak target area. The Company's exploration program confirmed the location of the BHP drillhole collars and incorporated the drill holes and recently completed ground geophysical survey results into a sectional interpretation (see news release dated October 14th, 2022). Utilizing a handheld XRF spectrometer, the StrategX exploration team identified mineralized zones anomalous in nickel, vanadium, cobalt, copper, molybdenum, and silver. A total of 354 drill core samples were taken and sent to SRC laboratory for assaying.

StrategX Completes 1st Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Completes 1st Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of October 14, 2022, it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 803,166 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") for $0.30 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $240,950, and 1,901,000 non-flow-through share units ("NFT Units") for $0.25 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $475,250. In relation to the NFT Units, the Company issued 950,500 common share purchase warrants, each entitling the holder to purchase a non-flow-through common share of the Company for $0.40 per share until October 25, 2025. The Company paid finder's fees of $30,015 with this closing. All securities issued at closing are subject to a hold period expiring February 26, 2023, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

Amarc Resources Ltd.

Amarc Resources Ltd.

Amarc Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties mainly in British Columbia, Canada. Its project holdings comprise of the IKE project located in south-central British Columbia, the JOY Project, located in north-central British Columbia, and DUKE Project located in central British Columbia.

Viva Gold Corp.

Viva Gold Corp.

Viva Gold Corp is a company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It is currently advancing its 100% owned Tonopah Project, located in the Walker Lane Trend in Western Nevada.

Sherritt Agrees to Purchase $90 Million of Secured Second Lien and Junior Notes Pursuant to Oversubscribed Offers

Sherritt International Corporation (" Sherritt " or the " Corporation ") (TSX:S) announced today the results of its offers to purchase (i) its outstanding 8.50% senior second lien secured notes due 2026 (the " Secured Notes ") pursuant to a modified Dutch auction process (the " Secured Notes Dutch Auction ") and (ii) its outstanding 10.75% unsecured PIK option notes due 2029 (the " Junior Notes ", and collectively with the Secured Notes, the " Notes ") pursuant to a fixed price tender offer process (the " Junior Notes Fixed Price Tender Offer " and, together with the Secured Notes Dutch Auction, the " Offers " or the " Transaction ").

Gensource Potash Corporation

Gensource Potash Corporation

Gensource Potash Corp is a Canada based company focused on developing resource opportunities with a specific focus on potash development. The company owns an interest in the Vanguard area project located in Saskatchewan and the Lazlo project, among others.

Sherritt Amends and Extends Its Previously Announced Offers on Receipt of Support From Significant Noteholders to Tender $30 Million of Secured Notes

Sherritt International Corporation (" Sherritt " or the " Corporation ") (TSX:S) announced today that it has entered into support agreements with two significant noteholders, who have agreed to tender $30 million of secured notes, and amended certain terms of its previously announced offers to purchase (i) its outstanding 8.50% senior second lien secured notes due in 2026 (the " Secured Notes ") pursuant to a modified Dutch auction process (the " Secured Notes Dutch Auction ") and (ii) its outstanding 10.75% unsecured PIK option notes due in 2029 (the " Junior Notes ", and collectively with the Secured Notes, the " Notes ") pursuant to a fixed price tender offer process (the " Junior Notes Fixed Price Tender Offer " and, together with the Secured Notes Dutch Auction, the " Offers " or the " Transaction "). The Transaction was announced by Sherritt in its press release issued on November 2, 2022 (the " November 2 Press Release "). The detailed terms of the Offers are set forth in Sherritt's Offer to Purchase dated November 2, 2022 (the " Purchase Offer ") and the November 2 Press Release.

×