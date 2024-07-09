Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Board Changes and Appointment of Strategic Advisors

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Board Changes and Appointment of Strategic Advisors

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Marcio Fonseca has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company as an independent director and the new Chair of the Company's Audit Committee effective immediately.

Darren Bahrey, President and CEO, stated, "On behalf of the Company we are excited to have Mr. Fonseca join the Board. His appointment further enhances our board by adding business development, capital markets, and track records in the discovery and development of successful mining projects worldwide. We look forward to working closely with him on continuing the responsible growth of the Company with his knowledgeable guidance on delineating potential Tier 1 discoveries and the development of critical mineral deposits in northern Canada. With the addition of Marcio, our team and board have extensive experience working in all phases of exploration, project development and operations, including transactions in the capital markets."

Mr. Fonseca's broad skill set and experience in international mining finance and project development will be extremely valuable in advancing the Company's position in the critical metals sector.

The Company acknowledges the support of the recently engaged Advisors to the Board noted below, who will continue contributing to the Company's growth. StrategX also announces the resignation of David Haig from the Board of Directors effective immediately and advises that the previously announced private placement in which Mr. Haig's company was to participate was not completed within the time required under CSE policies and accordingly has been terminated.

Marcio Fonseca, Director
Mr. Fonseca brings significant experience and expertise to the Company having successfully achieved a +30-years professional career working in multicommodity and multi-jurisdictions with large mining corporations and investment banks worldwide.

He previously served as the Division Director for Metals and Energy at Macquarie Bank, where he played a pivotal role in business growth in North America. Mr. Fonseca's career achievements include direct involvement in successful discoveries of Tier 1 deposits and developing mine operations in world-class mining districts. Renowned for his ability to identify, enhance, and develop natural resource opportunities, he has focused on delineating attractive prospects for development. His expertise in various jurisdictions encompasses all phases of mineral asset development, and he has held senior corporate development positions with Vale, Phelps Dodge, and Echo Bay Mines in Latin America.

Notable accomplishments include his instrumental role in orchestrating successful transactions such as the CAD$155M acquisition of SilverCrest Mines by First Majestic Silver Corp in Mexico. More recently, Mr. Fonseca has created new ventures in Latin America laying the groundwork for business development. He has extensive experience in capital markets, strategic partnerships, and securing equity and debt financing for natural resource projects on a global scale.

Strategic Advisory Team

The Company has been attracting additional support to guide on technical, financial, legal, and marketing. As we continue to build our company and unlock our discoveries in critical metals in northern Canada, they will play important roles in advising our management team and Board. Together, we are excited to achieve significant milestones and drive forward our vision of sustainable growth, innovation, and discovering and developing projects in green energy. The start of strategic advisory is the following:

Blaine Bailey - Financial & Accounting
Mr. Bailey is a Chartered Professional Accountant, CGA working with public and private companies listed on the TSX, TSXV and NYSE over the past 20 years. He brings complementary skills to the team in the areas of finance, administration, and financial reporting. Blaine is the CFO of GR Silver Mining Ltd, VR Resources Ltd, American Copper Development Corporation, Aztec Minerals Corp, and Panorama Capital Corp. (CPC). He received his Bachelor of Commerce degree (Honours) from the University of Manitoba in 1977 and qualified for the CPA, CGA designation in British Columbia in 1983. He also served in the capacity of accountant for Molson Brewery B.C. Ltd. and was controller for Nabob Coffee Co. with head offices in Zurich, Switzerland.

John Land - Project Field Operations
Mr. Land has over four decades of expertise in the energy sector. With a rich background in pioneering innovative exploration and production ventures, he adeptly navigates and mitigates risks while maximizing operational efficiency. John's extensive experience spans many decades of drilling in remote locales, where his strategic approach has consistently yielded successful outcomes. Moreover, his approach in fostering collaborative relationships with diverse stakeholders, including industry counterparts and indigenous communities, underscores his commitment to responsible resource development. He will play a role alongside the exploration project leaders and the VP of Exploration as we advance our field programs.

Kathleen MacInnes - Corporate & Legal Counsel
Ms. MacInnes of K MacInnes Law Group. Kathleen has been the Company's legal counsel since its inception. She has been practicing law for 30 years and specializes in corporate and securities law. Before starting her firm in 2011, Kathleen was a principal owner of a medium-sized Vancouver-based boutique corporate, securities and commercial litigation law firm. She has played an integral role with the management team and Board during the past decade, also ensuring the successful transition of private companies to Canadian public stock exchange listings and finalizing key corporate transactions.

About StrategX
StrategX is a Canadian exploration company dedicated to discovering critical metal deposits in Northern Canada. With five strategic projects situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories and on the Melville Peninsula in Nunavut, we are pioneering exploration discoveries in these untapped regions. By integrating historical data from previous exploration programs conducted by major mining companies and applying innovative exploration methodology, StrategX is offering investors a unique opportunity to be part of multiple discoveries and the development of new critical metal districts. These important metals are essential for supporting the global transition towards green energy. For the latest updates and insights, visit our Investor Portal.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Darren G. Bahrey
CEO, President & Director
For further information, please contact:

StrategX Elements Corp.
info@strategXcorp.com
Phone: 778.231.2767

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategXcorp.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215938

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Elements (CSE:STGX)

StrategX Elements


StrategX Elements Corp. Completes $4.5 Million Charity FT Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. Completes $4.5 Million Charity FT Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced $4,500,000 charity flow-through private placement (the "Charity FT Financing"). No warrants or finder's fees were issued or paid in conjunction with this financing.

The Charity FT Financing, closed on June 24, 2024, involved the issuance of 15,000,000 common shares (the "Charity FT Shares") priced at $0.30 per share, generating gross proceeds of $4,500,000. These funds will be dedicated to funding "Canadian exploration expenses" qualifying as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures," pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), related to StrategX's properties by December 31, 2025. The Company will renounce all Qualifying Expenditures in favour of Charity FT Shares subscribers effective December 31, 2024. All Charity FT Shares issued under the Charity FT Financing are subject to a hold period expiring October 25, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws in Canada and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

StrategX Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") held the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of its shareholders on June 24th, 2024. All resolutions at the AGM were unanimously (100%) approved, including:

  • setting the number of directors at four,
  • re-appointing Darren Bahrey, Ryan McEachern, Paula Caldwell St-Onge and David Haig as directors of the Company; and
  • re-appointing Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company.

21,634,317 shares, being approximately 57.55 percent of the issued and outstanding shares, were represented at the AGM.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces $4.5M Charity Flow-Through Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces $4.5M Charity Flow-Through Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), announces that it proposes to undertake an up to $4,500,000 non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares (the "Charity FT Shares") to be sold to charitable purchasers at a price of $0.30 per Charity FT Share. The gross proceeds received from the sale of the Charity FT Shares will be used for work programs on the Company's exploration properties. All securities issued and sold under this financing will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period under securities laws in Canada. The Company expects to complete this Charity FT Share financing on or before June 24, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces $1.5M Private Placement Resulting in Creation of a Control Person

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces $1.5M Private Placement Resulting in Creation of a Control Person

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a purchase price of $0.10 per Share to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. The proceeds received from the sale of the Shares will be used to fund a drill program on the Company's Nagvaak Property and for general working capital purposes. When issued, the Shares will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period under securities laws in Canada.

It is proposed that all of the Shares will be purchased by David Haig Associates Inc. ("DHA"), which will result in DHA holding 28.5% of the issued shares of the Company, on a non-diluted basis. As such, DHA will become a new control person. This financing is subject to CSE approval. Pursuant to CSE policies, the creation of a new control person is subject to shareholder approval which may be obtained by way of written consent of shareholders holding 50% + 1 of the issued shares of the Company. This private placement is expected to close as soon as all approvals have been obtained.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), announces it has closed a non-brokered private placement previously announced on March 26, 2024, and has issued 2,900,000 common shares for gross proceeds of $290,000. In connection with the financing, the Company paid a total of $12,000 as finder's fees. All shares issued under the private placement are subject to a hold period expiring September 4, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

About StrategX
StrategX is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on discovering critical metals in northern Canada. With five strategic projects situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories and the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, we're leading discovery in untapped regions. This first-mover advantage in underexplored regions presents a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the development of new districts for critical metals essential for the global green energy shift. For updates and the latest insights, explore our Investor Portal.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Former Grid Subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals Closes $2,000,000 Private Placement and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Former Grid Subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals Closes $2,000,000 Private Placement and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

July 9, 2024 Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the " Company " or " Grid ") (TSXV: CELL) (OTCQB: EVKRF)(FRA: NMK2 ) announces that further to its news release dated June 17, 2024 the Company's former subsidiary, ACDC Battery Metals Inc. ("ACDC") has closed a non-brokered private placement financing offering of 40,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of CAD$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$2,000,000 .  Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.05 per share for a period of five years from closing, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Resources Invites Citizens to an Immersive Workshop on the Acoustic and Vibratory Climate Ahead of the Imminent Announcement of a BAPE

Falco Resources Invites Citizens to an Immersive Workshop on the Acoustic and Vibratory Climate Ahead of the Imminent Announcement of a BAPE

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) ( "Falco" or the "Corporation" ) invites the citizens of Rouyn-Noranda to an immersive public workshop where they will be able to meet acoustic and vibration experts, experience sound and vibration simulations, share their concerns and participate in the discussion on issues related to the sound and vibratory climate.

This workshop will be held on Wednesday, July 17 th , from 6 p.m. at the Centre des Congrès de Rouyn-Noranda . In addition to the simulation stations, a presentation, followed by a question period, led by acoustics experts will begin at 7 p.m. The activity will be a unique opportunity to learn more about the sound and vibration phenomena that surround us.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Ramp Metals Announces Final Assays and Additional Gold Target

Ramp Metals Announces Final Assays and Additional Gold Target

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide final drill results and a technical update for its new high-grade gold discovery in Saskatchewan. The Company has now received final assays from its winter 2024 drill program at the Rottenstone SW property. In addition to the discovery hole (Ranger-01), the Company also intersected gold mineralization in all drillholes at its Rogue target 3km away.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team Prepares for its Third Phase of the 2024 Exploration Plan on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team Prepares for its Third Phase of the 2024 Exploration Plan on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) announces its results from its second phase of exploration and its plans for the third phase of its springsummer exploration program at its Clayton Valley Lithium Property near Silver Peak, Nevada, which includes a four-hole drill program planned for September 2024

At the Clayton Valley Lithium Project, the infill soil sampling exploration work performed by Rangefront Geological ("Rangefront") and supervised by Rangefront Geologist / Company Qualified Person Steven McMillin P.G., has now been completed and results have come back from the assay lab.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Announces Creation of 'ExploreCo' Subsidiary with Spin-out of Eastern Exploration Properties and Consolidation of Crawford Regional Land Package

Canada Nickel Announces Creation of 'ExploreCo' Subsidiary with Spin-out of Eastern Exploration Properties and Consolidation of Crawford Regional Land Package

Highlights

  • Consolidation of the Canada Nickel-Noble joint venture in Mann Township and other Canada Nickel exploration projects East of Timmins into a single private company owned 80% by Canada Nickel and 20% by Noble Mineral Exploration.

  • Consolidation of all Crawford and adjacent township mining and surface rights facilitate and simplify acquisition of the required surface rights required to begin construction of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") dated July 5 th 2024 whereby Canada Nickel and Noble will contribute certain mining properties, including the existing Mann joint venture, into a new private company ("ExploreCo") to consolidate their respective interests in the portfolio of nickel projects northeast of Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Noble and Canada Nickel Announce Spin-out of Mann Twp JV and Acquisition of Eastern Exploration Properties

Noble and Canada Nickel Announce Spin-out of Mann Twp JV and Acquisition of Eastern Exploration Properties

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Highlights

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

